2025-09-26 Friday
Cryptonieuws
Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Surprising Social Media Post Sends FTT Token Soaring ⋆ ZyCrypto
The post Sam Bankman-Fried’s Surprising Social Media Post Sends FTT Token Soaring ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     Sam Bankman-Fried made his comeback today on the X social media platform, marking his first public post in months. FTT, a token associated with FTX, the digital asset exchange Bankman-Fried founded, surged higher after his tweet. Bankman-Fried’s X Account Is Suddenly Active Again Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of FTX, who was convicted on seven counts of fraud and conspiracy in November 2023, is serving a 25-year prison sentence. Still, Sam Bankman-Fried’s verified account on X (formerly Twitter) posted a two-letter greeting, “gm,” short for “good morning,” in crypto jargon on Tuesday night. SBF’s post immediately attracted the attention of the crypto community because inmates in U.S. federal prisons are not allowed to have any access to social media. gm — SBF (@SBF_FTX) September 23, 2025 Following Bankman-Fried’s post, the FTT token — FTX’s exchange token — briefly surged over 18.9% from $0.813 to an intraday high of $1.20, according to data from CoinGecko. The token’s price has since come back down to $0.9828. Advertisement   SBF’s account later clarified in a reply that the disgraced FTX co-founder himself was not posting from prison, and that a friend was doing so on his behalf. Life In Prison For The Former Billionaire FTX filed for bankruptcy in November 2022. The exchange’s spectacular implosion due to liquidity issues led to US criminal charges against Bankman-Fried and four of his former associates. Sam Bankman-Fried is currently detained in the Federal Correctional Institution at Terminal Island in California as his legal team works through an appeal of his conviction. His expected release date will be Oct. 25, 2044, according to the US Bureau of Prisons. Criminal cases involving FTX have largely concluded following ex-engineering director Nishad Singh and co-founder Gary Wang receiving time served rather than prison. Ellison…
1
$0.008716
-34.69%
U
$0.011035
+11.06%
OCT
$0.08257
-3.98%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 00:41
Flare debuts FXRP, unlocking new utility for XRP in DeFi
Flare has activated FXRP on its mainnet, allowing XRP to be wrapped and deployed across decentralized finance protocols.
XRP
$2.7588
-2.97%
DEFI
$0.001494
-5.97%
Crypto.news
2025/09/25 00:32
Apple Inc. ($AAPL) Stock: Turns Positive in 2025 After iPhone 17 Launch
TLDR Apple stock plunged at $254.43on Sept. 24 down by 1.26% YTD but behind Big Tech peers. UBS data shows strong wait times for iPhone 17 Base but muted demand for higher-end models. ASP growth may be limited by pricing strategy favoring entry-level buyers. The iPhone 17 Air’s $999 redesign and China subsidies boost near-term [...] The post Apple Inc. ($AAPL) Stock: Turns Positive in 2025 After iPhone 17 Launch appeared first on CoinCentral.
NEAR
$2.712
-5.30%
1
$0.008716
-34.69%
BOOST
$0.11122
-4.04%
Coincentral
2025/09/25 00:24
PayPal Holdings($PYPL) Stock: Strikes $7B BNPL Deal with Blue Owl Capital
TLDR PYPL stock closed at $67.31 on September 23, down 0.55%, but rose 1.28% pre-market to $68.17. PayPal signed a $7B BNPL receivables deal with Blue Owl spanning two years. The company retains customer-facing activities like underwriting and servicing. PayPal processed $33B in BNPL volume globally in 2024, up 21% year over year. The transaction [...] The post PayPal Holdings($PYPL) Stock: Strikes $7B BNPL Deal with Blue Owl Capital appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
$0.008716
-34.69%
67
$0.002846
-27.98%
LIKE
$0.007618
-3.58%
Coincentral
2025/09/25 00:07
Cardano & Chainlink Price Forecasts Highlight Momentum While BlockDAG Presale Surges Toward $600M [Technical Analysis]
Q4 is shaping up as a test of conviction across majors and presales. Cardano (ADA) continues to compress beneath overhead resistance while governance progress and steady accumulation underpin a potential push toward and beyond $1. Chainlink (LINK) defends a higher-low staircase as the $25–$27 ceiling remains the line between rotation and trend expansion. Meanwhile, BlockDAG [...] The post Cardano & Chainlink Price Forecasts Highlight Momentum While BlockDAG Presale Surges Toward $600M [Technical Analysis] appeared first on Blockonomi.
1
$0.008716
-34.69%
PUSH
$0.02816
-3.42%
LINE
$0.0000307
-6.68%
Blockonomi
2025/09/25 00:00
Crypto Gems Spotted: Here’s What Makes BlockDAG, Remittix, Tapzi & Next Wallet the Best Presale Cryptos of 2025!
The crypto market is buzzing with new presale projects, but only a few stand out for their growth potential and unique approach. With so many coins competing for attention, investors are asking which ones could realistically deliver long-term value. Looking at the latest numbers and development milestones, it’s clear that certain projects are already ahead […] The post Crypto Gems Spotted: Here’s What Makes BlockDAG, Remittix, Tapzi & Next Wallet the Best Presale Cryptos of 2025! appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
GEMS
$0.19585
-4.34%
HERE
$0.00018
-30.76%
LIVE
$0.01755
+16.92%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/25 00:00
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Will BTC Drop Below $110K This Week?
Bitcoin has recently faced heightened volatility, with the price rejected near the $118K supply zone. The market now sits at a pivotal area where order flow and liquidity pockets will determine the next directional move. Technical Analysis By Shayan The Daily Chart On the daily timeframe, Bitcoin was rejected from the supply zone at $118K, […]
NEAR
$2.712
-5.30%
BTC
$109,439.11
-2.21%
MOVE
$0.1097
-2.57%
CryptoPotato
2025/09/24 23:50
ECB tells banks to prep for crisis and guarantee cash access
The ECB is telling banks and lenders across Europe to stop pretending everything’s fine and start prepping for the next crisis… now. In a paper released Wednesday, the central bank said cash access must be guaranteed no matter what kind of chaos hits. They weren’t vague about it either. The ECB said cash becomes way […]
STOP
$0.07581
-11.40%
T
$0.01526
-1.16%
KIND
$0.001721
-38.64%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/24 23:35
Inverting the Observation Model: How to Generate Code from Any Output
Detailing the process of training a conditional neural network to invert this observation model, starting with a randomly sampled program and incrementally denoising it to match a target output.
Hackernoon
2025/09/24 23:30
Do Large Language Models Have Theory of Mind? A Benchmark Study
This article evaluates whether advanced language models like GPT-4 and Flan-PaLM demonstrate Theory of Mind (ToM)—the ability to reason about others’ beliefs, intentions, and emotions. While results show GPT-4 sometimes matches or even exceeds adult human performance on 6th-order ToM tasks, limitations remain: the benchmark is small, English-only, and excludes multimodal signals that shape real human cognition. Future research must expand across cultures, languages, and embodied interactions to truly test AI’s capacity for mind-like reasoning.
REAL
$0.06186
-0.86%
TOM
$0.000283
+2.53%
LIKE
$0.007618
-3.58%
Hackernoon
2025/09/24 21:00
