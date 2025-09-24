2025-09-26 Friday

Australia’s First Solana Digital Asset Treasury: Will Snorter Token Be Next 1000x Crypto?

The fitness industry loves transformation stories, but Australian firm Fitell Corporation set a high bar with its own makeover. The company recently announced a major pivot: the establishment of Australia’s first Solana-based digital asset treasury. To support this strategy, Fitell secured up to $100M via a convertible financing facility, with $10M immediately committed to acquiring $SOL tokens. All this institutional attention to Solana is bound to shake the $SOL ecosystem (in a good way), and best altcoins like Snorter Token ($SNORT) could be the next 1000x crypto in the upcoming cycle. Active Yield via DeFi Innovation Fitell’s new treasury fits in with the rapidly-evolving DAT approach, designed not simply as a passive token holding but as an active, yield-oriented engine. It’s one of the reasons that $SOL treasuries have been growing rapidly over the past months, even while Bitcoin treasuries dominate the discussion. Rather than relying solely on staking, the company plans to deploy its $SOL holdings across a diversified portfolio of DeFi and derivatives strategies – including options, liquidity provisioning, structured yield products, and so-called snowball instruments – all with built-in risk management. Any returns generated will be reinvested into the treasury, compounding the firm’s $SOL exposure over time. The idea isn’t just to buy and hold $SOL, but to create an in-house yield generation machine, powered by Solana. To guide the makeover, Fitell enlisted industry veterans David Swaney and Cailen Sullivan. The assets will be custodied with BitGo Trust Company. From ‘Fitell’ to ‘Solana Australia Corporation’ Fitell intends to rename itself ‘Solana Australia Corporation,’ signaling its transformation from fitness retailer to digital asset treasury company. The new company plans to pursue a dual listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), opening the door for regional investors to directly access its Solana exposure. With aspirations to become the largest publicly listed $SOL holder in Australia and the broader Asia Pacific region, Fitell’s move reflects the increasing adoption of Digital Asset Treasury strategies (DATs) in the crypto space. The pivot brings its own risks. By shifting from its core fitness business into crypto, Fitell exposes itself to the full brunt of crypto’s notorious volatility. Its stock price quickly reacted: shares surged following the announcement before pulling back amidst volatility. Still, Fitell’s deliberative strategy may yet pay off. By reinvesting yield and operating within a structured DeFi framework, the company is making a reasoned bet that a disciplined, active approach to digital assets can outperform passive staking. It’s worth noting the Solana itself has had a wildly up-and-down year but remains 47% ahead of where it began a year ago. That strength and resilience is a good sign for new and established Solana projects, including meme coin trading bot Snorter Bot. Snorter Token ($SNORT) – The Faster, Cheaper, Better Crypto Trading Bot Don’t waste time looking for the best Solana meme coins. Instead, get Snorter Bot to find them for you. The bot is custom-built to sniff out low-cap coins on Telegram, where tokens launch, make incredible gains, and vanish, completely un-heard of. Powered by the Snorter Token ($SNORT), the bot hunts out those underground opportunities and gives traders everything they need to win big. And with lower fees and more advanced tools, Snorter Bot beats out the competition. The $SNORT token unlocks the lowest-possible fees with the bot. All commands are native on the Telegram interface. The $SNORT presale just powered past $4M as investors realize more about what $SNORT is and just how big Snorter Bot could be. Learn how to buy $SNORT and visit the Snorter Token presale page for more information. With the newly-minted Solana Australia Corporation expanding its $SOL holdings, the strength of the broader ecosystem looks firmly established, at least for the near future. If Solana continues to perform well, Fitell’s move may herald a new era in corporate treasuries. It could offer a fresh paradigm in how non-crypto companies manage capital, blending traditional businesses with on-chain yield strategies. And for retail investors, there’s ways to gain exposure to Solana through Fitell itself – or through hot crypto presales like Snorter Token. Authored by Aaron Walker for NewsBTC – https://www.newsbtc.com/news/first-australian-sol-treasury-plans-100m-buy-snorter-token-next-1000x-crypto
NewsBTC2025/09/25 00:34
Cloudflare and Coinbase Launch x402 to Enable AI-Driven Payments

