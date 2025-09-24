2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Why Bet on Bitcoin Hyper

Why Bet on Bitcoin Hyper

The post Why Bet on Bitcoin Hyper appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is once again at the forefront of the discussion, this time with a prediction from one of its most prominent supporters. Michael Saylor, executive chairman of MicroStrategy and the top corporate Bitcoin holder worldwide, recently said he expects Bitcoin to “move up smartly again” toward the end of 2025. His words carry significance. Since 2020, MicroStrategy has accumulated nearly 639,000 $BTC at an average cost of around $73,900 per token, a position worth over $70B today and representing almost 3% of Bitcoin’s total supply. Saylor’s prediction comes at a time when institutional demand is fueling the market. Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US now hold around 1.32 million $BTC, accounting for more than 6% of the circulating supply, with weekly inflows regularly surpassing 20,000 $BTC. In the past month alone, ETFs have absorbed nearly nine times more $BTC than miners produced. This steady demand is one of the strongest structural signals the market has ever seen. For investors, the message is clear: the institutional era of Bitcoin has arrived, and the stage is set for a major upward move. While Bitcoin itself remains crucial, its potential gains are more gradual than before. That’s where Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) comes into play. Having raised just over $18M during its presale, it provides an opportunity to leverage Bitcoin’s growth while aiming for higher returns. Join the presale of Bitcoin Hyper now. Why Saylor’s Call Resonates Michael Saylor has become synonymous with corporate Bitcoin conviction. Through every market downturn, he reiterated his belief that Bitcoin is the ultimate hedge against inflation and monetary debasement. Today, MicroStrategy holds nearly 639,000 $BTC, making it the largest corporate treasury of any kind. When he says Bitcoin will “move up smartly again” in late 2025, he’s not referencing speculation; he’s referring to fundamentals. ETFs buy more than…
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 22:41
Delen
$1 Billion Coming To Bitcoin As Jiuzi Approves Crypto Policy

$1 Billion Coming To Bitcoin As Jiuzi Approves Crypto Policy

The post $1 Billion Coming To Bitcoin As Jiuzi Approves Crypto Policy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jiuzi Holdings is moving into the crypto space with a massive $1 billion investment policy.  The company announced Wednesday that its board has formally approved a ‘Crypto Asset Investment Policy,’ authorizing up to $1 billion of cash reserves to be deployed into cryptocurrencies under a structured risk framework. The company said the new policy comes with strict guardrails. The board has capped potential purchases at $1 billion and, at least initially, will limit allocations to Bitcoin and other crypto. Any expansion into other digital assets would require additional board approval. The company also stressed it will not self-custody its holdings, instead relying on third-party providers it deems top tier in security.  Oversight will be handled by a newly formed Crypto Asset Risk Committee, led by CFO Huijie Gao, with updates to be reported to the board and disclosed through SEC filings. The decision comes just one day after the company appointed Dr. Doug Buerger as Chief Operating Officer to lead the initiative.  Buerger, described by the firm as an industry veteran with decades of experience across blockchain and artificial intelligence, will oversee strategy, governance, and execution of the new treasury program. “We are not engaging in short-term trading or speculation; rather, we view crypto assets as long-term stores of value to hedge against macroeconomic uncertainties,” Dr Buerger said in a statement.  Bitcoin as a market position The move places Jiuzi among a growing list of companies experimenting with holding bitcoin on their balance sheets.  Dr. Buerger, who now assumes a central role in shaping that strategy, said he is “thrilled to lead this important treasury initiative supported by such a forward-thinking board and management team.” While giants like Tesla and MicroStrategy have made headlines for their allocations, Jiuzi’s potential $1 billion deployment stands out relative to its current market size. …
1
1$0.0087-34.93%
Movement
MOVE$0.1096-2.83%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 22:23
Delen
Ford Recalls 115,000 Trucks As Record-Breaking Year Continues

