2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Saylor Predicts Bitcoin to ‘Move Up Smartly Again’ in 2025: Why Bet on Bitcoin Hyper

Bitcoin is once again at the forefront of the discussion, this time with a prediction from one of its most prominent supporters.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.2661-2.10%
Movement
MOVE$0.1097-2.57%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002732-15.93%
Brave Newcoin2025/09/24 22:29
Hacker moves stolen funds, sells $6.8m ETH

The post Hacker moves stolen funds, sells $6.8m ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The attacker responsible for the UXLINK hack is still shuffling their loot, recently dumping millions in assets in a bid to convert the proceeds of the hack. Summary The UXLINK hack continues to unfold as attacker offloads about $6.8 million worth of ETH.  In a twist, the attacker recently lost a hefty portion of the stolen tokens to a phishing attack while moving assets. UXLINK has finalized a new smart contract audit and is preparing for a token migration The UXLINK hack has entered a new chapter as the attacker continues to shuffle funds stolen from the protocol. Per data from on-chain trackers, the malicious actor converted roughly 1,620 ETH into DAI stablecoins in the early hours of today, valued at approximately $6.8 million at the time of the transaction. Occurring nearly 48 hours after the exploit, this transaction marks the first major effort by the attacker to cash out the stolen assets. The hacker had already engaged in extensive fund shuffling, moving assets across multiple wallets and using both centralized and decentralized exchanges to complicate the trail and attempt laundering. In an interesting twist, the attacker has already lost a significant portion of the stolen funds to a phishing attack. Security researchers found that they had unknowingly granted approval to a malicious contract controlled by the Inferno Drainer group, allowing 542 million UXLINK tokens, worth roughly $43 million at the time, to be drained from their wallet. The recently converted ETH represents only a portion of the stolen funds, with the attacker still estimated to be holding millions in assorted assets. How the UXLINK hack Happened The UXLINK hack began on September 22 and continued for several hours into the following day. The core of the attack involved an exploit of the project’s multi-signature wallet through a delegate call…
1
1$0.008708-34.85%
CreatorBid
BID$0.07401-2.43%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01154-2.94%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 22:24
Remittix Dubbed The Top PayFi Crypto Of 2025 And Solana Price Predictions In 2025 From ChatGPT

Solana price prediction for 2025 has become a major talking point as SOL trades at $216, attempting to reclaim resistance near $230 amidst recent dips. Analysts are watching whether Solana can break above these levels, or if support around $220 fails and leads to further weakness.  Meanwhile, Remittix is being hailed as the top PayFi […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.711-5.20%
Solana
SOL$196.15-4.20%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 22:19
Flare Network launches FXRP, allowing XRP to be used in DeFi applications

PANews reported on September 24th that, according to The Block, Layer 1 blockchain Flare Network has launched FXRP, a packaged version of XRP, now available for use in DeFi applications. FXRP is the first real-world deployment of Flare's "FAssets" system, which transforms non-smart contract tokens like XRP into "overcollateralized" assets that can interact with DeFi protocols. XRP holders can deposit collateral through Flare's "independent agent" network to mint FXRP at a 1:1 ratio, enabling the asset to be traded, lent, or used to provide liquidity on the Flare ecosystem platform. Initially, a cap of 5 million FXRP will be set for minting in the first week of launch, with the cap gradually increasing. Users can mint FXRP directly or acquire it through decentralized exchanges like SparkDEX, BlazeSwap, and Enosys. Wallets like Luminite and Oxen Flow also support FXRP minting, redemption, and cross-chain bridging. To attract liquidity, FXRP pools will initially receive rFLR incentives. Initially, the FXRP/USDT0 liquidity pools on SparkDEX, BlazeSwap, and Enosys will offer a target annualized yield (APR) of 50%, and will also introduce collateralized lending options.
1
1$0.008708-34.85%
RealLink
REAL$0.06188-0.80%
Capverse
CAP$0.1093-3.71%
PANews2025/09/24 22:07
The amount of MERL staked on the chain continues to rise, with a total of 232 million MERL staked.

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the amount of MERL staked on the chain continued to rise, with a total of 232 million MERL staked (worth US$71.5 million, accounting for 23.7% of the circulating supply). Currently, there are only 91.84 million MERL (worth $28.3 million) left on centralized exchanges.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009979-2.19%
Merlin Chain
MERL$0.29095+0.15%
PANews2025/09/24 22:02
Crypto News: Prices Slide as Chinese Miners, Hyperliquid Crash Fuel Selloff

