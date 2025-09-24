2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Chainlink Aiming for $52, But This Altcoin Branded the ‘Next Cardano’ Could Deliver Huge

Chainlink Aiming for $52, But This Altcoin Branded the ‘Next Cardano’ Could Deliver Huge

Analysts are calling Layer Brett ($LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer 2 project, the “next Cardano” since it combines meme culture with […] The post Chainlink Aiming for $52, But This Altcoin Branded the ‘Next Cardano’ Could Deliver Huge appeared first on Coindoo.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004076-2.53%
Solayer
LAYER$0.416-3.65%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002201-3.25%
Delen
Coindoo2025/09/24 21:42
Delen
Tens of Trillions on-Chain? Chainlink’s Standards Could Make It Happen

Tens of Trillions on-Chain? Chainlink’s Standards Could Make It Happen

Large investors scooped up nearly 800,000 LINK tokens as the price hovers around $21, signaling confidence despite recent declines. Chainlink’s standards are seen as key to bringing trillions of dollars in assets on-chain, with ETF hopes adding to momentum. Chainlink has become a talking point in the cryptocurrency market after large investors, known as whales, [...]]]>
Chainlink
LINK$20.41-3.08%
Delen
Crypto News Flash2025/09/24 21:35
Delen
Crypto Millionaires Surge 40%—Now Topping 240,000 Worldwide: Study

Crypto Millionaires Surge 40%—Now Topping 240,000 Worldwide: Study

According to the Crypto Wealth Report 2025 by Henley & Partners, with data from New World Wealth, the number of crypto millionaires worldwide has risen to 241,700 — a 40% increase in 12 months. Related Reading: XRP Outshines Gold, Stocks, And Bitcoin As Thailand’s Best Asset Bitcoin accounts for much of that jump: 145,100 Bitcoin […]
XRP
XRP$2.7555-3.21%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00526-4.36%
Delen
Bitcoinist2025/09/24 21:30
Delen
BlackRock And VanEck’s Tokenized US Treasuries Can Now Be Traded With Ripple’s RLUSD

BlackRock And VanEck’s Tokenized US Treasuries Can Now Be Traded With Ripple’s RLUSD

Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin can now be used to exchange tokenized money-market funds from asset management giants BlackRock and VanEck, which offer qualified investors exposure to U.S. Treasuries and cash equivalents. The crypto fintech behind the XRPL blockchain and XRP cryptocurrency has partnered with real-world asset (RWA) tokenization platform Securitize to integrate the stablecoin as an ... Read more The post BlackRock And VanEck’s Tokenized US Treasuries Can Now Be Traded With Ripple’s RLUSD appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Union
U$0.011034+10.67%
RealLink
REAL$0.06181-0.96%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07376-11.30%
Delen
Bitemycoin2025/09/24 21:19
Delen
HYPE Rallies, SOL Strengthens, Yet MAGAX’s Meme-to-Earn Presale Promises 166× Upside

HYPE Rallies, SOL Strengthens, Yet MAGAX’s Meme-to-Earn Presale Promises 166× Upside

HYPE and Solana show strong momentum in September 2025, but Moonshot MAGAX’s Meme-to-Earn presale is stealing the spotlight with explosive growth potential.
Solana
SOL$195.74-4.58%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.67-0.46%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002201-3.25%
Delen
Blockchainreporter2025/09/24 21:15
Delen
Best Crypto To Buy Right Now: Why Digitap Is Dubbed The Next PayPal

Best Crypto To Buy Right Now: Why Digitap Is Dubbed The Next PayPal

However, all three tokens stand out in their own right, with WLFI and its political firepower, TRX and its role […] The post Best Crypto To Buy Right Now: Why Digitap Is Dubbed The Next PayPal appeared first on Coindoo.
WLFI
WLFI$0.1946-2.21%
Tron
TRX$0.3336-0.38%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00526-4.36%
Delen
Coindoo2025/09/24 21:00
Delen
Final wave of filings for spot crypto ETFs could conclude this week

