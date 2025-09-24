MEXC-beurs
Cryptonieuws
/
2025-09-26
Cryptonieuws
Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Tether Reportedly Eyes $20B Raise at $500B Valuation
The post Tether Reportedly Eyes $20B Raise at $500B Valuation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoin giant Tether Holdings is reportedly exploring a fundraising round of up to $20 billion that would value the company at about $500 billion, putting it in the ranks of the world’s most valuable private entities. Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, said Tether is considering raising between $15 billion and $20 billion in exchange for about a 3% stake through a private placement, with Cantor Fitzgerald acting as lead adviser. One source reportedly cautioned that the final amount could be significantly lower, as discussions remain preliminary. For comparison, OpenAI — developer of ChatGPT — was also said to be in talks about a potential raise at a $500 billion valuation, according to The New York Times. Outside of crypto, Tether lacks the mainstream profile of OpenAI, but it has quietly become one of the most profitable companies globally on a per-employee basis. The company posted $4.9 billion in profit in the second quarter alone, bringing its year-to-date total to $5.7 billion. Source: Bloomberg Cointelegraph reached out to Tether for comment, but had not received a response at the time of publication. Bloomberg, meanwhile, reported that Bo Hines — the newly appointed CEO of Tether USAT, a US-focused stablecoin issuer — told a conference in Seoul on Tuesday that the company has no plans to raise additional funds. Related: Tether to launch USAT, names ex-Trump adviser as CEO Tether maintains leadership as stablecoin adoption heats up Tether’s USDt (USDT) remains the largest dollar-backed stablecoin in circulation, with a market value of $172.8 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. That gives it roughly a 56% share of the $307.2 billion stablecoin market. Adoption of stablecoins has accelerated globally as they offer a low-cost, efficient way to move money, expand financial access and serve as an on-ramp to blockchain applications. In the United…
TRUMP
$7.53
-0.68%
MOVE
$0.1098
-2.48%
COM
$0.01659
+0.51%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 00:20
Crypto Doesn't Need Safe Havens, It Needs Safe Markets
The post Crypto Doesn’t Need Safe Havens, It Needs Safe Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto has never needed “safe havens.” It needs safe markets. The difference is more than semantics. A safe haven is a place to hide; a safe market is a place to build. Jurisdictions that understand this distinction will be the ones that capture the next significant wave of serious capital. The crypto industry has been in a regulatory tug-of-war for over a decade. On one side, innovators argued that too much oversight would suffocate the technology, while skeptics warned that too little would expose investors to catastrophic risk. The collapse of crypto exchange FTX in November 2022 only widened this divide even more. Caught in the middle, many crypto businesses took on a simple playbook: they found the jurisdiction with the lightest touch, grabbed a license and called it a win. This “safe haven” strategy created short-term advantages for many of those companies. It allowed exchanges and token issuers to scale quickly, avoid tough questions and brand themselves as pioneers. Outside of the U.S. — and therefore, outside the reach of Gary Gensler, former chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and industry boogeyman known for his regulation-by-enforcement approach to crypto — many of those companies likely felt relief. But it also produced exactly what critics feared: markets where investor protection was an afterthought, enforcement was inconsistent and credibility was fragile. The result is a trust deficit that still weighs heavily on the industry today. The UAE’s Regulatory Flip The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has nailed the delicate balance in regulating crypto, carefully walking the line between innovation and safety. Instead of rushing to become a permissive playground, the country took a slower, more considered approach. It invested in a comprehensive regulatory framework, launching entities like the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) in Dubai and the Abu Dhabi…
T
$0.01526
-1.03%
U
$0.011027
+11.06%
TRUST
$0.0004104
-6.02%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 00:17
XRP Price Prediction Stalls as BlockDAG Prepares for Global Sponsorship Reveal Amid 2900% ROI Surge
With BlockDAG's $410M presale, miner rollout, and a major sponsorship reveal in 2 days, is it outpacing XRP’s legal delays? Explore the XRP price prediction and discover what crypto to invest in now.
XRP
$2.76
-2.91%
MAJOR
$0.11728
-10.98%
NOW
$0.00525
-3.84%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/25 00:00
BREAKING: Coinbase Surprises with Decision to List Two Altcoins
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is listing Centrifuge (CFG) and TROLL (TROLL). *This is not investment advice. Continue Reading: BREAKING: Coinbase Surprises with Decision to List Two Altcoins
CFG
$0.2575
-6.15%
TROLL
$0.000000003722
-0.87%
NOT
$0.001557
-2.07%
Coinstats
2025/09/24 23:59
OranjeBTC Takes Major Step with $385 Million Bitcoin Acquisition Ahead of IPO
TLDR OranjeBTC bought 3,650 BTC for $385 million, marking a major acquisition for Brazil’s crypto market. OranjeBTC’s Bitcoin purchase makes it South America’s largest Bitcoin treasury. The acquisition aligns with global trends of Bitcoin adoption by corporations as a hedge against inflation. OranjeBTC aims to go public next month via a reverse IPO after acquiring [...] The post OranjeBTC Takes Major Step with $385 Million Bitcoin Acquisition Ahead of IPO appeared first on CoinCentral.
