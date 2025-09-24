MEXC-beurs
Flare Network launches FAssets with FXRP to bring XRP into DeFi
The post Flare Network launches FAssets with FXRP to bring XRP into DeFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Flare has launched its FAssets protocol beginning with FXRP v1.2, a synthetic version of XRP designed for use in decentralized finance. The rollout allows XRP holders to mint FXRP on Flare and access lending, liquidity pools, and decentralized exchanges across the network. This marks the first time XRP, a non-smart contract asset, can be used in a composable DeFi system without intermediaries. FAssets are designed to convert tokens like XRP into one-to-one representations secured through an overcollateralized system and Flare’s native data protocols. Once minted, FXRP can move seamlessly across the Flare ecosystem, integrating directly into DeFi platforms. The system has been subject to at least four independent audits by Zellic and Coinspect, supplemented by bug bounties via Immunefi and reviews from Code4rena, with continuous monitoring from security firm Hypernative. At launch, FXRP minting is capped at 5 million in the first week to ensure a controlled rollout. Holders can mint directly by bridging XRP through supported wallets such as Ledger and Bifrost, or acquire FXRP via decentralized exchanges like SparkDEX, BlazeSwap and Enosys. Incentives will initially target liquidity pools, including FXRP/USD₮0 markets, with rewards paid in rFLR tokens and APRs up to 50%. Looking ahead, FXRP will also serve as collateral in Enosys Loans to support the first XRP-backed stablecoin, while stXRP, a liquid staking derivative, is expected to expand XRP’s role within Flare’s ecosystem. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/flare-network-launches-fassets-with-fxrp-to-bring-xrp-into-defi
H Mining Launches Partnership Model: Co-develop Blockchain, Earn $350 Daily
The post H Mining Launches Partnership Model: Co-develop Blockchain, Earn $350 Daily appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. H Mining has announced a brand-new partnership program, inviting visionary investors to join in the co-development of its blockchain ecosystem. This innovative model combines traditional investment with active participation in blockchain construction. Thus, it gives you the opportunity to earn a stable income of up to $350 per day. Users can freely exchange their earnings for major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, BNB, SOL, and USDT. Therefore, it is an unmissable opportunity for those looking for an authentic crypto mining platform. The New Blockchain Co-Development Model Traditional investment models are often passive, where investors simply wait for assets to appreciate. However, H Mining’s partnership model allows you to become an integral part of the blockchain ecosystem. Your investment is not just a capital contribution; it directly supports H Mining’s infrastructure and technological R&D. Core Advantages of the Partnership Model: Transparent and Stable Returns: Your earnings are directly linked to the healthy development of the blockchain network. H Mining provides transparent backend data, allowing you to clearly see the source of every return. Thus, users never worry about losing their funds. High Return Potential: By participating in co-development, you will share in the immense dividends brought by advancements in blockchain technology. Simple Operation: The H Mining platform simplifies all technical processes, so you don’t need any blockchain development knowledge to easily join. How to Join and Start Earning? Participating in this program is simple and only requires three steps: Register and Choose: Go to the H Mining platform and register, then select the blockchain development partnership contract you wish to join. Invest and Activate: Invest the corresponding funds, which will be immediately used to support the core construction of blockchain projects. Sit Back and Enjoy the Returns: Once the contract activates, you will begin receiving daily returns, which the platform will…
August new home sales soar 20%
The post August new home sales soar 20% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sales of newly built homes rose a much larger-than-expected 20.5% in August compared with July to the highest level since January 2022, according to the U.S. Census. It is also the largest one-month gain since August 2022. Sales were 15.4% higher than August 2024. This count is based on people out shopping in August and signing deals, when the average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage was higher than it is today. That rate started August at 6.63%, according to Mortgage News Daily, and didn’t really move much during the month. The sharp decline in rates began in September, when it fell to a three-year low of 6.13% the day before the Federal Reserve cut its lending rate, and then moved higher to where it is now at 6.37%. Given that rates hadn’t fallen yet, it’s curious that August sales jumped so high. Part of the answer may be in the survey itself. “We were expecting a gain but not that large,” said Robert Dietz, chief economist at the National Association of Home Builders. “Always important to remember the margin of error for new home sales is large. We’ll need to wait for revisions next month and the September data point to see if this is smoothed out.” Get Property Play directly to your inbox CNBC’s Property Play with Diana Olick covers new and evolving opportunities for the real estate investor, delivered weekly to your inbox. Subscribe here to get access today. While builders have talked a lot about cutting prices and incentives, the median price of a new home sold in August was $413,500, in increase of 1.9% year over year. In a separate survey on builder sentiment from the National Association of Home Builders, 39% of builders reported cutting prices in September, up from 37% in August and the…
