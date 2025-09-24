2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Another $3 Rejection Ahead as Investors Hedge Into Layer Brett

Another $3 Rejection Ahead as Investors Hedge Into Layer Brett

The post Another $3 Rejection Ahead as Investors Hedge Into Layer Brett appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 17:42 XRP is once again hitting heavy resistance at the $3 mark, and investors are starting to question its next big move. Will XRP finally break higher, or is another rejection on the way? At the same time, a new challenger, Layer Brett, is catching interest with lightning-fast transactions, minimal fees, and large staking incentives. In this article, we’ll discuss the current XRP price outlook for 2025–2026 and why many investors are hedging into Layer Brett as one of the best cryptos to buy now. Layer Brett: The Next Big Layer 2 Opportunity Layer Brett is made for speed, growth, and rewards. It has minimal gas fees and transactions that happen almost instantly, and it stays connected to Ethereum for security. With MetaMask or Trust Wallet, users can buy and stake $LBRETT with ETH, USDT, or BNB in just a few seconds. Layer 2 makes staking more efficient, which means higher rewards. Layer Brett also offers gamified staking, NFT integrations, and clear tokenomics. Moreover, Layer Brett is designed to grow exponentially, with a maximum supply of 10 billion tokens. One of the best cryptos to invest in right now, $LBRETT gives early investors multiple benefits. The $LBRETT presale is currently doing well, bringing in over $4 million while tokens cost only $0.0058. Coinsult has audited the smart contract successfully, so you can trust Layer Brett. Moreover, Layer Brett is made for performance and real-world use, unlike Base’s Brett, which was created without any utility. Interoperability and bridging solutions are on the way, which will make the Layer Brett ecosystem work smoothly across chains. Backed by a strong community and developer support, Layer Brett is pursuing domination in the Layer 2 space. For investors looking for the best crypto investment this quarter, $LBRETT stands out…
Binance Coin
BNB$948.76-4.55%
RealLink
REAL$0.06189-0.78%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004104-6.02%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 00:37
Delen
Coinbase to list AUDD and XSGD stablecoins on September 29

Coinbase to list AUDD and XSGD stablecoins on September 29

The post Coinbase to list AUDD and XSGD stablecoins on September 29 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase will start listing AUDD and XSGD, two fiat-backed local stablecoins, on September 29 at 19:00 UTC, according to an official update published by the company. These are the first Australian dollar and Singapore dollar stablecoins to be added to the platform, with trading available globally; no regions are geo-blocked. The company claims that this move is part of its plan to help onboard a billion people into crypto by giving users the ability to transact in familiar currencies. People in Australia and Singapore will be able to convert AUD to AUDD and SGD to XSGD without paying fees, according to Coinbase. Local stablecoins start gaining serious traction The stablecoin market is blowing up. It crossed $250 billion in market cap by June 2025, which is a 50% jump from the previous year. In 2024, these tokens processed more than $30 trillion in transactions. And that number’s still climbing. Analysts now expect stablecoins could grow into a $2 trillion asset class in the next few years. That growth is dragging in businesses too. In Coinbase’s State of Crypto report, 81% of crypto-aware small and mid-sized U.S. businesses said they want to start using stablecoins for payments. On top of that, the number of Fortune 500 companies looking into stablecoins has more than tripled since last year. But almost everything onchain is still in U.S. dollars. About 60% of global currency reserves are held in USD, but 99% of stablecoins in circulation are pegged to it. That makes it hard for people outside of the U.S. to move money in their own currencies. Local stablecoins like AUDD and XSGD aim to fix that gap. A survey by Ipsos for Coinbase found that over 70% of crypto owners in Australia and Singapore want local stablecoins they can actually use. Coinbase says adding…
Union
U$0.011022+11.01%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.002501-31.44%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07366-11.46%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 00:34
Delen
ASTER Whale’s Astonishing $75 Million Accumulation Sparks Market Buzz

ASTER Whale’s Astonishing $75 Million Accumulation Sparks Market Buzz

The post ASTER Whale’s Astonishing $75 Million Accumulation Sparks Market Buzz appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ASTER Whale’s Astonishing $75 Million Accumulation Sparks Market Buzz Skip to content Home Crypto News ASTER Whale’s Astonishing $75 Million Accumulation Sparks Market Buzz Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/aster-whale-massive-accumulation/
Aster
ASTER$1.8484-12.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01659+0.51%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.005395-7.76%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 00:27
Delen
Global Race for Bitcoin Strategy Adoption Puts Bitcoin Hyper in the Spotlight