TLDR Cloudflare and Coinbase have launched the x402 Foundation to create a universal standard for AI-driven payments. The x402 protocol transforms the HTTP “402 Payment Required” error code into a functional payment system for machines. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong called the x402 initiative a significant step forward for AI agents to transact value. The protocol [...] The post Cloudflare and Coinbase Launch x402 to Enable AI-Driven Payments appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/25 00:30
Bitcoin Is Not Done Yet Despite Price Crash To $112,000, Here’s Why

Crypto analyst Stockmoney has assured that Bitcoin’s rally isn’t over despite the recent price crash to $112,000. The analyst explained how the cycle works, indicating that the crash is simply part of a broader move to the upside.  Bitcoin Rally Not Yet Done Despite Crash To $112,000 In an X post, Stockmoney stated that Bitcoin is not yet done, even amid the mass liquidation events. He indicated that the mass liquidation events were all part of the plan and not something that should catch market participants unaware. The analyst went on to explain how the BTC cycle playbook works.  Related Reading: Total Illiquid Bitcoin Has Reached 72% Of Supply, What Does This Mean For Price? First, he stated that the Bitcoin price pumps while whales take profits. Then, the price further pumps on low volume, with retail investors wanting to secure their gains. This leads to too many positions with paper gains and open futures positions, which Stockmoney explained equals a lack of liquidity. He noted that this happens after low-volume uptrends.  The analyst’s statement comes amid the Bitcoin price crash to around $112,000 this week from a high of around $117,000 last week. BTC had reached $117,000 last week following the Fed rate cut decision, with the U.S. central bank lowering interest rates by 25 basis points (bps). However, with the price crash, this has turned out to be a ‘sell the news’ event. Notably, the crypto market liquidations on September 22 marked the biggest liquidation event for long positions this year.  Stockmoney stated that liquidity must be freed before the Bitcoin price can go higher. He noted that the good side effect is that this is a profitable business model for market makers and that limits get filled as whales buy the dips. The analyst added that this cycle is a pattern that will keep recurring.  Analyst Says “Buy The Dip” In an X post, crypto analyst Ali Martinez urged market participants to buy the dip. This followed an earlier analysis in which he noted that Bitcoin had retraced to $112,000 as anticipated. He added that he was now watching for buying pressure to form the right shoulder before a breakout to $130,000, which will mark a new all-time high (ATH) for BTC.  Related Reading: Bitcoin Price Eyes Demand Zones In Higher Timeframes – Here’s The Target Crypto analyst Titan of Crypto noted that Bitcoin is currently retesting the Kijun around $112,600. He added that this level will be crucial to monitor as it could determine the next move for the flagship crypto. Meanwhile, he also suggested that this could be the final shakeoff before a liftoff to a new ATH for the BTC price.  At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price is trading at around $112,600, down in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com
NewsBTC2025/09/25 00:30
Bitcoin Hyper L2 Proves Vital Amid 32 Nations Embracing $BTC Adoption

Bitcoin adoption is on the rise. The Bitcoin Policy Institute recently found that, by the end of May 2025, 32 countries had either active or proposed exposure to $BTC.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/25 00:12
Prediction market startup Melee raises $3.5 million in funding, with participation from Variant and others

PANews reported on September 25 that according to CoinDesk, prediction market startup Melee has completed US$3.5 million in financing, jointly invested by Variant, DBA and angel investors, to launch its first "viral prediction market" platform. Drawing on successful examples like Polymarket, the company allows users to create prediction markets on any topic. Its core mechanism achieves decentralized pricing by rewarding early, accurate traders, unlike traditional models that rely on professional market makers. The platform places a strong emphasis on the creator economy, enabling influencers to create and profit from markets around fan interests. For example, a live streamer could launch a prediction market on a game's release date.
PANews2025/09/25 00:05
Trump aides' involvement in massive chip and cryptocurrency transactions sparks ethics scrutiny

