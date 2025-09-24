MEXC-beurs
6–12M Coins Keep Flowing Onto The Market
Sebastian's journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. To share his insights with others, Sebastian became an active contributor to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn. His focus on fintech and crypto-related topics quickly established him as a trusted voice in the online crypto community. Sebastian's goal was to educate and inform his audience about the latest trends and insights in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian's passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K reports, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian's journey as a crypto pioneer has been marked by a relentless pursuit of knowledge and a dedication to sharing his insights. His ability to navigate the complex world of crypto, combined with his passion for financial research and communication, makes him a valuable contributor to the industry. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, Sebastian remains at the forefront, providing valuable insights and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 21:41
Elliptic Secures Strategic HSBC Investment, Strengthening Leadership in Blockchain Analytics
HSBC invests in Elliptic, boosting blockchain innovation and compliance leadership. HSBC partners with Elliptic to lead blockchain analytics and financial crime solutions. Elliptic secures HSBC investment, expanding blockchain coverage and compliance tools. HSBC's investment strengthens Elliptic's position in blockchain tech and regulatory compliance. Elliptic gains HSBC backing, accelerating expansion in blockchain and financial services.
Coincentral
2025/09/24 21:35
negotiation to sell 3% up to 20 billion
Tether in the spotlight: recently, according to Bloomberg and in the context of increasing regulatory discussions on stablecoins, the company is reportedly negotiating a private placement of 15–20 billion dollars by selling about 3%. Indeed, if 3% is worth between 15 and 20 billion, 100% would imply an implied valuation between approximately 500 and 667 billion dollars, calculated as X/0.03. The estimate, of a post-money nature, depends on the negotiated clauses and remains indicative, based on anonymous sources. Update: September 23, 2025. According to the data collected by our team of analysts monitoring the crypto sector, large-scale private placement deals typically require weeks or months and are accompanied by thorough due diligence. The market analysts I work with also note that, following regulatory developments over the past two years, institutional investors require greater assurances on the composition and liquidity of reserves. Range of the operation: 15–20 billion dollars for approximately 3% Implied valuation: approximately 500–667 billion (post-money, indicative) Context: ongoing negotiation, unofficial details The operation: private placement and key figures Tether Holdings SA is reportedly in talks with institutional investors and family offices for a private placement. The proposal involves selling approximately 3% of the capital in exchange for an investment between 15 and 20 billion dollars, a figure that, if confirmed, would place the company among the most highly valued private companies in the world. Target amount: 15–20 billion dollars Estimated rate: approximately 3% Structure: private placement (not an IPO) Sources: Bloomberg report based on information from anonymous sources This would therefore be a private operation, with terms negotiated directly with institutional counterparts. How the Implicit Valuation is Derived The reasoning is straightforward: if 3% is worth X, then 100% is worth X / 0.03. With an investment between 15 and 20 billion dollars, the total valuation is between…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 21:27
SecondSwap and TokenOps Partner to Extend Token Lifecycle Into Secondary Liquidity
Singapore, Singapore, 24th September 2025, Chainwire
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/24 21:21
Cardano Price Prediction Turns Bearish As Institutional Investors Accumulate Rollblock
In contrast, Rollblock has surged more than 500% in its presale, grabbing the attention of retail and institutional investors alike.