Global Race for Bitcoin Strategy Adoption Puts Bitcoin Hyper in the Spotlight

The post Global Race for Bitcoin Strategy Adoption Puts Bitcoin Hyper in the Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin adoption is on the rise. The Bitcoin Policy Institute recently found that, by the end of May 2025, 32 countries had either active or proposed exposure to $BTC. But as the crypto leader continues to gain traction, the Bitcoin network on which it’s held often struggles with low speeds and subpar scalability. Thankfully, the Bitcoin Hyper Layer 2 solution is launching this quarter to address such woes. And its native token, $HYPER, has rapidly raised $18M to back it up. 27 Nations Worldwide Already Hold $BTC According to the report, 27 countries already have active $BTC exposure, whereas 13 have introduced legislative or policy proposals to gain exposure. In some cases, the two overlap, as many countries already actively leveraging $BTC are also pushing new initiatives to boost their Web3 stances. The US is a major driver for these shifts. And it’s no wonder. A Trump-era executive order directed the federal government to retain seized $BTC instead of selling, marking the establishment of the first formal Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. By the first half of 2025, the number of government-level Bitcoin exposure events climbed to nearly 60, presenting a sharp acceleration in adoption. Source: Bitcoin Policy Institute Also bolstering $BTC’s stance was Senator Cynthia Lummis introducing a bill to acquire $1M in BTC for a national reserve. Following this, several US states took the lead over Washington, with Arizona, New Hampshire, and Texas passing laws establishing Strategic Bitcoin Reserves. Additionally, the report discusses how countries outside the US are gaining exposure to $BTC, whether through reserves, sovereign wealth funds, government-backed mining, or even tax collection in Bitcoin. It found that a commendable 16 countries have pursued exposure through strategic bitcoin reserves, followed by Bitcoin mining (14) and passive holdings (7). As an example, take the Philippines. It proposed a bold…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.53-0.68%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,453.27-2.19%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.26628-1.99%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 00:26
Delen
Stolen Maryland Transit Administration data at auction for 30 BTC

Stolen Maryland Transit Administration data at auction for 30 BTC

The post Stolen Maryland Transit Administration data at auction for 30 BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hacking collective Rhysida has threatened to auction off leaked data it allegedly stole from the Maryland Department of Transportation for 30 bitcoin (BTC) worth $3.4 million.  Rhysida announced the sale this week, advertising a seven-day auction to anyone wanting to buy the data, which reportedly includes social security numbers, ID details, audit reports, confidential legal documents, and attorney-client communications. “We only sell to one hand, no reselling, you will be the only owner,” it said. Read more: Ransomware gang wants 15 bitcoins from ‘world’s largest’ yacht dealer On Monday, officials from the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA), a branch of the Maryland Department of Transportation, revealed it had suffered an unauthorized cybersecurity breach that resulted in “data loss.” Physical services such as its bus, subway, and train systems remain operational, but officials claim information systems such as its call centers may experience disruptions.  As a precaution, the department has warned its users and state employees to update their login credentials, ensure multi-factor authentication is enabled, look out for any phishing attempts, and update their devices.  “The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be provided as it becomes available,” the MTA said.  Read more: Data stolen from the British Library is being auctioned for bitcoin on the dark web Rhysida is a ransomware-as-a-service collective — named after a venomous centipede — that offers its tools to wannabe criminals who split any ransom payments with the rest of the group.  Actors under the Rhysida name have threatened luxury yacht dealers, US hospitals, the British Library, and government institutions in Portugal and Kuwait, all while demanding BTC in exchange for stolen data. Protos has reached out to the Maryland Department of Transportation for comment and will update this piece should we hear back.  Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks.…
Bitcoin
BTC$109,453.27-2.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07366-11.46%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.3521-5.47%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 00:15
Delen
AUD/USD jumps to near 0.6630 even as US Dollar trades firmly

