2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Roam and exSat Network Unveil Borderless Living with Decentralized Finance

Roam and exSat Network Unveil Borderless Living with Decentralized Finance

This exSat Network and Roam partnership specifically aims to deliver borderless living with secure yield, payment, and on-chain banking solutions.
Roam
ROAM$0.09489-12.30%
Delen
Blockchainreporter2025/09/24 23:30
Delen
China becomes dominant external power in Southeast Asia ahead of the US

China becomes dominant external power in Southeast Asia ahead of the US

Tariffs, aid cuts, and visa limits tied to Donald Trump’s foreign policy are weakening U.S. standing in Southeast Asia, while China’s pull keeps growing, the Sydney-based Lowy Institute said in a report released Wednesday. The think tank ranks Washington behind Beijing as the region’s most influential outside partner, pointing to “patchy” U.S. diplomacy. China, it […]
Union
U$0.011035+11.15%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.528-0.71%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01123-4.26%
Delen
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 23:25
Delen
Coinbase will list AUDD and XSGD stablecoins globally on September 29

Coinbase will list AUDD and XSGD stablecoins globally on September 29

Coinbase will start listing AUDD and XSGD, two fiat-backed local stablecoins, on September 29 at 19:00 UTC, according to an official update published by the company. These are the first Australian dollar and Singapore dollar stablecoins to be added to the platform, with trading available globally; no regions are geo-blocked. The company claims that this […]
Delen
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 23:20
Delen
Zerohash Raises $104 Million and Reaches $1 Billion Valuation

Zerohash Raises $104 Million and Reaches $1 Billion Valuation

The post Zerohash Raises $104 Million and Reaches $1 Billion Valuation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Zerohash secures $104M to expand blockchain integration for banks Funding led by Interactive Brokers with strategic investors onboard Startup enables crypto trading, stablecoins, and tokenization adoption Bringing Blockchain to Banks and Fintechs Cryptocurrency startup Zerohash, specializing in digital asset integration, tokenization, and payments for businesses, has raised $104 million in its latest funding round. The round was led by Interactive Brokers, with participation from Morgan Stanley, SoFi, Apollo, and other strategic investors who are also clients of the startup. The capital will allow Zerohash to accelerate product development, expand its team, and implement innovations that solve complex technical and user challenges in the crypto and fintech space. Founder and CEO Edward Woodford told CNBC that the company is now valued at $1 billion. Zerohash provides banks and fintechs with tools to launch blockchain-based products in three key areas: crypto trading, stablecoins, and tokenization. Strategic Investors and Market Impact The funding round underscores growing institutional confidence in blockchain infrastructure. Interactive Brokers, Morgan Stanley, and other strategic partners not only provide capital but also validate Zerohash’s solutions as ready for enterprise adoption. For context, other blockchain infrastructure startups like Fnality, which raised $136 million to develop banking payment networks, and Fireblocks, focused on secure digital asset custody, indicate a broader trend of institutional crypto integration. How Zerohash Is Shaping the Future of Digital Finance Zerohash’s platform enables banks and fintechs to seamlessly integrate stablecoin payments, crypto trading, and tokenization of assets, bridging the gap between traditional finance and the digital asset economy. The company plans to expand its solutions internationally and explore DeFi integration to further modernize banking and payment systems. By connecting legacy financial institutions with innovative blockchain tools, Zerohash is positioning itself as a key player in the next generation of digital finance, helping organizations deploy secure, scalable,…
1
1$0.008713-34.75%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001495-5.91%
READY
READY$0.01791-6.76%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 23:18
Delen
South Korea’s Silicon Valley struggles to stay ahead

