2025-09-26 Friday
3 Meme Coins That Could Explode 15,000%: One Dogecoin Challenger Could Do It by Year-End
Three standouts are leading the chatter. Pepeto (PEPETO) is already emerging as a Dogecoin challenger thanks to its presale momentum […] The post 3 Meme Coins That Could Explode 15,000%: One Dogecoin Challenger Could Do It by Year-End appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/24 23:43
Central Bank of Brazil Tightens Forex Rules, Impacting Crypto Sector
TLDR Brazil’s Central Bank is introducing stricter regulations for electronic forex platforms in the country. The new rules require forex operators to obtain official permits and report detailed transaction data. A $10,000 per transfer cap for individuals will be implemented for both forex and potential crypto transactions. Crypto exchanges facilitating cross-border transfers or currency swaps [...] The post Central Bank of Brazil Tightens Forex Rules, Impacting Crypto Sector appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/24 23:36
Best Meme Coin to Buy: Analysts Call This Viral Token the PEPE And SHIB Slayer
Crypto traders are hunting for the best meme coin to buy now, and one name keeps dominating conversations: Layer Brett. While Pepe Coin and Shiba Inu remain popular with retail investors, analysts argue that Layer Brett is carving out a lane of its own with serious potential to outshine both. Layer Brett’s Explosive Start Layer [...] The post Best Meme Coin to Buy: Analysts Call This Viral Token the PEPE And SHIB Slayer appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/24 23:30
Bastion raises $14.6 million in funding backed by Coinbase Ventures, Sony, Samsung, and a16z Crypto
The post Bastion raises $14.6 million in funding backed by Coinbase Ventures, Sony, Samsung, and a16z Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bastion, a white-label stablecoin startup, raised $14.6M in a funding round led by Coinbase Ventures. Other major backers include Sony, Samsung, a16z Crypto, and Hashed. Bastion, a white-label stablecoin startup, secured $14.6 million in funding led by Coinbase Ventures, with participation from Sony and Samsung. The startup provides technology and compliance outsourcing services for stablecoin issuance and was founded by former a16z executives. The funding round also included backing from a16z Crypto and Hashed. Bastion focuses on enabling compliant stablecoin issuance for mainstream adoption as payment infrastructure. The investment comes as stablecoins have reached nearly $300 billion in total market capitalization. Tech giants are increasingly integrating stablecoins into payment systems to optimize their treasury and payment operations. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/coinbase-sony-samsung-bastion-funding-round/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 23:27
Profit Even in a Bear Market: US Investors Use IOTA Miner to Earn Their First Million Dollars, Waiting for the Bull Run
Amidst the ongoing bear market in the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP prices have continued to decline, leaving many investors worried about the potential loss of their assets. However, some US investors are using the IOTA Miner app to earn their first million dollars—making steady profits during the bear market while preparing for the [...] The post Profit Even in a Bear Market: US Investors Use IOTA Miner to Earn Their First Million Dollars, Waiting for the Bull Run appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/24 23:00
AI vs. AI: The $10.4b cybersecurity war you’re not seeing
Eighty percent of ransomware attacks now use artificial intelligence, but AI cybersecurity is catching up, according to a new report. Cybersecurity in 2025 is no longer just human versus human: it’s AI versus AI. According to a report by OutreachX,…
Crypto.news
2025/09/24 22:58
Term Structure Labs Launches Institutional Fixed-Rate Digital Asset Lending/Borrowing Platform
BitcoinWorld Term Structure Labs Launches Institutional Fixed-Rate Digital Asset Lending/Borrowing Platform HONG KONG, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Term Structure Labs Limited announced the launch of Term Structure Institutional (TSI), a platform that provides fixed-rate lending and borrowing infrastructure for digital assets to institutional clients, including hedge funds, asset managers, and qualified financial institutions. TSI combines Fireblocks Multi-Party Computation (MPC) wallet technology with an Electronic Communication Network (ECN) to enable predictable fixed-term financing. Dual Operating Modes The platform offers two environments for institutional clients: DeFi Mode: Anonymous trading with automated smart contract settlement, providing deep liquidity through centralized order matching and decentralized execution. Indication Mode: Bilateral transactions between pre-agreed institutional counterparties with customized terms and flexible settlement arrangements. Enterprise Security TSI implements Fireblocks’ 2-of-2 MPC signature scheme, ensuring distributed key management where no single party maintains unilateral asset control. This architecture meets institutional compliance and risk management requirements. Core capabilities include: Automated collateral monitoring and liquidation Multi-signature withdrawal controls Comprehensive audit trails Market Solution TSI addresses institutional challenges, including unpredictable funding in open-term markets, security concerns in decentralized protocols, and inefficient OTC price discovery. The platform provides transparent benchmarks and standardized terms required for institutional participation. “Financial institutions require a level of certainty comparable to traditional fixed-income infrastructure,” stated Jerry Li, CEO at Term Structure Labs Limited. “TSI delivers enterprise-grade controls necessary for institutional digital asset strategies.” The platform supports institutional transaction sizes with dedicated onboarding and integration support for qualified market participants. Qualified institutions can request access to TSI at https://ts.finance/term-structure-institutional About Term Structure Labs Limited Term Structure Labs Limited develops and offers comprehensive fixed-rate leverage, lending, and borrowing solutions for digital assets. This post Term Structure Labs Launches Institutional Fixed-Rate Digital Asset Lending/Borrowing Platform first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats
2025/09/24 22:40
Top 5 Sites to Open CSGO Cases in 2025 – Best Platforms
When it comes to CSGO skins, we all know that feeling of staring at your inventory and wishing you had something – else! Maybe it’s finally getting rid of that basic AK skin you’ve had forever, or chasing some of the cool new ones that you’ve seen other players using. Counter-Strike skins have turned into […]
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/24 22:36
Bessent Faults Powell for Not Signaling 150 bps Fed Rate Cut by Year-End
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/09/24 22:30
Crypto ATM in the spotlight: 11,000 complaints and 246 million burned
In the past year, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has collected approximately 11,000 complaints related to scams involving crypto kiosks.
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/24 22:22
