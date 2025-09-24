2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 1,237 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 21,865 ETH.

Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 1,237 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 21,865 ETH.

PANews reported on September 24th that according to Lookonchain, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 1,237 BTC (worth $140 million) today. Of this, Fidelity saw an outflow of 676 BTC (worth $76.44 million), currently holding 204,230 BTC (worth $2.31 billion). On the same day, nine Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 21,865 ETH (worth $91.29 million). Fidelity saw an outflow of 15,222 ETH (worth $63.55 million), currently holding 781,948 ETH (worth $3.26 billion).
1
1$0,0087-34,93%
Bitcoin
BTC$109 400-2,27%
Ethereum
ETH$3 927,61-2,50%
Delen
PANews2025/09/24 21:45
Delen
Hong Kong Monetary Authority: Currently no offshore stablecoins are issued in Hong Kong. Beware of fake news.

Hong Kong Monetary Authority: Currently no offshore stablecoins are issued in Hong Kong. Beware of fake news.

PANews reported on September 24th that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) warned that recent social media reports claiming the world's first stablecoin pegged to the offshore renminbi has been issued in Hong Kong are false. The Stablecoin Ordinance, which officially came into effect on August 1, 2025, requires anyone issuing a fiat-denominated stablecoin in Hong Kong during the course of their business, or actively promoting such issuance to the Hong Kong public, to obtain a Stablecoin Issuer License from the HKMA. Please note that the HKMA has not yet issued any stablecoin issuer licenses. Therefore, any activity related to the issuance or promotion of stablecoins is illegal. If you are approached by someone promoting stablecoins, please remain vigilant. The HKMA will monitor market activity involving stablecoins and, if we identify any suspected violations of the Stablecoins Ordinance, we will consider taking further action based on the relevant facts and evidence.
1
1$0,0087-34,93%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0,3521-5,52%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0,005968-0,56%
Delen
PANews2025/09/24 21:34
Delen
4 Best Cryptos to Buy Now Today: Chainlink, Algorand, Polkadot And Layer Brett

4 Best Cryptos to Buy Now Today: Chainlink, Algorand, Polkadot And Layer Brett

Crypto rotations are heating up again. While blue chips anchor the market, the real fireworks come from tokens that can outperform when liquidity shifts. At the center of this conversation are Chainlink, Algorand, Polkadot, and the increasingly hyped Layer Brett. Each has its role, but Layer Brett is already stealing the spotlight as the breakout [...] The post 4 Best Cryptos to Buy Now Today: Chainlink, Algorand, Polkadot And Layer Brett appeared first on Blockonomi.
RealLink
REAL$0,06185-0,89%
Bluefin
BLUE$0,09286+10,46%
Solayer
LAYER$0,4161-3,63%
Delen
Blockonomi2025/09/24 21:30
Delen
XRP Gets A Retirement Twist: Expert Calls It A 401(k)

XRP Gets A Retirement Twist: Expert Calls It A 401(k)

