XRP Price Forecast: Another $3 Rejection Ahead as Investors Hedge Into Layer Brett

Will XRP finally break higher, or is another rejection on the way? At the same time, a new challenger, Layer […] The post XRP Price Forecast: Another $3 Rejection Ahead as Investors Hedge Into Layer Brett appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/24 22:42
Cryptopolitan to launch a strategic trading course to empower crypto investors

In this post: Cryptopolitan will launch a new tailored trading course for everyday investors in the crypto ecosystem. The course will be rolled out online on Tuesday, September 23, with the first 1,000 members receiving 30 days completely FREE, then 50% off the regular price forever.  The crypto news platform revealed that the program will […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 22:30
Is Pepeto the Next Shiba Inu? Price Predictions Say PEPETO Could Mirror SHIB’s 2021 Breakout

With a presale that has already crossed $6.8 million, a live demo exchange, and staking rewards of 226% APY, Pepeto […] The post Is Pepeto the Next Shiba Inu? Price Predictions Say PEPETO Could Mirror SHIB’s 2021 Breakout appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/24 22:12
Pepeto Presale Review: $6.83M Raised vs Remittix and BlockDAG: Why Demo Exchange Launch Proves It’s the Best Crypto Presale 2025

The post Pepeto Presale Review: $6.83M Raised vs Remittix and BlockDAG: Why Demo Exchange Launch Proves It’s the Best Crypto Presale 2025 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market in 2025 is packed with presales fighting for attention. Remittix (RTX) has raised over $25.6M with its cross-border wallet, and BlockDAG (BDAG) has collected an astonishing $410M while preparing for its October 1 Deployment Event. But as hype builds around payments and infrastructure, a different kind of project, Pepeto (PEPETO)  is quietly …
CoinPedia2025/09/24 22:05
RockToken Ranks High Among Free Cloud Mining Giants, As Investors Flock In to Earn Passive Daily Income

Cloud mining is the new millionaire-maker turning heads in the cryptocurrency community. Who figured by 2025 investors could earn cryptocurrency profits without hardware, huge capital, or special market skills? Among the high-profit cloud mining platforms, RockToken makes this dream a reality for everyone. Low starting capital? No problem: the platform has mining contracts valued at [...] The post RockToken Ranks High Among Free Cloud Mining Giants, As Investors Flock In to Earn Passive Daily Income appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/24 22:00
Ethereum Retests $4,060, Is $3,800 the Next Buy Zone?

The post Ethereum Retests $4,060, Is $3,800 the Next Buy Zone? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Ethereum retests $4,060 support twice in three days, raising concern over downside pressure. Ethereum ETFs recorded $140M outflows led by Fidelity and Grayscale, while BlackRock held steady. Traders watch $3,800 as key support if $4,060 breaks, with upside capped at $4,883 Ethereum Retests $4,060, Is $3,800 the Next Buy Zone? Ethereum traded at $4,177.60 on Tuesday, recording a 0.44% daily decline and a 7% weekly loss. Over the past three days, the asset has retested the $4,060 support level twice, raising questions about whether the level can hold. Analyst Ted noted, “$ETH tapped the $4,060 support level again. This is the 2nd retest in just 3 days, and it seems like Ethereum wants to go lower.” If the level breaks, the next support sits near $3,800–$3,850, which some view as a potential accumulation zone. On the upside, Ethereum would need to clear $4,265 and $4,493 to confirm early strength, with $4,883 as the next resistance. $ETH tapped the $4,060 support level again. This is the 2nd retest in just 3 days, and it seems like Ethereum wants to go lower. The next support level is around the $3,800 level, which is a good zone to accumulate. pic.twitter.com/CFu5xs15PJ — Ted (@TedPillows) September 24, 2025 ETF Outflows Add Pressure Market flows continue to show weakness in institutional demand. According to SoSoValue, Ethereum ETFs recorded a combined net outflow of $140.75 million on September 23. Fidelity’s FETH led with $63.4 million in withdrawals, followed by Grayscale’s ETH and ETHE products, which saw $36.37 million and $17.1 million in outflows. Bitwise also reported $23.88 million in redemptions. These moves translated into tens of thousands of ETH leaving funds in a single session. BlackRock’s ETHA product reported no change, maintaining $13.38 billion in cumulative net inflows, the largest among issuers. Invesco’s QETH posted…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 21:51
UXLINK Hacker Launders $6.8M Worth of Stolen Funds

