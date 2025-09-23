2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
CFTC Launches Initiative To Allow Stablecoins As Collateral

CFTC Launches Initiative To Allow Stablecoins As Collateral

The post CFTC Launches Initiative To Allow Stablecoins As Collateral appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights CFTC enables stablecoins to be used as collateral in U.S. markets Circle, Coinbase, Tether, and Ripple applaud regulatory steps Tokenized finance may increase efficiency, liquidity, and transparency Tokenized Collateral Set to Transform Financial Markets The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has announced a groundbreaking initiative permitting the use of tokenized collateral, specifically stablecoins, in derivatives markets. Acting CFTC Chair Caroline Pham emphasized: “Since January, the CFTC has taken clear action to usher in America’s Golden Age of Crypto.” Pham highlighted that blockchain and tokenization could radically improve collateral management and capital efficiency, stating: “The public has spoken: tokenized markets are here, and they are the future.” Key market participants have voiced strong support. Circle President Heath Thurber praised the GENIUS Act, which permits stablecoins issued by licensed U.S. companies to serve as collateral in both derivatives and traditional markets: “Circle applauds Acting Chairwoman Pham for her leadership on this issue.” US President Donald Trump signed the first-ever U.S. Stablecoin Innovation and Guidance Act (GENIUS), seeking to provide legal clarity for the cryptocurrency sector. Industry Leaders Applaud Regulatory Steps Coinbase Vice President Greg Tusar described stablecoins as “the future of money,” noting that the initiative positions the U.S. to lead in tokenization innovation. Crypto.com CEO Chris Marszalek highlighted past CFTC-industry cooperation, stating: “We want to thank Acting Chairwoman Pham for her leadership and for continuing to deliver on her promise to usher in a golden era of cryptocurrency in America.” Ripple Senior Vice President Jack McDonald added that integrating stablecoins into financial markets will: “increase the efficiency and transparency of derivatives markets.” Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino emphasized: “Stablecoins, now a nearly $300 billion global market, are becoming a core building block of modern finance by enabling faster settlement, deeper liquidity, and greater market resilience.” According to a Messari…
Union
U$0.01104+10.73%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.513-1.07%
Vice
VICE$0.03003-8.10%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 22:39
Delen
Hundreds Of Employees Fired By DOGE Return To Work

Hundreds Of Employees Fired By DOGE Return To Work

The post Hundreds Of Employees Fired By DOGE Return To Work appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Hundreds of General Services Administration employees fired by the Department of Government Efficiency are being asked to return to work in the latest reversal of Elon Musk’s cuts to the federal workforce, according to a new report. Elon Musk listens as reporters ask U.S. President Donald Trump and South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa questions during a press availability in the Oval Office at the White House on May 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts The rehired employees at GSA, which manages federal buildings and property leases, were given until the end of the week to accept or decline reinstatement and must return to work by Oct. 6, the Associated Press reported, citing an internal memo. DOGE reduced staffing at the agency headquarters by 79%, cut 65% of portfolio managers and 35% of facilities managers, according to an unnamed federal official cited by the AP. Hundreds of federal leases for multiple government agencies cancelled by Musk’s cost-cutting agency have also been rolled back. GSA is the latest agency to bring back employees DOGE sought to cut, following rehirings at the Internal Revenue Service, the Labor Department and the National Park Service. This is a developing story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/09/24/hundreds-of-federal-employees-fired-by-doge-return-to-work-report-says/
Union
U$0.01104+10.73%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002844-2.06%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08251-4.43%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 22:34
Delen
Hyperliquid’s Native Stablecoin USDH Hits Over $2M Trading Volume After Debut

