Tether Appoints Benjamin Habbel as Chief Commercial Officer

PANews reported on September 24th that Tether announced the appointment of Benjamin Habbel as its new Chief Business Officer, according to its official blog. Habbel will lead corporate development, finance, investments, and portfolio expansion. In this role, Habbel will also focus on working closely with Tether's portfolio companies and investment projects, further expanding the portfolio management team, and empowering founders and teams to realize their visions. Habbel combines expertise in technology and finance. As CEO of Limestone Capital, he built a successful alternative asset management firm, managing multiple funds, overseeing $1 billion in assets, operating companies, and employing over 500 people. His diverse career includes leadership positions at Google, founding and successfully exiting several software companies in Silicon Valley, and spending nearly a decade developing Limestone into a global investment platform.