2 stocks to reach $1 trillion market cap in 2026
The post 2 stocks to reach $1 trillion market cap in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amid the ongoing United States stock market rally, several equities have experienced increased buying pressure, pushing their valuations closer to the coveted $1 trillion market capitalization mark. With the new year on the horizon, the following two U.S. companies are increasingly showing the potential to break into the trillion-dollar club, driven by ambitious fundamentals. Oracle (NASDAQ: ORCL) At roughly $867 billion in market value, Oracle (NASDAQ: ORCL) is only 15% away from the trillion-dollar threshold. With its recent momentum, this milestone looks attainable in the coming months. As of press time, ORCL stock was trading at $305, up more than 80% year to date. ORCL YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold No longer defined solely as an enterprise software provider, Oracle is now positioning itself at the center of the AI revolution, which could propel its valuation to new highs. To this end, the company is currently negotiating a $20 billion multi-year AI cloud deal with Meta while also investing in the Stargate project, a $500 billion collaboration with OpenAI and SoftBank to build massive data centers powering next-generation artificial intelligence. To fund these ambitions, Oracle is planning a $15 billion bond sale, underscoring its aggressive pursuit of growth. Investors have also responded positively to the recent leadership reshuffle, which introduced Clay Magouyrk and Mike Sicilia as co-CEOs, signaling a stronger push into cloud and infrastructure services. Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) path to $1 trillion is steeper, but its fundamentals point to a strong case for growth. With a current market cap of $661 billion, the pharmaceutical giant would need to rally about 51% from its current price of $745 to reach the milestone. LLY YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold The company’s opportunity lies in one of the world’s largest health challenges, obesity. Notably, Lilly…
Best Cryptos to Buy Now Include XRP Tundra Dual Token Presale with Huge Potential
The post Best Cryptos to Buy Now Include XRP Tundra Dual Token Presale with Huge Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto investors are constantly searching for the next asset capable of generating outsized returns. Established players like Bitcoin and Ethereum remain long-term anchors. Besides, tokens such as Solana and BNB continue to deliver strong adoption. Yet for those who focus on early-stage entries, presales are often where transformative gains are made. The problem is that most presales fail. Projects launch with vague economics, uncertain utility, or teams unwilling to submit to oversight. As a result, they fade before reaching exchanges or lose momentum once listed. XRP Tundra aims to stand apart from that pattern with a transparent presale structure, dual-token model, and staking system already mapped into its ecosystem. A Dual-Token Entry Point The presale issues two tokens. TUNDRA-S is built on Solana for yield and utility, and TUNDRA-X on the XRP Ledger to manage governance and reserves. Every purchase of TUNDRA-S includes free TUNDRA-X, giving participants exposure to both ecosystems from day one. In the current Phase 3, TUNDRA-S is priced at $0.041. Purchases come with a 17% bonus allocation, along with free TUNDRA-X at a reference value of $0.0205. The platform has committed 40% of the TUNDRA-S supply to the presale. So, early buyers’ participation represents a significant slice of the total distribution. Unlike typical presales, where valuation remains open-ended, XRP Tundra has declared its launch targets in advance. It has set $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X. That clarity provides investors with a measurable framework, setting expectations from the start. Staking Access Through Cryo Vaults For XRP holders, the key innovation is staking. XRP Tundra introduces Cryo Vaults. It will allow users to lock XRP for terms of 7, 30, 60, or 90 days. Depending on the duration, yields will rise to as much as 30% APY. To increase flexibility, the system will feature Frost Keys,…
Bitcoin Price Tanks, But Miners Flex With Record Hashrate
The post Bitcoin Price Tanks, But Miners Flex With Record Hashrate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Price Tanks, But Miners Flex With Record Hashrate Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-price-tanks-but-miners-flex-record-hashrate/