AUD/USD jumps to near 0.6630 even as US Dollar trades firmly

The post AUD/USD jumps to near 0.6630 even as US Dollar trades firmly appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AUD/USD climbs to near 0.6630 as the Australian Dollar outperforms its peers. Fed’s Powell signals caution on further interest rate risks. Australia’s Monthly CPI grew at a faster pace of 3% in August. The AUD/USD pair climbs to near 0.6630 during the European trading session on Wednesday. The Aussie pair strengthens, even as the US Dollar (USD) trades firmly, following comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday in which he reiterated caution on further interest rate cuts. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.4% higher to near 97.60 at the time of writing. Fed Chair Powell signaled caution on further monetary policy expansion as risks to inflation have remained tilted on the upside, while labor market risks remain higher. He added that the current interest rate range leaves us “well positioned to respond to potential economic developments”. Last week, Fed’s Powell also stated in the press conference following the monetary policy announcement that he doesn’t feel the need to move “quickly” on rates. On the contrary, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman argued in favor of reducing interest rates quickly to prevent a further slowdown in the job market. “It’s a lot easier to support the labor market by lowering the federal funds rate than it is to fix it after it’s broken,” Bowman said. Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar (AUD) outperforms its peers as the Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August has come in stronger than projected. Inflationary pressures in the Australian region rose by 3%, faster than expectations of 2.9% and the prior reading of 2.8%. Signs of price pressures accelerating are expected to prompt the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to avoid reducing interest rates in the policy meeting next week.   Australian Dollar Price Today The table…
NEAR
NEAR$2.712-5.20%
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1307-2.38%
Threshold
T$0.01525-1.10%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 00:13
Delen
Hyperliquid’s USDH Stablecoin Goes Live with Over $2M Early Trading Volume

Hyperliquid’s USDH Stablecoin Goes Live with Over $2M Early Trading Volume

The post Hyperliquid’s USDH Stablecoin Goes Live with Over $2M Early Trading Volume appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights: The USDH stablecoin by Native Markets made a grand debut on Hyperliquid today. The stablecoin recorded an early trading volume of $2.2 million. Pre-minting activity saw 15 million USDH minted ahead of the launch. Hyperliquid users gained access to a new dollar-pegged stablecoin this week as Native Markets officially introduced USDH on September 23. According to information published by the issuer, it makes more than $2.2 million within a few hours of opening. This was deployed after a governance competition where Native Markets ran against bigger industry players such as Paxos and Ethena Labs. The company was granted permission to deploy USDH on the decentralized infrastructure of Hyperliquid after obtaining the mandate (through validator voting) earlier this month. USDH’s Debut and Distribution on Hyperliquid The token was launched in the first active market on a USDH/USDC spot pair on HyperCore, the execution layer of Hyperliquid. Native Markets verified that over 15 million USDH tokens in USDH were pre-created in advance to be controlled and distributed. The initial price action did not deviate much because it was only fluctuating within a tenth of a cent, unlike the intended price, which was $1. Trading was limited in small increments to make sure that the first phase was stable. Single orders were limited to 800 and settlement and liquidity systems were stressed. The launch was the final phase of the ERC-20 and HyperCore-native USDH. Native Markets has already defined a phased strategy of integrating the asset. Future releases will be able to support HyperEVM, and it will have increased applications in decentralized applications. Subsequent steps will discuss making USDH a reference asset of spot pricing and margin collateral. 1/4 🚀 Just launched: a real-time dashboard for USDH on @hyperliquidX!! See supply, top holders, volume vs other stablecoins and more@AlliumLabs is teaming…
1
1$0.008716-34.73%
RealLink
REAL$0.06189-0.78%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07366-11.46%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 00:01
Delen
Kimmel’s Monologue After ABC Suspension Is His Most-Viewed YouTube Upload In A Year

Kimmel’s Monologue After ABC Suspension Is His Most-Viewed YouTube Upload In A Year

The post Kimmel’s Monologue After ABC Suspension Is His Most-Viewed YouTube Upload In A Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is quickly earning record viewership for his anticipated first monologue since ABC reinstated his show, racking up more than 8.8 million views in 9 hours, possibly boosted by nearly a third of ABC stations refusing to broadcast his return. Jimmy Kimmel returned to the air Tuesday night following his suspension by ABC. (Photo by Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images) Disney via Getty Images Key Facts Titled “Jimmy Kimmel Is Back,” the host returned with a nearly 30-minute monologue in which he clarified his remarks about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, and took aim at President Donald Trump and the FCC. Kimmel’s monologue has 8.8 million views as of Wednesday morning, his most-watched video on YouTube since November 2024 when he delivered a monologue addressing Trump’s election victory, which garnered 9.1 million views. Kimmel’s latest monologue may be earning more viewership than usual on YouTube because broadcasting companies Nexstar and Sinclair, which own nearly a third of all ABC stations nationwide, refused to air Kimmel’s return. In his monologue, Kimmel acknowledged many major markets wouldn’t air his show, including Washington, D.C., Nashville, New Orleans and St. Louis, where he said his wife’s family would be obstructed from watching the show. “Sorry Aunt Sharon, sorry Aunt Maureen, you’ll have to go to YouTube, I guess,” Kimmel joked. What Did Kimmel Say In His Monologue? Kimmel said Tuesday night it was “never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man…I don’t think there’s anything funny about it,” stating he doesn’t think “the murderer who shot Charlie Kirk represents anyone; this is a sick person who believed violence is a solution, and it isn’t ever.” Kimmel’s comments come a week after he accused the “MAGA gang” of “desperately trying to characterize this kid…
1
1$0.008716-34.73%
Chainbase
C$0.18736-7.07%
DAR Open Network
D$0.02979-1.65%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 23:58
Delen
U.S. politician makes rare super suspicious stock trade