Final wave of filings for spot crypto ETFs could conclude this week

The post Final wave of filings for spot crypto ETFs could conclude this week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The SEC may conclude reviewing the final round of filings for spot crypto ETFs this week. New SEC listing rules approved in September enable faster launches of ETFs that directly hold crypto assets beyond just Bitcoin. The final wave of filings for spot crypto ETFs may wrap up this week as the SEC continues reviewing applications for assets including XRP and Solana, according to analysts. The Securities and Exchange Commission approved new listing rules in mid-September to facilitate spot crypto ETF launches and accelerate the review process. These rules pave the way for exchange-traded funds that directly hold digital assets beyond Bitcoin. XRP has seen growing institutional adoption through partnerships like Ripple’s collaboration with DBS and Franklin Templeton for tokenized money market fund trading announced in September. Solana’s blockchain platform, known for high-speed transactions, is also positioned for potential ETF inclusion. The current filing wave represents a progression from futures-based products to direct spot holdings. Previous Bitcoin spot ETF approvals established a framework that has enabled broader market access for crypto assets through traditional investment vehicles. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/final-filings-spot-crypto-etf-wave/
XRP
XRP$2.7555-3.21%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016591+0.55%
Wink
LIKE$0.007627-3.46%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 20:54
Delen
Ethereum Co-Founder Warns Closed Systems Breed ‘Abuse and Monopolies,’ Calls for Open-Source in Key Sectors

Ethereum Co-Founder Warns Closed Systems Breed ‘Abuse and Monopolies,’ Calls for Open-Source in Key Sectors

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has issued a comprehensive warning about the dangers of closed technological systems, arguing that proprietary infrastructure across health, digital identity, and civic technology creates conditions for “abuse and monopolies” while concentrating power among a few players. In a September 24 blog post, Buterin outlined his vision for “full-stack openness and verifiability” spanning software, hardware, and biological systems. He argued that civilizations that produce open technology rather than merely consume it will dominate the 21st century. The warning comes as Buterin advocates for stronger “copyleft” licensing, which requires developers who build on open-source code to share their improvements. Previously supporting permissive licenses, he now believes the crypto industry has become “more competitive and mercenary,” making voluntary code sharing unreliable. His call extends beyond software to hardware verification, biological monitoring systems, and civic infrastructure. Buterin envisions a world where personal devices offer smartphone functionality with crypto wallet security while remaining as inspectable as mechanical watches. The Ethereum Foundation has backed this philosophy with a recent $500,000 donation to support Tornado Cash developer Roman Storm’s legal defense, while the Solana Policy Institute also contributed an additional $500,000. Both organizations argue that prosecuting privacy tool developers sets dangerous precedents for criminalizing open-source development. Digital Infrastructure Threatens Individual Sovereignty Buterin identified health technology as a critical battleground where proprietary systems could entrench global inequalities. According to the blog post, the COVID vaccine distribution exposed these risks when production was concentrated in a few countries, resulting in massive disparities between wealthy and developing nations.Source: Vitalik Closed-source vaccine manufacturing processes prevented equal access initiatives from scaling effectively. Meanwhile, pharmaceutical companies’ opaque safety communications have contributed to widespread mistrust, which has extended into a rejection of established science. Personal health tracking faces similar concerns as devices collect vastly more data than identification systems like Worldcoin. When this infrastructure remains proprietary, large corporations gain exclusive access to build applications, while others face API limitations and the potential for service termination. Security vulnerabilities compound these problems. Compromised health data enables blackmail over medical conditions, optimized insurance pricing extraction, and location tracking for physical threats. Brain-computer interfaces raise the stakes further, with successful attacks potentially allowing hostile actors to read or manipulate thoughts. Buterin’s proposed solution involves open-source biological monitoring equipment that communities can verify independently.Source: Vitalik This includes personal medical devices, air quality sensors, and universal airborne disease detection systems that provide transparency about data collection and processing. The approach extends to public surveillance systems where open-source, verifiable cameras and sensors could function like “digital guard dogs” rather than creating comprehensive surveillance networks. Legal frameworks would guarantee the public’s right to inspect monitoring equipment randomly. Centralized Control Undermines Democratic Innovation Taking it a step further, Buterin believes that Civic technology faces similar centralization pressures that threaten democratic participation and local innovation. Electronic voting systems have drawn criticism from security researchers for using proprietary “black box software” that prevents public verification of vote-counting processes.Source: Vitalik Real-world failures validate these concerns. Massachusetts courts invalidated large volumes of breathalyzer evidence after discovering state crime labs withheld information about widespread calibration problems. The ruling emphasized that due process requires not only fairness but also a common understanding of fairness. Buterin argued that technological efficiency gains will render purely analog systems increasingly irrelevant as people bypass slower alternatives. This creates pressure to develop secure, verifiable digital solutions rather than avoiding technology entirely. Open-source civic systems would enable local experimentation with governance innovations, such as quadratic voting, citizens’ assemblies, and sortition-based decision-making. Proprietary systems force communities to either convince companies to implement preferred features or rebuild from scratch. Physical security presents additional challenges as drone warfare makes high-tech countermeasures necessary for national defense. Proprietary security equipment creates opaque, centralized data collection, while open alternatives could limit information gathering to specific threats while deleting irrelevant data. Buterin’s comprehensive vision includes secure personal devices, encrypted messaging with formal verification, blockchain-based finance with social recovery, and open-source satellite internet infrastructure. He acknowledged that designing for verifiability imposes costs through reduced optimization opportunities and challenging business models, but argued these trade-offs remain manageable for high-security applications
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.58221-9.99%
Delen
CryptoNews2025/09/24 20:47
Delen
Cathie Wood is loading up these 2 Chinese tech stocks

