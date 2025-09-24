2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Solana to $300? All Odds Finally Aligns Amid Treasury Adoption Boom

Solana to $300? All Odds Finally Aligns Amid Treasury Adoption Boom

Analysts and market watchers are expecting the Solana price to hit $300 soon. Their optimism stems from the growing number of SOL treasury firms. The post Solana to $300? All Odds Finally Aligns Amid Treasury Adoption Boom appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Solana
SOL$196.31-4.14%
Boom
BOOM$0.007568-2.19%
SOON
SOON$0.3323-5.27%
Delen
Coinspeaker2025/09/24 23:41
Delen
Ripple Expands RLUSD Utility With BlackRock BUIDL and VanEck VBILL Integration

Ripple Expands RLUSD Utility With BlackRock BUIDL and VanEck VBILL Integration

Ripple and Securitize have collaborated to launch a smart contract to encourage the exchange of BUIDL and VBIlL to RLUSD.  According to the reports, this initiative could increase XRPL access and new utility.  Leading provider of digital asset infrastructure for financial institutions, Ripple, and the leading platform for tokenizing Real World Assets (RWAs) Securitize have [...]]]>
RealLink
REAL$0.06189-0.78%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004634-4.74%
Delen
Crypto News Flash2025/09/24 23:39
Delen
Core DAO's first Bitcoin-collateralized ETP has been listed on the London Stock Exchange

Core DAO's first Bitcoin-collateralized ETP has been listed on the London Stock Exchange

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Cointelegraph, the first Bitcoin-collateralized ETP launched by Core DAO has been listed on the London Stock Exchange.
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1063-5.25%
Core DAO
CORE$0.3761-4.95%
Delen
PANews2025/09/24 23:32
Delen
Calm at the Top: Gold, Stocks Soar While Crypto Stumbles

Calm at the Top: Gold, Stocks Soar While Crypto Stumbles

Bullion has surged past $3,700 an ounce, and the S&P 500 has gained more than a third this year despite trade tensions and stretched valuations. Crypto tells a different story: Monday’s $1.5 billion liquidation cascade sent Bitcoin and Ether tumbling, exposing how leverage still drives the market.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07366-11.46%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09348-5.38%
Delen
Blockhead2025/09/24 23:19
Delen
Solana Ecosystem Perpetual Contract DEX BULK Completes $8 Million Seed Round

Solana Ecosystem Perpetual Contract DEX BULK Completes $8 Million Seed Round

PANews reported on September 24 that according to SolanaFloor, Solana's perpetual contract DEX BULK completed an $8 million seed round of financing, led by 6th Man Ventures and Robot Ventures, with participation from Big Brain Holdings, Wintermute, and Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko. According to reports, BULK attempts to solve problems such as surging priority fees and network congestion by integrating the execution layer directly into Solana's validator stack. BULK is expected to launch a testnet in the next few weeks and plans to officially launch the mainnet in the fourth quarter.
SEED
SEED$0.001076-2.97%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00558-9.56%
Solayer
LAYER$0.417-3.22%
Delen
PANews2025/09/24 23:09
Delen
Hash Hedge and Walbi announced the launch of the WSCT crypto trading tournament

Hash Hedge and Walbi announced the launch of the WSCT crypto trading tournament

International trading company Hash Hedge, which provides traders with capital to manage, along with AI trading platform Walbi, announced the launch of the World Series of Crypto Trading (WSCT) crypto trading tournament, with the finals to be held offline in Dubai. This was announced to Incrypted by the organizers of the event. A new global […] Сообщение Hash Hedge and Walbi announced the launch of the WSCT crypto trading tournament появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.116-4.36%
Delen
Incrypted2025/09/24 22:51
Delen
Tariffs play large role in this year’s price increases, corporate finance leaders claim

Tariffs play large role in this year’s price increases, corporate finance leaders claim

Tariffs are playing a large role in this year’s price increases, a poll of corporate finance leaders released Wednesday shows. The CFO Survey, conducted by Duke University with the Richmond and Atlanta Federal Reserve Banks, reports that executives say tariffs account for about one-third of their firms’ price gains this year. With the latest inflation […]
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03697-1.01%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02176-5.14%
Delen
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 22:18
Delen
Fed cuts rates by 25 bps: jobs at risk, crypto unsettled

Fed cuts rates by 25 bps: jobs at risk, crypto unsettled

Recently, the Federal Reserve cut the benchmark rate by 25 basis points, the first cut in nine months.
Delen
The Cryptonomist2025/09/24 22:17
Delen
UK nabs suspect in ransomware attack that disrupted major European airports

UK nabs suspect in ransomware attack that disrupted major European airports

A man has been arrested in West Sussex by the UK’s National Crime Agency after a ransomware attack caused massive delays at several European airports last weekend. The arrest, made on Wednesday, targeted a man in his forties who is now facing charges under the UK’s Computer Misuse Act. He has been released on conditional […]
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00558-9.56%
Major
MAJOR$0.11687-11.30%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03142-4.67%
Delen
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 22:05
Delen
Hyperliquid’s native USDH stablecoin goes live with USDH/USDC trading pair

Hyperliquid’s native USDH stablecoin goes live with USDH/USDC trading pair

Hyperliquid’s native stablecoin, USDH, has officially gone live with the trading pair USDH/USDC. According to the decentralized exchange’s order book, volumes began moving soon after launch, with roughly $2.24 million changing hands during the opening stretch.  USDH is a dollar-pegged token developed by Native Markets, which secured the mandate to issue the stablecoin earlier this […]
USDCoin
USDC$0.999-0.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01154-2.78%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01766+17.81%
Delen
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 21:51
Delen

Trending nieuws

Meer

Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week

American Express Platinum Card Refresh 2025: $895 fee, $3,500 perks

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit

South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1

PYUSD Token Burn: Unpacking the Astonishing 600 Million Vanish