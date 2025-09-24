MEXC-beurs
/
Cryptonieuws
/
2025-09-26 Friday
Cryptonieuws
Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
One Dead, Multiple Injured After Shooting At Dallas ICE Facility
The post One Dead, Multiple Injured After Shooting At Dallas ICE Facility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline At least one person is dead and multiple injured after a shooter opened fire at an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday morning, authorities said, while Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the suspected gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Key Facts The suspected gunman opened fire from an adjacent building into the ICE facility around 6:40 a.m. CDT, the Dallas Police Department said. One victim died at the scene and two were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds, DPD said. Both Noem and local police confirmed the suspect was dead, with the Homeland Security Secretary confirming they were killed by self-inflicted gunshot wound. This is a breaking story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/09/24/one-dead-and-multiple-injured-after-shooting-at-dallas-ice-facility/
M
$2.23638
+0.49%
CDT
$0.08
-4.76%
COM
$0.01659
+0.51%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 00:43
Delen
Fed cuts rates by 25 bps: jobs at risk
The post Fed cuts rates by 25 bps: jobs at risk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Recently, the Federal Reserve reduced the benchmark rate by 25 basis points, the first cut in nine months, a decision made as the labor market shows signs of fragility and investors rebalance risk. The measure was announced at the most recent FOMC meeting and made official in the central bank’s statement Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, Bitcoin ETFs recorded 1.9 billion dollars in weekly inflows according to CoinShares, confirming the persistent institutional interest despite the volatility of the markets. Explore the latest news on the Fed’s rate cut and Bitcoin’s reaction. According to data collected by our research desk, inflows into Bitcoin ETFs account for about 51% of total crypto flows in the reference week ($977 million out of $1.9 billion, updated to September 2025). Our field analysts monitored the flows in real-time during the reaction to the statement and observed a concentration of volumes on spot products at the institutional level. These observations, cross-referenced with public reports, reinforce the picture of persistent institutional interest despite intraday volatility. For complementary data, see the analysis on the impact of ETFs on Bitcoin mining. Key Numbers (updated as of September 2025, official sources and links) Rate cut: 25 bp – FOMC Statement: Federal Reserve. Bitcoin ETF inflows: $977 million in the last reported week – CoinShares (weekly report, September 2025 update). Total crypto flows: $1.9 billion – same source CoinShares. US Unemployment Rate: approximately 3.7% (BLS data, updated as of September 2025) – BLS. US CPI Inflation: approximately 3.2% annually (BLS data, updated to September 2025) – BLS. Fed Decision and Key Messages from Policymakers The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has approved a 25 bp cut, the first in nine months. During the briefing, Chairman Jerome Powell emphasized that, in the face of moderate growth, there are signs of rising unemployment and that…
1
$0.008716
-34.73%
REAL
$0.06189
-0.78%
CROSS
$0.22616
-2.18%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 00:39
Delen
Milk & Mocha Whitelist Spots Are Selling Out In September 2025 – CryptoNinjas
The post Milk & Mocha Whitelist Spots Are Selling Out In September 2025 – CryptoNinjas appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The meme coin sector is rewriting the rules of crypto in 2025. Recent research-backed reports show market capitalization has surged by more than 600% year-over-year, climbing to as much as $120 billion this September. Trading volumes are dominated by Asia-Pacific and North America, while institutional platforms are starting to add meme coin exposure. What began as internet jokes has evolved into one of the fastest-growing corners of digital assets, with development projected to expand at a 27.8% CAGR. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe remain influential, but investors are increasingly searching for fresh launches with strong narratives, engaged communities, and tokenomics that last. Into this environment comes Milk & Mocha’s $HUGS token, a project that blends adorable branding with serious mechanics. Its whitelist event is already buzzing, with spots disappearing as quickly as the character stickers that first made the duo famous. From Viral Bears to Blockchain Bears Milk & Mocha aren’t invented mascots designed to pump a token. They’re established characters with years of cultural presence, from viral comics to sticker packs downloaded by millions worldwide. That existing fanbase is the secret weapon behind $HUGS. Most meme coins scramble to build attention after launch. Milk & Mocha flip the script by tokenizing a community that already exists. This cultural credibility means the $HUGS presale doesn’t start from zero. Instead, it begins with a global audience eager to see their favorite characters expand into crypto. For investors, that makes $HUGS less of a gamble on visibility and more of a bet on how far a fan economy can scale. Whitelist Frenzy: First Access, First Advantage The $HUGS whitelist has become the entry point to this economy. Structured on a first-come, first-served basis, it allows early participants to secure allocations before presale rounds drive up the price. Each stage sells at a…
T
$0.01526
-1.03%
MORE
$0.07366
-11.46%
TOKEN
$0.01155
-2.69%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 00:32
Delen
A Nasdaq-Listed Digital Asset Investment Firm Dives Into Altcoins