U.S. politician makes rare super suspicious stock trade

The post U.S. politician makes rare super suspicious stock trade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. United States Representative Jonathan Jackson of Illinois has filed a new batch of stock disclosures, with his stake in Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) drawing attention. Data indicates that on August 25, 2025, Jackson purchased between $15,001 and $50,000 worth of shares in Doximity, the online professional network often described as LinkedIn for doctors. The purchase, disclosed in a filing dated September 23, marks the first time any U.S. politician has been linked to a trade in Doximity stock. Since then, shares have rallied more than 11%, outpacing the S&P 500’s 3.5% gain over the same period. Doximity YTD stock price chart. Source: Google Finance Jackson’s Congress trade has come during a flurry of activity at Doximity. In this case, the company has been aggressively expanding into artificial intelligence, rolling out tools such as AI-powered medical scribes and clinical reference platforms. Receive Signals on US Congress Members’ Stock Trades Stocks Stay up-to-date on the trading activity of US Congress members. The signal triggers based on updates from the House disclosure reports, notifying you of their latest stock transactions. Enable signal Doximity growth drivers  At the same time, earlier this year, Doximity also acquired Canadian startup Pathway Medical for about $63 million to strengthen its clinical knowledge base and AI offerings. Consequently, the stock has benefited from this push, gaining favor with investors despite bouts of volatility. On the other hand, the stock faces several challenges that could weigh on its long-term trajectory. Chief among them is uncertainty stemming from a legal battle with rival OpenEvidence, with both sides accusing each other of intellectual property theft and reputational damage. The dispute has become one of the most closely watched in the healthcare AI sector. Notably, Jackson bought in just before Doximity rebounded to new highs, at a time when no other lawmaker had…
Union
U$0.011022+11.01%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.0198--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07366-11.46%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 23:52
Delen
Taiwan uses its dominance in the chip industry as diplomatic weapon

Taiwan uses its dominance in the chip industry as diplomatic weapon

The post Taiwan uses its dominance in the chip industry as diplomatic weapon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Taiwan stopped selling computer chips to South Africa this week, the first time it has cut off semiconductor supplies to punish a country over political disagreements. On Tuesday, Taiwan’s government said it would not ship certain semiconductors to South Africa anymore. Officials blamed South Africa for doing things that “undermined our national and public security.” The dispute is about where Taiwan can keep its diplomatic office in South Africa. A Taiwan official who didn’t want to be named said the government plans to use business deals and trade rules to get what it wants from other countries. Taiwan might do the same thing to other nations that don’t treat it well, the person said. “By utilizing Taiwan’s position in the global chip supply chain, this looks like Taipei’s attempt at building an autonomous deterrent on the world stage,” said Wen-ti Sung from the Atlantic Council’s Global China Hub. Other countries will now think about what Taiwan might do to help or hurt them, he said. Taiwan tests its world power using the chip trade For years, Taiwan thought its role in making computer chips would keep China from attacking it. Now, Taiwan wants to see if chips can help it win friends and punish enemies around the world. Many countries worry about getting too many chips from Taiwan. In 2022, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said America depending on Taiwan for chips was like Europe depending on Russia for oil. “We cannot afford to be in this vulnerable position,” she told CBS. The US has started making its own chips and getting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to build factories in America. Other countries would need years and lots of money to copy what Taiwan’s chip companies can do. The US and China have been fighting over who can buy and sell…
Threshold
T$0.01525-1.10%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013583-2.06%
GET
GET$0.004823-8.56%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 23:46
Delen

Trending nieuws

Meer

Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week

American Express Platinum Card Refresh 2025: $895 fee, $3,500 perks

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit

South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1

PYUSD Token Burn: Unpacking the Astonishing 600 Million Vanish