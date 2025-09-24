2025-09-26 Friday

Michael Saylor Sees Year-End Bitcoin Rally as Demand Outpaces Supply

The post Michael Saylor Sees Year-End Bitcoin Rally as Demand Outpaces Supply appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 24 September 2025 | 15:45 The imbalance between how much Bitcoin miners create and how much institutions are buying has never been clearer. Miners bring just 900 BTC into circulation daily, yet companies and ETFs together are snapping up more than 3,000. Strategy chairman Michael Saylor argues this gap is the engine that will push Bitcoin higher by the end of the year. Recent research from River shows businesses are adding around 1,755 coins a day, while ETFs accumulate an additional 1,430. “Natural supply is being outpaced several times over,” Saylor said, noting that the pressure this creates on liquidity is unlike anything traditional markets have seen. Price Weakness Seen as Temporary Bitcoin has struggled to gain momentum in September, holding within a tight band between $111,000 and $118,000. Earlier this week, nearly $2 billion in leveraged positions were flushed out in one of the biggest liquidation events of 2025. For Saylor, these episodes don’t reflect weakening fundamentals. He described them as technical shakeouts that clear the way for a “smart move up” in the final quarter. Corporate Balance Sheets Embrace BTC One of the forces underpinning this demand, Saylor said, is the growing number of corporations using Bitcoin as part of their treasury strategy. Some firms, instead of deploying cash into dividends or buybacks, are opting to hold BTC. That choice, he argued, strengthens balance sheets by giving companies exposure to what he calls “digital capital.” More than 140 public companies now hold Bitcoin on their books, according to Bitbo, with Strategy itself leading the pack at nearly 639,000 BTC. This trend, Saylor believes, signals a structural shift in how corporations manage reserves. The Next 300 Years of Credit Beyond the immediate supply squeeze, Saylor places Bitcoin within a broader historical arc. Gold-backed credit once supported the global…
Bitwise CIO says institutions mull adding Bitcoin to portfolios

The post Bitwise CIO says institutions mull adding Bitcoin to portfolios appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Institutions managing trillions of dollars are considering adding Bitcoin to their portfolios, according to Bitwise CIO. Bitwise reported managing over $15 billion in client assets as of the beginning of September. Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan said that institutions managing trillions of dollars are considering adding Bitcoin to their portfolios. Over 60% of institutional investors in the US are planning to increase Bitcoin exposure, according to recent industry reports. Major financial firms including pension funds and endowments oversee more than $100 trillion in global assets. Bitwise reported over $15 billion in assets under management as of early September. Bitcoin is currently valued at around $2.2 trillion by market capitalization. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitwise-institutional-bitcoin-portfolios-2025/
Alibaba integrates Nvidia's AI tools into its cloud platform

The post Alibaba integrates Nvidia’s AI tools into its cloud platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. has announced plans to integrate Nvidia Corp.’s suite of physical AI tools into its cloud software platform. This move will allow Alibaba’s Hangzhou-based cloud intelligence division to offer clients the ability to develop AI for practical applications, including humanoid robots and self-driving vehicles. The partnership brings together the expertise of two major AI players, combining Nvidia’s US-based chip technology with Alibaba’s cloud computing capabilities in China. Eddie Wu hints at Alibaba’s commitment to increasing its future investment in AI During its recent annual Apsara developer conference in Hangzhou, Alibaba mentioned that its AI Platform will comprise the entire Nvidia Physical AI software stack. This integration is intended to upgrade the tech giant’s services to developers. The announcement came just after Eddie Wu, the CEO of Alibaba Group, announced his intentions to increase Alibaba’s AI infrastructure investment further. The CEO’s decision was triggered by the surge in the company’s stocks, recording the highest level ever in nearly four years. He said he will increase the investment to surpass the earlier target of 380 billion yuan ($53 billion). Interestingly, the key factor behind the company’s shares hitting the highest point in nearly four years was its commitment to significant investments in AI.   This signaled a growing trend among tech companies showing dedication to making substantial spending in the era of technological advancement. Considering this commitment, Wu speculated that in the next five years, tech companies would have contributed around $4 trillion in investment in AI worldwide. Therefore, the CEO asserted that Alibaba must stay competitive. For Alibaba’s cloud division, Wu hinted at its plan to extend its operation with its first new data centers in Brazil, France, and the Netherlands in 2026. Notably, this division already offers services from the US to Australia. The CEO shared these…
Bitcoin's Volatility Sinks to a 22-Month Low

