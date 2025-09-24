2025-09-26 Friday

Experts Claim a Token at $0.035 Could Be the Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of 2026 Season for 1400% Upside

Experts Claim a Token at $0.035 Could Be the Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of 2026 Season for 1400% Upside

The post Experts Claim a Token at $0.035 Could Be the Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of 2026 Season for 1400% Upside appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The next crypto season is already shaping up as one where real utility will decide winners from losers. Analysts are pointing out that speculative hype is losing ground, while protocols with structured mechanics and clear adoption pathways are being recognized as the tokens with long-term potential. This is where Mutuum Finance (MUTM) enters the discussion. …
CoinPedia2025/09/24 21:35
US court rejects Justin Sun's bid to block Bloomberg from disclosing his over $3 billion crypto portfolio

US court rejects Justin Sun's bid to block Bloomberg from disclosing his over $3 billion crypto portfolio

PANews reported on September 24 that, according to Cryptonews, Judge Colm Connolly of the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware ruled in favor of Justin Sun in his lawsuit against Bloomberg on September 22. Sun had previously filed a second motion seeking a temporary restraining order, among other things, to prohibit Bloomberg from disclosing the details of his holdings in certain cryptocurrencies. The judge ruled that Sun had failed to prove that Bloomberg had agreed not to disclose his holdings, requiring him to demonstrate by clear and convincing evidence that Bloomberg had agreed to such a promise. Court documents reveal that Sun holds 60 billion TRX, 17,000 BTC, 224,000 ETH, and 700 million USDT. In February of this year, Bloomberg contacted Sun's team regarding the compilation of the Billionaires Index. After the article was published, Sun initially sued and then withdrew the lawsuit. After negotiations failed, Sun filed another motion on September 11, requesting that Bloomberg remove the relevant content. He claimed the reporter had promised confidentiality, but Bloomberg denied this. The judge also held that Sun Yuchen failed to prove that disclosing the information would make him more vulnerable, and that the Bitcoin information he disclosed was more specific.
PANews2025/09/24 21:22
Chainlink Joins Forces with Canton’s Institutional Blockchain for Enhanced Connectivity

Chainlink Joins Forces with Canton’s Institutional Blockchain for Enhanced Connectivity

The Canton Network, an institutional blockchain backed by major financial and technology players, has expanded its collaboration with Chainlink, a leading decentralized oracle provider. The integration aims to bolster trust and interoperability for institutional-grade blockchain applications, signaling growing momentum in mainstream adoption of blockchain technology across traditional finance and DeFi sectors. Chainlink integrates with Canton [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/24 21:16
Fitell Corporation, a listed company, purchased 46,144 SOL tokens for approximately $10 million.

Fitell Corporation, a listed company, purchased 46,144 SOL tokens for approximately $10 million.

PANews reported on September 24th that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Fitell Corporation (FTEL) announced its initial purchase of 46,144 Sols for approximately $10 million, marking the company's first strategic acquisition under the previously announced Solana financial plan. This Sol acquisition follows the initial closing of the company's $100 million financing arrangement, and FTEL plans to use a significant portion of the net proceeds from the initial closing to make additional Sol acquisitions.
PANews2025/09/24 21:10
New U.S. Crypto Laws Could Spark Non-Stop Bull Market, Novogratz Predicts

New U.S. Crypto Laws Could Spark Non-Stop Bull Market, Novogratz Predicts

He argues that the passage of stablecoin and market structure legislation will create conditions for continuous participation — a stark […] The post New U.S. Crypto Laws Could Spark Non-Stop Bull Market, Novogratz Predicts appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/24 20:55
Vitalik Buterin urges open-source infrastructure as antidote to monopolistic control

Vitalik Buterin urges open-source infrastructure as antidote to monopolistic control

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has called on governments, corporations, and researchers to adopt open-source and verifiable technology in areas such as healthcare, finance, and governance, warning that reliance on proprietary systems could erode trust and security. In a blog post published on his forum on Wednesday, Buterin wrote that societies benefit most not from consuming […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 20:53
Booming Japan Crypto Adoption: A Transformative Shift in Policy

