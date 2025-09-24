Senator Behind Market Structure Says Bill Could Address Crypto ATM Scams

With members of the US Senate Banking Committee expected to vote on legislation to address digital asset market structure by the end of the month, one of the bill's proponents has suggested that the chamber's version could address fraud through cryptocurrency ATMs. In a Monday X post, Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis said one of the issues she and New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand "hope to address in market structure" was instances of fraud involving Bitcoin (BTC) ATMs. She cited a report in which the Cheyenne police department "identified 50 instances of fraud" predominantly affecting seniors through crypto ATMs, totaling "more than $645,000." Source: Senator Cynthia Lummis To date, the federal government has not passed a law to specifically address fraud from crypto ATMs and kiosks. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation reported that it had received about 11,000 complaints of fraud cases at crypto kiosks in 2024, resulting in more than $246 million in losses. Lummis' statement came as the Senate Banking Committee — where she is a member of the majority party — is expected to vote on a bill to establish clear rules for digital asset regulation and cryptocurrency companies in the US. The Wyoming senator said she hoped for the bill to be signed into law by 2026. The US House of Representatives passed its version of market structure, the CLARITY Act, in July, but the final text did not appear to mention ATMs, with the possible exception of exchanges developing "automated systems in accordance with industry standards." The latest Senate draft bill, released by Republican leadership in September, similarly did not mention crypto kiosks or ATMs. Related: Crypto ATM limits and bans sweep across US: Here's why