First Ledger, a decentralized exchange on the XRPL, drew a sharp comparison this week when it said 401(k) and XRP are “basically the same thing” in their aim to grow long-term value. According to letters sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission, nine lawmakers — including House committee chairs French Hill and Ann Wagner — urged SEC Chair Paul Atkins to act on an executive order from US President Donald Trump that would make it easier for retirement plans to hold crypto. The move would touch roughly 90 million Americans who use 401(k) accounts. Related Reading: Dogecoin Warning: Double Top Formation Hints At Decline – Analyst Lawmakers Push For 401(k) Access Based on reports, the push is aimed at loosening specific investor rules so retirement plans can include alternative assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP. If plans get access, even very small allocations could add big sums to markets. A one percent to two percent allocation across the $12 trillion 401(k) market has been put forward as a reasonable scenario. That math translates to roughly $120 billion to $240 billion flowing into crypto assets. 401k and XRP are basically the same thing https://t.co/JqtkHF4ovy — First Ledger (@First_Ledger) September 22, 2025 Big Money, Big Comparisons To give that scale: Bitcoin exchange-traded funds drew $57 billion since January 2024. Over the same period, Bitcoin’s price is reported to have climbed from $45,000 to $124,457, and the global crypto market has grown from $1.65 trillion to more than $4.17 trillion. Reports also point out that public retirement systems are starting to add crypto exposure — for example, the State of Michigan Retirement System has increased holdings in Bitcoin and Ethereum trusts. Analysts say such moves make the 401(k) debate more than theoretical. Retirement Allocation Based on an analysis cited in August, if global retirement funds managing about $50 trillion allocated 1% — roughly $500 billion — to XRP, a simple linear estimate could place the price near $12. With wider multiplier effects, projections mentioned range from $17 to $34. For context, another analysis estimates a 2% allocation to Bitcoin could lift its price to about $175,000 and push Bitcoin’s market cap near $3.4 trillion. Related Reading: XRP Price Chatter Heats Up After Developer’s $4 Hint – Details Retirement Funds Could Add Billions Market commentators argue that retirement money would likely flow into ETFs rather than raw coin purchases. Paul Barron has suggested that 401(k) capital would first head into crypto ETFs, and others have said that ETF access for XRP could be transformational. That view rests on the idea that ETFs are familiar, regulated wrappers which many plans use already. First Ledger’s comparison frames XRP as a tool for long-term value transfer, likening the token’s role in cross-border settlement to the steady goal of retirement savings. Featured image from NWM, chart from TradingView
NEAR
NEAR$2,708-5,41%
1
1$0,0087-34,93%
Sidekick
K$0,1211-4,26%
Delen
NewsBTC2025/09/24 21:30
Delen
Cardano and Ethereum Drive Significant Advancements

Cardano and Ethereum Drive Significant Advancements

The post Cardano and Ethereum Drive Significant Advancements appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent developments within the cryptocurrency realm, Cardano (ADA) and Ethereum (ETH) have seized attention with major updates in their respective ecosystems. The Cardano Foundation is capitalizing on ADA’s growth opportunities by committing significant investments to enhance stablecoin liquidity, thereby laying a foundation for potential future price growth. Continue Reading:Cardano and Ethereum Drive Significant Advancements Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/cardano-and-ethereum-drive-significant-advancements
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016591+0,55%
Major
MAJOR$0,11734-10,97%
Cardano
ADA$0,7744-2,38%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 21:26
Delen
Digital asset infrastructure company Stablecorp completes $5 million in strategic financing

Digital asset infrastructure company Stablecorp completes $5 million in strategic financing

PANews reported on September 24 that according to PR Newswire, digital asset infrastructure provider Stablecorp announced the completion of a strategic round of financing of 5 million Canadian dollars, led by FTP Ventures, with participation from existing shareholders and new investors. The company had previously received investment from Coinbase Ventures, and the new funds will be used to expand its related digital currency infrastructure. Stablecorp is a Canadian fintech company dedicated to building bank-grade blockchain infrastructure. Its flagship product, QCAD, is a digital currency fully backed 1:1 by Canadian dollar reserves.
1
1$0,0087-34,93%
Feed The People
FTP$0,0007809-34,13%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,07545+0,64%
Delen
PANews2025/09/24 21:24
Delen
FTX Token soars after jailed former CEO Bankman-Fried’s post on X

FTX Token soars after jailed former CEO Bankman-Fried’s post on X

A single “gm” post on X from an account linked to SBF drove a 60% FTT price surge, highlighting the market’s volatility. FTX’s $1.6 billion creditor payout looms, potentially impacting FTT’s value as liquidation risks grow. Despite no utility, FTT’s rally reflects lingering investor fascination with FTX’s legacy. FTX Token (FTT), the native token of […] The post FTX Token soars after jailed former CEO Bankman-Fried’s post on X appeared first on CoinJournal.
1
1$0,0087-34,93%
FTX Token
FTT$0,8847-3,25%
Triathon
GROW$0,0492+92,18%
Delen
Coin Journal2025/09/24 21:21
Delen
The total value of tokenized RWAs on the Solana chain has risen to $671 million, a new all-time high.

The total value of tokenized RWAs on the Solana chain has risen to $671 million, a new all-time high.