South Korea’s Silicon Valley struggles to stay ahead

The post South Korea’s Silicon Valley struggles to stay ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pangyo Techno Valley in Seongnam, often branded South Korea’s answer to Silicon Valley, A major tech district outside Seoul is wrestling with a big label and bigger expectations. Pangyo Techno Valley in Seongnam, often branded South Korea’s answer to Silicon Valley, has grown fast since 2011 and is dense with well-known companies. But founders and investors say Pangyo is losing its pull as startups and money move back to Seoul, so the nickname may not fit. Just south of Seoul, Pangyo is 15 minutes by subway from Gangnam, known for luxury shops, K-pop labels, and nightlife. Locals call it South Korea’s Silicon Valley. Opened in 2011, the 661,000-sq-m campus is now a top innovation hub with 1,800+ startups, labs, and global tech firms. Anchors include Naver (Korea’s Google), Kakao (the everything app), game giants Nexon and NCSoft, shipbuilder HD Hyundai, and security firm AhnLab. Samsung Electronics has a presence, as do semiconductor giant SK Hynix and Hyundai’s autonomous unit 42dot. Even so, many in tech doubt Pangyo really matches Silicon Valley, as reported by Tech Crunch. ‘Most concentrated hub’ but not yet global “Pangyo is absolutely Korea’s most concentrated hub for software, gaming, platforms, and AI,” says Hyoungchul Choi, CEO of Portologics, who founded his company there five years ago. But he doubts that the Silicon Valley nickname truly fits. “The nickname is convenient, but we shouldn’t overstate our global influence.” For talent-hungry startups, location matters. Pangyo’s in Gyeonggi, while support skews to Seoul. Still, insiders say the cluster helps. A Kakao Ventures investor points to pace and culture. “American startups tend to succeed, and fail, much faster, which fuels constant experimentation and a high rate of talent movement. Speed is a startup’s greatest strength, so I try to have open conversations with founders about how to turn failure into…
1
1$0.008713-34.75%
Sidekick
K$0.1216-3.72%
MemeCore
M$2.23638+0.49%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 23:07
Delen
CFTC Chair Role Likely to Go to Josh Sterling as Crypto Regulation Grows

CFTC Chair Role Likely to Go to Josh Sterling as Crypto Regulation Grows

TLDR Josh Sterling, a former CFTC commissioner, is under consideration for CFTC chair. Sterling’s experience could help shape U.S. crypto oversight amid regulatory discussions. CFTC’s role in overseeing crypto markets continues to grow, especially for Bitcoin. Sterling’s possible nomination comes after Brian Quintenz’s confirmation stall. The White House is considering Josh Sterling, former senior official [...] The post CFTC Chair Role Likely to Go to Josh Sterling as Crypto Regulation Grows appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.011035+11.15%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002846-1.99%
Triathon
GROW$0.0492+92.18%
Delen
Coincentral2025/09/24 23:00
Delen
XRP enters DeFi as Flare launches FXRP on Mainnet

XRP enters DeFi as Flare launches FXRP on Mainnet

The post XRP enters DeFi as Flare launches FXRP on Mainnet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Flare has launched FAssets on its mainnet, beginning with FXRP v1.2, enabling XRP holders to use their tokens across decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.  The rollout marks the first time XRP can be minted into FXRP on Flare and deployed within DeFi protocols, including decentralized exchanges (DEXs), lending markets, stablecoin minting, and liquid staking. For over a decade, XRP has powered fast and efficient settlement at scale. FXRP on Flare extends that strength with composability, opening new growth opportunities: XRP as collateral, liquidity, and yield in DeFi. Mint today:https://t.co/1ovLRNisHZhttps://t.co/Kjsp3Okyrc pic.twitter.com/SRXZIzCZ3a — Flare ☀️ (@FlareNetworks) September 24, 2025 How FXRP works FAssets are Flare’s protocol for transforming non-smart contract cryptocurrencies like XRP into tokens usable in DeFi. Each FAsset is a one-to-one representation of the underlying asset, secured by an overcollateralized system of independent agents and Flare’s enshrined data protocols.  Once minted, FXRP is fully composable within the Flare ecosystem and can be integrated directly into protocols without additional workarounds. To ensure security, the FAssets framework has undergone at least four independent audits, including reviews from Zellic and Coinspect, alongside Immunefi-powered bug bounties and community assessments via Code4rena.  The system is also monitored around the clock by Hypernative, with rapid response measures in place. Acquiring FXRP Users can mint FXRP by acquiring XRP on the XRP Ledger, withdrawing to a self-custody wallet that supports Flare and XRPL, and using minting tools such as AU or Oracle Daemon. A cap of 5 million FXRP will apply during the first week, gradually increasing over time. FXRP can also be acquired via decentralized exchanges, including SparkDEX, BlazeSwap, and Enosys, or through wallets such as Luminite and Oxen Flow, which support built-in swaps and bridging functionality. Incentives at launch To encourage adoption, Flare will distribute incentives in the form of rFLR to liquidity pools that contribute…
Threshold
T$0.01525-1.10%
Capverse
CAP$0.1093-3.71%
XRP
XRP$2.7589-2.95%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 22:46
Delen
Unleash Potential: Flare Network’s FXRP Revolutionizes DeFi Access for XRP

