Hyperliquid Launches USDH Stablecoin as Aster DEX Leads in Revenue
ETLDR Hyperliquid has officially launched its native stablecoin, USDH, on its HyperCore network. Over $15 million USDH has been pre-minted in the last 24 hours since the launch. USDH is fully backed by cash and short-term U.S. treasuries in line with the GENIUS Act. Native Markets has aligned USDH with the Assistance Fund to support [...] The post Hyperliquid Launches USDH Stablecoin as Aster DEX Leads in Revenue appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/24 21:39
Crollo dell’Open Interest delle Altcoin Segnala Tensione di Mercato Oltre Bitcoin
Le altcoin stanno affrontando un test cruciale dopo che il mercato crypto più ampio ha subito un forte selloff innescato da liquidazioni con leva finanziaria. Ethereum, la seconda criptovaluta per capitalizzazione, è scivolata sotto il livello dei 4.200 dollari, segnalando debolezza in tutto il settore. Nel frattempo, Solana e molte altre principali altcoin hanno perso […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/24 21:35
MoonPay Joins Arbitrum to Streamline Crypto Onboarding
The purpose of partnership is to simplify how consumers purchase crypto and bridge assets within any platform or application with Arbitrum Bridge integration.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/24 21:30
The Real Reason The Bitcoin Price Can’t Go Higher
The post The Real Reason The Bitcoin Price Can’t Go Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bitcoin price has been trapped in the same range since early July while equities, gold, real estate, and commodities like silver have all pushed to new highs. The question is why Bitcoin is lagging while nearly every other major asset is rallying. Whale Activity Signals Bitcoin Price Distribution Pressure On-chain data shows that whales holding more than one hundred bitcoin have recently begun transferring large amounts after years of inactivity. These movements have historically lined up with cycle tops or periods of heightened BTC volatility. This suggests that some of Bitcoin’s longest-term holders are realizing profits or rotating positions. The current wave of transfers is significant but smaller relative to total circulating supply than what was seen in prior peaks. The number of unique whales selling is also lower, which means selling pressure looks concentrated among a handful of players rather than a broad distribution across the entire cohort of long-term holders. Institutional Inflows Offset Bitcoin Price Selling While whales are distributing, steady inflows into ETFs and treasury allocations continue to absorb supply. This balance explains why BTC price has remained stable instead of collapsing, even as whale selling picked up. The market appears to be in a tug of war between old holders exiting and institutional demand stepping in. Implications for the Bitcoin Price Outlook BTC remains pinned in a tight range as supply and demand offset each other. If equities and commodities stay stretched at highs, capital could rotate into BTC as the next target, providing the catalyst for a breakout. For now, Bitcoin’s price stability reflects an unusual balance between whale distribution and institutional accumulation, setting the stage for the next decisive move. For deeper data, charts, and professional insights into bitcoin price trends, visit BitcoinMagazinePro.com. Subscribe to Bitcoin Magazine Pro on YouTube for more expert market insights…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 21:29
Which Meme Holds the Strongest $100 to $100,000 Potential?
The post Which Meme Holds the Strongest $100 to $100,000 Potential? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 15:42 The battle for the top meme token is heating up again. Shiba Inu, Pepe, and newcomer Layer Brett are all chasing the spotlight, but only one looks ready to turn $100 into $100,000. While SHIB and PEPE have established themselves as household names, Layer Brett is yet to show its worth. Its crypto presale is still live at just $0.0058 and has already raised over $4m. With staking rewards of around 630% APY, this Ethereum Layer 2 project is giving memecoin fans a fresh reason to get excited before the next crypto bull run in 2025. Why Layer Brett looks built for the future Layer Brett isn’t your average meme token. It combines meme culture with real blockchain tech. This offers near-instant transactions, penny-level gas fees, and high staking rewards. Unlike Shiba Inu and Pepe, which rely mostly on community hype, $LBRETT is backed by Ethereum Layer 2 scaling. Key reasons why Layer Brett is leading the pack: Fast transactions: Over 10,000 TPS at a fraction of the cost. Big rewards: Staking yields around 630% APY for early adopters. Ethereum Layer 2: Secure, scalable, and low gas fees. Presale perks: Low entry at $0.0058 plus a $1 million giveaway campaign. What is Shiba Inu doing now? Launched in 2020, Shiba Inu became a global sensation and pushed SHIB into the top meme coins by market cap. With the launch of Shibarium, its Layer 2 network, it promised faster and cheaper transactions. Yet, the excitement has cooled. Today, SHIB trades around $0.000014, still far below its all-time high. While the project boasts over one million holders and consistent token burns, sentiment remains shaky. Analysts point out that trading volume is down, and short-term forecasts suggest Shiba Inu could face more declines unless meme coin…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 21:28
Ripple Expands Institutional Crypto Trading with ABEX Execution Tech
TLDR Ripple’s Hidden Road has partnered with ABEX to enhance institutional crypto trading with advanced execution algorithms. The partnership allows Hidden Road clients to access ABEX’s execution engine and trade across multiple digital asset venues. ABEX’s algorithms are designed to improve trading precision, reduce costs, and enhance transparency in fragmented markets. Ripple’s acquisition of Hidden [...] The post Ripple Expands Institutional Crypto Trading with ABEX Execution Tech appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/24 21:17
Skip the Grind: Get The VIP Status With FortuneJack Today
