Shiba Inu vs Pepe Coin vs Layer Brett: Which Meme Holds the Strongest $100 to $100,000 Potential?

While SHIB and PEPE have established themselves as household names, Layer Brett is yet to show its worth. Its crypto […] The post Shiba Inu vs Pepe Coin vs Layer Brett: Which Meme Holds the Strongest $100 to $100,000 Potential? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/24 20:42
SEC chair Paul Atkins pushes ‘innovation exemption’ for crypto products

The post SEC chair Paul Atkins pushes ‘innovation exemption’ for crypto products appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Securities and Exchange Commission is working to create an “innovation exemption” that would ease approval of digital-asset products by the end of the year, SEC Chair Paul Atkins said on Tuesday. During an interview on Fox Business, Atkins told anchor Maria Bartiromo that the SEC is working on “rulemaking in the coming months.” We’re looking for an innovation exemption —  to try to get that in place by year end.” An “innovation exemption” would function as a regulatory carve-out, giving crypto companies temporary relief from older securities rules to roll out new products under lighter oversight while the SEC develops tailored regulations. SEC Chair Paul Atkins speaking on Fox Business on Tuesday. Source: Fox Business Atkins addressed a question about the recent approval of the first multi-asset crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) in the United States. Launched on Friday, the product gives investors access to Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), XRP (XRP), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA). Grayscale’s crypto fund launched under the SEC’s recently announced generic listing standards, which reduce approval timelines for ETFs under Rule 6c-11. According to Atkins, the new listing standards are “another example of how we can move forward. “It’s not just an ad hoc type of approach. We’re trying to give the marketplace some kind of stable platform upon which they can introduce new products.” Atkins advocates for crypto innovation Atkins, sworn in as chair in April, has been a vocal proponent of digital assets and innovation in the financial industry.  On July 31, he announced the launch of “Project Crypto” — an initiative aimed at modernizing the securities rules and regulations around crypto, and to help “enable America’s financial markets to move on-chain.” In August, speaking at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium in Jackson Hole, he told an audience that there are very few…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 20:38
Toku and Pact Labs to Bring Stablecoin-Powered Earned Wage Access to Workers Worldwide

Partnership gives employees faster access to earned wages and makes stablecoin payroll an even more practical use case for employers Toku, the leading platform for compliant stablecoin payroll, and Pact Labs, an infrastructure platform enabling the origination, securitization, and servicing of on-chain loans across borders, announced a partnership today to offer stablecoin-based earned wage access […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 20:24
Digital Asset Treasuries Control $105B in BTC, ETH, and SOL: What Comes Next?

TLDR: Digital Asset Treasuries control $105B in assets and major supplies of BTC, ETH, and SOL. These treasuries may evolve into for-profit, publicly traded entities with active ecosystem roles. DATs can stake, lend, and recycle tokens into productive network activities and growth initiatives. The outcome depends on execution and governance, as some DATs will fail [...] The post Digital Asset Treasuries Control $105B in BTC, ETH, and SOL: What Comes Next? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/24 20:18
TikTok lands in Canada crosshairs in data collection investigations

In a joint investigation led by federal Privacy Commissioner Philippe Dufresne, Canadian regulators have found that TikTok’s efforts to keep children off its platform and safeguard their personal data are inadequate. Quebec, British Columbia, and Alberta commissioners have all concluded that children can still access the short-video content app. At the same time, TikTok collects […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 20:10
Alibaba (BABA) Stock: Surges 9% in Pre-Market After AI Partnership with Nvidia

TLDR: Alibaba’s stock jumps 9% after Nvidia AI partnership fuels investor optimism. Alibaba surges with Nvidia deal; $53B AI investment and global expansion plans. Alibaba teams up with Nvidia to boost AI, cloud, and global infrastructure. Alibaba’s AI push with Nvidia drives stock surge, expanding data centers worldwide. Nvidia alliance propels Alibaba stock up 9%, [...] The post Alibaba (BABA) Stock: Surges 9% in Pre-Market After AI Partnership with Nvidia appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/24 20:00
Japan’s policy shifts helped it double crypto adoption: Chainalysis

