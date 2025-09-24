2025-09-26 Friday

Senator Behind Market Structure Says Bill Could Address Crypto ATM Scams

The post Senator Behind Market Structure Says Bill Could Address Crypto ATM Scams appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With members of the US Senate Banking Committee expected to vote on legislation to address digital asset market structure by the end of the month, one of the bill’s proponents has suggested that the chamber’s version could address fraud through cryptocurrency ATMs.  In a Monday X post, Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis said one of the issues she and New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand “hope to address in market structure” was instances of fraud involving Bitcoin (BTC) ATMs. She cited a report in which the Cheyenne police department “identified 50 instances of fraud” predominantly affecting seniors through crypto ATMs, totaling “more than $645,000.” Source: Senator Cynthia Lummis To date, the federal government has not passed a law to specifically address fraud from crypto ATMs and kiosks. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation reported that it had received about 11,000 complaints of fraud cases at crypto kiosks in 2024, resulting in more than $246 million in losses. Lummis’ statement came as the Senate Banking Committee — where she is a member of the majority party — is expected to vote on a bill to establish clear rules for digital asset regulation and cryptocurrency companies in the US. The Wyoming senator said she hoped for the bill to be signed into law by 2026. The US House of Representatives passed its version of market structure, the CLARITY Act, in July, but the final text did not appear to mention ATMs, with the possible exception of exchanges developing “automated systems in accordance with industry standards.” The latest Senate draft bill, released by Republican leadership in September, similarly did not mention crypto kiosks or ATMs. Related: Crypto ATM limits and bans sweep across US: Here’s why Many in the cryptocurrency industry have been eyeing Congress for updates on market structure since the House passed the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 23:35
SAP partners with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT to Germany's public sector

German software giant SAP SE announced on Wednesday that it will team up with OpenAI to deliver artificial intelligence services like ChatGPT to Germany’s public sector through a new program called “OpenAI for Germany.” According to a joint statement from both companies, the partnership will provide these AI tools through SAP’s Delos Cloud platform, which […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 23:15
The supply of USDT on Ethereum has reached $80 billion, surpassing Tron.

PANews reported on September 24th that Ethereum has regained its position as the primary network for USDT supply, reaching $80 billion, surpassing Tron after falling behind in early March. Ethereum's recovery suggests that users value its mature DeFi ecosystem and institutional-grade infrastructure over Tron's lower transaction costs. Currently, daily stablecoin transfers on Ethereum are approaching 1 million, demonstrating not only the significant static holdings of USDT but also its active application in payments and settlements.
PANews2025/09/24 23:01
Dogecoin (DOGE) Rose Over 10,000% in 2021, Could This $0.035 Crypto Beat That?

Dogecoin (DOGE) enjoyed a record-breaking 10,000% gain in 2021 that went to the hearts of retail traders and meme enthusiasts alike. However, such parabolic rises are driven by speculative mania and are difficult to follow. Rather, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is making its way through its utility-oriented approach. At presale stage 6 at $0.035, MUTM is […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 23:00
Bitcoin to $150,000 By Christmas? Scaramucci Makes Bold Call on CNBC ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Bitcoin to $150,000 By Christmas? Scaramucci Makes Bold Call on CNBC ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital and managing partner, has once again underlined his conviction that Bitcoin could close 2025 at $150,000. Scaramucci defended his outlook and maintained the $150,000 year-end target. He attributed recent dips to seasonal weakness and framed his outlook in terms of long-term trends and demand. Scaramucci Restates Bitcoin Price Target During the CNBC segment, Scaramucci confirmed he is holding firm on his year-end projection. He acknowledged that Bitcoin’s price path is volatile, but argued that institutional demand remains strong enough to support the target. The CNBC clip was later shared on X (formerly Twitter), where Scaramucci was quoted as saying that Bitcoin could drop below $100,000, he also  projected, 90,80, and 75 is possible’’  or surge toward $150,000 “fairly quickly.” Despite those swings, he reiterated that his forecast for  November and December remains $150,000. Scaramucci cautioned viewers that Bitcoin is not immune to volatility. Prices could experience sharp moves on both the downside and upside in the months ahead. Advertisement &nbsp Following the CNBC broadcast, Scaramucci is “sticking” to his $150,000 forecast. The phrasing quickly gained traction across financial media headlines. Social media aggregator accounts also circulated clips that attributed the statement to CBBC, though the full verified interview was aired on CNBC’s Squawk Box. By linking his $150,000 forecast to ETF demand, Scaramucci aligns with other fund managers who argue that institutional allocations increasingly influence crypto. He described the ETFs as one of the clearest signals of long-term adoption, contrasting with the speculative trading that characterized earlier cycles. Anthony Scaramucci’s latest remarks underscore the increasing influence of institutional demand and ETF inflows on shaping Bitcoin’s outlook. His $150,000 year-end projection, delivered on CNBC in September 2025, reflects confidence in those structural factors, even as he acknowledges that volatility could push the price lower…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 22:59
Eric Balchunas calls exchange-traded funds 'tokens with benefits'

Senior ETF Analyst for Bloomberg, Eric Balchunas, has touted crypto exchange-traded funds and called them “tokens with benefits,”  because they have “everything crypto tokens offer.” Balchunas was responding to an X post comment from USDM stablecoin business development lead James Meidinger on Wednesday, writing:  “ETFs have everything tokens offer: instant access, minuscule costs, flexibility, and […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 22:56
Meteora proposes to distribute 3% of TGE reserves to Jupiter stakers in the form of liquidity position NFTs

PANews reported on September 24th that Solana's ecosystem liquidity protocol, Meteora, has announced a new proposal following backlash over its JUP staker distribution plan. 3% of the MET TGE reserve will be distributed to Jupiter stakers in the form of liquidity position NFTs on a time-weighted basis, providing stakers with MET/USDC liquidity exposure upon the token's launch.
PANews2025/09/24 22:47
Economists reject Trump Fed Pick's projections for ignoring AI spending, inflation

Steve Miran, Donald Trump’s pick for the Federal Reserve board, is under fire after pushing for rate cuts that go way beyond what markets expected. As Cryptopolitan reported, he voted for a sharp cut last week, then doubled down in a speech on Monday where he laid out his full argument. Steve wants interest rates […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 22:41
XRP Price Prediction for September 24

Can XRP test $3 zone soon?
Coinstats2025/09/24 22:35
Bernstein raises IREN price target, sees 80% upside on ‘exponential’ AI cloud scaling as stock hits fresh all-time high

IREN's AI cloud buildout could deliver $500 million in annual revenue by early 2026, according to analysts at Bernstein.
Coinstats2025/09/24 22:33