Ford Recalls 115,000 Trucks As Record-Breaking Year Continues

The post Ford Recalls 115,000 Trucks As Record-Breaking Year Continues appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Ford issued a recall Wednesday for more than 115,000 vehicles installed with a steering column that may detach, which auto regulators said could increase the risk of a crash, adding to a record-breaking series of safety notices filed by Ford this year. The steering column in recalled vehicles may detach, increasing the risk of a crash, regulators said. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts The recall covers some F-250, F-350 and F-450 vehicles manufactured between February 2019 and September 2020, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration filing. Ford has issued 115 safety recalls this year, including Wednesday’s notice, the most by any automaker through a full year and ahead of Chrysler (33), Forest River (18) and Volkswagen (20) for recalls this year, according to NHTSA data. The vehicles are installed with a defective steering column, the part that connects the steering wheel to the car’s steering system, which may suddenly detach, increasing the risk of a crash, Ford disclosed. Ford was notified about the defect in June, and later determined the steering column failed to meet regulatory standards for the amount of force required to pull apart the component. Ford said it was aware of at least four customer reports and seven warranty claims potentially related to the issue as of Sept. 11, though the automaker noted it was not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the defect. Big Number About 9.5 million. That’s the number of vehicles recalled by Ford this year, according to NHTSA data. What Should Drivers Do If Their Vehicle Is Recalled? Ford dealers were notified about the recall on Tuesday, while affected car owners are expected to be alerted by Oct. 10, according to Ford’s disclosure. A fix is expected to be ready by December, the NHTSA said, and Ford…
SynFutures
F$0.013035-14.09%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08247-4.48%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.002501-31.44%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 22:22
Delen
2 Potential Tropical Threats And Why The U.S. Should Be On Alert

2 Potential Tropical Threats And Why The U.S. Should Be On Alert

The post 2 Potential Tropical Threats And Why The U.S. Should Be On Alert appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Potential tropical systems that could form in the coing days near the U.S. East Coast. NOAA The global tropics are quite active right now. Typhoon Ragasa has killed at least 21 people in Asia, and now the Atlantic basin is quite active. Hurricane Gabrielle reached major hurricane status and is headed towards Europe. Forecasters are watching the possibility that two new systems may develop. Here’s why the U.S. East Coast and Caribbean Islands should watch this scenario closely. A man stands near debris on a waterfront road amid heavy rain due to weather patterns from Super Typhoon Ragasa in Aparri town, Cagayan province on September 22, 2025. Hundreds of families sheltered in schools and evacuation centres on September 22 as heavy rains and gale-force winds from Super Typhoon Ragasa lashed the northern Philippines and southern Taiwan. (Photo by John Dimain / AFP) (Photo by JOHN DIMAIN/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images As of Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center is providing information on Hurricane Gabrielle, a system in the tropical Atlantic region, and one in the eastern Caribbean Sea. According to NHC, conditions are extremely favorable for both systems to form within seven days. The system in the central and western tropical Atlantic could become a tropical depression today or Thursday. The system in the eastern Caribbean has an 80% chance of forming within the next week, and it is the one that the people along the U.S. East Coast and in the Caribbean Islands need to watch. NHC wrote, “This wave is expected to move west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph, spreading heavy rainfall and gusty winds into Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands today, and across the Dominican Republic beginning tonight.” Once the system turns northwestward, it could become a tropical depression near the Bahamas. Hurricane…
NEAR
NEAR$2.706-5.48%
Union
U$0.011039+10.72%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0001-3.74%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 22:10
Delen
Chandrika Tandon’s New Album Provides A Transcendence For Emotional Well-Being

Chandrika Tandon’s New Album Provides A Transcendence For Emotional Well-Being

The post Chandrika Tandon’s New Album Provides A Transcendence For Emotional Well-Being appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grammy-Award Winning Artist Chandrika Tandon’s New Album Provides A Transcendence For Emotional Well-Being. Courtesy of Chandrika Tandon Chandrika Tandon went from being a C-suite executive at McKinsey to a Grammy Award-winning artist as a globally recognized voice in the world of world music. Tandon had what she calls a “crisis of spirit,” realizing that the happiest moments of her life were connected to music. This meant finding a greater balance between her intensive career and singing. “My intent was not to perform or win awards. I simply wanted to spend a few hours a day singing because it brought me great happiness. It transformed into something bigger after the homegrown album I made as a gift for my father-in-law’s 90th birthday acquired a cult following. Then my first studio album was nominated for a Grammy,” she added. The Vedic genre continues to gain momentum with billions of followers worldwide and in the U.S., fueled by the growing popularity of yoga, mindfulness, and Eastern healing practices. In her latest album, Soul Ecstasy, she invites listeners into a transcendent soundscape of healing and spiritual awakening. This is her seventh studio album under her non-profit label, Soul Chants Music. Her previous works include the GRAMMY®-nominated Soul Call and the GRAMMY®-winning Triveni (Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album), solidifying her as one of the few artists bringing chant-based music into the mainstream spotlight. “Thousands of Vedic texts are over 6,000 years old. These were “downloaded” by the sages in their deep meditations and have been orally handed down, surviving the test of time. Many of these texts have syllables with very specific intentions and impacts. For example, continuousrepetition of the five syllables na-mah-shi-va-ya is said to purify the five elements of the body. Om-na-mo-na-ra-ya-na-ya is said to harmonize the body as the cells…
Chainbase
C$0.18702-7.41%
Union
U$0.011039+10.72%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.0198--%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 21:58
Delen
A whale bought HYPE with 10x leverage two hours ago, and its cumulative losses in the past 40 days have reached $41.9 million.