Hyperliquid’s Native Stablecoin USDH Hits Over $2M Trading Volume After Debut

The post Hyperliquid’s Native Stablecoin USDH Hits Over $2M Trading Volume After Debut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid’s very own stablecoin USDHL, developed by Native Markets, debuted Wednesday, generating over $2 million in early volume. As of writing, the Hyperliquid-listed USDH/USDC pair traded at 1.001, with a total trading volume of 2,244,932.79 USDC. Last week, the Hyperliquid validator community selected Native Markets to receive the USDH ticker following a lengthy bidding war that saw proposals from Paxos, Ethena, Frax, and others. The dollar-pegged stablecoin is issued natively on HyperEVM and is backed by cash and short-term U.S. Treasury securities. The stablecoin will help reduce Hyperliquid’s dependency on external stablecoins such as the Circle-issued USDC, which accounts for over 90% of the deposits on the platform. Having a homegrown stablecoin will help the platform retain the liquidity and the yield generated from reserves within its own ecosystem. USDH is designed to channel the yield generated from its reserves into the ecosystem through a 50-50 split, such that half of the revenue from USDH’s reserve income goes into funding HYPE buybacks and the other half supports ecosystem growth initiatives. Hyperliquid is the world’s leading on-chain perpetuals decentralized exchange, controling over 35% of the global activity. It’s market share, however, has receded sharply from 70% at one point in May. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/24/hyperliquid-s-newly-launched-usdh-stablecoin-sees-over-usd2m-volume-in-early-trading
1
1$0.0087-34.93%
Union
U$0.01104+10.73%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.7-0.39%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 22:29
Delen
Anthony Scaramucci Backs Avalanche as ‘Swiss Army Knife’ of Layer-1 Platforms

Anthony Scaramucci Backs Avalanche as ‘Swiss Army Knife’ of Layer-1 Platforms

The post Anthony Scaramucci Backs Avalanche as ‘Swiss Army Knife’ of Layer-1 Platforms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SkyBridge Capital founder describes Avalanche’s subnet functionality and enterprise appeal Former White House communications director maintains $180-200K Bitcoin price targets Platform advances $1 billion fundraising through Hivemind Capital and Dragonfly partnerships Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital and former White House communications director, has expressed strong confidence in Avalanche’s blockchain technology through direct investment. During a September 22 CNBC interview, Scaramucci characterized the platform as “a Swiss Army knife of Layer-1 blockchain platforms,” emphasizing its flexibility and enterprise applications. The investor’s endorsement focuses on Avalanche’s subnet functionality, which allows organizations to create customized blockchains for tokenized funds, securities, and digital assets. This capability helps companies manage operational and regulatory requirements more efficiently compared to single-purpose blockchain solutions. Institutional Adoption Drives Investment Thesis Scaramucci highlighted major institutional adoption by companies including BlackRock and Visa as evidence of Avalanche’s growing credibility alongside established platforms like Ethereum and Solana. This enterprise adoption provides practical validation of the blockchain’s long-term viability in finance and tokenized asset management sectors. The SkyBridge founder’s investment approach prioritizes platforms that combine technical capabilities with practical business applications. Avalanche’s architecture supports low-latency transaction processing, customizable subnets, and high throughput, helping financial firms and payment processors explore blockchain solutions effectively. While backing Avalanche, Scaramucci maintains his optimistic Bitcoin outlook with year-end 2025 price targets between $180,000 and $200,000. He previously described this projection as “cautious” during remarks at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, indicating his broader confidence in digital asset markets. Scaramucci’s endorsement coincides with Avalanche’s strategic expansion efforts. The platform plans to raise $1 billion through two U.S.-based cryptocurrency treasury vehicles, according to Financial Times reporting. The first deal involves Hivemind Capital leading a private investment of up to $500 million in a Nasdaq-listed company. The second vehicle targets $500 million through a SPAC structure backed by Dragonfly Capital, with…
1
1$0.0087-34.93%
Union
U$0.01104+10.73%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002844-2.06%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 22:21
Delen
U.S. politician scores 163% on suspicious Bitcoin stock trade

U.S. politician scores 163% on suspicious Bitcoin stock trade

The post U.S. politician scores 163% on suspicious Bitcoin stock trade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A U.S. Congressman has booked extraordinary gains on a little-known Bitcoin mining stock, raising eyebrows in Washington and on Wall Street. Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently bought shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN), a Bitcoin mining company, on July 10, 2025.  In a filing disclosed on August 6, Fields reported purchasing between $15,001 and $50,000 worth of IREN stock. According to disclosures tracked by Finbold Signals, this was the first time any sitting member of Congress had reported a trade in IREN. Cleo Fields trading signal alert. Source: Finbold Signals IREN stock continues to soar Since then, the move has paid off handsomely. At Tuesday’s close, IREN was up 163% from the date of Fields’ trade. The stock added another 6% today alone, extending what has become one of the sharpest rallies in the crypto mining sector this year. IREN stock price since trade. Source: Finbold The scale and timing of the trade has fueled scrutiny, particularly as lawmakers face criticism over their ability to profit from policy-sensitive industries like cryptocurrency and digital assets. Bitcoin miners in particular have been volatile in 2025, tracking spot Bitcoin’s recovery toward all-time highs and optimism around U.S. crypto ETF approvals. Source: https://finbold.com/u-s-politician-scores-163-on-suspicious-bitcoin-stock-trade/
DAR Open Network
D$0.0298-2.16%
Union
U$0.01104+10.73%
Movement
MOVE$0.1096-2.83%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 22:19
Delen
Why Digitap Is Dubbed The Next PayPal

