Chainlink Taps $6T Canton Network in Power Move to Push Institutional Blockchain Adoption

TLDR: Canton Network integrates Chainlink Data Streams, CCIP, and SmartData to scale institutional blockchain adoption and on-chain finance. Chainlink Labs will act as a Super Validator within Canton’s Global Synchronizer, supporting compliance and interoperability. Canton supports $6T in tokenized assets and processes $280B daily, backed by 500 validators and 30+ super validators. The partnership equips [...] The post Chainlink Taps $6T Canton Network in Power Move to Push Institutional Blockchain Adoption appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/24 22:37
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Could Fall Below $4K This Week, But This ETH Token Is Still Going Parabolic

Ethereum traders are once again on edge as the broader crypto market enters a volatile stretch. The spotlight is firmly on Ethereum price prediction models, which now suggest it could test support under the $4,000 mark in the coming days. While many holders remain confident in the long-term utility of the second-largest cryptocurrency, analysts are [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Could Fall Below $4K This Week, But This ETH Token Is Still Going Parabolic appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/24 22:30
Cardano Foundation Unveils New Roadmap Aiming For Mass Adoption

The Cardano Foundation has released a six-point roadmap that reorients resources toward decentralized finance, Web3 integrations, real-world assets, marketing, and deeper governance decentralization, framing the plan as the “next phase” of its adoption strategy. Dated September 23, 2025 and signed by CEO Frederik Gregaard, the plan concentrates on liquidity, standards, and organizational focus areas that […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/24 22:30
There’s a Development About Tether That Could Change the Balance in Cryptocurrencies! Here Are the Details

The post There’s a Development About Tether That Could Change the Balance in Cryptocurrencies! Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, aims to raise up to $20 billion from investors. The company’s planned sale of approximately 3 percent of its stake through a private placement could reportedly elevate the El Salvador-based giant crypto firm to among the world’s most valuable private companies. According to sources familiar with the matter, Tether’s target investment is between $15 billion and $20 billion. If this amount is realized, the company’s valuation would reach $500 billion, putting it in the same league as giants like OpenAI and Elon Musk’s SpaceX. However, the process is still in its early stages and the final figures could be lower. The transaction will not involve shares held by existing shareholders, but rather newly issued shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reportedly served as general advisor during the discussions. While Tether representatives declined to comment, strategic advisor Bo Hines stated at a recent conference in Seoul that “the company is not seeking funding.” Tether, the clear leader in the stablecoin market with USDT having a market capitalization of $172 billion, is outpacing its rival Circle’s $74 billion USDC. The company generates substantial profits by investing its reserves in cash-like assets like U.S. Treasury bonds. Tether reported a profit of $4.9 billion in the second quarter of 2025 alone. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/theres-a-development-about-tether-that-could-change-the-balance-in-cryptocurrencies-here-are-the-details/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 22:20
XRP Meets DeFi as Flare Launches FXRP v1.2 on Mainnet

Flare launches FXRP v1.2 on mainnet, enabling XRP holders to mint FXRP and use XRP across DeFi. The rollout includes rFLR incentives and more.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/24 22:15
Why Milk & Mocha Is the Best Meme Coin to Buy Now in September [Whitelist Live]

The meme coin sector has exploded into one of crypto’s most powerful forces in 2025. Market research shows capitalization has soared by 600% year-over-year, hitting as much as $120 billion this September. Asia-Pacific and North America dominate volumes, while institutional platforms are quietly onboarding meme tokens alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum. What started as internet jokes […]
Tronweekly2025/09/24 22:00
Y Combinator Reveals Fintech 3.0 in Support of Crypto Startups, Kazakhstan Launches a National Stablecoin on Solana, and More…

The post Y Combinator Reveals Fintech 3.0 in Support of Crypto Startups, Kazakhstan Launches a National Stablecoin on Solana, and More… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates: Y Combinator Reveals Fintech 3.0 in Support of Crypto Startups, Kazakhstan Launches a National Stablecoin on Solana, and More… Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-live-news-september-24-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 21:59
Nebeus €3.6M Crowdfunding Target with €3.6 M Raised, Highlighting Surge in Demand for Regulated Crypto Solutions

The post Nebeus €3.6M Crowdfunding Target with €3.6 M Raised, Highlighting Surge in Demand for Regulated Crypto Solutions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Crypto payment platform Nebeus has surpassed its crowdfunding target, raising €3.6 million on Republic Europe from 430 supporters. According to the platform, the overfunding highlights the investor appetite for regulated crypto–finance platforms at a time when markets are undergoing renewed scrutiny and institutional adoption. The recent market growth and strength may have also aided the success of the fundraising. While crypto is booming, regulators are also mounting pressure for compliance, forcing investors to prefer platforms that can bridge crypto and traditional finance under a regulated model. Nebeus has gotten support from top companies because it has proven itself in many ways. First, it has grown its revenue by six times year-over-year, demonstrating strong commercial adoption. Advertisement &nbsp Also in 2025, the platform recorded 22% MoM lending growth, a 1,288% increase in loan originations quarter-over-quarter, and a 177% surge in exchange volumes, reflecting strong product-market fit and sustained user demand. Thirdly, Nebeus is popular among investors due to its strict regulatory framework. Operating as a UK Electronic Money Institution and a registered Virtual Asset Service Provider in Spain and Argentina, the platform has an edge over competitors who have yet to receive such clearance.  The platform also shows potential for growth as it combines IBANs, crypto cards, and lending tools, which respond directly to shifting financial needs, especially as the global stablecoin circulation has surpassed €150 billion and the freelance economy is projected to reach 1.5 billion workers by 2027. Finally, previous Nebeus supporters have recorded significant gains as Nebeus shares have increased…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 21:56
Best Meme Coin to Buy Now: Super Pepe Coin Presale, Solargy Crypto Presale, or BlockDAG Presale – New ETH Meme Coins with 100X Potential!

