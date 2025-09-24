2025-09-26 Friday

Hyperliquid Struggles To Stay Above The $46 Low

The post Hyperliquid Struggles To Stay Above The $46 Low appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 24, 2025 at 12:42 // Price HYPE price analysis by Coinidol.com. The cryptocurrency dipped below the moving average lines but remained above the 50-day SMA support. Hyperliquid price long-term analysis: bearish Hyperliquid’s (HYPE) uptrend was halted at $59.15. Bulls bought on dips but the altcoin is trading between the moving average lines.  Now, the currency is approaching the 21-day SMA barrier. A break above the 21-day SMA will catapult the altcoin back to its previous high of $59. A break below the 50-day SMA support will send the cryptocurrency to a low of $36. The altcoin is trading in isolation between the moving average lines. HYPE is currently worth $45.40. Technical Indicators: HYPE price indicators analysis The moving average lines are still pointing upwards despite the decline. Meanwhile, the price bars have been trapped between the moving average lines for several days. The altcoin will move if either the 21-day SMA barrier or the 50-day SMA support is broken. On the 4-hour chart, the moving average lines are sloping downwards, indicating a current downtrend. HYPE/USD daily chart – September 23, 2025 What is the next direction for Hyperliquid? HYPE price is down, but has settled above the $45 mark. The altcoin has corrected upwards, although it has stopped below the $49 peak. The uptrend will begin if buyers keep the price above the moving average lines. In the meantime, the crypto signal is limited in scope as it is range-bound. HYPE/USD daily chart – September 23, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy…
Chainlink integrated into Canton Network as a super validator

The post Chainlink integrated into Canton Network as a super validator appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chainlink brings oracles and CCIP to Canton’s institutional blockchain. Canton processes $280B daily repos and secures $6T in tokenised assets. BNP Paribas, HSBC, and P2P.org recently joined the Canton Foundation. Chainlink has joined the Canton Network as a super validator, deepening the blockchain’s institutional focus and bringing a suite of oracle services to its privacy-driven architecture. The move aligns Canton’s ambitions for large-scale tokenisation and regulated financial activity with Chainlink’s proven infrastructure in securing real-world data and cross-chain communication. The Chainlink integration into the Canton Network As part of the agreement, Chainlink Labs will operate as a super validator on Canton. In this role, it will run a combined node that functions as both a domain validator and a synchronizer, giving it a hand in ordering and finalising cross-domain transactions. This integration places Chainlink at the core of Canton’s consensus process, ensuring transaction finality while also bolstering the network’s interoperability across different domains. Canton has also joined the Chainlink Scale program, which helps manage the costs of running oracles on-chain. The collaboration also extends Chainlink’s data services to the Canton Network, including its real-time data streams, proof of reserve, and NAVLink, along with the cross-chain interoperability protocol (CCIP). These tools are designed to allow institutions in Canton to connect securely with external data sources, tokenised assets, and even other blockchains. The arrangement underscores Canton’s strategy of creating a controlled but flexible environment where traditional financial institutions can operate with confidence. Canton Network’s ability to handle sensitive financial data Since launching in May 2023, the Canton Network has positioned itself as a blockchain purpose-built for institutional finance. The Canton Network describes itself as a privacy-focused blockchain that allows institutions to issue and transact tokenised securities, stablecoins, and digital identity tools without compromising compliance standards. Backed by major global players such as…
Powell Flags Unemployment Risks as Futures Markets Expect More Rate Cuts

