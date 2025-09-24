2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
LILPEPE price prediction: Early forecasts point to massive rise in 2025

LILPEPE price prediction: Early forecasts point to massive rise in 2025

Little Pepe presale hits $25.9m with token at $0.0022, eyeing $28.8m goal and massive growth potential in 2025. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), an ETH-compatible L2 memecoin, is now priced at $0.0022 in its ongoing presale at the 13th Stage. Projections indicate…
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009979-2.19%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001185-4.81%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01155-2.69%
Delen
Crypto.news2025/09/24 23:43
Delen
Autris acquires BitCorp Capital to expand its Bitcoin reserve strategy and raise $30 million in funding

Autris acquires BitCorp Capital to expand its Bitcoin reserve strategy and raise $30 million in funding

PANews reported on September 24th that Autris (OTCID: AUTR), a Panamanian Bitcoin treasury company, announced the completion of its acquisition of BitCorp Capital. The company has acquired 100% of BitCorp Capital's shares, aiming to significantly expand its Bitcoin treasury strategy. The company issued 30 million Earn-Out shares to the sellers, which will be issued based on a formula calculated based on net assets, capital increases, and other performance metrics of the combined entity. The company also announced plans to raise up to $30 million from accredited investors.
LayerNet
NET$0.00007455-12.53%
Delen
PANews2025/09/24 23:31
Delen
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$290 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$290 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on September 24th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $290 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $96.6262 million in long positions and $194 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $61.1768 million, and the total liquidation amount for ETH was $68.0968 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,453.27-2.19%
Ethereum
ETH$3,930.3-2.30%
Delen
PANews2025/09/24 23:30
Delen
Hyperliquid’s Bold Mission to Revolutionize Stablecoins

Hyperliquid’s Bold Mission to Revolutionize Stablecoins

In a rapidly evolving crypto landscape, innovative projects are continuously seeking ways to improve stability and integrate more closely with mainstream financial systems. Hyperliquid, a high-performance decentralized exchange, is now exploring the creation of its own stablecoin — USDH — designed to benefit its ecosystem directly by recycling yield profits and enhancing regulatory compliance. With [...]
Moonveil
MORE$0.07366-11.46%
MISSION
MISSION$0.00001073+3.57%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00526-3.66%
Delen
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/24 23:16
Delen
ChatGPT Was Asked Which Crypto Could Be Like Buying Bitcoin at $1,000 or Ethereum at $50

ChatGPT Was Asked Which Crypto Could Be Like Buying Bitcoin at $1,000 or Ethereum at $50

The post ChatGPT Was Asked Which Crypto Could Be Like Buying Bitcoin at $1,000 or Ethereum at $50 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News When asked which crypto coin today could mirror the life-changing gains of buying Bitcoin at $1,000 or Ethereum at $50, ChatGPT’s response pointed to Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a surprising coin with high-upside potential. The comparison underscores the rare chance for exponential returns, what some would call a modern 100x setup.  Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has surged …
1
1$0.008716-34.73%
SuperRare
RARE$0.04969-1.60%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003357-4.76%
Delen
CoinPedia2025/09/24 23:16
Delen
Trump meets Milei and promises support without bailout

Trump meets Milei and promises support without bailout

The United States is negotiating a $20 billion swap line with Argentina’s central bank and preparing to buy Argentine dollar bonds, Scott Bessent said on Wednesday, confirming Washington’s plan to give direct financial backing to President Javier Milei. The announcement followed a high-stakes meeting held Tuesday in New York between Donald Trump and Milei, during […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.53-0.68%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000307-2.84%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.07222-5.97%
Delen
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 23:10
Delen
Dogecoin Price Prediction Points to $2.20, But This $0.005 Meme Coin Could Reach $1 Before DOGE

Dogecoin Price Prediction Points to $2.20, But This $0.005 Meme Coin Could Reach $1 Before DOGE

The latest Dogecoin price prediction has become a hot topic as the original meme coin looks to extend its presence in the next market cycle. With DOGE currently trading at just under $0.25, analysts are debating whether it has the strength to push toward $2.20 over the coming years. At the same time, attention is […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction Points to $2.20, But This $0.005 Meme Coin Could Reach $1 Before DOGE appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
1
1$0.008716-34.73%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013583-2.06%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02816-3.29%
Delen
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 22:50
Delen
Top 10 Coins Struggle; Here’s Why $BNB is Posting Gains

Top 10 Coins Struggle; Here’s Why $BNB is Posting Gains

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/top-10-coins-struggle-heres-why-bnb-is/
Binance Coin
BNB$948.76-4.55%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01659+0.51%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/24 22:36
Delen
Google AI Unveils Mixboard: Revolutionizing Digital Creativity with an AI Mood Board App

Google AI Unveils Mixboard: Revolutionizing Digital Creativity with an AI Mood Board App