Why Digitap Is Dubbed The Next PayPal

The post Why Digitap Is Dubbed The Next PayPal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 16:00 Forget waiting for Wall Street – the next PayPal may already be here in the form of Digitap ($TAP). As such, analysts say that $TAP could deliver life-changing gains as it challenges giants like TRON (TRX) and World Liberty Financial (WLFI) to write a new chapter for global finance. However, all three tokens stand out in their own right, with WLFI and its political firepower, TRX and its role as the backbone of stablecoin transfers, and $TAP for its innovative omnibank model that bridges fiat and crypto in one seamless platform. Digitap: The Live Omnibank Revolutionizing Cross-Border Payments As the world’s first omnibank, Digitap seamlessly merges traditional finance and cryptocurrency into a unified platform. Available on iOS and Android, the Digitap wallet includes a VISA-powered card with instant Apple Pay and Google Pay integration. Users can spend crypto or fiat globally with no KYC, while AI smart routing slashes cross-border payment fees from the industry average of 6.2% to under 1%. This directly targets the $250 trillion cross-border payments market and the $860 billion global remittance sector. So, it directly targets two huge markets, and, of course, a third—the crypto market. Suffice it to say that its level of reach is huge, and it hasn’t even started yet. Namely, right now, Digitap is going through its presale, where $TAP is available at a price of $0.0125 per token. $TAP has already raised over $100,000, with more than 9 million tokens sold. And its community fit is clear: it appeals to people seeking privacy, low-cost global transfers, and real-world crypto spendability. Its presale success, even though it has only just begun, underscores demand for projects with tangible products, which is why $TAP is already positioning itself as the best crypto to buy right now.…
1
1$0.0087-34.93%
Threshold
T$0.01526-1.22%
RealLink
REAL$0.06185-0.89%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 22:16
Delen
3,650 BTC, 400+ mln$ and reverse IPO

3,650 BTC, 400+ mln$ and reverse IPO

The post 3,650 BTC, 400+ mln$ and reverse IPO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OranjeBTC is preparing to land on B3 through a reverse merger operation with Intergraus, scheduled for early October 2025; an update as of September 23, 2025, indicates that the date remains on schedule but is subject to regulatory and corporate approvals. In tow will be 3,650 BTC – equivalent to a valuation of around 400 million dollars, based on current bitcoin prices – marking an ambitious step towards a listed and fully transparent Bitcoin Treasury Brazil. According to the data collected by our editorial team between July and September 2025, discussions with market sources and financial advisors indicate that the integration process with Intergraus is in an advanced stage. Industry analysts note that a reserve of 3,650 BTC positions OranjeBTC among the leading corporate issuers with bitcoin treasury at the regional level, considering the publicly known holdings updated as of 09/23/2025. What happens: reverse merger with Intergraus and free float at 85% The listing will occur through a reverse merger with Intergraus, a company already listed in São Paulo. At closing, OranjeBTC will take over the position of the listed company, with an estimated free float of 85% in line with the regulations of B3, ensuring wide negotiability of the stock. With 3,650 BTC on the balance sheet, OranjeBTC positions itself not only as the largest Brazilian bitcoin treasury by size, but also among the leading ones globally, thanks to reserves exceeding 400 million dollars at current prices. In this context, the liquidity and visibility profile for the local market is strengthened. Why It Matters for the Brazilian Market The operation proposes an alternative route to traditional listing, bypassing the timelines of a classic IPO and promoting the adoption of digital assets among institutional investors and domestic family offices. That said, the expected effect is twofold: greater transparency on bitcoin…
Bitcoin
BTC$109,429.24-2.25%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005968-0.56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016591+0.55%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 22:06
Delen
AI predicts Dogecoin (DOGE) price for October 1, 2025