PANews reported on September 24th that according to SolanaFloor data, the total value of tokenized real-world assets (RWA) on the Solana chain has risen to US$671 million, a record high. Previously, more than US$150 million in funds flowed into BlackRock's BUIDL fund on the Solana chain.
RealLink
REAL$0,06185-0,89%
Moonveil
MORE$0,07376-11,30%
FUND
FUND$0,0188+9,62%
Delen
PANews2025/09/24 21:20
Delen
Majority of Russians now save some money in crypto every month

Majority of Russians now save some money in crypto every month

The majority of Russians save some money every month, in case of unforeseen expenses, and cryptocurrency is now among the assets in the buffer. While bank deposits are still widespread, crypto wallets are also among the popular choices. And for a small minority that’s likely to grow, they are the preferred option to store liquid funds. Over 80% of Russians maintain financial buffers The great majority of Russian citizens, 84%, save money on a monthly basis to have their own financial cushion, according to a new survey conducted by Sberbank’s life insurance unit, Sber Strakhovanie, and the employment website Rabota.ru. The study, the results of which were quoted by the online news portal Gazeta.ru, also found that 67% simply set aside unspent funds at the month, while another 17% have the habit of regularly adding a specific amount to their reserves. Almost every third Russian (32%) believes that 1 million rubles ($12,000) is the optimal amount to keep in store at all times. For around 9%, this type of savings can go up to 100,000 rubles ($1,200), 19% said the cushion should be in the range of 100,000 – 300,000 rubles ($3,500), and 20% approved the 300,000 to 500,000 bracket (approx. $6,000). Bank deposits remain the most widely used tool to build a buffer (60%). Around 35% of the respondents prefer cash and 30% opt for opening a savings account. Some 17% like investment and insurance plans and 6% have foreign currency deposits. Another 2% of the participants in the poll pick cryptocurrency as their top choice. Despite the relatively small share of those who rely primarily on crypto as their main means of having a cash cushion, cryptocurrencies have been gaining popularity with Russians in the past few years, marked by fiat restrictions related to the war in Ukraine. Another study, released earlier this year, showed, for example, that a fifth of Russian families (26%) are ready to invest their “maternity capital,” a one-time benefit allocated by the government to boost fertility, in decentralized digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), if they are allowed to do so. The latest survey was carried out throughout the Russian Federation, in the first half of September. More than 3,000 people participated in the poll, the organizers said. Russians buy crypto despite limited options In general, legal access to cryptocurrencies has been quite limited for most law-abiding people in Russia, where regulators are still strongly opposed to their free circulation in the country’s economy, their use for payments and other transactions, or for investment purposes. A special “experimental legal regime” allows companies to spend, accept and exchange digital coins within foreign trade deals under Western sanctions. And in May, the Bank of Russia authorized financial institutions to offer crypto derivatives on the domestic financial market. However, the latter are strictly reserved for what the monetary authority calls highly qualified investors, meaning mostly investment companies and rich individuals with sufficient funds to risk. The rest haven’t stayed out of crypto, though, as according to an estimate, quoted by Cryptopolitan in June, wallets linked to Russian residents hold more than $25 billion worth of crypto assets. That’s despite a string of recent amendments targeting crypto-related operations, particularly peer-to-peer trading. It’s worth noting that Russia’s finance ministry, which has generally maintained a more liberal stance than the central bank, recently suggested easing the requirements for granting investors the “highly qualified” status. Russia’s market for crypto products is expected to reach $24 billion in 2026, according to one forecast. Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.
1
1$0,0087-34,93%
Threshold
T$0,01525-1,29%
Portal
PORTAL$0,03652-5,85%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/24 20:40
Delen
Best Crypto to Buy in October: XRP Loses Ground Over PDP, Analyst Points to 5,500% Rally

Best Crypto to Buy in October: XRP Loses Ground Over PDP, Analyst Points to 5,500% Rally

Despite resolving its long-standing legal dispute with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), XRP has failed to produce the breakout that many expected. This shift in market sentiment has placed PayDax Protocol (PDP), currently in its presale phase, in the spotlight as attention turns toward newer opportunities. XRP Stumbles Despite Legal Clarity Ripple’s settlement
XRP
XRP$2,7566-3,17%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/24 20:27
Delen

Trending nieuws

Meer

Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week

American Express Platinum Card Refresh 2025: $895 fee, $3,500 perks

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit

South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1

PYUSD Token Burn: Unpacking the Astonishing 600 Million Vanish