Booming Japan Crypto Adoption: A Transformative Shift in Policy

BitcoinWorld Booming Japan Crypto Adoption: A Transformative Shift in Policy The world of digital finance is witnessing a fascinating transformation, and nowhere is this more evident than in Japan. We are seeing a truly remarkable surge in Japan crypto adoption, a trend that is reshaping the nation’s financial landscape. This significant increase isn’t just a fleeting interest; it’s a deep-rooted shift, largely driven by forward-thinking government policies. A recent analysis by Chainalysis, highlighted by Cointelegraph, reveals that Japan recorded the steepest growth among the top five Asia-Pacific markets. The volume of on-chain fund inflows skyrocketed by an astounding 120% in the 12 months starting from June of last year, showcasing the undeniable momentum behind Japan crypto adoption. Why is Japan Crypto Adoption Skyrocketing? This impressive growth in Japan crypto adoption is not accidental. It stems directly from strategic adjustments in the country’s regulatory framework. Japanese authorities are actively working to create an environment that fosters innovation while ensuring market stability and investor protection. These policy shifts are pivotal, signaling a mature approach to integrating digital assets into the mainstream financial system. Key drivers behind this surge include: Regulatory Alignment: Japan has been diligently revising its crypto industry rules. The goal is to align them more closely with those governing the traditional securities market. This move provides clarity and legitimacy, making the crypto space more appealing to both institutional and retail investors. Tax Review: An ongoing review of regulations aims to lower taxes on cryptocurrencies. High taxes have historically been a deterrent for many potential investors. Reducing this burden could unlock even greater capital flows and further accelerate Japan crypto adoption. Stablecoin Approval: A significant milestone was achieved last month with the approval for the issuance of yen-pegged stablecoins. These stablecoins offer a reliable bridge between traditional fiat currency and the volatile crypto market, facilitating easier transactions and broader utility for digital assets. What Benefits Does This Japan Crypto Adoption Wave Bring? The embrace of cryptocurrencies in Japan offers a multitude of benefits, positioning the nation at the forefront of digital finance. This progressive stance encourages technological advancement and economic dynamism. Economic Growth: Increased crypto activity can stimulate new businesses, create jobs, and attract foreign investment, contributing significantly to Japan’s economy. Financial Innovation: By integrating digital assets, Japan fosters an ecosystem where new financial products and services can emerge, pushing the boundaries of traditional banking. Global Competitiveness: Leading the charge in clear crypto regulation and adoption enhances Japan’s reputation as a forward-thinking financial hub on the global stage. Enhanced Efficiency: Stablecoins and other digital assets can streamline cross-border payments and reduce transaction costs, benefiting businesses and consumers alike. However, like any rapidly evolving sector, challenges remain. Regulators must continuously balance innovation with robust consumer protection and anti-money laundering measures. Addressing these concerns proactively will ensure the sustainable growth of Japan crypto adoption. What’s Next for Japan’s Cryptocurrency Landscape? The future of Japan crypto adoption appears bright, with continued policy refinement expected. As the market matures, we anticipate even greater institutional involvement and the development of more sophisticated financial products. This proactive regulatory approach could serve as a blueprint for other nations considering how to integrate digital assets responsibly. For individuals and businesses looking to engage with this evolving market, staying informed about regulatory updates and understanding the underlying technology is crucial. The momentum gained from these policy shifts suggests a promising trajectory for digital assets in Japan. In conclusion, Japan’s strategic policy shifts have undeniably fueled a significant surge in Japan crypto adoption. By aligning regulations with traditional finance, reviewing tax policies, and approving stablecoins, Japan is establishing itself as a leader in the global digital asset space. This proactive and thoughtful approach creates a robust foundation for continued growth and innovation, setting an exciting precedent for the future of finance. Frequently Asked Questions About Japan Crypto Adoption Q1: What is driving the recent surge in Japan crypto adoption? A1: The surge is primarily driven by significant shifts in government policy, including aligning crypto rules with traditional securities, reviewing tax regulations to potentially lower them, and approving yen-pegged stablecoins. Q2: How much has crypto adoption grown in Japan recently? A2: According to Chainalysis, Japan saw a 120% increase in the volume of on-chain fund inflows in the 12 months beginning June of last year, marking the steepest growth among the top five Asia-Pacific markets. Q3: What are yen-pegged stablecoins, and why are they important for Japan crypto adoption? A3: Yen-pegged stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a stable value relative to the Japanese Yen. Their approval is important because they provide a less volatile digital asset, making transactions easier and increasing trust in the crypto market for everyday use. Q4: What are the potential benefits of increased Japan crypto adoption? A4: Benefits include stimulating economic growth, fostering financial innovation, enhancing Japan’s global competitiveness in finance, and improving efficiency in transactions, especially cross-border payments. Q5: Are there any challenges associated with Japan’s growing crypto market? A5: Yes, challenges include the need for continuous regulatory balancing between innovation and investor protection, managing market volatility, and ensuring robust anti-money laundering measures are in place. If you found this analysis insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Help us spread the word about the exciting developments in Japan’s digital asset landscape. Your shares encourage more informed discussions about the future of finance. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Booming Japan Crypto Adoption: A Transformative Shift in Policy first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/24 20:40
Amerika overweegt stablecoins als officiële zekerheden

Amerika overweegt stablecoins als officiële zekerheden

Stablecoins krijgen mogelijk een officiële rol in de Amerikaanse derivatenmarkt. Waarnemend CFTC voorzitter Caroline D. Pham heeft een nieuw initiatief aangekondigd dat het gebruik van stablecoins als getokeniseerd onderpand toestaat binnen de Amerikaanse derivatenhandel. Het zou de eerste keer zijn dat stablecoins op deze manier een formele functie krijgen in... Het bericht Amerika overweegt stablecoins als officiële zekerheden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/24 20:32
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC stabilizes around $112,600 as Fed caution, geopolitical risks weigh on sentiment

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC stabilizes around $112,600 as Fed caution, geopolitical risks weigh on sentiment

Bitcoin (BTC) price stabilizes around $112,600 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after correcting by nearly 3% so far this week. However, the broader outlook remains fragile as the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious stance on rate cuts and escalating geopolitical conflicts dampen risk appetite.
Fxstreet2025/09/24 18:54
Tether aims for 500 billion: negotiation to sell 3% up to 20 billion

Tether aims for 500 billion: negotiation to sell 3% up to 20 billion

According to Bloomberg, Tether is negotiating a private placement of 15–20 billion dollars by selling approximately 3%.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/24 16:00