Chainalysis APAC policy lead Chengyi Ong says favorable policy and taxes helped boost crypto in Japan, while stablecoins were popular across the Asia Pacific. Japan’s recent policy shifts have helped the country more than double its crypto adoption over the past year, according to crypto analytics company Chainalysis.Among the top five markets in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, Japan saw the strongest growth, with its value received onchain growing 120% year-on-year in the 12 months to June, according to an excerpt from Chainalysis’ 2025 Geography of Cryptocurrency Report released on Wednesday.Chainalysis’ head of APAC policy, Chengyi Ong, told Cointelegraph that activity in Japan “reflects some of the trends that we saw in the global market, a sharp pickup in trading volumes in the fourth quarter of 2024 on the back of the US presidential election, followed by a tapering.”Read more
Coinstats2025/09/24 20:00
Senator Lummis Aims to Tackle Crypto ATM Fraud in Market Structure Bill

TLDR Lummis pushes for addressing crypto ATM fraud in the Senate’s market structure bill. The bill seeks to protect seniors from crypto ATM scams, a growing concern. Crypto kiosks saw a 31% rise in victim losses, with seniors heavily affected. Lummis aims for smart regulations to prevent crypto ATM scams without overreach. U.S. Senator Cynthia [...] The post Senator Lummis Aims to Tackle Crypto ATM Fraud in Market Structure Bill appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/24 19:57
Unlocking Potential: Amplify’s Strategic Move with SOL and XRP Option Income ETFs