The post Skip the Grind: Get The VIP Status With FortuneJack Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The number of online casinos is growing. Today’s players demand more than just gaudy games and lucky spins. They seek out platforms that respect their loyalty, time, and money. FortuneJack’s VIP program not only meets those expectations but also redefines them. Tiered Excellence: ELITE and VIP The VIP system offered by FortuneJack is not a one-tier ladder. It has several levels, and it gives players rewards at each stage. In addition to the standard casino benefits, the two primary tiers, ELITE and VIP, provide unique advantages. The premium experience starts at the ELITE tier. Elite Cashback and Elite Reload Bonuses are for members, guaranteeing steady payouts for frequent play. However, personalization is where the true value is. FortuneJack provides a Personal Account Manager and round-the-clock ELITE Support to every ELITE member. Thus, it ensures assistance is always accessible. This platform tailors bonuses according to each player’s preferences, which gives the experience a considerate touch. The VIP tier takes things to the next level. Even more generous Ultimate Cashback and VIP Reload Bonuses are available. A dedicated VIP manager and 24/7 priority support make support even more exclusive. Additionally, the VIP BankBack feature is introduced at this tier. Players can recover some losses immediately, which is a notable advantage. It’s a confidence boost as well as a safety net. These tiers are more than just gaudy titles. They aim to establish a rapport with the player. In online gaming, FortuneJack treats loyalty as a two-way street, which is uncommon. Speed, Privacy, and Seamless Transitions FortuneJack’s operational effectiveness is one of its most significant advantages. VIP members have 15-minute withdrawal periods. In the industry, that’s practically unheard of. Quick access to winnings demonstrates how much the platform respects the time of its users. Privacy is yet another significant benefit. FortuneJack does seamless…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 21:13
Volatility vanishes as S&P 500 avoids 2% drop for 107 straight days
The post Volatility vanishes as S&P 500 avoids 2% drop for 107 straight days appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The S&P 500 just broke a ridiculous streak: 107 straight trading days without falling 2% or more. That’s the longest run without that kind of drop since July 2024. Not even April’s tariff circus dented the rally. Since then, the index has jumped 34% and tacked on nearly $16 trillion in market value, based on Bloomberg’s numbers. The rally’s been fueled by blind momentum, even while risks pile up. Inflation’s still sticky. The U.S. job market’s cooling. Jerome Powell warned Tuesday that the road ahead will be tough and rate cuts might not come easy. The market dipped, but nothing dramatic. The S&P 500 hasn’t seen two back-to-back 1% drops in over five months. Investors just keep ignoring bad news. Traders ignore Powell’s caution and pour billions into stocks “There’s a lot of willingness for investors to shake off any bad news, for now, but complacency is a risk to the stock rally,” said Julie Biel of Kayne Anderson Rudnick. She added, “If inflation rises more than traders expect in the coming months, that may force the Fed to not cut rates as much as investors hope.” Basically, hope is driving this market, not logic. Even the highest unemployment rate since 2021 didn’t shake anything. The S&P 500 has hit 28 record highs this year through Monday. Powell sounded cautious again this week, but traders don’t care. They’re almost fully pricing in a 0.5% rate cut for 2025. And they believe the worst of Trump’s trade policies are over. Throw in some AI profit hype, and boom, stocks fly. Bank of America and EPFR Global said fund managers dropped nearly $58 billion into U.S. stocks during the week ending September 17, the biggest inflow this year. Traders are acting like rate cuts are guaranteed. The risk is that the Fed…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 21:07
Ripple to be integrated into tokenized money-market funds from BlackRock
The post Ripple to be integrated into tokenized money-market funds from BlackRock appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock’s $2 billion Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) is expanding onto the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Ripple and tokenization platform Securitize have been named as the key partners driving the integration, which is to be executed through a new RLUSD smart contract. The timing of the expansion is significant, coming just as XRPL has reached a new milestone of more than 5.6 million accounts. With the new smart contract, BUIDL investors can directly swap tokenized shares for RLUSD at any time. Also integrated with VanEck’s tokenized money-market fund, the stablecoin is backed 1:1 with liquid reserves and issued under a New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) trust charter. How do you unlock real-time liquidity for institutional assets? With $RLUSD. https://t.co/2TvkEmSKTk Our new partnership with @Securitize will allow holders of @BlackRock‘s $BUIDL and @VanEck_US‘s $VBILL to instantly exchange their shares for $RLUSD, thereby preserving exposure… — Ripple (@Ripple) September 23, 2025 Institutional RLUSD adoption Launched in late 2024, RLUSD has grown to over $700 million in market cap, and is now used by DBS and Franklin Templeton as an exchange mechanism. Last week we announced DBS and Franklin Templeton using $RLUSD as a liquid, stable and compliant exchange mechanism for tokenized assets in lending and trading use cases. This week, @Securitize added RLUSD as a new offramp for BlackRock and VanEck’s tokenized funds. 📈 https://t.co/3p3CULv15z — Monica Long (@MonicaLongSF) September 23, 2025 The new integration with BlackRock and VanEck marks the cryptocurrency’s first move onto Securitize’s infrastructure, which will, in turn, give it exposure to partnerships with other asset managers, including Apollo and Hamilton Lane. By bridging tokenized funds with a new enterprise-grade stablecoin, the integration thus aims to expand on-chain liquidity and institutional utility. “RLUSD is for institutional use, offering regulatory clarity, stability, and real utility. As adoption grows, partnerships…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 20:58
SEC Plans Innovation Exemption to Boost Crypto Growth
SEC Chairman Paul Atkins has planned something quite welcoming for the cryptocurrency enthusiasts and also the major crypto establishments operating in the industry. This innovation exemption is expected to bring a broader space of freedom and flexibility for the cryptocurrency firms. Under this plan, the crypto firms will not be immediately answerable to the regulatory ... Read more The post SEC Plans Innovation Exemption to Boost Crypto Growth appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin
2025/09/24 20:51