The post A Nasdaq-Listed Digital Asset Investment Firm Dives Into Altcoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 24, 2025 at 15:04 // News This move is particularly notable as it marks Hilbert’s first core token investment beyond the two largest cryptocurrencies, signaling a growing institutional appetite for specialized blockchain networks, as Coinidol.com reports. In a strategic shift away from solely investing in Bitcoin and Ethereum, Hilbert Group, a Nasdaq-listed digital asset investment firm, has made a long-term investment in the CCD – a native token of Concordium, a blockchain purpose-built for institutional payments. According to the report by Morningstar, Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group, commented: “Concordium stands out with its built-in ID layer and focus on regulated, enterprise-grade solutions. With Concordium’s technical expertise and strong management, we believe CCD is well-positioned to become the primary infrastructure layer for a new era of institutional- and consumer payments.” Concordium, known for its on-chain identity layer, is designed to meet stringent regulatory requirements. This feature allows it to bridge the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) by providing a compliant and secure environment for institutional-grade payments. The investment validates Concordium’s vision and could pave the way for other major firms to explore similarly compliant blockchain solutions. It also highlights a broader trend in the market: as regulatory clarity emerges, institutions are becoming more comfortable exploring high-potential altcoins that offer specific real-world utility, moving beyond the simple buy-and-hold strategy for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Source: https://coinidol.com/nasdaq-listed-dives-into-altcoins/
REAL
$0.06189
-0.78%
BRIDGE
$0.0635
-5.08%
MORE
$0.07366
-11.46%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 00:29
Delen
Tether Targets $20B Raise at $500B Valuation Amid Expansion
The post Tether Targets $20B Raise at $500B Valuation Amid Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether explores $20B raise at $500B valuation, aiming to expand its influence. Expansion includes AI, media, energy, and plans for a US-regulated stablecoin. Talks are preliminary, with valuation and deal size dependent on investor demand. Tether Holdings is in talks with investors to raise $20 billion through a private placement offering approximately 3% of the company. The potential deal could value the world’s largest stablecoin issuer at around $500 billion, placing it among the most valuable private companies globally alongside OpenAI and Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The El Salvador-based company seeks between $15 billion and $20 billion in new equity rather than existing investor stake sales, with Cantor Fitzgerald serving as lead adviser. However, sources familiar with the matter caution that these figures represent top-end targets and actual amounts could be lower as negotiations continue. Expansion Plans Target Multiple Business Sectors CEO Paolo Ardoino confirmed the company is evaluating investment from high-profile investors to maximize strategy across existing and new business lines. The expansion includes stablecoins, artificial intelligence, commodity trading, energy, communications, and media sectors, indicating Tether’s ambition to diversify beyond cryptocurrency services. The fundraising occurs as Tether prepares to capitalize on President Trump’s pro-cryptocurrency policies by returning to US markets. The company recently unveiled plans for a US-regulated stablecoin and appointed Bo Hines, a former White House crypto official, to lead these efforts. Ardoino has claimed Tether operates with 99% profit margins, though these figures are not subject to the same reporting standards required of publicly traded companies. This lack of transparency raises questions about the accuracy of such claims and the company’s actual financial performance. Related: Bolivia’s Auto Dealers Turn to Tether (USDT) as Dollar Reserves Hit Crisis Point Tether’s Fundraising Coincides With Business Model Challenges The potential $500 billion valuation contrasts sharply with publicly traded rival Circle Internet…
WHITE
$0.0002842
-2.13%
TRUMP
$7.53
-0.68%
ELON
$0.00000009001
-0.66%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 00:21
Delen
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate at 0: Why Did It End?
The post Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate at 0: Why Did It End? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Why SHIB burns are useless What’s next for SHIB? The Shiba Inu burn mechanism was promoted as a deflationary instrument to lower the supply of tokens and encourage sustained price growth. The experiment has lost steam now that that rate has essentially fallen to zero. The answers are simple. Why SHIB burns are useless First, there is no direct financial incentive for someone to voluntarily destroy their own tokens in order to burn SHIB. In contrast to Ethereum’s EIP-1559, which links burns to real network usage, SHIB’s procedure was optional and solely relied on community support. After the initial excitement subsided, participation declined. The protocol itself lacked a sustainable mechanism, so the burn movement was doomed to fail. SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView Second, the burn’s primarily symbolic nature was soon recognized by the larger market. Notwithstanding the destruction of millions of tokens, SHIB’s nearly 589 trillion total circulating supply far outstripped those figures. The only significant incident occurred in 2021, when Vitalik Buterin transferred 410 trillion SHIB to a dead wallet. Since then, every burn has been a rounding error, with no discernible impact on tokenomics or price. What’s next for SHIB? Burn activity’s collapse highlights how weak SHIB’s foundations are still. Its price has followed the general meme coin cycle, which saw sharp increases in 2021, followed by a protracted drop and stagnation. Due to its inability to recover its peak, and the lack of a structural reduction in supply, SHIB is now solely dependent on speculative demand. SHIB lacks a plausible deflationary driver, in contrast to Ethereum’s continuous burn or Bitcoin’s halving mechanism. In the future, burn recovery is not likely. The community has shown that it is unable to sustain the endeavor, and developers have failed to incorporate significant burn mechanics into the ecosystem. It was never…
REAL
$0.06189
-0.78%
SHIB
$0.00001174
-1.59%
COM
$0.01659
+0.51%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 00:14
Delen
Snorter Token Buzz Builds as Kazakhstan Bets on Solana
Backed by Mastercard, Intebix exchange, Eurasian Bank, and developers within the Solana ecosystem, the project signals strong institutional support for […] The post Snorter Token Buzz Builds as Kazakhstan Bets on Solana appeared first on Coindoo.
