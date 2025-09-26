2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Telemundo Studios Launches Mobile Microdramas For New Generation Of Viewers

Telemundo Studios Launches Mobile Microdramas For New Generation Of Viewers

The post Telemundo Studios Launches Mobile Microdramas For New Generation Of Viewers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Telemundo’s popular “Armas de Mujer” series, starring Kate del Castillo (center), will be reimagined into a vertical microdrama. Telemundo Telemundo Studios announced plans to expand alternative content production with vertical, short-form​ high-impact series designed for mobile viewing. ​It’s an initiative the company says will deliver ​”bold and engaging storytelling​” to attract “a new generation of Spanish-language audiences​,” as it responds to evolving video consumption habits. Telemundo plans to create vertical versions of established hits like Armas de Mujer and Diario de un Gigoló ​a​s well as original productions developed specifically for the compact format. “With this new mobile-first portfolio, we’re building on Telemundo’s legacy of Spanish-language drama while adapting to the evolving ways audiences prefer to watch content today,” sa​ys Javier Pons, Chief Content Officer & Head of Telemundo Studios. Biblical Stories Meet Mobile Format The ​n​ew microdrama​s slate ​will launch with María, Mother of God, co-produced with VIP 2000 TV​. The 25-episode series ​marks the first time biblical stories ​are adapted to a mobile-first format.​ I​n another first, it will debut a planned franchise of biblical love stories, with upcoming titles including Moses & Zipporah, Sanson & Dalila and John the Baptist & Salome. “We are confident these stories, told from a fresh, fast, and emotionally powerful perspective, will resonate with new audiences​,” says María​ Eugenia Muci, Content Director at VIP 2000 TV.​ “At VIP, religious content has always been a cornerstone of our catalog and co-productions, and we believe deeply in the value of this niche.” Telemundo’s vertical microdramas will start rolling out by the end of this year.​ The complete franchise will ​b​e unveiled at Content Americas 2026, ​where​ shortform programming​ will take center stage and international buyers will get their first look at the ​n​ew slate. ​The three-day event takes place in Miami in January. ​E​arlier…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 09:37
Ripple CEO Calls out XRP Seoul Energy as 3,000+ Pack in From 40+ Nations

Ripple CEO Calls out XRP Seoul Energy as 3,000+ Pack in From 40+ Nations

The post Ripple CEO Calls out XRP Seoul Energy as 3,000+ Pack in From 40+ Nations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP Seoul 2025 sent shockwaves through the crypto world as over 3,000 global attendees unveiled major staking, tokenization, and real-world asset breakthroughs for the XRPL. XRP Seoul 2025 Marks Explosive Growth for XRPL Ecosystem Excitement surged in Seoul as the global XRP community gathered in force for XRP Seoul 2025, an event that underscored both […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ripple-ceo-calls-out-xrp-seoul-energy-as-3000-pack-in-from-40-nations/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 09:35
Google’s Secret Weapon for AI? A Bitcoin Mining Company

Google's Secret Weapon for AI? A Bitcoin Mining Company

The post Google’s Secret Weapon for AI? A Bitcoin Mining Company appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google has acquired a 5.4% stake in Bitcoin mining company Cipher Mining. The move underscores the growing intersection of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence infrastructure. The acquisition, announced Thursday, accompanies a $3 billion multi-year agreement for Fluidstack, an AI cloud platform that builds and operates HPC clusters for major companies, to lease computing capacity from Cipher’s Texas site. Google Backs Major Texas Data Center Expansion The deal highlights growing convergence between AI platforms and crypto mining. Cipher Mining will deliver 168 megawatts of computing power to Fluidstack, supported by up to 244 MW of gross capacity, at its Barber Lake site in Colorado City, Texas. The site can expand to 500 MW and spans 587 acres, offering space for long-term growth. Sponsored Sponsored Under the terms, Google will guarantee $1.4 billion of Fluidstack’s lease obligations to Cipher. In exchange, it will receive warrants for roughly 24 million shares of Cipher common stock. This makes Google a significant minority investor while supporting financing for one of the largest AI-ready mining facilities in the U.S. Cipher CEO Tyler Page described the partnership as a milestone for the company’s high-performance computing ambitions. “This collaboration allows us to scale our infrastructure while serving frontier AI workloads efficiently,” he said. This move mirrors Google’s earlier investment in TeraWulf in August, when it secured an 8% stake in exchange for guaranteeing $1.8 billion of Fluidstack lease obligations for TeraWulf’s 200 MW AI hosting capacity. That deal helped TeraWulf shift from purely Bitcoin mining to high-performance computing, setting a precedent for Google’s dual focus on crypto and AI data centers. Miners Accelerate Shift Toward AI Infra Analysts suggest this investment could speed up AI and crypto mining blending. With Google’s backing, Cipher gains capital and credibility, which may encourage other miners to expand into AI hosting. The deal…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 09:33
M2 Capital Invests $20M in Ethena as TVL Approaches $15B