Unleash Potential: Flare Network’s FXRP Revolutionizes DeFi Access for XRP

BitcoinWorld Unleash Potential: Flare Network’s FXRP Revolutionizes DeFi Access for XRP The world of decentralized finance (DeFi) is constantly evolving, and a major new development is set to excite XRP enthusiasts. Flare Network has just launched FXRP, an innovative solution designed to bring XRP directly into the heart of DeFi applications. This move opens up a wealth of new possibilities for XRP holders, allowing them to engage with lending, borrowing, and trading platforms like never before. It’s a significant step towards a more interconnected crypto ecosystem. What is FXRP and Why is it a Game-Changer for XRP? At its core, FXRP is an over-collateralized, wrapped version of XRP. Think of it as a digital twin of XRP, but one that lives on the Flare Network. This design is crucial because XRP itself doesn’t natively support smart contracts in the same way that Ethereum or other DeFi-centric blockchains do. Consequently, XRP has largely been excluded from the burgeoning DeFi sector. However, FXRP changes this narrative completely. By wrapping XRP, Flare Network creates a token that can interact with smart contracts on its own blockchain. This means XRP holders can now: Access a wider range of DeFi protocols. Participate in decentralized lending and borrowing. Engage in yield farming opportunities. Trade their XRP on decentralized exchanges. This initiative transforms XRP from a primarily transactional asset into a more versatile, programmable one within the DeFi landscape. How Can You Acquire and Utilize FXRP? Getting your hands on FXRP is straightforward, offering flexibility for users. You have two primary methods to acquire this wrapped token. First, users can mint FXRP directly on the Flare Network. This process typically involves locking up an equivalent amount of XRP as collateral, ensuring the wrapped token remains fully backed. Alternatively, if direct minting isn’t your preference, you can acquire FXRP on various decentralized exchanges (DEXs). Platforms like SparkDEX, BlazeSwap, and Enosys are among the initial venues where you can trade for FXRP. This accessibility makes it easy for existing DeFi users and new participants alike to join the Flare Network ecosystem and explore its offerings. The over-collateralization aspect adds an extra layer of security, providing confidence in the token’s backing. Expanding DeFi Horizons: The Broader Impact of FXRP The introduction of FXRP extends far beyond just enabling XRP holders to participate in DeFi. It has a much broader impact on the entire decentralized finance ecosystem. By integrating a widely adopted asset like XRP, Flare Network significantly boosts the total value locked (TVL) and liquidity available within DeFi. This influx of capital and users can lead to more robust and efficient markets. Moreover, FXRP positions Flare Network as a vital bridge between different blockchain ecosystems. It demonstrates how assets from one chain can gain new functionality and utility on another, fostering greater interoperability. This cross-chain capability is essential for the long-term growth and sustainability of decentralized finance, as it breaks down silos and encourages a more unified digital economy. The potential for future integrations with other tokens and protocols is immense, further solidifying Flare’s role. Navigating the Challenges and Future of FXRP While the launch of FXRP presents exciting opportunities, it’s also important to consider potential challenges. As with any new technology in the crypto space, security remains a paramount concern. The integrity of the wrapping mechanism and the underlying smart contracts must be rigorously maintained. Furthermore, user adoption and education will be key to the success of FXRP. New users need clear guidance on how to safely mint, acquire, and use the token in various DeFi applications. The competitive landscape also plays a role; other wrapped assets exist, and FXRP must demonstrate its unique value proposition. However, with its strong backing and the innovative approach of Flare Network, FXRP is well-positioned for growth. Its ability to unlock XRP’s potential for DeFi is a powerful differentiator, promising a vibrant future for both the token and the network. Actionable Insights: Getting Started with FXRP in DeFi If you’re an XRP holder looking to explore the new opportunities presented by FXRP, here are some actionable insights to help you get started: Do Your Research: Before engaging with any DeFi platform, thoroughly research its reputation, security audits, and user reviews. Understand how FXRP interacts with specific protocols. Understand the Risks: DeFi carries inherent risks, including smart contract vulnerabilities, impermanent loss, and market volatility. Familiarize yourself with these risks before committing funds. Start Small: Consider