BTC
$109,439.1
-2.20%
MAJOR
$0.11728
-10.98%
PUBLIC
$0.05558
-0.87%
Coincentral
2025/09/24 23:58
Jiuzi Holding Sparks Interest with Crypto Reserve Plans
In a surprising turn of events, China, known for its stringent regulations on digital currencies, is making waves with a newfound interest in cryptocurrencies. The nation, which took significant steps to restrict cryptocurrencies in both 2017 and 2021, is now showing signs of shifting towards becoming a hub for digital currency innovation.Continue Reading:Jiuzi Holding Sparks Interest with Crypto Reserve Plans
WAVES
$0.9577
-4.39%
NOW
$0.00525
-3.84%
Coinstats
2025/09/24 23:51
Sei expands institutional rails with Crypto.com custody and native USDC
Sei advanced non-price initiatives this month, adding institutional custody, PayPal’s PYUSD distribution, low-latency oracle feeds, an Etherscan explorer, native USDC with CCTP v2, and new builder funding tied to its trading layer. The updates target regulated workflows and developer usability across Sei’s EVM stack. Crypto.com adds institutional custody for SEI Crypto.com integrated its institutional-grade custody […] The post Sei expands institutional rails with Crypto.com custody and native USDC appeared first on CoinChapter.
SEI
$0.2743
-2.97%
USDC
$0.999
-0.06%
COM
$0.01659
+0.51%
Coinstats
2025/09/24 23:48
Nearly 24% Of Supply Now Locked
The post Nearly 24% Of Supply Now Locked appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Are you keeping an eye on the dynamic world of cryptocurrencies? A significant development is unfolding with MERL staking, as a substantial portion of its circulating supply is now securely locked. This trend signals growing confidence and active participation within the MERL ecosystem, capturing the attention of both investors and enthusiasts. What’s Fueling the Remarkable MERL Staking Surge? The cryptocurrency investment landscape is witnessing a notable shift towards on-chain activity for MERL. Recent data from Lookonchain reveals that an impressive 232 million MERL tokens are currently locked in staking protocols. This sum, valued at approximately $71.5 million, represents a significant 23.7% of MERL’s entire circulating supply. This strong preference for on-chain locking contrasts sharply with the amount held on centralized exchanges. Only about 91.84 million MERL, worth roughly $28.3 million, remain readily available on these platforms. This disparity highlights a clear inclination among holders to actively participate in the MERL ecosystem rather than solely focusing on trading. People engage in MERL staking to earn rewards by supporting the network’s operations, contributing to its security and decentralization. Unlocking the Core Benefits of MERL Staking Engaging in MERL staking offers compelling advantages that benefit both individual participants and the network itself: Passive Income: Stakers can earn rewards, effectively growing their MERL holdings over time without active trading. Network Security: Staking enhances the security and stability of the blockchain. Each staked token contributes to safeguarding against malicious activities. Governance Participation: Staked tokens often grant voting rights on key proposals, allowing the community to influence the MERL ecosystem’s future direction. This active involvement through MERL staking fosters a more robust and decentralized project. Navigating the Landscape: Challenges and Risks in MERL Staking While the benefits are attractive, potential stakers must understand the inherent challenges and risks: Lock-up Periods: Tokens are often locked for a…
MORE
$0.07369
-11.43%
TOKEN
$0.01155
-2.69%
COM
$0.01659
+0.51%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 23:48
Tether names ex-Google executive Benjamin Habbel as new CBO
Tether has a new chief business officer with Google and Limestone Capital experience, namely when it comes to AI and digital infrastructure.
AI
$0.116
-4.36%
Crypto.news
2025/09/24 23:47
Analyst Predicts a $220K Bitcoin, Saylor Restates His Trust in Bitcoin, While Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $18M
This is what Merlijn The Trader believes based on the four-stage bull fractal, which caused $BTC to soar by 528% […] The post Analyst Predicts a $220K Bitcoin, Saylor Restates His Trust in Bitcoin, While Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $18M appeared first on Coindoo.
BTC
$109,439.1
-2.20%
HYPER
$0.26635
-1.97%
TRUST
$0.0004104
-6.02%
Coindoo
2025/09/24 23:46
