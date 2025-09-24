XRP $7.1 Billion Volume Surge as REX-Osprey XRP ETF Options Trading Goes Live

XRP hits $7.1 billion volume surge with ETF options launch. Options trading on REX-Osprey XRP ETF boosts investor interest significantly. New XRP ETF options unlock more trading flexibility and strategies. XRP has witnessed a remarkable surge in trading volume, reaching an impressive $7.1 billion in transactions according to data from Coinglass. This significant spike follows the launch of options trading on the REX-Osprey XRP ETF ($XRPR), offering new opportunities for investors to engage with the asset. The availability of REX-Osprey’s introduction of options on the XRP ETF (XRPR) has sparked heightened investor interest, driving up trading activity and volume in the XRP market. As options trading becomes available, investors now have more flexibility to hedge their positions, speculate on price movements, and capitalize on market opportunities in a rapidly evolving digital asset landscape. The surge in trading volume is a clear indication of the growing demand for financial instruments that cater to the cryptocurrency sector. By providing the ability to trade options, the REX-Osprey XRP ETF opens the door to more sophisticated investment strategies, allowing traders to navigate the volatility of the XRP market with greater precision. Also Read: XRP Double Bottom Update: Setting Up For Wave 3 Impulse, See Targets Options are now trading on the REX-Osprey XRP ETF, $XRPR, and the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF, $DOJE. With options trading, investors gain greater flexibility to hedge positions, pursue income potential, and respond quickly to opportunities in the evolving digital asset landscape.… pic.twitter.com/n2cTWnQiqr — REX Shares (@REXShares) September 23, 2025 Options Trading Fuels Investor Interest With options trading now available, investors can take advantage of various strategies, including hedging and income generation. The ability to trade options provides a new level of control over risk exposure, allowing market participants to better manage their portfolios amid fluctuating prices. This has contributed to the significant rise in trading volume for XRP, as both retail and institutional investors seek to leverage these new tools. The REX-Osprey XRP ETF options are expected to further drive mainstream adoption of digital assets. By integrating traditional financial instruments into the cryptocurrency market, the move signals a step toward greater legitimacy and acceptance for digital assets, particularly XRP. In response to growing demand for these types of trading opportunities, REX Shares has made it easier for investors to access options strategies tied to the performance of XRP. This development not only highlights the evolving nature of the digital asset space but also reflects the increasing sophistication of the tools available to investors. Also Read: Expert Calls Recent Ripple-BlackRock Update a ‘Mega Signal’ – Here’s Why The post XRP $7.1 Billion Volume Surge as REX-Osprey XRP ETF Options Trading Goes Live appeared first on 36Crypto.