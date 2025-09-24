Why Bet on Bitcoin Hyper

The post Why Bet on Bitcoin Hyper appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is once again at the forefront of the discussion, this time with a prediction from one of its most prominent supporters. Michael Saylor, executive chairman of MicroStrategy and the top corporate Bitcoin holder worldwide, recently said he expects Bitcoin to “move up smartly again” toward the end of 2025. His words carry significance. Since 2020, MicroStrategy has accumulated nearly 639,000 $BTC at an average cost of around $73,900 per token, a position worth over $70B today and representing almost 3% of Bitcoin’s total supply. Saylor’s prediction comes at a time when institutional demand is fueling the market. Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US now hold around 1.32 million $BTC, accounting for more than 6% of the circulating supply, with weekly inflows regularly surpassing 20,000 $BTC. In the past month alone, ETFs have absorbed nearly nine times more $BTC than miners produced. This steady demand is one of the strongest structural signals the market has ever seen. For investors, the message is clear: the institutional era of Bitcoin has arrived, and the stage is set for a major upward move. While Bitcoin itself remains crucial, its potential gains are more gradual than before. That’s where Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) comes into play. Having raised just over $18M during its presale, it provides an opportunity to leverage Bitcoin’s growth while aiming for higher returns. Join the presale of Bitcoin Hyper now. Why Saylor’s Call Resonates Michael Saylor has become synonymous with corporate Bitcoin conviction. Through every market downturn, he reiterated his belief that Bitcoin is the ultimate hedge against inflation and monetary debasement. Today, MicroStrategy holds nearly 639,000 $BTC, making it the largest corporate treasury of any kind. When he says Bitcoin will “move up smartly again” in late 2025, he’s not referencing speculation; he’s referring to fundamentals. ETFs buy more than…