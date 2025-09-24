MEXC-beurs
/
Cryptonieuws
/
2025-09-26 Friday
Cryptonieuws
Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Solana Eyes $300 Amid Institutional Treasury Boom
The post Solana Eyes $300 Amid Institutional Treasury Boom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Nasdaq-listed Fitell Corporation announced the launch of its Solana treasury. The company secured a financing facility of up to $100 million to boost this new move. It’s launching the SOL treasury with an initial investment of $10 million. All odds appear to be in favor of a potential Solana SOL $215.1 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $116.89 B Vol. 24h: $9.20 B price breakout. This ranges from the broader growing institutional adoption of the coin, as shown in treasury reserve moves for Solana. With the massive accumulation of Solana, the coin could be heading toward a $300 price target. SOL Price Fails to Respond to Institutional Adoption Fitness equipment retailer Fitell Corporation (NASDAQ: FTEL) is the latest corporate firm to launch its Solana treasury reserve. This new bet on SOL marked an entirely new pivot for the company, as it is also planning a rebrand to “Solana Australia Corporation.” Fitell has rolled out the first Solana-based digital asset treasury in Australia by making this significant move. To achieve this feat, the company secured a financing facility of up to $100 million. Fitell Corporation is kickstarting this new venture with an initial investment of $10 million. Meanwhile, SOL price is yet to respond positively to the announcement. According to CoinMarketCap data, its market value is currently $221.83, with a 7.14% dip over the last 24 hours. Amidst this resistance, analysts are projecting a potential rally to $500 and possibly $1,000 by 2026. Institutional Adoption of SOL Treasuries Fitell’s move follows the recent trend where publicly traded companies are diversifying their financial portfolios to include digital assets. Of course, Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, has been a strong pioneer in this area. The business intelligence and software firm currently boasts of up to 639,835 BTC in its holdings, worth approximately…
1
$0.008713
-34.82%
B
$0.32254
-1.67%
SOL
$196.26
-4.15%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 23:42
Delen
Flare Launches FXRP to Unlock XRP’s DeFi Potential
TLDR FXRP launches, bridging XRP with DeFi for seamless decentralized finance. FXRP empowers XRP holders to participate in DeFi with rewards and liquidity pools. Flare’s FXRP transforms XRP for DeFi, offering collateral and rewards. FXRP integrates XRP into DeFi, unlocking lending, liquidity, and staking opportunities. Flare’s FXRP: Securely mint XRP for DeFi with high rewards [...] The post Flare Launches FXRP to Unlock XRP’s DeFi Potential appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
$2.7585
-3.00%
DEFI
$0.001497
-5.78%
Delen
Coincentral
2025/09/24 23:40
Delen
Dow Jones Futures hesitate as markets turn cautious
The post Dow Jones Futures hesitate as markets turn cautious appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Dow Jones Index wavers around Tuesday’s closing, with risk appetite waning. Most US equity indices are flat, pointing to a neutral Wall Street opening on Wednesday. Soft US business activity data and Fed Powell’s comments failed to cheer investors on Tuesday. Dow Jones Index futures are wavering near Tuesday’s closing levels, around the 46,300 area, during the early European session on Wednesday. The main European indices are in the red after a choppy session in Asia as investors’ appetite for risk faded amid ongoing geopolitical risks. Wall Street Indexes are set to a neutral opening on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Index futures are practically flat, at 46,310 at the time of writing, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq futures advance less than 0.1% each. Tuesday’s data was not particularly supportive, as US business activity slowed down for the second consecutive month in September, in line with expectations. Firms claim that tariffs are pushing costs higher, while the fierce competition and weaker demand limit their ability to hike prices. Somewhat later, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the challenges the Fed faces in navigating a softening labor market and higher inflationary risks, warning that further interest rate cuts are not guaranteed. These comments, however, did not alter the market consensus that the bank will cut rates in the two remaining meetings this year. In the absence of key macroeconomic releases on Wednesday, the sour market sentiment is likely to keep demand for equities subdued, as investors await US GDP and Jobless Claims figures on Thursday and the PCE Prices Index release on Friday. Dow Jones FAQs The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by…
NEAR
$2.711
-5.20%
1
$0.008713
-34.82%
INDEX
$1.053
-4.79%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 23:37
Delen
Corporate spending on agentic AI surges, but clarity lags behind