A whale bought HYPE with 10x leverage two hours ago, and its cumulative losses in the past 40 days have reached $41.9 million.

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the biggest loser "0xa523" bought 450,766 HYPE tokens (worth US$20.5 million) with 10x leverage two hours ago. In the past 40 days, he completed 15 transactions, with a cumulative loss of US$41.9 million and a winning rate of only 66.67%.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.7-0.39%
67COIN
67$0.002858-27.77%
Delen
PANews2025/09/24 21:17
Delen
SOL Strategies plans to raise US$25 million through a rights offering to boost its SOL reserve fund

SOL Strategies plans to raise US$25 million through a rights offering to boost its SOL reserve fund

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Globenewswire, Solana treasury company SOL Strategies (NASDAQ: FTEL) announced that it has raised US$25 million in private placement financing through the sale of the company's common shares and common share subscription warrants in accordance with the listed issuer financing exemption requirements of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Canaccord Genuity Corp. will serve as the lead agent and exclusive bookrunner. The proceeds from the fundraising will be used for general corporate purposes and digital asset investments to promote the growth of SOL's treasury.
Solana
SOL$195.9-4.50%
Boost
BOOST$0.11125-3.51%
FUND
FUND$0.0188+9.62%
Delen
PANews2025/09/24 21:12
Delen
Belfort, a cryptographic computing development company, has secured $6 million in seed funding led by Vsquared Ventures.

Belfort, a cryptographic computing development company, has secured $6 million in seed funding led by Vsquared Ventures.

PANews reported on September 24 that according to PR Newswire, encrypted computing development company Belfort announced the completion of a $6 million seed round of financing, led by Vsquared Ventures, with participation from Anagram, Protocol VC, Inovia Capital, Syndicate One, Prototype, Credibly Neutral, and Google Chief Scientist Jeff Dean and Naval Ravikant. The company supports data processing in encrypted form and can be applied to blockchain, finance, healthcare, government operations and other fields.
FORM
FORM$1.0052-12.12%
SEED
SEED$0.001074-2.18%
VinuChain
VC$0.00302-2.58%
Delen
PANews2025/09/24 21:08
Delen
HBAR Technology Principles Applied in XRP Tundra’s Wealth-Generating Dual Token Presale

HBAR Technology Principles Applied in XRP Tundra’s Wealth-Generating Dual Token Presale

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) has long been known for prioritizing efficiency, transparent governance, and predictable economics in its network design. These principles have helped it secure enterprise partnerships and maintain relevance in a crowded market of Layer-1 competitors. A new presale project, XRP Tundra, is borrowing from similar playbooks. Its structure emphasizes governance, utility, and clarity […]
1
1$0.0087-34.93%
XRP
XRP$2.7571-3.16%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01155-2.94%
Delen
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 21:00
Delen
Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

PANews reported on September 24th that according to Cryptonews, Brazil's central bank has proposed new regulations for the foreign exchange (forex) industry, potentially further restricting cryptocurrency exchanges. The proposal, released for public consultation, solicits feedback. While the proposal does not directly address cryptocurrency trading and exchanges, as currently formulated, the rules would affect trading platforms that allow customers to transfer money internationally or sell cryptocurrencies for currencies other than the Brazilian real. The new regulations would bring the largely unregulated forex industry under regulatory oversight, forcing providers to apply for licenses, submit customer transaction data, use designated entry/exit points for deposits and withdrawals, and cap single transactions at $10,000. The central bank aims to increase transparency among forex platforms, and local media warn that cryptocurrency exchanges involved in money transfers could be affected, and exchanges operating overseas could also be subject to restrictions. The consultation period runs until November 2nd.
RealLink
REAL$0.06185-0.89%
Capverse
CAP$0.1093-3.96%
MAY
MAY$0.03775-3.10%
Delen
PANews2025/09/24 20:52
Delen

Trending nieuws

Meer

Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week

American Express Platinum Card Refresh 2025: $895 fee, $3,500 perks

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit

South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1

PYUSD Token Burn: Unpacking the Astonishing 600 Million Vanish