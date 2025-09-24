2025-09-26 Friday

XRP Holds Steady While Ozak AI Experiences Rapid Growth on Strong Market Sentiment

The post XRP Holds Steady While Ozak AI Experiences Rapid Growth on Strong Market Sentiment appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ozak AI has experienced rapid growth, which was supported by an overall positive attitude toward the market and increased interest in AI-based blockchain solutions. As XRP remains constant, the rising value and prospects of emerging technology, as demonstrated by Ozak AI, continue to gain ground, and hence the interests of investors and industry experts in …
CoinPedia2025/09/24 21:43
Crypto Volatility Becomes Source of Profit: Zexpire Opens New Ways to Earn in Crypto

The post Crypto Volatility Becomes Source of Profit: Zexpire Opens New Ways to Earn in Crypto appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News For as long as crypto has existed, volatility has been both its greatest attraction and its biggest hurdle. Traders are drawn to the promise of quick gains but often end up on the losing side of sudden price swings. Traditional tools like staking, yield farming, and even copy trading offer ways to earn in crypto, …
CoinPedia2025/09/24 21:39
China addressing US criticism, plans to drop WTO developing country claim

China has announced it will no longer claim benefits reserved for developing countries in World Trade Organization (WTO) negotiations. The concession comes years after Washington started probing the country for acquiring “undeserved trade benefits.” Premier Li Qiang revealed the move at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, where he said Beijing […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 21:24
Dogecoin Fades At $0.267 While Digitap Presale Skyrockets With Visa Card Demand

Dogecoin’s long-awaited ETF launch in the U.S. brought explosive trading volume and attracted institutional attention, yet its price has failed to maintain momentum. Trading at just $0.2484 after dropping 11% this week, the meme coin continues to struggle despite the hype. In contrast, Digitap (TAP) is attracting serious investor demand through its presale, where the [...] The post Dogecoin Fades At $0.267 While Digitap Presale Skyrockets With Visa Card Demand appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/24 21:00
SitonMining launches XRP cloud mining app to avoid market fluctuations and earn $8,600 in stable daily income

As a mainstream global blockchain asset, XRP has consistently attracted market attention thanks to its low-cost transfers, fast confirmation times, and extensive ecosystem. However, facing complex market conditions, ensuring stable returns remains a challenge for investors. Siton Mining‘s XRP cloud mining solution utilizes an intelligent computing power scheduling system and risk control mechanisms. Users can […]
Tronweekly2025/09/24 21:00
Tech Giant Helius Medical Buys $167 Million Worth of Solana

TLDR Helius Medical has made its first major purchase of 760,000 Solana tokens worth $167 million. The company aims to build a $500 million Solana treasury as part of its digital asset strategy. Helius Medical plans to hold Solana long-term while exploring staking and decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities. The acquisition aligns with growing institutional interest [...] The post Tech Giant Helius Medical Buys $167 Million Worth of Solana appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/24 20:59
Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Sony PlayStation plans to host its State of Play stream on September 24, starting from 2 pm ET.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 20:58
UK's five-year bond sale saw the weakest demand since 2022

The UK’s Debt Management Office (DMO) only managed to sell £4.75 billion in five-year government debt on Wednesday, but the demand came in at the weakest level since late 2022, according to data from Bloomberg. The auction got a cover ratio of 2.80, which means buyers only placed bids worth 2.8 times the amount on […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 20:45
Shocking Delay: US Government Crypto Audit Ordered by Trump Stalls for 172 Days

