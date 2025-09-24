What to know about Covid, MMRV, hepatitis B vaccines after RFK Jr. changes

A proposed vote by Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Retsef Levi is displayed during an Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., Sept. 19, 2025. Alyssa Pointer | Reuters New recommendations last week from an influential vaccine panel handpicked by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. broke with long-standing U.S. precedent on Covid shots and childhood immunization. The changes by the group, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP, could complicate access in some states and add to public confusion around U.S. vaccine policy. Still, several health experts say Americans can take steps to try to secure the vaccines they or their children want or need. For some patients in certain states, access and coverage may not change much at all. During a meeting in Atlanta last week, ACIP weakened Covid shot recommendations; voted against a combination jab against measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox, or MMRV, for children under the age of 4; and indefinitely postponed a vote on whether to change its advisory around the hepatitis B vaccine administered at birth. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, whose director the Trump administration ousted in August, still needs to sign off on the recommendations. The agency typically adopts the guidance of ACIP, which issues recommendations on who should receive certain shots and which vaccines insurers must cover at no cost. Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) Chair Dr. Martin Kulldorff speaks with committee members and presenters before the start of an Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., Sept. 19, 2025. Alyssa Pointer | Reuters "They didn't physically take the vaccines away, but they made it more confusing, they made…