starting with a small amount of FXRP to familiarize yourself with the process of minting, acquiring, and using it in DeFi applications. Stay Informed: Follow official Flare Network channels and reputable crypto news sources to stay updated on new integrations, security announcements, and community developments related to FXRP. By taking these steps, you can confidently navigate the exciting new world that FXRP opens up for XRP within decentralized finance. In conclusion, the launch of FXRP by Flare Network is a monumental step forward for the XRP community and the broader DeFi ecosystem. It effectively bridges a gap, allowing one of the most widely held cryptocurrencies to participate actively in decentralized finance. This innovation not only expands the utility of XRP but also reinforces Flare Network’s commitment to building a more interconnected and functional blockchain world. As FXRP gains traction, we can expect to see a surge in innovative DeFi applications and a more vibrant, inclusive financial landscape for all. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What exactly is FXRP? A1: FXRP is an over-collateralized, wrapped version of XRP, specifically designed to enable XRP holders to use their assets within decentralized finance (DeFi) applications on the Flare Network. Q2: How is FXRP different from standard XRP? A2: While FXRP is backed by XRP, its key difference is that it resides on the Flare Network and is compatible with smart contracts. This allows it to be used in DeFi protocols for lending, borrowing, and trading, which standard XRP cannot do natively. Q3: Where can I acquire FXRP? A3: You can acquire FXRP by minting it directly on the Flare Network by locking up XRP, or by purchasing it on decentralized exchanges such as SparkDEX, BlazeSwap, and Enosys. Q4: What are the main benefits of using FXRP in DeFi? A4: The primary benefits include gaining access to a wide array of DeFi services like lending, borrowing, and trading on DEXs, thereby increasing the utility and potential earning opportunities for XRP holders within the decentralized ecosystem. Q5: What is Flare Network’s role in the creation of FXRP? A5: Flare Network is the blockchain platform that hosts FXRP. It provides the smart contract functionality and infrastructure necessary to wrap XRP and enable its use in DeFi applications, acting as a bridge for XRP into the decentralized world. If you found this article insightful and believe in the potential of FXRP to revolutionize DeFi, please share it with your network! Help spread the word about how Flare Network is bridging the gap for XRP holders and expanding the possibilities within decentralized finance. Your support helps grow our community and keeps everyone informed about the latest crypto innovations. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping decentralized finance institutional adoption. This post Unleash Potential: Flare Network’s FXRP Revolutionizes DeFi Access for XRP first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01525-1.10%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01422-1.86%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.0635-5.08%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/24 22:45
Delen
SEC keurt versimpelde regels goed voor Grayscale’s ETH ETFs

SEC keurt versimpelde regels goed voor Grayscale’s ETH ETFs

De Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) heeft een belangrijke regelwijziging goedgekeurd die directe gevolgen heeft voor de Ethereum markt. Twee beursproducten van Grayscale, namelijk de Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF en de Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF, mogen voortaan verhandeld worden onder de ‘generieke’ beursnoteringsregels van NYSE Arca. Hierdoor is... Het bericht SEC keurt versimpelde regels goed voor Grayscale’s ETH ETFs verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004104-6.02%
OP
OP$0.6528-2.59%
Ethereum
ETH$3,930.62-2.29%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/24 22:37
Delen
Why Is Solana Falling Harder Than Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP This Week?

Why Is Solana Falling Harder Than Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP This Week?

Solana is underperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP this week as analysts cite deleveraging pressure, priced-in corporate purchases, and upcoming FTX distributions.
XRP
XRP$2.7589-2.95%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003097-4.70%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/24 22:35
Delen

Trending nieuws

Meer

Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week

American Express Platinum Card Refresh 2025: $895 fee, $3,500 perks

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit

South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1

PYUSD Token Burn: Unpacking the Astonishing 600 Million Vanish