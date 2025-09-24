2025-09-26 Friday

Beyond Ethereum: Why Solana, XRP and Layer Brett Present Greater Upside Into October

With ETH consolidating near $4,100, traders are rotating into projects with higher growth potential, faster transaction speeds, and bigger room […] The post Beyond Ethereum: Why Solana, XRP and Layer Brett Present Greater Upside Into October appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/25 00:42
What is Liquidity in Crypto: Ultimate Guide

Introduction  Understanding the basic concepts and major terminologies is essential for success in every area. Cryptocurrency is no different; we all know that crypto is a complex sphere to deal with and a difficult area to wander in. So, navigating there without understanding the basic concepts and terminologies would be like delving into a deep ... Read more The post What is Liquidity in Crypto: Ultimate Guide appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/09/25 00:30
Early $HYPE Investor Unstakes 2M Tokens, Secures Millions in Profits

One of the biggest $HYPE whales has been in the news, selling a substantial chunk of their investment in the asset, cashing out millions of dollars.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/25 00:10
Coinbase leads $14.6 million round in Bastion as firm leans into stablecoin infrastructure

Sony Innovation Fund, a16z crypto, Samsung Next and Hashed also participated in the round. The company has raised over $40 million.
Coinstats2025/09/24 23:56
Milk & Mocha Whitelist Spots Are Selling Out In September 2025

The meme coin sector is rewriting the rules of crypto in 2025. Recent research-backed reports show market capitalization has surged by more than 600% year-over-year, climbing to as much as The post Milk & Mocha Whitelist Spots Are Selling Out In September 2025 appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/24 23:52
Coinbase CEO Drops Key Update on New Stablecoin Listings

Coinbase has just announced new stablecoin listings
Coinstats2025/09/24 23:50
South Korean church funds diverted into failed crypto investments

A man in his 60s who was serving as the financial manager for a Catholic church in Mokpo, South Jeolla Province, South Korea, has been arrested by local police on suspicion of embezzling millions of won in donor funds from around 1,000 parishioners over a period of months.  According to reports, local police launched an […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 23:45
How AI Models Are Evaluated for Language Understanding

This appendix details how researchers screened English-speaking participants, piloted survey designs, and compared Google and OpenAI language models (LaMDA, PaLM, Flan-PaLM, GPT-3.5, GPT-4) under different prompt conditions. Findings show consistent model performance across prompt types, with GPT-4 and Flan-PaLM outperforming others on reasoning and factual tasks. The study highlights methodological challenges, such as token biases and API differences, while emphasizing fair human-to-AI comparison.
Hackernoon2025/09/24 23:00
Testing GPT-4 on Game State Predictions

This article explores how GPT-4 was tested on BYTESIZED32 games to generate and explain object, action, and score rules. Researchers used deterministic prompts in JSON mode and compared AI-generated rules with human-written annotations to ensure accuracy. The study reveals both the potential and limits of LLMs in understanding game dynamics, with humans still needed to validate rules and gameplay integrity.
Hackernoon2025/09/24 21:00
The Ultimate Next Gen Finance and Decentralised Tech Event in Dubai | Oct 12–15, 2025

The 8th edition of Future Blockchain Summit returns on October 12-15, 2025 in Dubai Harbour, UAE. The summit brings together innovators, regulators, unicorns, and deal-makers for four days of unfiltered business, tech, and impact. Use code COMMGGENS40 to get 40% off your delegate pass & unlock exclusive sessions, networking lounges, and keynotes.
Hackernoon2025/09/24 20:56
Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week

American Express Platinum Card Refresh 2025: $895 fee, $3,500 perks

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit

South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1

PYUSD Token Burn: Unpacking the Astonishing 600 Million Vanish