PANews reported on September 25 that according to the New York Times, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin have written to the State Department and Commerce Department Inspector Generals to investigate whether Trump administration officials violated ethics standards in two multi-billion dollar deals involving the United Arab Emirates. One of the deals benefited US President Trump and the family of his advisor Steve Witkoff, while the other, an artificial intelligence chip export agreement, raised national security concerns. The investigation focuses on potential conflicts of interest involving Witkoff, the president's special envoy to the Middle East. While Witkoff was promoting the export of AI chips to the UAE, his family and the Trump family co-founded a cryptocurrency company, World Liberty Financial, which received a $2 billion investment from the UAE sovereign wealth fund. According to disclosure documents, the Witkoff family holds 3.75 billion WLFI tokens, valued at approximately $800 million at market price. Federal law explicitly prohibits officials from participating in decision-making regarding matters in which they have a financial interest.
PANews2025/09/25 00:03
XRP is groter dan goud en aandelen in Thailand, koers stijging naar $4 steeds dichterbij

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De XRP koers staat volop in de schijnwerpers in Thailand. De munt is inmiddels negen maanden op rij het best presterende beleggingsinstrument van het land en lijkt daarmee hard op weg richting de $4-grens. XRP is groter dan goud en aandelen in Thailand Volgens onderzoeksjournalist Jungle Inc ondergaat de Thaise financiële sector een opmerkelijke transformatie. Waar traditioneel goud, aandelen en grondstoffen de toon zetten, wordt die rol nu overgenomen door digitale valuta. De absolute winnaar? XRP. Thailand’s hottest asset isn’t gold or stocks… it’s XRP. According to Thailand’s SEC: XRP is the #1 performing asset in the country for 9 straight months Up 390% year-on-year in August — beating Bitcoin, Ethereum & even gold ETH just entered the top 3, pushing out… pic.twitter.com/r95w2xzHAh — Jungle Inc Crypto News (@jungleincxrp) September 21, 2025 Uit cijfers van de Thaise Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) blijkt dat XRP al negen maanden onafgebroken de ranglijsten aanvoert. De munt steeg jaar-op-jaar met maar liefst 390% (augustus 2025) en overtrof daarmee concurrenten als Bitcoin, Ethereum en zelfs goud. Deze ontwikkeling onderstreept dat crypto’s niet langer een niche vormen, maar steeds meer erkenning krijgen als volwaardig beleggingsinstrument. Ook Ethereum heeft terrein gewonnen. ETH behoort inmiddels tot de drie populairste assets in Thailand en verdringt daarmee goud van het podium. Dit markeert een fundamentele verschuiving in de voorkeur van beleggers, vooral onder jongere en tech-savvy investeerders die bereid zijn in te zetten op volatiliteit en hoog rendement. Het cryptolandschap in Thailand groeit in rap tempo. Het maandelijkse handelsvolume bereikte $8,2 miljard, terwijl het aantal actieve accounts met 8,4% toenam tot 230.000 gebruikers. Retailbeleggers nemen een steeds grotere rol in en zijn inmiddels goed voor 42% van de markt, een signaal dat crypto breed toegankelijker en mainstream is. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? De rentes zijn officieel omlaag voor het eerst sinds 2024, heeft Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell vorige week aangekondigd, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die in 2025 écht het verschil kunnen… Continue reading XRP is groter dan goud en aandelen in Thailand, koers stijging naar $4 steeds dichterbij document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); XRP snel naar $4? Analisten zijn optimistisch Volgens gerenommeerd crypto-analist John Squire heeft XRP alle troeven in handen om de $4-grens sneller te bereiken dan velen verwachten. XRP noteert momenteel rond de $2,87, maar vertoont een sterke consolidatie die vaak voorafgaat aan een krachtige uitbraak. $XRP is on track to hit $4 faster than most expect. pic.twitter.com/imCIEUwzKR — John Squire (@TheCryptoSquire) September 19, 2025 Squire wijst op een combinatie van positieve technische signalen, een gunstig marktsentiment en meer duidelijkheid rond regelgeving. Deze factoren versterken de koopdruk en creëren een solide basis voor een nieuwe rally. Daarbij speelt ook het fundamentele verhaal mee: Ripple’s focus op grensoverschrijdende betalingen en duurzame samenwerkingen met financiële instellingen geeft XRP een praktisch voordeel ten opzichte van cryptomunten die vooral drijven op speculatie. De doorbraak in Thailand laat bovendien zien dat digitale valuta niet alleen investeringsobjecten zijn, maar ook de manier waarop waarde wordt gezien en uitgewisseld fundamenteel veranderen. Met de groeiende legitimiteit en participatie van retailbeleggers kan de Thaise cryptomarkt dienen als blauwdruk voor andere landen die zich aanpassen aan de nieuwe financiële realiteit. BlackRock en Van Eck Nog meer nieuws: BlackRock en VanEck, twee van de grootste vermogensbeheerders ter wereld, hebben nu toegang gekregen tot onmiddellijke liquiditeit via Ripple’s RLUSD. Dat is de door Ripple gelanceerde stablecoin, gekoppeld aan de Amerikaanse dollar, en bedoeld om snelle, goedkope en betrouwbare transacties mogelijk te maken op de blockchain. Voor fondsen als die van BlackRock en VanEck is liquiditeit cruciaal: het bepaalt hoe makkelijk zij kapitaal kunnen in- en uitstromen zonder grote koersschommelingen te veroorzaken. Waarom is dit belangrijk: Institutionele adoptie Het feit dat gevestigde spelers als BlackRock en VanEck Ripple’s infrastructuur gebruiken, legitimeert Ripple en XRP nog verder in de financiële wereld. Instant settlement Traditioneel kost het verwerken van grote transacties via banken en clearinghuizen uren of zelfs dagen. Met RLUSD kan dit vrijwel onmiddellijk. Ripple’s strategie Ripple richt zich al jaren op grensoverschrijdende betalingen. Met RLUSD en institutionele partners erbij verstevigen ze hun positie als brug tussen crypto en de traditionele financiële wereld. Impact voor beleggers Als meer fondsen deze liquiditeit gaan gebruiken, kan dat de vraag naar XRP en RLUSD vergroten, omdat beide een rol spelen in de settlement-infrastructuur van Ripple. Dit kan positief zijn voor de koers en adoptie. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht XRP is groter dan goud en aandelen in Thailand, koers stijging naar $4 steeds dichterbij is geschreven door Wessel Simons en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/25 00:01
Coinbase to List Centrifuge (CFG) and TROLL (TROLL) for Spot Trading