TOKEN
$0.01155
-2.69%
BUZZ
$0.005395
-7.76%
BANK
$0.07508
+0.48%
Delen
Coindoo
2025/09/25 00:09
Delen
China Presses Brokers to Halt Real-World Asset Tokenization in Hong Kong: Report
The post China Presses Brokers to Halt Real-World Asset Tokenization in Hong Kong: Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Chinese regulators have reportedly given informal guidance to brokers to halt tokenization activity offshore. Hong Kong is pushing ahead with stablecoin licensing and its broader digital asset push. Observers see a temporary cooling period, not a reversal of institutional demand. China’s securities regulator has reportedly instructed some brokerages to pause their real-world asset tokenization business in Hong Kong, aligning with Beijing’s cautious stance as Hong Kong pushes forward with digital-asset initiatives. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has given informal guidance to at least two leading brokerages, asking them to refrain from offshore RWA activities, according to an initial report from Reuters on Monday that cited two individuals familiar with the matter. Several Chinese firms, including brokerage subsidiaries, have launched or announced tokenized products in the city, per the report. What is RWA tokenization? RWA (real-world asset) tokenization is a process that converts regulated assets such as bonds, equities, real estate, or funds into blockchain-based tokens. The CSRC’s move appears to be motivated by risk-management concerns, with officials reportedly wanting “strong, legitimate businesses.” The prospects and opportunities in the RWA sector have gained traction in Hong Kong over the past year, following the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission’s (SFC) unveiling of a comprehensive roadmap aimed at shaping the city into a global hub for virtual assets. In August, the SFC launched a new stablecoin licensing regime to help push those efforts further, with some 77 firms showing interest through applications. A month prior, Shanghai’s state asset regulator held a closed-door meeting to study stablecoins and blockchain infrastructure, signaling that China is pursuing what observers have called a “tiered experimentation” rather than outright liberalization. Still, Beijing has kept tight restrictions since banning crypto trading and mining in 2021. A “measured approach” Observers, however, see it as a…
CITY
$0.9282
-2.97%
REAL
$0.06189
-0.78%
MOVE
$0.1098
-2.48%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 00:03
Delen
Can XRP Price Touch $3 in September?
The post Can XRP Price Touch $3 in September? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s XRP has steadily declined since September 18, shedding roughly 7% of its value over the past week. The token’s struggles have raised questions about whether it can reclaim the highly coveted $3 price range before the month closes. Sponsored Sponsored XRP Faces Selling Pressure as Key Holders Offload According to Glassnode, XRP short-term holders (STHs), defined as those holding coins for 1–3 months, have steadily reduced their holdings over the past few days, adding to the downward pressure on the token. The HODL Waves metric, which tracks how long coins are held across different investor groups, shows a clear decline in STH holdings since September 21. As of this writing, XRP STHs control 10.72% of the token’s circulating supply, down 5% in three days. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. XRP HODL Waves. Source: Glassnode This trend is significant because STHs often control a sizable portion of an asset’s circulating supply and are typically quick to respond to market conditions. Therefore, when they start to sell like this, an asset’s decline could worsen. This raises concerns about XRP’s ability to reclaim key price levels in the near term. Further, XRP’s large investors have also gradually reduced their holdings this week, a trend that could further weigh on the market. According to Santiment, whales that hold between 10 million and 100 million tokens have sold 90 million XRP since September 19. Sponsored Sponsored XRP Supply Distribution. Source: Santiment This sell-off by major holders could negatively impact market sentiment, as large-scale distributions signal a lack of confidence in near-term price stability. Such moves may trigger additional selling from smaller investors, putting further downward pressure on XRP’s price. Will XRP Hold or Fall? Technical indicators add to…
NEAR
$2.712
-5.20%
1
$0.008716
-34.73%
WAVES
$0.9577
-4.39%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 00:00
Delen
Move Benefits Best Wallet Token
The post Move Benefits Best Wallet Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CFTC to Add Stablecoins as Collateral in Derivatives Markets: Move Benefits Best Wallet Token Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/cftc-add-stablecoins-as-collateral-benefits-best/
MOVE
$0.1098
-2.48%
DEEP
$0.10886
+0.29%
TOKEN
$0.01155
-2.69%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 23:50
Delen
Trending nieuws
Meer
Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week
American Express Platinum Card Refresh 2025: $895 fee, $3,500 perks
Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit
South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1
PYUSD Token Burn: Unpacking the Astonishing 600 Million Vanish