Cathie Wood is loading up these 2 Chinese tech stocks

The post Cathie Wood is loading up these 2 Chinese tech stocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest has returned to Chinese equities, making fresh bets on Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) and Baidu in its latest trading disclosures. On September 22, ARK purchased Alibaba shares for the first time in four years, marking a significant shift back into the Chinese e-commerce giant.  The firm acquired a total of 99,090 shares through its ARKW and ARKF exchange-traded funds, representing an investment worth about $16.1 million.  The move follows a rebound in Alibaba stock, which has surged over 90% year-to-date, buoyed by Beijing’s economic stimulus measures and renewed investor appetite for Chinese technology. As of press time, BABA shares were changing hands at $163.  BABA YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold Alibaba, one of China’s most dominant tech conglomerates, operates leading platforms in e-commerce, cloud computing, and digital payments, including Taobao and Alipay.  It can be argued that ARK’s re-entry highlights growing confidence that the company’s turnaround is gaining traction after years of regulatory and market headwinds. ARK increases stake in Baidu Alongside the Alibaba purchase, ARK also boosted its holdings in Baidu, increasing its position by 21,245 shares through the ARKQ ETF. The additional investment of roughly $2.9 million lifted ARK’s combined stake in Baidu to about $47 million. Baidu shares, however, experienced volatility this week. The stock tumbled as much as 7% in Hong Kong on Tuesday, its steepest drop since early April, after soaring 50% earlier in the month.  Market data showed the stock had been in technically overbought territory in recent sessions before the drop.  Despite the decline, Baidu remains the top performer on the Hang Seng Tech Index in September. Much of Baidu’s recent momentum has been fueled by its artificial intelligence initiatives, though analysts caution that profitability from these projects remains uncertain. Featured image from Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/cathie-wood-is-loading-up-these-2-chinese-tech-stocks/
1
1$0.008698-34.95%
Movement
MOVE$0.1095-2.92%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.053-4.70%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 20:46
Delen
OranjeBTC lands on B3: 3,650 BTC, 400+ mln$ and reverse IPO

OranjeBTC lands on B3: 3,650 BTC, 400+ mln$ and reverse IPO

OranjeBTC is preparing to land on B3 through a reverse merger operation with Intergraus, scheduled for early October 2025.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,372.15-2.30%
B3 Base
B3$0.002614-8.37%
Outlanders
LAND$0.000351-4.87%
Delen
The Cryptonomist2025/09/24 16:35
Delen

Trending nieuws

Meer

Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week

American Express Platinum Card Refresh 2025: $895 fee, $3,500 perks

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit

South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1

PYUSD Token Burn: Unpacking the Astonishing 600 Million Vanish