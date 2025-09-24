MEXC-beurs
Solana to $300? All Odds Finally Aligns Amid Treasury Adoption Boom
Analysts and market watchers are expecting the Solana price to hit $300 soon. Their optimism stems from the growing number of SOL treasury firms. The post Solana to $300? All Odds Finally Aligns Amid Treasury Adoption Boom appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/09/24 23:41
Ripple Expands RLUSD Utility With BlackRock BUIDL and VanEck VBILL Integration
Ripple and Securitize have collaborated to launch a smart contract to encourage the exchange of BUIDL and VBIlL to RLUSD. According to the reports, this initiative could increase XRPL access and new utility. Leading provider of digital asset infrastructure for financial institutions, Ripple, and the leading platform for tokenizing Real World Assets (RWAs) Securitize have [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/24 23:39
Core DAO's first Bitcoin-collateralized ETP has been listed on the London Stock Exchange
PANews reported on September 24 that according to Cointelegraph, the first Bitcoin-collateralized ETP launched by Core DAO has been listed on the London Stock Exchange.
PANews
2025/09/24 23:32
Calm at the Top: Gold, Stocks Soar While Crypto Stumbles
Bullion has surged past $3,700 an ounce, and the S&P 500 has gained more than a third this year despite trade tensions and stretched valuations. Crypto tells a different story: Monday’s $1.5 billion liquidation cascade sent Bitcoin and Ether tumbling, exposing how leverage still drives the market.
Blockhead
2025/09/24 23:19
Solana Ecosystem Perpetual Contract DEX BULK Completes $8 Million Seed Round
PANews reported on September 24 that according to SolanaFloor, Solana's perpetual contract DEX BULK completed an $8 million seed round of financing, led by 6th Man Ventures and Robot Ventures, with participation from Big Brain Holdings, Wintermute, and Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko. According to reports, BULK attempts to solve problems such as surging priority fees and network congestion by integrating the execution layer directly into Solana's validator stack. BULK is expected to launch a testnet in the next few weeks and plans to officially launch the mainnet in the fourth quarter.
PANews
2025/09/24 23:09
Hash Hedge and Walbi announced the launch of the WSCT crypto trading tournament
International trading company Hash Hedge, which provides traders with capital to manage, along with AI trading platform Walbi, announced the launch of the World Series of Crypto Trading (WSCT) crypto trading tournament, with the finals to be held offline in Dubai. This was announced to Incrypted by the organizers of the event. A new global […] Сообщение Hash Hedge and Walbi announced the launch of the WSCT crypto trading tournament появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted
2025/09/24 22:51
Tariffs play large role in this year’s price increases, corporate finance leaders claim
Tariffs are playing a large role in this year’s price increases, a poll of corporate finance leaders released Wednesday shows. The CFO Survey, conducted by Duke University with the Richmond and Atlanta Federal Reserve Banks, reports that executives say tariffs account for about one-third of their firms’ price gains this year. With the latest inflation […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/24 22:18
Fed cuts rates by 25 bps: jobs at risk, crypto unsettled
Recently, the Federal Reserve cut the benchmark rate by 25 basis points, the first cut in nine months.
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/24 22:17
UK nabs suspect in ransomware attack that disrupted major European airports
A man has been arrested in West Sussex by the UK’s National Crime Agency after a ransomware attack caused massive delays at several European airports last weekend. The arrest, made on Wednesday, targeted a man in his forties who is now facing charges under the UK’s Computer Misuse Act. He has been released on conditional […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/24 22:05
Hyperliquid’s native USDH stablecoin goes live with USDH/USDC trading pair
Hyperliquid’s native stablecoin, USDH, has officially gone live with the trading pair USDH/USDC. According to the decentralized exchange’s order book, volumes began moving soon after launch, with roughly $2.24 million changing hands during the opening stretch. USDH is a dollar-pegged token developed by Native Markets, which secured the mandate to issue the stablecoin earlier this […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/24 21:51
