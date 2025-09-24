MEXC-beurs
Beyond Ethereum: Why Solana, XRP and Layer Brett Present Greater Upside Into October
With ETH consolidating near $4,100, traders are rotating into projects with higher growth potential, faster transaction speeds, and bigger room […] The post Beyond Ethereum: Why Solana, XRP and Layer Brett Present Greater Upside Into October appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/25 00:42
What is Liquidity in Crypto: Ultimate Guide
Introduction Understanding the basic concepts and major terminologies is essential for success in every area. Cryptocurrency is no different; we all know that crypto is a complex sphere to deal with and a difficult area to wander in. So, navigating there without understanding the basic concepts and terminologies would be like delving into a deep ... Read more The post What is Liquidity in Crypto: Ultimate Guide appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin
2025/09/25 00:30
Early $HYPE Investor Unstakes 2M Tokens, Secures Millions in Profits
One of the biggest $HYPE whales has been in the news, selling a substantial chunk of their investment in the asset, cashing out millions of dollars.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/25 00:10
Coinbase leads $14.6 million round in Bastion as firm leans into stablecoin infrastructure
Sony Innovation Fund, a16z crypto, Samsung Next and Hashed also participated in the round. The company has raised over $40 million.
Coinstats
2025/09/24 23:56
Milk & Mocha Whitelist Spots Are Selling Out In September 2025
The meme coin sector is rewriting the rules of crypto in 2025. Recent research-backed reports show market capitalization has surged by more than 600% year-over-year, climbing to as much as The post Milk & Mocha Whitelist Spots Are Selling Out In September 2025 appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas
2025/09/24 23:52
Coinbase CEO Drops Key Update on New Stablecoin Listings
Coinbase has just announced new stablecoin listings
Coinstats
2025/09/24 23:50
South Korean church funds diverted into failed crypto investments
A man in his 60s who was serving as the financial manager for a Catholic church in Mokpo, South Jeolla Province, South Korea, has been arrested by local police on suspicion of embezzling millions of won in donor funds from around 1,000 parishioners over a period of months. According to reports, local police launched an […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/24 23:45
How AI Models Are Evaluated for Language Understanding
This appendix details how researchers screened English-speaking participants, piloted survey designs, and compared Google and OpenAI language models (LaMDA, PaLM, Flan-PaLM, GPT-3.5, GPT-4) under different prompt conditions. Findings show consistent model performance across prompt types, with GPT-4 and Flan-PaLM outperforming others on reasoning and factual tasks. The study highlights methodological challenges, such as token biases and API differences, while emphasizing fair human-to-AI comparison.
Hackernoon
2025/09/24 23:00
Testing GPT-4 on Game State Predictions
This article explores how GPT-4 was tested on BYTESIZED32 games to generate and explain object, action, and score rules. Researchers used deterministic prompts in JSON mode and compared AI-generated rules with human-written annotations to ensure accuracy. The study reveals both the potential and limits of LLMs in understanding game dynamics, with humans still needed to validate rules and gameplay integrity.
Hackernoon
2025/09/24 21:00
The Ultimate Next Gen Finance and Decentralised Tech Event in Dubai | Oct 12–15, 2025
The 8th edition of Future Blockchain Summit returns on October 12-15, 2025 in Dubai Harbour, UAE. The summit brings together innovators, regulators, unicorns, and deal-makers for four days of unfiltered business, tech, and impact. Use code COMMGGENS40 to get 40% off your delegate pass & unlock exclusive sessions, networking lounges, and keynotes.
Hackernoon
2025/09/24 20:56