M2 Capital Invests $20M in Ethena as TVL Approaches $15B

The post M2 Capital Invests $20M in Ethena as TVL Approaches $15B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. M2 Capital, the investment arm of UAE-based M2 Holdings, invested $20 million in ENA, the governance token for Ethena, a crypto-native synthetic dollar protocol built on Ethereum. M2 Holdings, a conglomerate with digital asset exposure across custody, investment and wealth management, plans to integrate Ethena (ENA) products into client offerings through its affiliate, M2 Global Wealth Limited, according to a Thursday announcement. “M2’s investment in Ethena marks another important step forward for the Middle East’s most sophisticated digital asset investors,” said Kim Wong, managing director and head of treasury at M2 Holdings. Ethena joins M2’s growing list of strategic bets, which include its earlier investment in Sui (SUI) Foundation and support for Nasdaq-listed SUI Group Holdings through a private investment in public equity (PIPE) deal. Related: ASIC eases licensing rules for stablecoin distributors in Australia Ethena’s TVL nears $15 billion The announcement comes as Ethena’s total value locked (TVL) climbed to almost $14.5 billion, according to DefiLlama data. Over the past year, the protocol has generated $666.82 million in fees, with $32.32 million in revenue and earnings. Ethena TVL reaches $14.5 billion. Source: DefiLlama Ethena’s design combines crypto-backed collateral with delta-neutral hedging strategies, aiming to deliver a price-stable stablecoin (USDe) and a yield-generating version (sUSDe) for users. According to its website, Ethena’s yield-bearing asset sUSDe is offering an annual percentage yield (APY) of 6%, down from its 2024 average of 19%. The project has attracted over 811,000 users across 24 blockchain networks. Cointelegraph reached out to M2 Holdings for comment, but had not received a response by publication. Related: Colombians can soon save in stablecoins with new MoneyGram app YZi Labs boosts investment in Ethena Last week, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao-linked investment firm YZi Labs increased its investment in Ethena to support the stablecoin’s expansion. The move will help scale USDe on BNB Chain…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 09:23
3 reasons the IREN stock price may crash soon

3 reasons the IREN stock price may crash soon

The post 3 reasons the IREN stock price may crash soon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. IREN stock price is in a strong bull run this year as investors cheer its strong earnings and the ongoing diversification into the artificial intelligence industry. Summary IREN stock price has jumped as the company targets $500 million ARR in AI revenue in Q1. It also jumped after the recent $17 billion deal between Microsoft and Nebius. However, IREN has become overbought and could go through a mean reversion. IREN has moved from the April low of $5.17 to $50, bringing its market capitalization to $13 billion. IREN, one of the top Bitcoin (BTC) mining companies, has jumped after it published strong results and shared his vision of becoming a major AI data center operator.  The results showed that its Bitcoin mining operations generated $180 million in Q4 2025, an increase from the $141 million it made in the same period last year. Its AI cloud revenue doubled to $7 million, and management expects its annualized run rate to hit $500 million in the current quarter. In addition to this strong revenue growth, the company shared its vision of being a major AI data center provider. It recently announced that it had doubled its capacity to 23,000 GPUs. IREN stock has also jumped after some notable announcements that showed demand for AI computing power remains strong. For example, Microsoft recently inked a $17 billion deal with Nebius, a company that provides similar services. OpenAI has a $12 billion deal with CoreWeave, and Nvidia is partnering with OpenAI to boost data center spending.  As such, investors believe that one or more Big Tech companies will also announce IREN as a partner in a multiyear deal. Also, there is hope that it could become a buyout target. CoreWeave recently announced a buyout of Core Scientific, a similar company. Why IREN share price…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 09:21
ALPHA DRIVE ONE, A.k.a. AD1

ALPHA DRIVE ONE, A.k.a. AD1

The post ALPHA DRIVE ONE, A.k.a. AD1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ALPHA DRIVE ONE // BOYS II PLANET Final 8 MNET The second season of Mnet’s hit survival series, BOYS II PLANET, is now over. The series, which premiered on July 17, featured 160 contestants – the largest number in the history of survival shows – fighting to make it to the Top 16. After their 11-week debut journey, watched by millions, the final eight winners were chosen to become the new group, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, a.k.a. ALD1. The group’s name, following the planet theme format, signifies one official team “united by the passion and drive to be number one,” embodying “the catharsis of the K-pop drive.” The series was streamed live across 251 countries and regions via the global K-pop content platform Mnet Plus, as well as its other service providers in the U.S. Each viewing platform saw an increase in viewership each week, even hitting the top in the K-Pop category on Japan’s leading OTT platform, ABEMA, and the variety show category on iQIYI international in China. BOYS II PLANET Top 16 MNET The final episode featured the Top 16 contestants, divided into two teams of eight, performing new songs in their last competition. ‘Brat Attitude,’ an EDM hip-hop track, was conducted by Chen Kai Wen, Park Dong-gyu, Chuei Li Yu, Kim Jun-seo, Zhang Jia Hao, He Xi Long, Chung Sang-hyeon, and Yumeki. ‘Never Been 2 Heaven,” a funky, upbeat track, was performed by Zhao An Xin, Lee Leo, Lee Sang-won, Kim Geon-woo, Jeong Jun-lee, Kang Woo-jin, Yoo Kang-min, and Kim Jun-min. The winning group was determined by approximately 26.6 million votes from fans – dubbed Star Creators – across 223 countries and regions, through the Mnet Plus app. This season of BOYS II PLANET became the most fan-voted group in Mnet history, breaking records before ALPHA DRIVE ONE…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 09:19
EU and China’s officials stress on cooperation in the face of tariffs