The post Powell Flags Unemployment Risks as Futures Markets Expect More Rate Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday reiterated the central bank’s delicate balancing act, stressing that policymakers are trying to navigate between their price stability and employment mandates following last week’s interest rate cut. “Recent data show that the pace of economic growth has moderated,” Powell said in prepared remarks at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce’s economic outlook luncheon in Rhode Island, adding: The unemployment rate is low but has edged up. Job gains have slowed, and the downside risks to employment have risen. At the same time, inflation has risen recently and remains somewhat elevated. He added that a clearer trade policy means tariffs will likely trigger only a “one-time pass-through” effect on inflation. That may be interpreted as a slight shift from earlier warnings that tariffs could fuel more sustained cost pressures in the second half of the year. His comments echoed those of Vice Chair Michelle Bowman, who told the Kentucky Bankers Association’s annual convention on Tuesday: “The US economy has been resilient, but I am concerned about the weakening in labor market conditions and softer economic growth.” Powell cautioned that there is no risk-free path for interest rates, with elevated inflation on one side and rising unemployment on the other. He suggested, however, that the Fed is increasingly inclined to prioritize its employment mandate. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) voted last week to lower interest rates by 25 basis points — the first cut in nine months and a move widely expected by markets. While Powell declined to comment on the likelihood of another reduction in October, expectations are high that the Fed will cut at its final two meetings of 2025. Fed funds futures are pricing in a strong likelihood of additional rate cuts in October and December. Source: CME Group DBS Bank…
Benji BNB Chain Support Unlocks Remarkable New Opportunities For Tokenized Assets

The post Benji BNB Chain Support Unlocks Remarkable New Opportunities For Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Benji BNB Chain Support Unlocks Remarkable New Opportunities For Tokenized Assets Skip to content Home Crypto News Benji BNB Chain Support Unlocks Remarkable New Opportunities for Tokenized Assets Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/benji-bnb-chain-support/
What to know about Covid, MMRV, hepatitis B vaccines after RFK Jr. changes

The post What to know about Covid, MMRV, hepatitis B vaccines after RFK Jr. changes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A proposed vote by Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Retsef Levi is displayed during an Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., Sept. 19, 2025. Alyssa Pointer | Reuters New recommendations last week from an influential vaccine panel handpicked by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. broke with long-standing U.S. precedent on Covid shots and childhood immunization. The changes by the group, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP, could complicate access in some states and add to public confusion around U.S. vaccine policy. Still, several health experts say Americans can take steps to try to secure the vaccines they or their children want or need. For some patients in certain states, access and coverage may not change much at all. During a meeting in Atlanta last week, ACIP weakened Covid shot recommendations; voted against a combination jab against measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox, or MMRV, for children under the age of 4; and indefinitely postponed a vote on whether to change its advisory around the hepatitis B vaccine administered at birth.  The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, whose director the Trump administration ousted in August, still needs to sign off on the recommendations. The agency typically adopts the guidance of ACIP, which issues recommendations on who should receive certain shots and which vaccines insurers must cover at no cost. Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) Chair Dr. Martin Kulldorff speaks with committee members and presenters before the start of an Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., Sept. 19, 2025. Alyssa Pointer | Reuters “They didn’t physically take the vaccines away, but they made it more confusing, they made…
Coinbase and Cloudflare pave way for AI-driven payments

The post Coinbase and Cloudflare pave way for AI-driven payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase and Cloudflare have created the x402 Foundation, an industry group that will build an open standard for machine-to-machine payments. The effort, unveiled Sept. 23, aims to give AI systems and digital agents a seamless way to transact value directly across the Internet. Cloudflare, which powers nearly a fifth of all websites, said the new framework will embed payments into web interactions in the same way error codes, such as “404 Not Found,” define browsing behavior. According to the firm: “Every day, sites on Cloudflare send out over a billion HTTP 402 response codes to bots and crawlers trying to access their content and e-commerce stores. This response code comes with a simple message: ‘Payment Required.’” With x402, the “Payment Required” response would allow AI agents, APIs, or applications to pay for services, whether research data, storage, or media, at the exact moment they request it. Coinbase added that the foundation was formed to address the limits of legacy infrastructure, which still depends on intermediaries, subscriptions, and manual steps. By enabling real-time, stablecoin-based settlement, x402 is designed to support agent-driven commerce at internet scale. Speaking on the initiative, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said: “I’ve been thinking about how internet payments should work for years. Or more specifically, how they aren’t working, and need to improve. x402 is a big step forward. AI agents can now transact value, not just exchange info.” Why x402 Foundation? The x402 Foundation will focus on governance and interoperability to encourage adoption across industries. Coinbase said developers will receive grants, tools, and resources to experiment with applications such as pay-per-use AI models, creator micropayments, or on-demand identity services. For the standard to take hold, Coinbase emphasized it must remain neutral and open. That principle, it argued, will make x402 portable across platforms, jurisdictions, and economic sectors,…
DeFi Development Corp. announces $100M share repurchase authorization

