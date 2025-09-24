MEXC-beurs
Cryptonieuws
/
2025-09-26
Cryptonieuws
Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Bitcoin Advocate Ian Calderon is Running for Governor in 2026
Ian Calderon is a big Bitcoin fan who was also in the California Assembly. Now he is running for governor in 2026. His campaign focuses on making homes, food, and gas more affordable. He pushes BTC hard as part of that. Back when he led the state’s Blockchain Working Group, he also had experience in […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/24 20:30
Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP
PANews reported on September 24th that Chainlink has integrated with the institutional-grade blockchain platform Canton Network, aiming to significantly promote the widespread adoption of blockchain technology within the institutional sector. This partnership brings Chainlink's data services, including data streaming, smart data (covering Proof of Reserves and NAVLink), and the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), to the Canton Network. Furthermore, the Canton Network has joined the Chainlink Scale program, which helps cover the operating costs of its oracle. Under the agreement, Chainlink Labs will become a "super validator" for the Canton Network.
PANews
2025/09/24 20:23
Iveda, a US-listed company, has received authorization from its board of directors to adopt cryptocurrency as part of its financial strategy.
PANews reported on September 24 that according to Businesswire, Iveda (NASDAQ: IVDA), a provider of cloud-based video artificial intelligence search and monitoring technology solutions, announced that its board of directors has authorized the company to purchase cryptocurrencies. This move reflects the company's strategy in capital allocation, asset diversification and innovation.
PANews
2025/09/24 20:16
UK’s First Bitcoin Treasury Company B HODL Buys 100 BTC
UK-listed B HODL has acquired 100 Bitcoin, placing it alongside Smarter Web and Satsuma in the region. The post UK’s First Bitcoin Treasury Company B HODL Buys 100 BTC appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/09/24 20:12
Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures
PANews reported on September 24 that according to Fortune magazine, the stablecoin startup Bastion completed a new round of financing of US$14.6 million led by Coinbase Ventures. Other investors in this round included the venture capital arm of Japanese technology giant Sony, the venture capital arm of South Korean mobile phone manufacturer Samsung, the cryptocurrency arm of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), and cryptocurrency venture capital firm Hashed. Bastion is a white-label stablecoin issuer. Instead of hiring lawyers to obtain regulatory approvals or software developers to write code, companies can hire Bastion to more easily launch their own stablecoins. Bastion's differentiated advantage lies in its comprehensive stablecoin service offering, including a cryptocurrency wallet for clients to hold their tokens and channels for converting stablecoins into cash in 70 countries, including the United States.
PANews
2025/09/24 20:09
Tether Appoints Benjamin Habbel as Chief Commercial Officer
PANews reported on September 24th that Tether announced the appointment of Benjamin Habbel as its new Chief Business Officer, according to its official blog. Habbel will lead corporate development, finance, investments, and portfolio expansion. In this role, Habbel will also focus on working closely with Tether's portfolio companies and investment projects, further expanding the portfolio management team, and empowering founders and teams to realize their visions. Habbel combines expertise in technology and finance. As CEO of Limestone Capital, he built a successful alternative asset management firm, managing multiple funds, overseeing $1 billion in assets, operating companies, and employing over 500 people. His diverse career includes leadership positions at Google, founding and successfully exiting several software companies in Silicon Valley, and spending nearly a decade developing Limestone into a global investment platform.
PANews
2025/09/24 20:04
XRP price prepares for ‘major trend shift’ with $4 in reach: Analyst
XRP price was up 6.8% since Monday’s crypto market pullback, as traders said key support levels must hold to sustain a recovery to new all-time highs. Key takeaways:XRP whales continue accumulating on the dips, boosting chances of a recovery.XRP price must hold above $2.70 support to continue upside toward $4.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/24 19:55
ivault: Swiss Startup Rethinks the Sharing Economy With $IVT Rewards
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/09/24 19:48
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Marries On French Riviera With Coldplay’s Chris Martin Performing ‘Yellow’
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse married dietitian Tara Milsti over the weekend, with Coldplay’s Chris Martin performing “Yellow” for the couple’s first dance. The lavish event [...]
Insidebitcoins
2025/09/24 18:59
Kazakhstan Central Bank Launches First National Stablecoin on Solana
Kazakhstan has officially entered the stablecoin market with the launch of Evo (KZTE), a digital asset tied to the national currency, the Tenge. The announcement was part of the National Bank of Kazakhstan’s program to test new digital assets and financial technologies in a controlled environment.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/24 00:17
