Ethereum Retests $4,060, Is $3,800 the Next Buy Zone?
Key Insights: Ethereum retests $4,060 support twice in three days, raising concern over downside pressure. Ethereum ETFs recorded $140M outflows led by Fidelity and Grayscale, while BlackRock held steady. Traders watch $3,800 as key support if $4,060 breaks, with upside capped at $4,883 Ethereum Retests $4,060, Is $3,800 the Next Buy Zone? Ethereum traded at $4,177.60 on Tuesday, recording a 0.44% daily decline and a 7% weekly loss. Over the past three days, the asset has retested the $4,060 support level twice, raising questions about whether the level can hold. Analyst Ted noted, "$ETH tapped the $4,060 support level again. This is the 2nd retest in just 3 days, and it seems like Ethereum wants to go lower." If the level breaks, the next support sits near $3,800–$3,850, which some view as a potential accumulation zone. On the upside, Ethereum would need to clear $4,265 and $4,493 to confirm early strength, with $4,883 as the next resistance. $ETH tapped the $4,060 support level again. This is the 2nd retest in just 3 days, and it seems like Ethereum wants to go lower. The next support level is around the $3,800 level, which is a good zone to accumulate. pic.twitter.com/CFu5xs15PJ — Ted (@TedPillows) September 24, 2025 ETF Outflows Add Pressure Market flows continue to show weakness in institutional demand. According to SoSoValue, Ethereum ETFs recorded a combined net outflow of $140.75 million on September 23. Fidelity's FETH led with $63.4 million in withdrawals, followed by Grayscale's ETH and ETHE products, which saw $36.37 million and $17.1 million in outflows. Bitwise also reported $23.88 million in redemptions. These moves translated into tens of thousands of ETH leaving funds in a single session. BlackRock's ETHA product reported no change, maintaining $13.38 billion in cumulative net inflows, the largest among issuers. Invesco's QETH posted…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 21:51