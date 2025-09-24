MEXC-beurs
Day trading is about to get easier for smaller retail investors
The post Day trading is about to get easier for smaller retail investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A graph displaying the Apple stock price on a smartphone app. Jaap Arriens | Nurphoto | Getty Images Regulators are moving to dismantle one of the most controversial barriers for active retail traders — the $25,000 minimum equity rule for pattern day trading. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority on Tuesday approved amendments that would replace the long-standing threshold, making active day trading more accessible to smaller accounts. The change is pending approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The $25,000 minimum equity rule mandates that traders must maintain a minimum account balance of $25,000 in a margin account to execute four or more day trades within a five-business-day period. The rule was put in place in 2001 amid the dot-com bubble and crash as regulators grew worried that small traders were taking excessive risks with volatile internet stocks. FINRA is replacing this mandate with an intraday margin rule that applies the existing maintenance margin rules to intraday exposure. In other words, one’s intraday buying power will be based on the margin requirements for the positions they take on during the day, not a fixed equity minimum. The regulators said the overhaul reflects how technology and market access have transformed retail trading since the rules were first adopted. The rule change could lead to more options trading and boost activity for brokers like Robinhood. Robinhood shares rebounded from an earlier loss and were higher by 1% in Wednesday trading following the FINRA news. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/24/day-trading-is-about-to-get-easier-for-smaller-retail-investors.html
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 01:37
Bitcoin Hyper as Best Crypto to Buy
The post Bitcoin Hyper as Best Crypto to Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 18:46 Bitcoin appears to be repeating the 2017 cycle, potentially driving its price up to $220K soon. This is what Merlijn The Trader believes based on the four-stage bull fractal, which caused $BTC to soar by 528% in 2017, from around $3,500 to over $21,000. The same pattern is happening in 2025, this time pointing toward a $220K target. Based on recent developments, including the last FOMC meeting where the Fed cut interest rates by 25 basis points and the GENIUS Act finalizing its first implementation phase in October, Bitcoin promises an explosive end to 2025. The same appears true for Bitcoin’s upcoming Layer 2 upgrade, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), currently in an $18M presale. With strong potential for faster and cheaper transactions on the Bitcoin network, Hyper’s rampant presale demonstrates impressive investor support likely to continue into 2026. Michael Saylor Doubles Down on His Support for Bitcoin Michael Saylor referred to Bitcoin as money in an X post, stating that everything else is credit. The comment is very appropriate given that Strategy bought $11,044 $BTC over $8B between August and September alone. This buying strategy enabled the company to establish a $74 billion Bitcoin reserve with no clear end in sight. The last purchase of 850 Bitcoins on September 22nd occurred as Strategy exploited the dip that followed the most recent FOMC meeting, which caused Bitcoin to drop by 4.8% between the 19th and today, resulting in a $7K loss. Saylor’s trust in Bitcoin as a game changer isn’t founded on blind faith. Bitcoin is already reaching groundbreaking milestones worldwide, according to a recent report from Bitcoin Policy Institute, which highlighted a widespread global adoption trend. As the report shows, 27 countries had exposure to Bitcoin, while 13 more were actively pursuing it legally by…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 01:19
Chainlink Chosen by Privacy-Focused Blockchain Canton to Push Institutional Adoption
The post Chainlink Chosen by Privacy-Focused Blockchain Canton to Push Institutional Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Canton Network, a blockchain built for regulated finance, has struck a strategic partnership with Chainlink to broaden institutional adoption. The agreement, announced Wednesday, will see Canton integrate Chainlink’s suite of services, including Data Streams, Proof of Reserve, and its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol. Canton has also joined the Chainlink Scale program, which helps cover the costs of running oracle nodes that feed external data into blockchains. Chainlink Labs will take on the role of Super Validator in Canton’s Global Synchronizer, a system designed to keep transactions across the network in sync. That places Chainlink alongside a roster of more than 30 super validators and 500 validators already supporting Canton, which processes $280 billion in daily repo transactions and secures over $6 trillion in tokenized real-world assets. For institutions, the deal could mean faster access to tokenized securities, stablecoins, and digital identity tools without sacrificing compliance or privacy. Imagine a bank issuing tokenized bonds on Canton and relying on Chainlink to confirm collateral values in real time—a scenario designed to cut costs while reducing counterparty risk. Chainlink already secures more than $100 billion across decentralized finance and has helped facilitate $25 trillion in transaction value. Its entry into Canton aligns with growing demand from financial firms exploring tokenized assets and cross-chain applications. “The collaboration brings together Canton’s focus on regulated finance with Chainlink’s infrastructure, paving the way for real-world institutional use cases,” Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov said in the release. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/24/chainlink-chosen-by-privacy-focused-blockchain-canton-to-push-institutional-adoption