PANews reported on September 24th that, according to an official announcement, Coinbase will launch spot trading for Centrifuge (CFG) and TROLL (TROLL) on September 25th. Subject to liquidity conditions, the CFG-USD and TROLL-USD trading pairs will be available on or after 9:00 AM PT in supported regions.
PANews2025/09/24 23:58
SBF Returns on X Sending FTT Token Soaring 55 Percent

Key HighlightsSBF reappears online for the first time in months, shaking crypto marketsA mysterious post sparks massive FTT token movement overnightExperts weigh in on the surprising social media comebackFTT Token Reacts to SBF’s First Post Since MarchOn September 24, 2025, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), former CEO of the crypto exchange FTX, made his first appearance on X (formerly Twitter) since March 2025. The post, however, was not written by SBF himself but by a friend, who clarified:Following this update, the FTT token surged over 55%, though the price later declined and is currently around $0.99.Reactions and ContextTravis Kling, founder of Ikigai Asset Management, expressed forgiveness for SBF, a sentiment he shared shortly after the FTX collapse. Kling urged those affected by SBF’s actions to let go of grudges, noting that hatred can destroy a person from within.Earlier in 2025, SBF had been interviewed by Tucker Carlson, discussing prison conditions, his daily life, cryptocurrency, and the SEC. In May, reports suggested he could be released four years early, on December 14, 2044.This post marks one of the rare communications from SBF while in prison, highlighting the ongoing interest in his opinions and the continuing impact on crypto markets, particularly FTT token trading.The crypto community reacted quickly to SBF’s return to social media. Analysts noted that while short-term FTT volatility is high, investor sentiment may be influenced by SBF’s previous reputation and public statements.By combining these elements, SBF’s activity demonstrates how key figures in crypto can still affect markets, even indirectly, from prison.
Coinstats2025/09/24 23:42
From Images to Programs: A Denoising Diffusion Method for Inverse Graphics

This article presents a novel method for program synthesis using denoising diffusion models on syntax trees.
Hackernoon2025/09/24 23:00