$ETH meme coins dominate 2025. Discover why Super Pepe Coin presale beats Solargy and BlockDAG as the best crypto presale.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/24 21:55
Major SOL Investment: Nasdaq-listed Fitell’s Groundbreaking $10M Solana Purchase

BitcoinWorld Major SOL Investment: Nasdaq-listed Fitell’s Groundbreaking $10M Solana Purchase In a move that’s sending ripples across both traditional finance and the cryptocurrency world, Nasdaq-listed company Fitell has made a significant SOL investment. This isn’t just another headline; it’s a clear signal of growing institutional interest in digital assets, particularly Solana. When a company listed on one of the world’s most prominent stock exchanges dives into crypto, it certainly captures attention and sparks conversation about the future of finance. Why a Nasdaq Giant is Making a Significant SOL Investment Fitell, a U.S.-based company, recently announced its purchase of 46,000 SOL tokens, valued at an impressive $10 million. This substantial SOL investment is part of a broader strategy, as the company previously unveiled plans to raise $100 million. A portion of these funds is earmarked for future Solana acquisitions, indicating a long-term vision for integrating digital assets into its portfolio. This decision by Fitell highlights a growing trend where traditional companies are exploring the potential of cryptocurrencies. It suggests a recognition of Solana’s technological capabilities and its position as a leading blockchain platform. For many, such institutional involvement validates the legitimacy and potential longevity of the crypto market. Understanding Fitell’s Strategic SOL Investment The acquisition of 46,000 SOL tokens represents a strategic pivot for Fitell. It’s not merely an opportunistic trade but rather a calculated move to diversify assets and potentially engage with the burgeoning Web3 ecosystem. Here’s what makes this SOL investment particularly noteworthy: Diversification: Adding a volatile yet high-growth asset like SOL can balance a traditional portfolio, offering exposure to a new asset class. Future-Proofing: Investing in blockchain technology, especially a robust platform like Solana, positions Fitell to explore future opportunities in decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, and other Web3 applications. Market Confidence: Such a significant purchase by a public company can instill greater confidence in Solana among other institutional and retail investors. Fitell’s commitment to future SOL purchases further underscores its belief in Solana’s potential and its strategic importance to the company’s long-term growth. The Broader Impact of Institutional SOL Investment When a Nasdaq-listed entity makes a move like this, it sends a powerful message. This kind of SOL investment can influence market sentiment, potentially encouraging other traditional firms to consider similar ventures. It acts as a benchmark, demonstrating that major corporations are increasingly comfortable with the regulatory and operational aspects of holding digital assets. However, institutional adoption also comes with its own set of considerations: Increased Volatility: Large purchases and sales by institutions can sometimes lead to amplified price swings in the market. Regulatory Scrutiny: As more traditional companies enter the crypto space, regulatory bodies may increase their focus on digital asset holdings and reporting. Market Maturation: Ultimately, institutional participation contributes to the overall maturation and legitimization of the cryptocurrency market, paving the way for wider acceptance. Fitell’s actions serve as a case study for how established businesses are navigating the evolving financial landscape. Looking Ahead: What’s Next for Fitell and Solana? Fitell’s intention to use a portion of its $100 million fundraise for additional SOL purchases suggests a sustained commitment to the Solana ecosystem. This could provide ongoing support for Solana’s price and development. For Solana, attracting such high-profile investors reinforces its status as a top-tier blockchain, known for its high transaction speeds and low costs. As the crypto market continues to evolve, observing the actions of companies like Fitell offers valuable insights. Their strategic SOL investment is more than just a transaction; it’s a testament to the growing convergence of traditional finance and the decentralized digital economy. It encourages us to consider the long-term implications for both companies and the broader crypto landscape. Conclusion Fitell’s $10 million SOL investment marks a significant moment for both the company and the Solana blockchain. It underscores the increasing confidence of Nasdaq-listed entities in the potential of digital assets and highlights Solana’s growing appeal to institutional players. This move not only diversifies Fitell’s portfolio but also contributes to the broader legitimization and maturation of the cryptocurrency market. As more traditional firms explore similar strategies, the lines between conventional finance and the digital economy will continue to blur, ushering in an exciting new era of financial innovation. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is Fitell, and why is their SOL investment significant? Fitell is a U.S. company listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Their $10 million SOL investment is significant because it represents a major traditional finance entity directly engaging with a prominent cryptocurrency, signaling growing institutional confidence and adoption of digital assets. How much SOL did Fitell purchase? Fitell purchased 46,000 SOL tokens, which were valued at $10 million at the time of the announcement. Will Fitell make more SOL purchases in the future? Yes, Fitell has indicated plans to use a portion of its recently announced $100 million fundraise for future SOL purchases, suggesting a long-term strategy for holding Solana. What does this SOL investment mean for Solana? This institutional SOL investment boosts Solana’s credibility and market visibility. It can attract more institutional and retail investors, potentially supporting its price and ecosystem development as a leading blockchain platform. What are the potential implications of institutional crypto adoption? Institutional adoption can lead to increased market liquidity, greater legitimacy for cryptocurrencies, and potentially more stable prices in the long run. However, it can also introduce new dynamics, including increased regulatory scrutiny and potential for larger market movements due to significant corporate transactions. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread awareness about the exciting developments in institutional crypto adoption! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Solana institutional adoption. This post Major SOL Investment: Nasdaq-listed Fitell’s Groundbreaking $10M Solana Purchase first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/24 21:35