The post DeFi Development Corp. announces $100M share repurchase authorization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways DeFi Development Corp. authorized a $100 million share repurchase program. The buyback may be funded by capital raised through convertible notes. DeFi Development Corp., a firm focused on crypto asset acquisitions, today announced a $100 million share repurchase authorization. The company has been actively raising capital through convertible notes to acquire Solana and execute stock buybacks. By July 2025, the firm had outlined plans for a $100 million capital raise to fund both crypto purchases and share repurchases. The authorization allows DeFi Development Corp. to buy back up to $100 million of its shares, potentially funded by its recent capital raising efforts. The company has shown particular interest in Solana-based investments amid growing market demand for the blockchain’s ecosystem. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/defi-development-corp-share-repurchase-solana/
Tom Lee's Ethereum Bull Thesis Slammed As 'Financially Illiterate'

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is down 10% over the past month, raising questions about its near-term upside and the validity of Tom Lee’s lofty upsideread more
SBF’s Account Posts “gm” From Prison

The post SBF’s Account Posts “gm” From Prison appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SBF’s X account activity sparks scrutiny as he serves a 25-year federal prison sentence. FTX Recovery Trust sues Genesis Digital to recover $1.15B in alleged customer fund misuse. New lawsuit expands recovery efforts after prior $175M Genesis Global Trading settlement. Sam Bankman-Fried’s verified X account surprised markets this week with a one-word post: “gm.” The short message was the first update since March and raised questions because inmates in federal prison cannot directly access social media. The account later clarified that a friend had posted on his behalf. Even so, the moment drew attention back to the former FTX chief, now serving a 25-year sentence tied to the exchange’s 2022 collapse. Related: SBF Breaks Silence from Prison: Blasts Biden, SEC, and “Muffin” Currency FTX Trust Files $1.15B Suit Against Genesis Digital The account activity coincided with a new legal offensive. On September 22, the FTX Recovery Trust filed a lawsuit in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, seeking $1.15 billion from Genesis Digital Assets Ltd. and its co-founders. According to Bloomberg, the FTX Recovery Trust filed a lawsuit on September 23 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware against Bitcoin mining firm Genesis Digital Assets and its co-founders Rashit Makhat and Marco Krohn, seeking to recover approximately $1.15… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 23, 2025 Judge Karen B. Owens will oversee the case. The complaint alleges that FTX customer funds were funneled through Alameda Research and used to buy inflated shares in Genesis Digital. Internal records described the valuations as “insane and off-market.” More than half of the disputed money allegedly went to co-founders Rashit Makhat and Marco Krohn. The trust argues that Sam Bankman-Fried personally directed the transactions, despite concerns about unbuilt U.S. data centers and questionable financials. Building the Recovery Track The claim adds to a…
Nextech3D.ai Announces Two-Track Blockchain Ticketing Roadmap

TORONTO, ON, September 24th, 2025 – Nextech3D.ai (CSE: NTAR) (OTCQX: NEXCF) (FSE: 1SS) (the “Company” or “Nextech3D.ai”), an AI-powered event management company, today announced more details of its previously announced blockchain ticketing roadmap. The company is executing a two-track rollout of its blockchain ticketing platform which unifies ticketing, payments, identity, and AR/AI navigation . The […] The post Nextech3D.ai Announces Two-Track Blockchain Ticketing Roadmap appeared first on Cryptonews.