BitcoinWorld Shocking Delay: US Government Crypto Audit Ordered by Trump Stalls for 172 Days The digital asset world is buzzing with questions as a critical US government crypto audit, initiated by former President Donald Trump, has reportedly been stalled for an astonishing 172 days. This significant delay raises eyebrows and prompts a closer look at the federal government’s engagement with the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency landscape. What’s Behind the Prolonged Delay of the US Government Crypto Audit? Initially, the audit was ordered by then-President Donald Trump to meticulously assess the U.S. government’s holdings of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The review aimed to provide a comprehensive survey of federal agencies’ crypto reserves, offering much-needed transparency and insight into governmental digital asset exposure. According to reports from Protos, this executive order mandated the audit’s completion by April 5. However, as days turned into weeks and then months, the deadline came and went without any public announcement of results. Original Deadline: April 5, following an executive order from President Trump. Current Status: No results have been announced by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, White House AI and crypto chief David Sacks, or President Trump himself. The absence of an official update regarding this crucial review leaves many wondering about the reasons for such a lengthy hold-up. Why is the Trump Crypto Audit Facing Such Hurdles? The prolonged delay in the US government crypto audit could stem from a variety of factors, highlighting the complexities inherent in assessing digital assets at a federal level. It’s not uncommon for large-scale governmental reviews to encounter unforeseen challenges. Several potential reasons could contribute to this extended stall: Inter-agency Coordination: Auditing crypto holdings across multiple federal agencies can be a logistical nightmare, requiring significant coordination and data consolidation. Technical Complexity: Understanding and accurately valuing diverse cryptocurrency assets, which often involve complex blockchain technologies, might demand specialized expertise not readily available within traditional government auditing departments. Political Shifts: Changes in administration or priorities can sometimes deprioritize ongoing projects, especially those initiated by a previous executive order. Lack of Centralized Data: Federal agencies might not have a standardized method for tracking or reporting their cryptocurrency holdings, making a consolidated audit a challenging endeavor. Security Concerns: The sensitive nature of cryptocurrency holdings necessitates stringent security protocols, which could slow down the auditing process. These challenges underscore the unique difficulties presented by digital assets compared to traditional financial audits. What Are the Implications of a Stalled US Government Crypto Audit? The ongoing delay of the US government crypto audit carries significant implications, not just for federal transparency but also for the broader cryptocurrency market and its regulatory future. A comprehensive understanding of governmental crypto exposure is vital for informed policy-making. The lack of results can lead to: Reduced Transparency: The public and market participants remain in the dark about the extent of federal crypto holdings, hindering trust and accountability. Regulatory Uncertainty: Without a clear picture of government involvement, crafting effective and balanced cryptocurrency regulations becomes more challenging. Market Sentiment Impact: Delays in official governmental reviews can sometimes contribute to market uncertainty or speculation, as investors seek clarity on federal stances. Missed Opportunities: A clear understanding of federal crypto reserves could inform strategies for national security, economic stability, and technological innovation. Moreover, the absence of an audit conclusion might signal a broader struggle within federal agencies to adapt to the rapid pace of digital asset innovation. Looking Ahead: What’s Next for the Federal Crypto Review? As the delay stretches on, the cryptocurrency community eagerly awaits any developments regarding the US government crypto audit. The question remains whether this audit will eventually see the light of day or if it will be superseded by new directives. The future of this federal crypto review could take several paths: It might eventually be completed and released, albeit significantly past its original due date. A new executive order or legislative action could initiate a fresh audit, perhaps with revised parameters. The audit could remain indefinitely stalled, fading into the background amidst other governmental priorities. Ultimately, the completion of such an audit is crucial for fostering a transparent and well-understood relationship between the U.S. government and the burgeoning world of digital assets. Its findings could pave the way for more informed decisions on crypto regulation, taxation, and national strategy. Conclusion: The Unanswered Questions of Federal Crypto Holdings The 172-day delay of the US government crypto audit ordered by President Trump is more than just a bureaucratic hiccup; it’s a stark indicator of the complexities and challenges facing federal agencies in navigating the cryptocurrency space. While the reasons for the stall remain unconfirmed, its implications for transparency, regulation, and market sentiment are undeniable. As the digital asset landscape continues to evolve at a rapid pace, clarity on government holdings and policies becomes increasingly vital for all stakeholders. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What was the purpose of the US government crypto audit? The audit was ordered by former President Donald Trump to assess and survey the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency reserves held by various federal agencies, aiming to provide transparency on government digital asset holdings. Q2: Who was responsible for conducting the audit? While the executive order initiated the audit, specific agencies and officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and White House AI and crypto chief David Sacks, would typically be involved in overseeing or reporting its findings. Q3: Why has the audit been delayed for so long? The exact reasons are not publicly known, but potential factors include inter-agency coordination challenges, technical complexities of auditing diverse crypto assets, political shifts, and the lack of standardized data reporting across federal bodies. Q4: What are the potential consequences of this audit’s delay? The delay can lead to reduced transparency regarding federal crypto holdings, increased regulatory uncertainty, and potential impacts on market sentiment. It also highlights the challenges government agencies face in adapting to digital asset innovation. Q5: Will the results of the US government crypto audit ever be released? It’s uncertain. The audit could eventually be completed and released, or it might be superseded by new governmental directives or remain indefinitely stalled, depending on future political and administrative priorities. If you found this article insightful, please share it with your network! Stay informed on critical developments shaping the cryptocurrency world by sharing this piece on your social media platforms. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Shocking Delay: US Government Crypto Audit Ordered by Trump Stalls for 172 Days first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/24 20:45
Shocking Lack of Fed Rate Guidance: Treasury Secretary Bessent Expresses Dismay