Highlights: The hacker behind the UXLINK breach has moved $6.8M worth of ETH, attempting to launder stolen funds. UXLINK suffered a significant phishing loss, resulting in the theft of $43M worth of tokens. UXLINK responds with a new smart contract audit and token migration to tighten security. This hack of the decentralized social platform UXLINK, which began on September 22, continues to trigger shockwaves across the crypto world. A security vulnerability in the multi-signature wallet of the project was used by hackers to access a substantial amount of funds. The malicious actor emptied the protocol of millions of dollars over the span of several hours. The latest data provided by the blockchain analytics firm Lookonchain shows that the attacker has moved more than 6.8 million stolen ETH, converting 1,620 ETH into DAI stablecoins. This marks the initial significant attempt to launder the stolen funds. While the attacker has been busy, UXLINK has acted by collaborating with exchanges and security firms to track down the stolen assets. The hacker who attacked $UXLINK dumped 1,620 $ETH for 6.73M $DAI 2 hours ago.https://t.co/nYRXsq0T6Vhttps://t.co/M8tbPYAdiq pic.twitter.com/1vTpuaDrU9 — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 24, 2025 On September 23, however, there was an unexpected twist in the story. The hacker became a victim of a phishing attack, losing some of the stolen funds. Here, approximately 542 million UXLINK tokens worth $43 million were drained as a result of a malicious contract interaction. However, this phishing scam seems to be one of the steps that the hacker took to help him turn stolen assets into liquid funds. UXLINK’s Smart Contract Audit and Token Migration Following the attack, UXLINK conducted a smart contract audit today to improve the security of the protocol. This audit revealed the vulnerabilities, especially to the multi-signature wallet, and has resulted in the new token migration introduction. The migration process comprises a limited supply that tries to avoid any further exploits, as the one that occurred. There will also be enhanced policies on multisig wallets and contract interactions in the new contract. Through such changes, UXLINK will be making sure that future attacks become less probable. This move is hoped by the project to bring some stability and security to users who were affected by the hack. Security Notice – Update 5 We would like to share the latest progress on the UXLINK token migration: 1. The new UXLINK smart contract has successfully passed its security audit.2. The contract will be deployed on the Ethereum mainnet. The contract dropped the mint-burn… — UXLINK (@UXLINKofficial) September 24, 2025 Moreover, following the exploit, the project has already adopted a number of emergency measures. This includes alerting the exchange to freeze suspicious transactions. Despite such efforts, the reputation of UXLINK and its token value remain impacted. This project is now under severe scrutiny and it is not clear whether they will be able to recover the damage done. The Ongoing Search for Stolen Funds As the attacker keeps moving the stolen money, it becomes difficult to track the scope of the theft. The hacker has used multiple wallets and decentralized exchanges to conceal their tracks. This consequently makes it difficult to trace the money using the most effective methods. UXLINK has pledged to continue to track the condition with a focus on reducing the impact on users. Yet, since the attacker continues to hold millions in assets, it is not clear whether, or when, they would be fully recovered. This latest exploit comes after a $2.6 million loss at Nemo Protocol. The exploit was a result of unvetted code in a smart contract written by a developer. The unvetted code resulted in loopholes that affected the funds of the users. To resolve the situation, however, Nemo Protocol has recently planned to compensate affected users in NEOM debt tokens. Users will be compensated according to their losses in USD terms. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/09/24 21:44
South Korea’s answer to Silicon Valley is struggling to maintain its pull

Pangyo Techno Valley in Seongnam, often branded South Korea’s answer to Silicon Valley, A major tech district outside Seoul is wrestling with a big label and bigger expectations. Pangyo Techno Valley in Seongnam, often branded South Korea’s answer to Silicon Valley, has grown fast since 2011 and is dense with well-known companies. But founders and […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 21:43
SunnyMining Launches Automatic Cloud Mining Contract, Helping Users Easily Earn Passive Income

SunnyMining, the world’s leading cloud mining platform, has officially launched a new automated mining service, providing holders with a zero-barrier passive income opportunity—transforming every coin into a value-generating asset. Automated Mining – A New Model for Asset Appreciation SunnyMining’s innovative automated mining service eliminates operational complexity, allowing users to earn stable returns in mainstream cryptocurrencies […]
Coinstats2025/09/24 21:34
BNB Chain pakt grootste aandeel in explosieve derivatenmarkt

De onchain markt voor perpetual futures heeft op 23 september een nieuwe mijlpaal bereikt. Voor het eerst overschrijdt het handelsvolume de grens van $50 miljard in 24 uur, en BNB Chain staat daarbij fier bovenaan. Volgens het officiële dashboard van BNB Chain bedroeg het volume op hun netwerk maar liefst... Het bericht BNB Chain pakt grootste aandeel in explosieve derivatenmarkt verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/24 21:30