EU and China's officials stress on cooperation in the face of tariffs

The post EU and China’s officials stress on cooperation in the face of tariffs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Top officials from China and the European Union met in New York this week to discuss ways to work together as both face mounting pressure from American trade policies under President Donald Trump. Chinese Premier Li Qiang sat down with EU leader Ursula von der Leyen during the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday. The talks came as the world’s second and third largest economies try to smooth over their own trade disputes while dealing with new tariffs from Washington. Von der Leyen posted about the meeting on her social media account, saying she talked with China’s second-highest leader about trade issues. She said she was glad to see China ready to work with Europe “in a spirit of mutual understanding.” I had a good and frank exchange with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. The main focus of our meeting was to follow up on the productive EU–China Summit in July. We both agreed on the importance of moving from words to action as soon as possible. The best way forward is to build on… pic.twitter.com/eW4eQo0xPD — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 24, 2025 The EU chief mentioned that Europe has well-known worries about export controls, getting access to markets, and having too much production capacity. These have been significant issues between the two sides for months. China and the EU have been close to starting a trade war for two years now. Most experts say this started when European officials decided in 2023 to look into whether China was giving unfair favors to its electric car companies. This led to China checking EU brandy, dairy products, pork, and other goods in return. Trade relations between China and Brussels are improving Now that Trump’s trade moves are hurting EU and Chinese exports, Brussels and Beijing have good reasons to improve…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 09:04
FOMO Fuels BNB Surge, But Analyst Warns Of Short-Term Fragility

FOMO Fuels BNB Surge, But Analyst Warns Of Short-Term Fragility

The post FOMO Fuels BNB Surge, But Analyst Warns Of Short-Term Fragility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FOMO Fuels BNB Surge, But Analyst Warns Of Short-Term Fragility | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 08:53
Today’s Wordle #1560 Hints And Answer For Friday, September 26th

Today's Wordle #1560 Hints And Answer For Friday, September 26th

The post Today’s Wordle #1560 Hints And Answer For Friday, September 26th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images It’s kind of insane weather outside as I type this. We just got hit by some wild hail that for sure damaged peoples’ cars and roofs. In any case, it’s 2XP Friday so double your points, good or bad, and let’s solve this Wordle! Looking for Thursday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: SPADE (43 words remaining) The Hint: Just waste time doing frivolous things. The Clue: This Wordle has a double letter. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! . . . The Answer: Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain Wordle Analysis Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here. SPADE was a lucky opening guess, giving me two yellow boxes including a yellow ‘D’ which surprised me. I like to use words that have less common letters sometimes…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 08:49
Hints, Spangram And Answers For Friday, September 26th — ‘As Old As Time’

Hints, Spangram And Answers For Friday, September 26th — 'As Old As Time'

The post Hints, Spangram And Answers For Friday, September 26th — ‘As Old As Time’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers Credit: New York Times Looking for Thursday’s Strands? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Strands Strands is the newest game in the New York Times’ stable of puzzle games. It’s a fun twist on classic word search games. Every day we’re given a new theme and then tasked with uncovering all the words on the grid that fit that theme, including a spangram that spans two sides of the board. One of these words is the spangram which crosses from one side of the grid to another and reveals even more about the day’s theme. Spoilers ahead. Today’s Strands Hints Read on for today’s theme and some hints to help you uncover today’s words. Today’s Theme: As old as time Hint: Cogsworth, from Beauty and the Beast, but a much larger version of the character typically. Here are the first two letters of each word: Remember, spoilers ahead! What Are Today’s Strands Answers? Today’s spangram is: GRANDFATHERCLOCK Here’s the full list of words: CHIMES WINDER GEARS WEIGHTS PENDULUM Here’s the completed Strands grid: Today’s Strands Screenshot: Erik Kain Today’s Strands Breakdown This was a fun Strands with a great clue. “As old as time” is both a reference to time and a reference to Beauty and the Beast and its famous song “Tale As Old As Time” which instantly makes you think of characters like Lumiere, Mrs. Potts and Cogsworth. I struggled to find the first word, but eventually found CHIMES and then the spangram, GRANDFATHERCLOCK because I found clock and worked my way backwards. Even with these out of the way, and WINDER, I found the next three difficult. I got GEARS next after much furrowing of brows and then WEIGHTS and when I had those two, PENDULUM swung into…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 08:46