BitcoinWorld Shocking Lack of Fed Rate Guidance: Treasury Secretary Bessent Expresses Dismay The financial world is abuzz following recent comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who openly expressed his astonishment regarding Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s lack of clear Fed rate guidance. This unexpected declaration has sparked considerable discussion, particularly given the current economic climate. Why is Clear Fed Rate Guidance So Crucial for the Economy? Secretary Bessent’s surprise stems from the Federal Reserve’s decision not to offer explicit signals about the future trajectory of interest rates. For many, this ambiguity creates an environment of uncertainty that can ripple through various sectors of the economy. What does Bessent believe? He finds it perplexing that Powell has ‘taken a step back’ from providing clearer communication. Bessent’s firm conviction is that the U.S. economy is now entering an ‘easing cycle.’ He also suggests that the Fed has maintained interest rates at ‘excessively high’ levels for an extended period. This perspective highlights a fundamental debate within economic policy circles: when is the right time to adjust monetary policy, and how transparent should those intentions be? The Impact of Ambiguous Fed Rate Guidance on Markets and Beyond When central banks like the Federal Reserve withhold explicit Fed rate guidance, it can have significant consequences. Investors, businesses, and consumers rely on these signals to make informed decisions about spending, borrowing, and investment. Potential Challenges: Market Volatility: Lack of clear direction can lead to increased speculation and price swings in financial markets. Business Planning: Companies may delay investment decisions due to uncertainty about future borrowing costs. Consumer Confidence: Households might become more cautious with spending if they are unsure about the economic outlook or mortgage rates. Conversely, transparent guidance helps stabilize expectations and allows economic actors to plan more effectively. This is particularly important as the U.S. economy navigates potential shifts. Is the US Truly Entering an Easing Cycle? Examining the Debate on Fed Interest Rates Secretary Bessent’s assertion that the U.S. is entering an easing cycle directly challenges the Fed’s current stance, or at least its communication strategy. An easing cycle typically means the central bank is preparing to lower interest rates to stimulate economic growth. Arguments for Lowering Rates: Concerns about potential economic slowdowns or recessions. The desire to reduce borrowing costs for businesses and consumers, encouraging investment and spending. Belief that inflation is sufficiently under control, allowing for a more accommodative monetary policy. However, the Federal Reserve must balance these considerations with the ongoing fight against inflation and the need to maintain price stability. The debate around Fed interest rates is complex, involving numerous economic indicators and future projections. The recent comments from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent underscore a growing impatience for clearer Fed rate guidance. His surprise at Chairman Powell’s reticence, coupled with his strong belief in an impending easing cycle and excessively high interest rates, points to a significant divergence in expectations. As the U.S. economy continues to evolve, the clarity—or lack thereof—from the Federal Reserve will remain a critical factor shaping market sentiment and economic decisions. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does ‘easing cycle’ mean in economics? An easing cycle refers to a period when a central bank, like the Federal Reserve, begins to lower interest rates to stimulate economic growth, encourage borrowing, and boost spending. Q2: Why is clear Fed rate guidance important? Clear guidance helps financial markets, businesses, and consumers make informed decisions about investments, borrowing, and spending by providing predictability about future economic conditions and the cost of money. Q3: Who is Scott Bessent and what is his role? Scott Bessent is the U.S. Treasury Secretary. His role involves advising the President on economic and financial issues, managing federal finances, and overseeing the Treasury Department. Q4: Why might the Federal Reserve be reluctant to offer clear guidance? The Fed might be reluctant to offer clear guidance to maintain flexibility in responding to rapidly changing economic data, avoid pre-committing to a path that might become inappropriate, or manage market expectations more cautiously. Did Secretary Bessent’s remarks on Fed rate guidance resonate with you? Share your thoughts and join the conversation! Follow us on social media and spread the word about this critical economic discussion. To learn more about how macroeconomic policy impacts the crypto market, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Shocking Lack of Fed Rate Guidance: Treasury Secretary Bessent Expresses Dismay first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/24 20:25