BitcoinWorld Unlocking Potential: Amplify’s Strategic Move with SOL and XRP Option Income ETFs The world of cryptocurrency investing is constantly evolving, presenting new avenues for wealth generation. A significant development on this front is Amplify’s recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for innovative SOL and XRP option income ETFs. This move signals a growing institutional interest in providing structured investment products for digital assets, aiming to offer investors a novel way to earn income from their crypto holdings. What Exactly Are SOL and XRP Option Income ETFs? Amplify’s proposed products are designed to generate income through specific option strategies. Unlike direct investments in SOL or XRP, these ETFs would not give you direct ownership of the underlying cryptocurrencies. Instead, they would employ strategies like covered calls. A covered call strategy involves holding an asset (in this case, SOL or XRP, likely via futures or other derivatives) and simultaneously selling call options on that same asset. The primary goal is to collect the premium from selling these call options, which then becomes a source of regular income for the ETF. This approach aims to provide a yield, potentially appealing to investors looking for consistent returns in the volatile crypto market, even if the underlying asset’s price remains stable or experiences moderate growth. These SOL and XRP option income ETFs represent a sophisticated financial instrument tailored for the digital asset space. How Do Covered Call Strategies Generate Income? Understanding the mechanics of covered calls is crucial to appreciating the potential of these new ETFs. When the ETF sells a call option, it is essentially selling the right, but not the obligation, for someone else to buy the underlying asset (SOL or XRP) at a predetermined price (the strike price) before a certain date (the expiration date). Here’s a simplified breakdown: Selling the Option: The ETF receives an immediate cash payment, known as the premium, from the buyer of the call option. This premium is the income. Holding the Asset: The ETF holds an equivalent amount of the underlying asset (or its derivative) as collateral for the call option. This makes it “covered.” Market Scenarios: If the price of SOL or XRP stays below the strike price, the option expires worthless, and the ETF keeps the premium as pure profit. If the price rises above the strike price, the ETF might be obligated to sell its underlying assets at the strike price, limiting its upside potential but still retaining the premium. This strategy is generally considered less risky than naked call selling, as the potential obligation to sell is “covered” by the assets held. However, it does cap the potential gains from significant upward price movements of SOL and XRP. Why Are Investors Eyeing Crypto Income Generation Now? The cryptocurrency market, while offering immense growth potential, is also known for its significant price volatility. Many investors seek ways to mitigate this risk while still participating in the digital asset space. This is where products like SOL and XRP option income ETFs come into play. The appeal is multifaceted: Income Stream: They offer a potential source of regular income, which can be particularly attractive in a low-yield environment or during periods of sideways market movement. Reduced Volatility: By generating income from options premiums, these ETFs can potentially cushion against minor price declines in the underlying assets. Diversification: For traditional investors, these ETFs could offer exposure to cryptocurrencies without the direct ownership and operational complexities of holding actual digital assets. Moreover, the increasing maturity of the crypto market and clearer regulatory frameworks are paving the way for more sophisticated financial products. This strategic move by Amplify reflects a growing demand for regulated, income-generating crypto investment vehicles. Navigating the Regulatory Landscape for Crypto ETFs The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) plays a pivotal role in approving or denying such investment products. The SEC’s primary concern is investor protection, and it meticulously reviews filings to ensure transparency, liquidity, and fair valuation. Amplify’s filing for SOL and XRP option income ETFs is a significant step, but the approval process can be lengthy and challenging. Historically, the SEC has been cautious with spot crypto ETFs due to concerns about market manipulation and custody. However, it has shown more openness to futures-based crypto ETFs. Option income ETFs, while different, still fall under intense scrutiny, particularly regarding the underlying crypto market’s integrity and the derivatives used. The outcome of this filing will set an important precedent for future crypto-related financial products, shaping the accessibility of digital asset investments for a broader range of investors. Benefits and Considerations for Investing in These ETFs For investors considering these new offerings, it’s essential to weigh both the potential benefits and the inherent considerations. Potential Benefits: Passive Income: A straightforward way to earn regular income from crypto exposure. Professional Management: The ETFs would be managed by professionals, handling the complexities of option trading. Accessibility: Offers an easier entry point to crypto for traditional investors through regulated exchange-traded funds. Key Considerations: Limited Upside: Covered calls cap potential gains if SOL or XRP experience significant price surges. Market Risk: While designed for income, the value of the ETF can still decline if the underlying assets fall sharply. Fees: ETFs typically charge management fees, which can impact overall returns. Regulatory Uncertainty: Approval is not guaranteed, and future regulatory changes could affect these products. Understanding these aspects is vital for making informed investment decisions regarding SOL and XRP option income ETFs. Summary: Amplify’s filing for SOL and XRP option income ETFs marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of crypto investment products. By leveraging covered call strategies, these proposed ETFs aim to provide investors with a unique opportunity to generate income from two prominent cryptocurrencies. While offering appealing benefits like passive income and professional management, investors must also consider the trade-offs, such as limited upside potential and market risks. This development underscores the growing sophistication of the crypto market and its integration into traditional finance, paving the way for more diverse investment avenues. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a covered call strategy in the context of these ETFs? A1: A covered call strategy involves holding an asset (like SOL or XRP, or their derivatives) and simultaneously selling call options on that asset. The ETF collects premiums from selling these options, which serve as income, while the underlying assets act as collateral. Q2: How do these ETFs differ from directly owning SOL or XRP? A2: These ETFs would not give you direct ownership of SOL or XRP. Instead, they provide exposure to the price movements and generate income through option strategies, all within a regulated ETF structure, potentially simplifying custody and trading for investors. Q3: What are the main benefits of investing in SOL and XRP option income ETFs? A3: Key benefits include the potential for regular income generation from option premiums, professional management of complex option strategies, and increased accessibility to crypto exposure through a traditional, regulated investment vehicle. Q4: Are there any downsides to investing in these types of ETFs? A4: Yes, important considerations include limited upside potential (as covered calls cap gains during significant price rallies), ongoing management fees, and the inherent market risks associated with the underlying cryptocurrencies. Regulatory approval is also not guaranteed. Q5: Will these ETFs be approved by the SEC? A5: While Amplify has filed with the SEC, approval is not guaranteed. The SEC carefully reviews such products, focusing on investor protection, market integrity, and liquidity. The process can be lengthy and its outcome uncertain. Did this article help you understand the exciting new developments around SOL and XRP option income ETFs? Share your thoughts and spread the word! Follow us on social media and share this article with your network to keep the conversation going about the future of crypto investments. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Solana and Ripple price action. This post Unlocking Potential: Amplify’s Strategic Move with SOL and XRP Option Income ETFs first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/24 19:55
Ian Calderon Aims to Make California the Bitcoin Leader in His Governor Bid

TLDR Ian Calderon vows to put Bitcoin on California’s balance sheet if elected governor. Calderon promises to support crypto payments for state programs, boosting adoption. His campaign focuses on technology, with Bitcoin central to California’s future. Calderon’s proposal follows a trend of growing support for crypto-friendly policies in the state. Ian Calderon, former majority leader [...] The post Ian Calderon Aims to Make California the Bitcoin Leader in His Governor Bid appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/24 19:48