The post Crypto News: Prices Slide as Chinese Miners, Hyperliquid Crash Fuel Selloff appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto prices slipped sharply this week, amid a broad selloff that erased roughly $160 billion in market value, is making a splash in crypto news this week. Bitcoin (BTC USD) price and Ethereum (ETH) price briefly hit two-week lows. On Monday, BTC was around $113,000 and ETH was near $4,100. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz blamed the rout on “big Chinese mining selling” and turmoil in the Hyperliquid exchange token. He noted that Hyperliquid’s native HYPE token “got hit the hardest” in the selloff. That said, he described the drop as “just a pullback.” Crypto News: Chinese Miners Selloff Drags Prices Novogratz said fresh selling by miners in China helped spark the latest downturn. Chinese mining pools still control an outsized share of Bitcoin’s computing power. Since that’s about 55% of the global hashrate, any large sales can significantly impact the market. Over the past week, local reports noted that provincial governments ordered new crackdowns on crypto mining, and some operators in Sichuan and Xinjiang have begun divesting assets. In aggregate, on-chain data and exchange flows showed unusually heavy outflows from addresses associated with Chinese mining operations. Novogratz told Bloomberg, “…we saw what looked like some big Chinese mining selling,” implying that these sales pressured market liquidity. Chinese authorities banned crypto mining in 2021, but many miners remain secretly active or have moved equipment overseas. The dominance of Chinese pools means their moves matter: analysts estimate China still accounts for roughly half of Bitcoin mining output. If miners sell large holdings to fund relocations or meet capital calls, it can quickly overwhelm demand and depress prices. Novogratz said this selling pressure “hit some of the overall sentiment in the market.” Crypto News: Hyperliquid Token Turmoil The other flashpoint making waves in recent crypto news, was Hyperliquid, a fast-growing on-chain perpetual futures…
NEAR
NEAR$2.711-5.20%
Waves
WAVES$0.9588-4.26%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,450.76-2.18%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 22:01
Why Milk & Mocha $HUGS Could Be 2025’s Most Talked-About Meme Coin [Whitelist Live]

Retail mania, viral social trends, and institutional adoption have turned meme tokens from internet sideshows into one of crypto’s hottest […] The post Why Milk & Mocha $HUGS Could Be 2025’s Most Talked-About Meme Coin [Whitelist Live]  appeared first on Coindoo.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01781+18.65%
MilkyWay
MILK$0.04124+4.03%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002207-2.77%
Coindoo2025/09/24 22:00
Why Milk & Mocha $HUGS Is Becoming the Best Crypto Presale Story of 2025 – Whitelist Open

Milk & Mocha’s $HUGS token blends meme culture with real utility. With weekly burns, NFTs, staking, and a global fanbase, it’s 2025’s best crypto presale pick.
RealLink
REAL$0.06188-0.80%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01154-2.94%
MilkyWay
MILK$0.04124+4.03%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/24 22:00
GRS has filed documents for five new cryptocurrency-related ETFs.

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, GRS has submitted application documents for its five new cryptocurrency-related ETFs, including GRS Digital Asset Treasury Companies ETF, GRS Ethereum Staking Opportunity ETF, GRS Crypto StakingMax ETF, GRS Crypto Core3 ETF and GRS Ethereum YieldEdge ETF.
PANews2025/09/24 21:54
XRP $7.1 Billion Volume Surge as REX-Osprey XRP ETF Options Trading Goes Live

XRP hits $7.1 billion volume surge with ETF options launch. Options trading on REX-Osprey XRP ETF boosts investor interest significantly. New XRP ETF options unlock more trading flexibility and strategies. XRP has witnessed a remarkable surge in trading volume, reaching an impressive $7.1 billion in transactions according to data from Coinglass. This significant spike follows the launch of options trading on the REX-Osprey XRP ETF ($XRPR), offering new opportunities for investors to engage with the asset. The availability of REX-Osprey’s introduction of options on the XRP ETF  (XRPR) has sparked heightened investor interest, driving up trading activity and volume in the XRP market. As options trading becomes available, investors now have more flexibility to hedge their positions, speculate on price movements, and capitalize on market opportunities in a rapidly evolving digital asset landscape. The surge in trading volume is a clear indication of the growing demand for financial instruments that cater to the cryptocurrency sector. By providing the ability to trade options, the REX-Osprey XRP ETF opens the door to more sophisticated investment strategies, allowing traders to navigate the volatility of the XRP market with greater precision. Also Read: XRP Double Bottom Update: Setting Up For Wave 3 Impulse, See Targets Options are now trading on the REX-Osprey XRP ETF, $XRPR, and the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF, $DOJE. With options trading, investors gain greater flexibility to hedge positions, pursue income potential, and respond quickly to opportunities in the evolving digital asset landscape.… pic.twitter.com/n2cTWnQiqr — REX Shares (@REXShares) September 23, 2025 Options Trading Fuels Investor Interest With options trading now available, investors can take advantage of various strategies, including hedging and income generation. The ability to trade options provides a new level of control over risk exposure, allowing market participants to better manage their portfolios amid fluctuating prices. This has contributed to the significant rise in trading volume for XRP, as both retail and institutional investors seek to leverage these new tools. The REX-Osprey XRP ETF options are expected to further drive mainstream adoption of digital assets. By integrating traditional financial instruments into the cryptocurrency market, the move signals a step toward greater legitimacy and acceptance for digital assets, particularly XRP. In response to growing demand for these types of trading opportunities, REX Shares has made it easier for investors to access options strategies tied to the performance of XRP. This development not only highlights the evolving nature of the digital asset space but also reflects the increasing sophistication of the tools available to investors. Also Read: Expert Calls Recent Ripple-BlackRock Update a ‘Mega Signal’ – Here’s Why The post XRP $7.1 Billion Volume Surge as REX-Osprey XRP ETF Options Trading Goes Live appeared first on 36Crypto.
1
1$0.008708-34.85%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009979-2.19%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.0198--%
Coinstats2025/09/24 21:35
