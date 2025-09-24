2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Running Out Of Troops, Russia Doubles Down On Hybrid War

Running Out Of Troops, Russia Doubles Down On Hybrid War

The post Running Out Of Troops, Russia Doubles Down On Hybrid War appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DONETSK OBLAST, UKRAINE – JANUARY 16: Ukrainian soldiers of the 505th marines battalion receive training in trench digging, medical care and drone operations as the war between Russia and Ukraine continue in Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on January 16, 2025. (Photo by Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu via Getty Images The war in Ukraine has been costly for Russia. By some estimates over 250,000 Russian troops have died with a total of one million casualties. Russia has suffered more deaths since February 2022 than all its wars combined since World War II, including Afghanistan, Chechnya, Syria and its first conflict with Ukraine in the Donbas. Despite these staggering losses, Russia has gained an additional 12% of Ukrainian territory since 2022 (or an additional 29,000 square miles). But this territorial gain has come at an enormous price. At this rate Russia is losing 10 troops for every square mile gained. Since late 2024, Russia has been so desperate for manpower that it has even turned to foreign fighters, including soldiers from North Korea. Recruitment has long been a challenge for Russia’s military. New conscripts face appalling conditions, hazing, bullying, poor medical care and nutrition, and are badly trained. To avoid unrest, Moscow avoids drafting troops from major urban areas, and instead relies on poorer remote regions such as Bashkortostan, Chechnya, Yakutzia and Dagestan. As Russia’s approach to military recruitment has always been quantity of troops over quality, it is struggling to keep up with the number of men needed to fight a conventional war in Ukraine. As a result of its failure to win the war in Ukraine through conventional tactics, Russia began using long-range drones attacks in Autumn of 2022. Since then, drone production has accelerated in Russia, with Moscow able to fire over 1,000 drones and missiles in…
1
1$0.008713-34.82%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0001-3.74%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.0198--%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 23:40
Delen
The Capital Circle: Where Web3 Investors Meet Founder

The Capital Circle: Where Web3 Investors Meet Founder

The post The Capital Circle: Where Web3 Investors Meet Founder appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Singapore, September 29, 2025 – The Capital Circle is once again preparing to welcome venture capitalists, founders, and ecosystem leaders to its Singapore edition. The side event is sponsored by the Global Blockchain Show and is powered by Times of Blockchain. This premier platform is dedicated to bringing together high-potential Web3 startups with top-tier investors. This year’s event will highlight panels, startup pitches, and networking designed to spark actionable outcomes for both sides. Who can join The Capital Circle: Venture Capitalists & Angel Investors  Family Offices & Institutional Investors Syndicate Leads & Micro-VCs  AI & Web3 Startup Founders  Builders with MVPs/traction  Accelerators & Incubators  Corporate Venture Arms The Capital Circle envisions a future where collaboration fuels decentralized innovation. By bringing together the best in Web3, it creates a stage where capital meets purpose and ideas are given the space to grow. The side-event aims to stand out by ensuring founders meet only relevant investors and focus on targeted connections and actionable outcomes.  The Capital Circle believes in building partnerships that go beyond transactions. It is not just about funding deals, it is about fostering authentic relationships where ambition is aligned, and long-term collaboration thrives. By offering carefully curated networking opportunities and pitch showcases, the event ensures both founders and investors meet-up in meaningful ways. Past gatherings such as VC Node Nights have proven the value of its efforts, where introductions lead to partnerships that endure. The Capital Circle event is focused on its relationship-first approach. The Capital Circle is set to support startups through narrative-building and investors through targeted opportunities. Join us in Singapore and take part in the Capital Circle event that lights the pathway towards the future of blockchain and Web3. Venue: Guoco Midtown, Singapore Contact: [email protected] Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is part of a sponsored/press…
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000681-5.54%
Triathon
GROW$0.0492+92.18%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 23:39
Delen
Short squeeze alert for Lithium Americas (LAC) stock

Short squeeze alert for Lithium Americas (LAC) stock

The post Short squeeze alert for Lithium Americas (LAC) stock appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock soared over 90% on Wednesday, September 24, following the news that the Trump administration is seeking up to a 10% equity stake in the company. The deal also reportedly includes renegotiated terms for the previous $2.3 billion Department of Energy (DoE) loan. The mining corporation had been scheduled to make its first loan draw earlier this month, but the plan was postponed as lithium prices remain questionable. That said, the reports generated a lot of excitement among investors, given that Lithium Americas had 27.58 million shares shorted with 4.18 days to cover as of September 23, 2025, as per Fintel data. LAC stock short interest. Source: Fintel  That is, with 13.29% of the float shorted, high one-day spikes have increased the risk of a short squeeze, as short sellers rush to buy the stock and cover their losing positions. If that happens, the buying pressure could push the price even higher.  At the time of writing, LAC shares were trading at $5.85, up from the previous close of $3.07. LAC stock 24-hour price. Source: Google Lithium Americas stock rally Lithium Americas has been largely flat before this week’s dramatic turn of events. While certainly staggering, the surge was perhaps not completely unexpected, given the government’s recent activity in securing stakes in firms such as Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and rare earth miner MP Materials (NYSE: MP).  The latter purchase, together with the ongoing developments, simply underscores Washington’s desire to gain more control over critical raw material supply chains. “President Trump supports this project. He wants it to succeed and also be fair to taxpayers. But there’s no such thing as free money,” a White House official told Reuters. The company itself stands to benefit from the administration’s involvement, as it could not only accelerate its strategic…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002846-1.96%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.516-0.90%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.0198--%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 23:34
Delen
XRP Bear Trap Confirmed, Bulls Ready to Smash $3 Price Point