AI predicts Dogecoin (DOGE) price for October 1, 2025

The post AI predicts Dogecoin (DOGE) price for October 1, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin (DOGE) could see limited movement heading into October, according to projections from ChatGPT’s AI model. The outlook comes as DOGE trades in line with a broader cryptocurrency market sell-off that has wiped out significant capital.  For October 1, ChatGPT places the most likely trading range between $0.245 and $0.265, with a base case around $0.255. The forecast outlines three potential scenarios. In an optimistic case, fueled by strong sentiment and inflows from the newly launched Rex-Osprey Doge ETF, DOGE could climb toward $0.27. Conversely, if market sentiment weakens or risk factors weigh on cryptocurrencies, the price could retreat to the $0.23 and $0.24 range. According to ChatGPT, key drivers shaping the projection include Dogecoin’s current technical setup and investor sentiment. In this case, the meme coin has maintained support above $0.24, with resistance between $0.25 and $0.26. A decisive breakout above this zone could open the door to further gains. DOGE price prediction. Source: ChatGPT At the same time, institutional access through the Rex-Osprey Doge ETF is also viewed as a potential catalyst, offering new channels for capital inflows.  However, the market is showing early signs of “meme fatigue,” with enthusiasm waning compared to previous cycles. DOGE price analysis  At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.24, up 0.8% over the past 24 hours but down nearly 9% over the past week. DOGE seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold At current levels, the coin is showing volatility of 10.51%, pointing to moderate price swings. On the technical side, the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) sits at $0.2341, slightly below the current price, while the 200-day SMA stands at $0.2067, signaling broader upward momentum.  The 14-day RSI is at 44.01, suggesting Dogecoin is neither overbought nor oversold but leaning toward weaker momentum. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/ai-predicts-dogecoin-doge-price-for-october-1-2025/
1
1$0.0087-34.93%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016591+0.55%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000307-1.28%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 21:55
Delen
Sony returns with 35-minute PlayStation State of Play showcase

Sony returns with 35-minute PlayStation State of Play showcase

The post Sony returns with 35-minute PlayStation State of Play showcase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sony PlayStation will host its State of Play event on Wednesday starting from 02:00 pm ET, 05:00 pm ET, and 11:00 pm CEST. The company plans to run the stream for over 35 minutes, featuring announcements and the latest updates from PlayStation studios. The stream will be available to watch live on both Twitch and YouTube. The firm also said the State of Play event will provide updates about new titles from game developers globally.  PlayStation plans to release details about Saros A new State of Play airs September 24. Tune in for 35+ minutes of reveals and news from PlayStation Studios and developers around the world: https://t.co/uHx9zyxeWG pic.twitter.com/EH1c1EmZUp — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 23, 2025 Game developers, including Capcom, RGG Studio, and Xbox, have entered the Tokyo Game Show season in full swing, led by Nintendo Direct two weeks back. Sony plans to reveal details on September 24 about software developer Housemarque’s new title, Saros, scheduled for release in 2026. Sony will also release approximately 5 minutes of gameplay footage recorded on the PS5 console. According to Housemarque’s website, Saros features a new adventure game set on the lost off-world colony of Carcosa during an ominous eclipse. Players get to play as a powerful Soltari Enforcer called Arjun Devraj, who will stop at nothing to find who he is looking for. The company said it aims to create an emotional and powerful character study that explores the cost of creating a new future. The entertainment company also warned that the broadcast may include copyrighted content, including licensed music, over which PlayStation doesn’t have control. Sony believes licensing agreements outside its control could interfere with co-streams or VOD archives of the stream. The firm also urges co-streamers and creators to omit any copyrighted music for those who are planning to save…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.07585-11.01%
Threshold
T$0.01526-1.22%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05618-0.75%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 21:49
Delen
WOODZ Hits The Right Notes With New Single, ‘I’ll Never Love Again’

WOODZ Hits The Right Notes With New Single, ‘I’ll Never Love Again’

The post WOODZ Hits The Right Notes With New Single, ‘I’ll Never Love Again’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016591+0.55%
LightLink
LL$0.01033-1.33%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 21:46
Delen

Trending nieuws

Meer

Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week

American Express Platinum Card Refresh 2025: $895 fee, $3,500 perks

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit

South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1

PYUSD Token Burn: Unpacking the Astonishing 600 Million Vanish