The post Corporate spending on agentic AI surges, but clarity lags behind appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to EY’s latest U.S. AI Pulse Survey, corporate budgets are pouring into agentic AI projects across industries, but most decision-makers still don’t know what they’re buying. The term is getting tossed around everywhere, slapped onto anything that remotely smells like generative AI, and executives are greenlighting tens of millions with no real grasp of what these systems actually do. That’s creating a disconnect between cash and capability, and it’s not small. One out of every five senior leaders surveyed said their company already dropped over $10 million into AI, and nearly one-third plan to do the same next year. Dan Diasio, EY’s global AI leader, didn’t seem surprised. “Agentic AI has a buzz about it that many in the market want to capitalize on,” Dan said. “We’ve seen an incredible rebranding of anything related to generative AI presented as ‘agentic AI.’” The problem? Most of what companies are calling agentic still works like an assistant. You type something in, it spits something out. It might recommend a next step or automate some admin work, but it’s not doing anything independently. Dan said real agents know when a task needs doing, understand the context, and handle every step without being told. Leaders spend more, adopt less Despite the surge in spending, implementation is crawling. Only 14% of surveyed leaders said their company had fully rolled out agentic AI. Everyone else is stuck in pilot purgatory. Dan said the gap is because companies aren’t ready for the demands. “This includes having organized, high-quality knowledge to guide these systems and a clear understanding of how companies navigate the massive change between the current and future states.” Translation: no foundation, no rollout. Even with returns from earlier AI tools, most firms are hesitant to move forward. Dan said it’s the mix of technical…
T
$0.01525
-1.23%
U
$0.011035
+11.10%
REAL
$0.06189
-0.78%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 23:28
Delen
Trump Anticipates Inflation and Rate Dip
The post Trump Anticipates Inflation and Rate Dip appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s recent comments have left the cryptocurrency market less than satisfied, sparking a downturn marked by echoes of similar sentiments from various Fed officials. However, ex-President Trump has an optimistic outlook for 2025, predicting that inflation will continue its downward trend and advocating for lowered interest rates. Continue Reading:Trump Anticipates Inflation and Rate Dip Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/trump-anticipates-inflation-and-rate-dip
TRUMP
$7.516
-0.90%
COM
$0.016579
+0.50%
NET
$0.00007455
-12.53%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 23:26
Delen
5 Potential Opponents For John Cena In WWE Retirement Match
The post 5 Potential Opponents For John Cena In WWE Retirement Match appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. John Cena was dominated by Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestlePalooza. (Credit: Michael Marques/WWE via Getty Images) WWE via Getty Images John Cena will get his wish at WWE Crown Jewel: a match against AJ Styles. But there are still four more potential dream matches on tap for arguably the biggest star in WWE history. The 17-time world champion now has just five appearances left on his retirement tour, with his next match and appearance, a fourth bout with Styles, set for Crown Jewel on Oct. 11 and his final appearance taking place at Saturday Night’s Main Event on Dec. 13. With Cena on his way out of WWE for good, the company has just a handful of opportunities left to create some magical moments involving “The Champ”. And according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingNews.co), Cena himself is eager to create new stars prior to his WWE retirement: “John is very unselfish, and he knows on the way out, he wants to make people. He wants to make big stars.” Even with Styles now crossed off the list, WWE has no shortage of options for Cena to put over a younger star on his way out. Here are the most ideal candidates for John Cena’s retirement opponent at Saturday Night’s Main Event. ForbesWWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results As Brock Lesnar Demolishes John CenaBy Blake Oestriecher Dominik Mysterio You’re probably thinking,”Dominik Mysterio? Really?” In actuality, however, there is an easy and potentially riveting storyline to tell between Cena and Mysterio. That, however, hinges on whether Mysterio can escape Rusev on this week’s Raw when he defends the Intercontinental Championship. Of course, that is the lone major singles title that Cena has never won, so it would be logical for him to pursue it before he retires. Cena, the beloved…
H
$0.05026
-1.58%
T
$0.01525
-1.23%
OCT
$0.08259
-4.28%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 23:19
Delen
Lithium Americas Corp. ($LAC) Stock: Soars Over 70% Pre-Market as Trump Eyes 10% Stake in Miner
TLDR LAC stock rose 70% pre-market to $5.23 on September 23 after closing at $3.07 the previous day. Trump administration reportedly seeks up to a 10% stake in Lithium Americas. Discussions linked to renegotiating a $2.26 billion DOE loan for the Thacker Pass project. GM owns 38% of the project and has long-term lithium offtake [...] The post Lithium Americas Corp. ($LAC) Stock: Soars Over 70% Pre-Market as Trump Eyes 10% Stake in Miner appeared first on CoinCentral.