XRP Bear Trap Confirmed, Bulls Ready to Smash $3 Price Point

The post XRP Bear Trap Confirmed, Bulls Ready to Smash $3 Price Point appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP traders who panicked when the price dipped below $2.70 are now seeing it as a classic bear trap. The dip toward the lower Bollinger Band forced out weak longs, triggered shorts and then quickly reversed into the same zone it faked out of. The move left bears stuck and bulls back in control, and now the question is what comes next. On the weekly chart, XRP is still hanging around above its 20-week moving average, which is good news for the bigger picture.  In the past, when XRP holds these mid-levels after a surge, it often builds strength for another push higher. The line to watch is still $2.70.  XRP/USD by TradingView If buyers can defend it, the door to the upper band near $3.55 reopens, the same level that rejected the rally in July. If it breaks cleanly above that, it will show the bear trap as the final shakeout before the rally continues. Dip bought The daily view shows XRP price chopping sideways for weeks, testing traders’ patience, and then quickly dropping back up. “Big hands” scooped up liquidity, lifting the price back above $2.80. This is what an accumulation phase looks like — quiet and frustrating, but usually a base for the next rise. The future of XRP is not just about small traders chasing candles. The bigger appetite for altcoin risk will set the tone, but with the bear trap done and dusted, the advantage is leaning toward the bulls. Shorts enjoyed a brief win, but now it looks like things are swinging back the other way. Source: https://u.today/xrp-bear-trap-confirmed-bulls-ready-to-smash-3-price-point
NEAR
NEAR$2.711-5.20%
Union
U$0.011035+11.10%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013587-1.92%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 23:29
Delen
Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Tether Goes Public in Potential $500B Raise

Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Tether Goes Public in Potential $500B Raise

Crypto heavyweight Tether is reportedly in early-stage discussions to raise between $15-20B in a private equity round, offering about 3% of its equity. If successful, the deal could peg the company’s valuation at nearly $500B, placing it among the world’s most valuable private firms alongside names like OpenAI and SpaceX, and joining elite company at […]
Wink
LIKE$0.007618-3.61%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05561-0.83%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000499--%
Delen
Bitcoinist2025/09/24 23:26
Delen
Bitcoin Open Interest Falls by $2 Billion, Easing Forced Liquidation Risk

Bitcoin Open Interest Falls by $2 Billion, Easing Forced Liquidation Risk

TLDR Bitcoin futures open interest fell by $2 billion, from $44.8 billion to $42.8 billion. The drop in open interest reduces the risk of forced liquidations and market volatility. Fewer open contracts mean a lower chance of extreme price swings during volatile market conditions. The reduction in speculative exposure brings a more stable environment for [...] The post Bitcoin Open Interest Falls by $2 Billion, Easing Forced Liquidation Risk appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.07368-11.49%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.584-9.13%
Delen
Coincentral2025/09/24 23:21
Delen
German IFO Business Climate Index unexpectedly drops to 87.7 in September vs. 89.3 expected

German IFO Business Climate Index unexpectedly drops to 87.7 in September vs. 89.3 expected

The post German IFO Business Climate Index unexpectedly drops to 87.7 in September vs. 89.3 expected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. German IFO Business Climate Index surprises to the downside in September. EUR/USD extends losses below 1.1800 after German sentiment data. The headline German IFO Business Climate Index unexpectedly fell to 87.7 in September from 89 in August. The data undermined the market expectations of 89.3. Meanwhile, the Current Economic Assessment Index dropped to 85.7 during the same period from 86.4 in August, missing the estimated 86.5 reading. The IFO Expectations Index, which indicates firms’ projections for the next six months, declined to 89.7 in September versus 91.6 previous and 92 expected. Market reaction to the German IFO Survey EUR/USD comes under fresh selling pressure following the downbeat German data to trade near 1.1780, 0.26% lower on the day at the press time. Euro Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.25% 0.34% 0.30% 0.14% -0.38% 0.08% 0.24% EUR -0.25% 0.08% 0.05% -0.12% -0.63% -0.17% -0.02% GBP -0.34% -0.08% -0.04% -0.20% -0.65% -0.26% -0.14% JPY -0.30% -0.05% 0.04% -0.17% -0.66% -0.30% -0.08% CAD -0.14% 0.12% 0.20% 0.17% -0.48% -0.07% 0.11% AUD 0.38% 0.63% 0.65% 0.66% 0.48% 0.46% 0.63% NZD -0.08% 0.17% 0.26% 0.30% 0.07% -0.46% 0.19% CHF -0.24% 0.02% 0.14% 0.08% -0.11% -0.63% -0.19% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote). This section below was published at 06:13 GMT as a preview of the German IFO Survey. The German IFO…
NEAR
NEAR$2.711-5.20%
1
1$0.008713-34.82%
SIX
SIX$0.02006-2.09%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 23:16
Delen
Ethereum Treasuries Seen as Gateway for Traditional Assets, Says SharpLink

