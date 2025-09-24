2025-09-26 Friday

Dogecoin Millionaires Turn Profits Into Ozak AI—Betting $1,000 Today Could Be Worth $250,000 by 2026

The post Dogecoin Millionaires Turn Profits Into Ozak AI—Betting $1,000 Today Could Be Worth $250,000 by 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Dogecoin millionaires explore new investment opportunities, many are turning to Ozak AI, a rising presale project combining AI and blockchain technology. With over $3.39 million raised and $OZ tokens selling rapidly, early investors are looking at potential returns of up to 9900% by 2026. Ozak AI’s innovative platform and strategic partnerships make it a standout investment opportunity. Ozak AI Presale Performance and Growth Potential Ozak AI‘s presale has been a major success, raising over $3.39 million and selling more than 916 million $OZ tokens. The price per token of the $OZ token is currently at Phase 6 presale and stands at $0.012. The token price will increase to 0.014 in the next step as the presale continues, and the target price will be 1. This implies that early investors who acquired tokens at $0.01 would be in a position to earn returns as high as 9900 percent, provided that the price goes as high as that which it is projected to achieve. The presale’s success is not just driven by the increasing token price. Ozak AI is a blockchain and AI company that is set to provide predictive financial models, sophisticated machine learning systems, and real-time financial market forecasts. These have drawn the interest of investors seeking high-growth prospects among the emerging technologies. Partnerships and Technological Advancements Ozak AI’s growth is also supported by several key partnerships. Partnerships with Pyth Network enable Ozak AI to combine real-time financial information into different blockchain networks, improving the predictive ability of the platform. Besides, collaboration with Dex3 enhances the trading condition by offering better liquidity and a smooth trading experience to the users. Ozak AI also offers several unique functionalities that set it apart from other projects. The Ozak Rewards Hub, which is now live, allows token holders to stake their tokens…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 00:12
Solana treasury company SOL Strategies seeks $30M CAD to boost Solana operations

The post Solana treasury company SOL Strategies seeks $30M CAD to boost Solana operations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Sol Strategies, a technology company focused on the Solana blockchain, is seeking $30 million CAD to expand its Solana operations. The company operates a high-performance validator network with over $1 billion in delegated SOL and has recently listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. SOL Strategies, a Solana-focused technology company, is seeking $30 million CAD to expand its operations within the Solana ecosystem. The company operates a network of high-performance validators with over $1 billion CAD in delegated SOL across its infrastructure. Sol Strategies recently listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market as part of its evolution into a dynamic asset treasury company. In January 2025, the company completed a $30 million CAD private placement to bolster its SOL treasury. The new funding round builds upon that earlier raise and increases from a prior $25 million CAD credit facility. Sol Strategies has been expanding through strategic acquisitions, including validator operations with over 3.4 million delegated SOL as of early September and 100% uptime for more than 500 days. The company’s validator network generates compounded returns of approximately 16% through staking and tech revenue. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sol-strategies-raises-30m-cad-to-boost-solana-ecosystem/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 00:06
Can Cardano defend THIS key support after 69 mln whale move?

Whales, traders, and outflows all point to one thing. Read on to find out!
Coinstats2025/09/25 00:00
XRP Price Prediction 2025: Ripple Holders Are Betting Big on This $0.035 Altcoin Said to be the Next Big Crypto

Ripple (XRP) continues to be an interest in 2025 as investors monitor its value and consistent uptake in cross-border payments. While XRP offers predictability as a matured altcoin, the majority of investors are leaning towards it for higher-growth potential.  Mutuum Finance (MUTM) at just $0.035 in presale has become the focal point for those seeking […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 00:00
GSR’s new ETF proposal eyes digital asset treasuries amid growing popularity

GSR is expanding into the digital asset treasuries space with a new exchange-traded fund proposal submitted to the SEC.
Coinstats2025/09/24 23:51
TRON surpasses Ethereum in stablecoin and transfer activity