Coindoo
2025/09/24 21:21
UXLINK $11.3M Hack Triggers Contract Migration, Security Audits
UXLINK, which faced a security breach on Monday, had provided an update to its users on its upcoming steps to protect the platform and regain trust. The $11.3 million hack raises questions about whether recovery measures will restore confidence or expose additional security weaknesses. The AI-powered Web3 social platform serving 55 million users has initiated contract migration, security audits, and regulatory compliance efforts following one of 2025's largest cryptocurrency exploits. The attack exploited the vulnerabilities in the multi-signature wallet, which allowed hackers to strip admin privileges and install themselves as new owners. Attackers initially stole $4 million in USDT, $500,000 in USDC, 3.7 WBTC, 25 ETH, and 10 million UXLINK tokens before minting up to 10 trillion additional tokens. Security Notice – Update 5 We would like to share the latest progress on the UXLINK token migration: 1. The new UXLINK smart contract has successfully passed its security audit.2. The contract will be deployed on the Ethereum mainnet. The contract dropped the mint-burn… — UXLINK (@UXLINKofficial) September 24, 2025 Recovery Strategy Tests Platform Resilience UXLINK's five-point recovery plan includes passing security audits on new smart contracts, removing mint-burn functionality, and submitting migration details to centralized exchange partners. The platform has frozen numerous hacker-associated addresses while collaborating with law enforcement on asset recovery procedures. The team's decision to eliminate mint-burn functions and rely on cross-chain partners for multi-blockchain features suggests the original architecture contained fundamental flaws. This structural change may address immediate vulnerabilities and create new dependencies on third-party services. Korean exchange association DAXA's inquiry adds regulatory pressure that could reveal additional compliance gaps. UXLINK must provide comprehensive responses about…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 21:03
Milk & Mocha Is One of 2025’s Top Crypto Presales, And How to Join the Whitelist
Every year, hundreds of presale tokens flood the market. Most are built for hype cycles, launching fast, pumping faster, and vanishing before their first update. But every so often, a token comes along that's different. One that's structured to be used, not just traded. One that rewards play, creativity, community, and patience. That's exactly what Milk & Mocha represents.
Blockonomi
2025/09/24 21:00
Analyst Tokenicer Claims XRP Enters “All at Once” Phase After Years of Gradual Growth
XRP achieves 387% year-over-year gains following gradual progression since 2022 Token recovered from $0.1140 March 2020 low through SEC lawsuit resolution Analyst references literary quote to describe current explosive growth phase Market analyst Tokenicer has characterized XRP's recent performance using the phrase "slowly, then all at once," borrowed from John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. The commentary highlights how XRP's price action evolved from gradual increases over several years to explosive gains exceeding 387% year-over-year. XRP's journey shows this pattern through its recovery from prolonged bearish pressure. After reaching $3.31 in January 2018, the cryptocurrency declined to $0.43 by August of that year, briefly recovered to $0.76, then continued falling to a March 2020 low of $0.1140 amid broader market weakness. XRP Legal Resolution Catalyzes Gradual Recovery The SEC lawsuit filed against Ripple in December 2020 further suppressed XRP's price action, causing the token to miss the 2021 bull market rally. Legal clarity arrived in July 2023 when Judge Analisa Torres ruled in Ripple's favor, initially pushing XRP to $0.94 before declining to $0.502 by September 2023. Year-over-year performance data illustrates the gradual progression Tokenicer references. In September 2023, XRP traded at $0.502, posting modest 1.91% annual growth. By September 2024, the price had advanced to $0.587, generating 16.93% year-over-year gains. The transformation from gradual to explosive occurred primarily between November 2024 and January 2025, coinciding with the US presidential election cycle. This period marked the beginning of what Tokenicer identifies as the "all at once" phase, driving XRP to current levels with 387% annual gains despite recent declines below $3. Tokenicer suggests this represents the early stages of the accelerated growth period, implying additional explosive gains could materialize in coming years. However, the analyst has not provided specific price targets for this projected continuation. Other market…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 20:57
BNB Chain Validators Move to Halve Gas Fees With New Proposal
Validators on the BNB Chain have proposed halving gas fees and reducing block times to keep the network competitive, aiming for faster, cheaper transactions while sustaining validator rewards and staking yields. BNB Chain Proposes Gas Fee Cut to Boost Competitiveness BNB Chain validators are weighing a proposal to halve gas fees and speed up block
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 20:50
How Much Could $300 Worth of VeChain (VET) Tokens Be Worth in 2026?
VET price has been consolidating within a range between $0.021 and $0.027 since August but how high could it still go by 2026? If you’re holding VET tokens today, you might be wondering how much those tokens could be worth by 2026. A crypto analyst from the Blockchain Crypto YouTube channel explored this question looking at
Coinstats
2025/09/24 20:30