Ethereum Treasuries Seen as Gateway for Traditional Assets, Says SharpLink

Speaking at Korea Blockchain Week 2025, he argued that the true prize isn’t crypto’s $4 trillion market cap but the […] The post Ethereum Treasuries Seen as Gateway for Traditional Assets, Says SharpLink appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.01525-1.23%
Capverse
CAP$0.1093-3.71%
Delen
Coindoo2025/09/24 23:00
Delen
Ford offers special financing to F-150 buyers with lower credit scores

Ford offers special financing to F-150 buyers with lower credit scores

The post Ford offers special financing to F-150 buyers with lower credit scores appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ford-150 pickup trucks are displayed for sale at a dealership on March 24, 2025 in Austin, Texas.  Brandon Bell | Getty Images DETROIT — Ford Motor is trying to boost sales of its crucial F-150 pickup truck before the end of the third quarter by offering special financing to consumers with less-than-perfect credit ratings. The move includes offering consumers with subprime credit — those with a FICO score below 620 — lower interest rates that are typically offered to those with quality scores, the automaker’s Ford Credit financial arm confirmed Wednesday. Such promotions aren’t unprecedented and are an effort to make vehicles more affordable for more buyers and decrease inventory levels. But borrowers with lower credit scores are considered more likely to default or miss payments, especially during an economic downturn. In addition to pickup trucks being crucial vehicles for the balance sheets of Detroit automakers such as Ford, their sales are closely watched as a sign of demand for skilled labor and small businesses. A Ford Credit spokeswoman said the promotional rates do not factor into the organization’s actual “credit decisions” for consumers. She added that the specific rate will vary based on the terms of the agreement. The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the program, said Ford uses a proprietary scoring model to assess a borrower’s creditworthiness that goes beyond a FICO credit score. “We only finance customers we believe are creditworthy and have the capacity to pay. We have done these types of national programs in the past, extending a promotional rate to customers who meet our credit criteria,” Ford Credit said in an emailed statement to CNBC. The average new auto loan rate was about 9% as of the most recent data from July, according to Cox Automotive’s Dealertrack. That included rates of around 18%…
SynFutures
F$0.013038-14.21%
Threshold
T$0.01525-1.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07368-11.49%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 22:58
Delen
x402 Foundation AI micropayments by Coinbase, Cloudflare

x402 Foundation AI micropayments by Coinbase, Cloudflare

The post x402 Foundation AI micropayments by Coinbase, Cloudflare appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase and Cloudflare have launched the x402 Foundation. The initiative seeks to make x402 Foundation a neutral web standard for AI micropayments. Analysts project machine-to-machine commerce will reach hundreds of billions of dollars in the coming years. The foundation will manage governance, interoperability, and developer support. It also plans to promote adoption across industries. Key Move to Enable Agentic Commerce The x402 protocol repurposes the HTTP “402 Payment Required” code. It lets servers request payment before releasing content. Clients then respond with a signed payment header, completing settlement in real time. Sponsored Sponsored Cloudflare also introduced a deferred settlement option for batch transactions. Its developer tools already support AI micropayments. “We’re launching the x402 Foundation with Cloudflare. I’ve been thinking about how internet payments should work for years. Or more specifically, how they aren’t working, and need to improve. x402 is a big step forward. AI agents can now transact value, not just exchange info,” Brian Armstrong, Coinbase’s chief executive, said on X. Coinbase has argued that the current infrastructure cannot support autonomous payments at scale. The foundation will fund grants and open-source tools to encourage adoption. Earlier this year, the company expanded its AI work and introduced futures products. These moves show its push to link crypto and traditional finance. The exchange has also increased its reliance on AI in software engineering. Armstrong said nearly 40% of daily code now comes from AI systems. He expects the figure to exceed 50% by October. The company believes this integration will allow faster rollout of products such as the x402 standard. Future Outlook for x402 Foundation AI Micropayments Market researchers estimated the global M2M services sector at $100 billion in 2024. They expect it to hit $250 billion by 2033. The autonomous IoT payments market could grow from $37 billion in…
Threshold
T$0.01525-1.23%
RealLink
REAL$0.06189-0.78%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07368-11.49%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 22:45
Delen

Trending nieuws

Meer

Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week

American Express Platinum Card Refresh 2025: $895 fee, $3,500 perks

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit

South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1

PYUSD Token Burn: Unpacking the Astonishing 600 Million Vanish