TRON’s network recently reached market peak volumes for both TRX transfers and stablecoins. The chain surpassed Ethereum in terms of transfer activity and value.  TRON market peak TRX transfers, while also getting a boost to its stablecoin activity. On-chain data showed TRON increased its activity in 2025, with a series of records in August and September. For the past months, the TRON network has also consumed record energy at a higher daily baseline, a marker of active token transfers. TRON’s network broke to a higher level of energy usage in 2025, with peak transfers in early September. | Source: Dune Analytics As of September 1, the TRON network reached a peak for TRX transfers, moving 62B tokens in a single day, an all-time record. The data suggests TRON may be getting wider adoption, despite being isolated from the Ethereum ecosystem and other DeFi hubs. The chain still carries $6.41B in value locked, with most of its DeFi activity coming from JustLend and SunDEX. TRON leads in USDT transfers The TRON network carries $78.63B in USDT liquidity, currently lower than the ERC-20 version, with over 93B tokens. However, stablecoin activity on TRON surpassed Ethereum, still getting a boost from the lower fees.  The decision to offer zero gas fees for USDT transfers had a lasting effect on TRON network activity. Transactions reached a higher baseline, boosted by a mix of TRX and USDT transfers. Data shows TRON transfers jumped to 10B to 16B token transfers daily, sustaining the higher range, with significant growth against 2024 levels.  Based on the dollar value of transfers, the TRON network carries around $24B in daily value, while Ethereum currently lags with $20B. While ETH is used for whale-sized transfers and DeFi, TRON relies on smaller transactions and payments through USDT.  TRON stablecoin transfers are also larger across all categories, with whale transactions of $1M to $5M are roughly in the same range as on Ethereum. However, TRON leads for small-scale transfers under $10. In the past day, Ethereum handled 80K small transactions, while TRON carried over 181K transfers.  TRON was also a leader for transfers of $100 to $1K, with around 101,000 transactions on Ethereum and nearly 1M on TRON.  TRON attracts few perpetual DEX users One of the recent narratives for TRON is that SunPerp may compete with Hyperliquid and all other up-and-coming perpetual futures DEX.  Justin Sun, TRON’s founder, hyped SunPerp, but actual users of the perpetual futures DEX were only a few hundred | Source: Cryptoquant SunPerp launched alongside Aster, but managed to only attract a few hundred users in its first days of trading. The DEX attracted around $386K in deposits, with $118 for an average deposit, in addition to a few transfers of over $10K in value.  For now, the perpetual futures DEX is not a major source of activity on TRON. The network also reports over 2.7M daily active addresses, though TRON-based apps are showing low activity. The transfers and activity on TRON still follow a highly cyclical daily pattern, suggesting some form of automation.  TRON still has significant visibility, as TRX re-entered the top 10 of coins and tokens, with a price of $0.33 and a recent peak at $0.36. If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.
Coinstats2025/09/24 23:50
UK Firm B HODL Snaps Up $11.3M in Bitcoin to Kick Off Treasury Bet

B HODL Plc has acquired 100 Bitcoin valued at $11.3 million to begin its Bitcoin treasury strategy, ranking among the worldwide top 100 public firms holding the cryptocurrency after its recent stock exchange debut.
Coinstats2025/09/24 23:48
GPT-4 vs GPT-3.5 Performance in Game Simulations

This article explores how GPT-4 and GPT-3.5 perform in simulated game environments under different conditions—human-written rules, LLM-generated rules, and no rules. The results reveal that GPT-4 significantly outpaces GPT-3.5, especially when rules are absent, underscoring its superior ability to apply common sense and accurately predict game states.
Hackernoon2025/09/24 23:00
Hash Hedge and Walbi launch The World Series of Crypto Trading: The First Global Trading Series

The World Series of Crypto Trading (WSCT) is the first ever global series for traders. The grand final will take place October 28–29 in Dubai, during one of the largest blockchain conferences in the world. The champion will receive the WSCT bracelet — a symbol of greatness and legacy — along with a cash prize.
Hackernoon2025/09/24 21:38
AI Models Can't Be Trusted in High-Stakes Simulations Just Yet

This article benchmarks GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 as formal simulators, testing their ability to model state spaces in common-sense and early scientific reasoning tasks. While these models show promise, they achieve only modest accuracy and raise ethical concerns, particularly around misinformation and unsafe outputs. The study highlights both the potential and the risks of using LLMs for simulations, framing the work as an early step toward more capable and responsible AI simulators.
Hackernoon2025/09/24 20:00