The post Bitcoin’s Volatility Sinks to a 22-Month Low appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s implied volatility has fallen to its lowest level since 2023. According to on-chain analysts in a Wednesday research report, the direction of Bitcoin’s price will now depend on the future accumulation of open interest. MVRV Ratio Suggests a ‘Wait-and-See’ Approach Analyst ‘XWIN Research Japan’ pointed out that Bitcoin’s Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio is at a neutral position of around 2.1. An MVRV of 2.1 indicates that investors are neither seeing major losses nor excessive profits. Sponsored Sponsored This price level is unlikely to trigger a wave of panic selling or natural profit-taking. The analyst explained that in such periods, a “wait-and-see” attitude tends to dominate the market. Bitcoin: MVRV Ratio. Source: CryptoQuant This quiet sentiment is further supported by the continued decline in the total balance of Bitcoin held on exchanges, which suggests a weakening of selling pressure. Historically, a decrease in exchange holdings has been a prelude to a supply shortage when demand suddenly surges. XWIN Research Japan suggests that the market may now be experiencing the “calm before the storm.” Open Interest: The Key to the Next Move Another analyst, ‘Axel Adler Jr’, that the recent sharp price drop caused Bitcoin’s open interest to fall by 16%. This suggests that leverage is now at a low level following a recent deleveraging of long positions. Bitcoin Open Interest Pressure Score. Source: CryptoQuant Axel Adler Jr argues that the future price path of Bitcoin depends on which direction open interest (OI) begins to accumulate. If long positions increase below a resistance level, the risk of another leverage-driven drop increases. Conversely, if short positions increase during a downturn, the probability of an upward move via a short squeeze rises. The analyst believes a clear directional signal will emerge when the risk of leverage accumulation/pressure rises above 40%…
Big Bull Tom Lee Announces Year-End Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Price Predictions! "Will Be a Favorite of Wall Street and the White House!"

The post Big Bull Tom Lee Announces Year-End Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Price Predictions! “Will Be a Favorite of Wall Street and the White House!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Known for his bold predictions about Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency market, Fundstrat co-founder and BitMine president Tom Lee made important statements about Ethereum (ETH). Speaking at Korea Blockchain Week 2025, Tom Lee said that Etheruem is a true neutral chain. Claiming that Ethereum will be the favorite of Wall Street and the White House, Lee said that he expects a super cycle for ETH that will last 10-15 years. “If you think about how Wall Street works, they would only want to operate on a neutral chain. That means they prefer Etheruem. Under the Trump administration, the White House and Congress have also been more supportive of crypto, and I’ve observed a shift towards Ethereum as a priority. Also, President Trump has talked about needing human proof to protect us, and much of that work will be done on Ethereum.” I’m Optimistic About Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices! Asked about his Bitcoin and Etheruem price predictions, Tom Lee said he expects the Bitcoin price to be between $200,000 and $250,000 by the end of the year, and the Ethereum price to be between $10,000 and $12,000. “I’m still optimistic about Bitcoin. In the fourth quarter, Bitcoin was seasonally strong. But now the Fed is turning dovish after being essentially hawkish all year. That’s a positive development for Bitcoin,” Lee said. Lee stated that the ETH price could reach $10,000-15,000 compared to the Bitcoin price prediction, and added that this price range would not be a ceiling for Ethereum. “Ethereum’s price ratio relative to Bitcoin should return to its average or at least five-year highs. If we take a $250,000 Bitcoin price, this means Ethereum will reach a value between $10,000 and $12,000 by the end of the year.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now…
Greentech EcoBooster wins Shell LiveWIRE with blockchain twist

The post Greentech EcoBooster wins Shell LiveWIRE with blockchain twist appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Greentech Ecobooster wins Shell LiveWire with blockchain twist The Philippines’ startup ecosystem is heating up, and it isn’t just about apps and e-commerce anymore. A new wave of innovators proves that real-world problems such as carbon emissions, agricultural waste, and food security can be solved with emerging technology, smart business models, and a passion for sustainability. title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””> At the center of this movement is Shell LiveWire, Shell Pilipinas Corporation’s flagship entrepreneurship development program. Now in its fifth year in the country, LiveWire provides mentorship, market access, and most importantly, equity-free funding of up to PHP1 million (US$17,508) for winners. The program has already supported 150 startups and community enterprises, creating over 800 jobs during the pandemic. More than a competition, it’s a platform that provides Filipino founders the tools to scale solutions that can change industries. “We’re not merely witnessing a pitch competition,” said Sebastian “Baste” Quiniones, Jr., Executive Director of Pilipinas Shell Foundation, Inc. “We’re celebrating a thriving community that champions Filipino ingenuity…homegrown solutions that can drive inclusive growth, not only locally, but throughout Asia and hopefully all around the world.” Fueling the future of innovation. The Shell LiveWIRE program has been supporting businesses with ideas at the cutting edge of innovation. We got an exclusive interview with Sebastian C. Quiñones Jr. to talk about the vision behind the program. Our coverage of this year’s… pic.twitter.com/WpNlwU65Mq — CoinGeek (@RealCoinGeek) September 12, 2025 This year’s finalists: Pili AdheSeal, GreenTech EcoBooster, and AgriDOM show how technology, including blockchain, AI, and advanced engineering, can create businesses that are both profitable and planet-friendly. Turning tree resin into a circular economy Engineer and entrepreneur Mark Kennedy Bantugon leads Pili AdheSeal, which converts agricultural waste from the…
Mapping Bitcoin's setup: Volatility, reserves, and the clues for what's next