BitcoinWorld Google AI Unveils Mixboard: Revolutionizing Digital Creativity with an AI Mood Board App In the rapidly evolving landscape of technology, where artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries from finance to art, Google has once again pushed the boundaries with its latest innovation: the Mixboard app. For those interested in cryptocurrencies and the broader tech sphere, understanding the advancements in Google AI is crucial, as these technologies often underpin future decentralized applications and user experiences. Mixboard, an AI-powered mood board application, is set to redefine how we visualize and create, offering a compelling glimpse into the future of digital creativity. What is Mixboard: Redefining the AI Mood Board Experience? Google’s venture into the realm of visual inspiration with Mixboard directly challenges established platforms like Pinterest. Unlike traditional mood boards that rely on existing image collections, Mixboard empowers users to start from scratch using simple text prompts. Imagine needing ideas for a new home office design or a themed event; with Mixboard, you simply type your vision, and the Google AI generates a curated selection of images and concepts. This innovative approach to the AI mood board eliminates the initial hurdle of finding suitable images, streamlining the creative process significantly. Pre-populated boards are also available, offering a helpful starting point for those seeking a creative spark. This shift marks a significant leap in how we approach brainstorming and visual ideation, making digital creativity more accessible than ever before. Unveiling the Power Behind Mixboard: What is Nano Banana? At the heart of Mixboard’s advanced image generation and editing capabilities lies Google’s cutting-edge image editing model, Nano Banana. This powerful AI model has garnered significant attention for its ability to handle complex edits and produce remarkably realistic images. The integration of Nano Banana into the Mixboard app demonstrates Google’s commitment to bringing its most sophisticated AI research directly into user-facing products. After generating initial images, users can leverage Nano Banana to make precise edits, combine elements, or even reimagine entire sections of their mood board. This level of granular control, powered by advanced Google AI, elevates Mixboard beyond a simple image aggregator, positioning it as a robust tool for detailed visual development and enhancing overall digital creativity. Why is Digital Creativity Booming? Insights from Gen Z and Beyond The demand for intuitive tools that foster digital creativity is undeniable, particularly among younger demographics. Pinterest witnessed viral success with its standalone collage-making app, Shuffles, which captivated Gen Z users for creating engaging TikTok content. This trend underscores a broader interest in visual expression and digital ideation. The Mixboard app is strategically positioned to cater to this growing demand, offering applications far beyond casual social media use. From brainstorming home decor and design concepts to planning event themes, executing DIY projects, or even visualizing fashion collections (as seen with Depop’s recent tool), Mixboard’s versatility is vast. The ability of the AI mood board to generate both images and text based on user prompts makes it an invaluable asset for anyone looking to bring their ideas to life visually, all powered by sophisticated Google AI. Exploring Mixboard’s Revolutionary Features: Beyond Traditional Boards The Mixboard app isn’t just about generating images; it’s about fostering an iterative and dynamic creative process. Google highlights several key features that set Mixboard apart: Text-to-Image Generation: Users can initiate projects with simple text prompts, allowing the Google AI to populate boards with relevant visuals. AI-Powered Editing: Leveraging Nano Banana, users can request edits, combinations, and modifications to generated images with natural language commands. Regenerate Options: Explore variations of existing images or entire boards with ‘regenerate’ or ‘more like this’ functions, continuously sparking new ideas for your AI mood board. Text Generation: The AI can also generate descriptive text based on the images on a user’s board, adding a narrative layer to visual concepts. Pre-Populated Boards: For those needing a creative kickstart, editable pre-designed boards are readily available. These features collectively enhance digital creativity by removing creative blocks and providing powerful tools for refinement and exploration. Navigating the Competitive Landscape: What’s Next for Google AI? While Google is a tech giant, the space for AI mood board tools isn’t entirely new. Startups like Landing (now defunct) and Verse (which seems to have influenced Mixboard’s design) have explored similar territories. Pinterest’s own integrated collage features, born from its Shuffles app, also present a direct competitor. However, Google’s distinct advantage lies in its immense Google AI research capabilities, exemplified by Nano Banana, and its broad user base. The initial public beta availability in the U.S. via Google Labs, coupled with a dedicated Discord community, indicates a strategic approach to gather feedback and rapidly iterate. This move is a clear signal of Google’s intent to dominate various facets of digital creativity, leveraging its core AI strengths to deliver innovative user experiences. How to Get Started with the Mixboard App Today? Ready to dive into the world of AI-powered visualization? U.S. users can easily access the Mixboard app beta by visiting labs.google/mixboard. This public beta offers an exciting opportunity to experiment with advanced Google AI tools and contribute to the evolution of digital creativity. Whether you’re a professional designer, a hobbyist, or simply someone looking for a new way to brainstorm, Mixboard provides an intuitive and powerful platform to bring your ideas to life with the help of Nano Banana. Google’s launch of Mixboard, powered by sophisticated Google AI and the remarkable Nano Banana model, represents a significant leap forward in digital creativity. By transforming the concept of an AI mood board from a static collection to a dynamic, AI-driven ideation platform, Mixboard is poised to empower users across various domains. It democratizes the creative process, making professional-grade visualization tools accessible to everyone. As AI continues to integrate deeper into our daily lives, tools like the Mixboard app will undoubtedly redefine how we think, design, and innovate. To learn more about the latest AI creative tools trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models features. This post Google AI Unveils Mixboard: Revolutionizing Digital Creativity with an AI Mood Board App first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01525-1.10%
Union
U$0.011022+11.01%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01422-1.86%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/24 22:35
Delen
Taiwan open to cutting off countries from dominant semiconductor sector

Taiwan open to cutting off countries from dominant semiconductor sector

Taiwan stopped selling computer chips to South Africa this week, the first time it has cut off semiconductor supplies to punish a country over political disagreements. On Tuesday, Taiwan’s government said it would not ship certain semiconductors to South Africa anymore. Officials blamed South Africa for doing things that “undermined our national and public security.” […]
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05558-0.87%
CHIPS Protocol
CHIPS$0.00043-12.24%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.58457-9.12%
Delen
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 22:30
Delen

Trending nieuws

Meer

Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week

American Express Platinum Card Refresh 2025: $895 fee, $3,500 perks

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit

South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1

PYUSD Token Burn: Unpacking the Astonishing 600 Million Vanish