Bitcoin Staking ETP Powered by CoreDAO Debuts on LSE
The post Bitcoin Staking ETP Powered by CoreDAO Debuts on LSE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights: London Stock Exchange debuts its first Bitcoin staking ETP. CoreDAO allows wrapped Bitcoin earn staking rewards safely through regulated ETP. This launch makes London a global crypto hub, competing with Zurich and Frankfurt. The London Stock Exchange (LSE) has grabbed the attention by introducing its first Bitcoin staking exchange-traded product (ETP). The product has been launched in partnership with CoreDAO, a leading blockchain project that is driving decentralized infrastructure. This launch is considered important because it is bridging traditional finance and DeFi (decentralized finance) but it also helping investors earn staking rewards across its network. Core DAO announces launch of its first Bitcoin staking ETP on LSE A Historic First for London and Bitcoin Europe has already seen Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs, but this launch is different because it is adding staking feature to it, a feature that is linked with proof-of-stake (PoS) coins, into a Bitcoin product. Since Bitcoins run on proof-of-work (PoW), it normally cannot be staked. CoreDAO has solved this problem by creating a system that combines Bitcoin’s liquidity with Core Chain’s consensus, allowing yield through validator participation. Experts are viewing this as a way to connect Bitcoin’s huge but inactive value with DeFi rewards, boosting London’s push to become a key crypto hub after Brexit. How Bitcoin Staking Works Through CoreDAO CoreDAO’s setup lets wrapped Bitcoin (BTC) be staked with Core Chain validators, earning rewards while making sure that the assets are safe. Through this regulated ETP, London Stock Exchange investors now can get both Bitcoin price exposure and extra income from staking yields. Analysts believe that this mechanism will attract large institutions seeking “smart beta” strategies, where Bitcoin’s growth is paired with steady returns. Regulatory and Market Implications The United Kingdom’s financial regulators have been cautious about retail crypto ETPs in the past.…
Jiuzi Holdings approves $1B bitcoin investment plan
The post Jiuzi Holdings approves $1B bitcoin investment plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jiuzi Holdings, a Hangzhou-based operator of new energy vehicle charging stations, said on Wednesday that its board has approved a new crypto treasury policy authorizing up to $1 billion in digital asset purchases. The plan will initially cover bitcoin, ethereum, and BNB, with any expansion into other tokens requiring reassessment and additional board approval. The company emphasized that it will not self-custody its holdings, but instead rely on external providers it considers top tier in security. Oversight will be conducted through a newly formed Crypto Asset Risk Committee led by Chief Financial Officer Huijie Gao, with regular reporting obligations to the board and public disclosure through Securities and Exchange Commission Form 6-K filings. The move coincides with the appointment of Dr. Doug Buerger as Chief Operating Officer, tasked with leading the treasury initiative. Buerger, described as an industry veteran with blockchain and AI experience, said Jiuzi views crypto assets as long-term hedges against macroeconomic uncertainty rather than speculative trades. CEO Tao Li added that adopting the policy is intended to “safeguard and enhance long-term shareholder value.” The company, which specializes in high-power DC fast chargers for new energy vehicles in China’s lower-tier cities, saw its stock (JZXN) surge more than 40% in premarket trading following the announcement. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/jiuzi-holdings-bitcoin-investment
Stablecoin Giant Tether Pursues Capital Boost, Targeting $500B Throne
The post Stablecoin Giant Tether Pursues Capital Boost, Targeting $500B Throne appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether, the current heavyweight champ of stablecoin issuers, is reportedly eyeing a jaw-dropping $20 billion raise — a move that could catapult its valuation into the stratosphere at a cool half-trillion dollars. Stablecoin Issuer Tether Eyes Capital Raise Stablecoins aren’t just a sideshow anymore — since Jan. 1, 2024, defillama.com stats show the fiat-pegged crowd […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/stablecoin-giant-tether-pursues-capital-boost-targeting-500b-throne/
Thumzup Media Announces $10 Million Share Buyback Program
PANews reported on September 24th that the board of directors of Thumzup Media Corporation (TZUP), the social media company backed by the Trump family, has approved a $10 million share repurchase program, which will continue until December 31, 2026. This follows the completion of a previously announced $1 million share repurchase program in September 2025. As of September 19, 2025, Thumzup had repurchased 212,432 shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $4.71 per share, spending approximately $1 million. Thumzup also highlighted the progress of its digital asset treasury strategy. The company currently holds 19,106 Bitcoins and approximately 7.5 million Dogecoins.