The post Mapping Bitcoin’s setup: Volatility, reserves, and the clues for what’s next appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways  What’s happening with Bitcoin’s volatility? BTC volatility dropped to its lowest in two years, with shrinking Exchange Reserves tightening liquidity across markets. Which metrics define BTC’s next move? MVRV Ratio stayed neutral, NVT Golden Cross improved, and low volatility suggested Bitcoin could stage a sudden breakout. Bitcoin’s [BTC] volatility has reached its lowest point since 2023. Historically, such calm phases preceded rallies of over 300%. This aforementioned muted volatility suggested that the market could be coiling energy for a decisive move.  These periods rarely last long, and past cycles suggest an explosive move could follow once a clear trigger emerges. Exchange Reserves sink to fresh lows Bitcoin Exchange Reserves continue to fall, hitting multi-year lows. With fewer coins on exchanges, immediate sell pressure looks weaker. Historically, it sets the stage for sudden supply squeezes when demand surges.  Market participants appear reluctant to move assets onto exchanges, showing confidence in holding positions rather than preparing for liquidation.  Such supply tightening, paired with low volatility, creates a fragile equilibrium that often tips rapidly once strong directional catalysts enter the market. Source: CryptoQuant Can THIS sustain the market’s wait-and-see mood? The MVRV Ratio hovered around the neutral 2.1 level at press time, which reflected that investors were neither excessively in profit nor heavily underwater.  This balance reduces the urge to panic-sell or engage in aggressive profit-taking. In practical terms, the market holds a cautious tone where holders are comfortable waiting rather than rushing into action.  Such positioning often limits abrupt downside cascades yet also stalls strong rallies until external catalysts appear. The neutral zone signals stability, but it also implies investors are watching carefully. Source: CryptoQuant NVT Golden Cross points to network strength The NVT Golden Cross dropped sharply by nearly 33%, reflecting stronger transaction volumes relative to Bitcoin’s valuation.  This suggests…
Bitcoin to Benefit from $15T Dollar Printing, Hayes Predicts. Investors Buy Bitcoin Hyper Now

The post Bitcoin to Benefit from $15T Dollar Printing, Hayes Predicts. Investors Buy Bitcoin Hyper Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin to Benefit from $15T Dollar Printing, Hayes Predicts. Investors Buy Bitcoin Hyper Now Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-boosts-as-us-to-print-15t-dollars/
Charlotte Hornets, Judi Health Agree To Multi-Year Jersey Patch Deal

The post Charlotte Hornets, Judi Health Agree To Multi-Year Jersey Patch Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lamelo Ball Jersey Render Charlotte Hornets PR The Charlotte Hornets and Judi Health are coming together and forming a relationship that will have an immediate and lasting impact in the Charlotte community and beyond. The Hornets and Judi Health, a rapidly growing force in the health technology industry, have announced today that they have signed a long-term multi-year deal that will have Judi Health be the Exclusive Jersey Patch Partner of the Charlotte Hornets. Judi Health – founded in 2017 is a company whose mission began with a focus on pharmacy benefits, and with their recent rebrand have expanded their services to include healthcare administration as well. With such a change that will undoubtedly have a positive impact on people, they deemed the Charlotte Hornets as the perfect partner to aid their growth and share in their new mission and vision. “I like that they’re a growth oriented organization, you’re seeing it in their commitment to building in the community of Charlotte, I like that they’re focused on the community of Charlotte, that’s a big part of any partnership for us, the reflection of your involvement in your community,” said Judi Health CEO AJ Loiacono. Charlotte Hornets Judi Health Logo Photo Charlotte Hornets PR With this partnership, the Judi Health logo will be featured on all Charlotte Hornets team jerseys and these new jerseys will be available at the Hornets Fan Shop in Spectrum Center on October 21st at 11 a.m. Moving forward, Judi Health will also be the annual presenting partner for the Hornets city jersey unveiling. “They are a technology organization that’s really driving change, we are an NBA team that’s driving change, but most importantly together we want to drive impact. We’re going to be doing a lot of things together from an integrated partnership standpoint, including…
Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

PANews reported on September 24th that Athens-based Big Pi Ventures has just closed the first round of fundraising of €130 million for its newly established growth fund to support Greek startups in achieving scale. Big Pi Ventures focuses on startups with strong intellectual property in the fields of artificial intelligence, biotechnology, blockchain, and deep tech. In addition to providing funding, the firm actively supports portfolio companies and leverages its international network to drive their growth. A key requirement is that the companies maintain a substantial business operation in Greece.