TRUMP
$7.516
-0.90%
ROSE
$0.02487
-1.11%
Delen
Coincentral
2025/09/24 23:12
Delen
OpenAI, Nvidia join forces for $100B investment deal
The post OpenAI, Nvidia join forces for $100B investment deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > OpenAI, Nvidia join forces for $100B investment deal OpenAI and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced a letter of intent on Monday for a “landmark strategic partnership” to deploy at least 10 gigawatts of Nvidia systems for OpenAI’s next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Nvidia said it also intends to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI as the new systems are deployed. The two United States-based giants of the AI space said in their joint press release that they would be working together to “co-optimize” their roadmaps for OpenAI’s model and infrastructure software and Nvidia’s hardware and software. Per the new deal, OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT and one of leading names in the generative AI space, will work with Nvidia, the world’s leading manufacturer of AI chips, as a preferred strategic “compute and networking partner” for its AI factory growth plans. OpenAI said it hopes the agreed deployment of Nvidia systems will contribute to training and running its next generation of models “on the path to deploying superintelligence.” According to the pair, the new partnership complements the work OpenAI and Nvidia are already doing with a broad network of collaborators, including Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Oracle (NASDAQ: ORCL), SoftBank, and Stargate partners, focused on building the world’s most advanced AI infrastructure. “Nvidia and OpenAI have pushed each other for a decade, from the first DGX supercomputer to the breakthrough of ChatGPT,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “This investment and infrastructure partnership mark the next leap forward — deploying 10 gigawatts to power the next era of intelligence.” This was echoed by Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, who said that “compute infrastructure will be the basis for the economy of the future, and we will utilize what we’re building with Nvidia to…
COM
$0.016579
+0.50%
AI
$0.1161
-4.28%
SPACE
$0.1895
-6.46%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 23:12
Delen
This Hotel In Newport Will Host Halloween’s Most Exclusive Soirée
The post This Hotel In Newport Will Host Halloween’s Most Exclusive Soirée appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Vanderbilt Auberge Resorts Collection in Newport, R.I.—a historic Gilded Age mansion turned boutique luxury hotel—sets the stage for Halloween’s most exclusive event. The Vanderbilt Auberge Resorts Collection Newport, R.I., a town where America’s aristocracy once summered with trucks stuffed with tiaras, has never been shy about its provenance. This Halloween in Newport, R.I., The Vanderbilt Auberge Resorts Collection will raise the velvet curtain for something more spectral: Ghosts of the American Revolution. Guests will don powered wigs in candlelit corridors, with the hum of musket fire dissolving into a waltz. If Halloween and Gilded glam are your thing, this is the premier haunted high society event of the season. The Vanderbilt Mansion: History, With A Halloween Haunting Twist A cozy corner at The Vanderbilt Auberge Resorts Collection in Newport, R.I., where fireside elegance sets the stage for Halloween’s most exclusive soirée The Vanderbilt Auberge Resorts Collection The Georgian-style mansion dates to 1908, when Alfred Gwynne Vanderbilt built it as a tribute to his late father, Cornelius Vanderbilt II. He donated the property, located in the heart of downtown Newport, to the local YMCA. A few iterations later, The Vanderbilt Auberge Resorts Collection emerged as a tapestry of Newport’s Gilded Age. But the story of the property is equal parts charity and tragedy. Cornelius Vanderbilt II died at the relatively young age of 55, when his son was 21. Alfred Gwynne Vanderbilt died even younger, at age 37, aboard the RMS Lusitania when it sank in the Atlantic Ocean in 1915. And the mansion rose up as the younger Vanderbilt was in the process of separating from his first wife, the former Ellen Tuck French. The Vanderbilt property testifies to the lavish lifestyle of a famous American aristocracy — and the cost of comfort. A Feast Of Decadence – Halloween…
TOWN
$0.002051
-16.28%
MORE
$0.07368
-11.49%
VELVET
$0.18779
+4.86%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 22:55
Delen
Germany IFO – Business Climate came in at 87.7, below expectations (89.3) in September
The post Germany IFO – Business Climate came in at 87.7, below expectations (89.3) in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
COM
$0.016579
+0.50%
WELL
$0.0000488
-9.62%
FORWARD
$0.0002225
-2.92%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 22:49
Delen
Trending nieuws
Meer
Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week
American Express Platinum Card Refresh 2025: $895 fee, $3,500 perks
Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit
South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1
PYUSD Token Burn: Unpacking the Astonishing 600 Million Vanish