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 01:14
Building the Future of Unified DeFi
The post Building the Future of Unified DeFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Decentralized finance (DeFi) has grown rapidly over the past few years. Billions of dollars move through lending apps, staking pools, and payment platforms every single day. Yet one big challenge remains: fragmentation. Users are forced to juggle multiple apps, wallets, and fees just to manage basic financial tasks. JamFi aims to solve that problem with a unified DeFi ecosystem — and today marks a major milestone. The $JAMI token presale has officially started. What is JamFi? JamFi is designed as a global DeFi platform where everything comes together in one place: Lending Staking Cross-border payments Liquidity pools JamFi physical cards DAO governance Instead of switching between five different protocols, JamFi users can manage all their financial activity through a single account and one token at the center: $JAMI. Presale Details The $JAMI presale is now live with clear, simple terms: Phase 1 Price: $0.02 per token Available Supply: 40M $JAMI in this phase Next Phase Price: $0.04 — early buyers gain a direct advantage Referral Bonus: Invite friends and earn +10% $JAMI Joining is simple: 1️⃣ Go to jamii.finance 2️⃣ Click Open App / Connect Wallet 3️⃣ Choose your payment token 4️⃣ Enter the amount → Buy $JAMI Why $JAMI Matters $JAMI isn’t just another token. It’s the backbone of the JamFi ecosystem, with real, built-in utility: Fee Discounts: Reduce platform fees by up to 70% APY Boosts: Earn higher yields when staking DAO Governance: Vote on key protocol parameters Revenue Share: 40% of JamFi income goes to buybacks and rewards for stakers Fixed Supply: Only 1 billion tokens will ever exist This model ties token value directly to platform growth, not speculation. As more people use JamFi, the more valuable $JAMI becomes. Why Now? The timing couldn’t be better. Global remittances already exceed $900B annually, and DeFi is reaching…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 00:51
Breaking: Solana Treasury, DeFi Dev Corp, SOL Strategies Upsize Equity
The post Breaking: Solana Treasury, DeFi Dev Corp, SOL Strategies Upsize Equity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the latest Solana news today, Nasdaq-listed SOL treasury company DeFi Development Corp lifted its stock repurchase to $100 million USD. Meanwhile, SOL Strategies has upsized the recently announced private placement to $30 million CAD to buy more SOL tokens. Solana News: DeFi Development Corp Unveils $100 Million Stock Buyback Nasdaq-listed Solana treasury company DeFi Development Corp disclosed that its Board of Directors has approved increasing the size of its existing stock repurchase program, according to a press release on September 24. The firm raised shares repurchase size by 100% from an initial $1 million to up to $100 million. The firm to buyback shares of its common stock from time to time on the open market. This comes as DeFi Development Corp announced a plan to expand its Treasury Accelerator to fund other digital asset treasuries (DATs). The company plans to use its balance sheet to boost global DAT expansion, while also increasing SOL per share growth. DFDV stock jumped almost 3% to $15.55 in response to the announcement, paring gains in the week. The company currently holds 2.096 million SOL worth almost $450 million at the current market price. SOL Strategies Upsizes Shares Offering Canada-based SOL Strategies upsized its previously announced private placement from $25 million CAD to $30 million CAD. The company revealed that it will offer 4.38 million shares at a price of $6.85 per unit under the upsized LIFE Offering. The offering will close on October 1. The company aims to use funds from the LIFE Offering for general corporate purposes and boosting its Solana treasury. HODL stock tumbled almost 12% to $6.95 as traders responded immediately, expanding its monthly drop 24%. The company currently holds 434,322 SOL worth almost $78.8 million at the current market price. Solana Price Rebounds SOL price jumped 2% after…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 00:46
Solana Eyes $500, Digitap Surges On Visa Card Adoption
Crypto investors are scanning the market for the best crypto to buy now, and two names are catching the spotlight. Solana is trading in the $236 to $239 range, with The post Solana Eyes $500, Digitap Surges On Visa Card Adoption appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas
2025/09/25 00:41
Syntactically Valid Code Editing: A Training Methodology for Neural Program Synthesis
This method is designed to overcome challenges in a standard autoregressive approach, allowing the model to make targeted, grammatically correct changes
Hackernoon
2025/09/25 00:00
Cardano Foundation commits tens of millions in ADA to stablecoin liquidity
The Cardano Foundation has announced a major roadmap update, which puts stablecoins at the forefront of its approach to DeFi. The organization confirmed that it will inject an eight-figure sum in ADA, which amounts to tens of millions of dollars, into liquidity programs backing a number of stablecoin projects. The liquidity pledge will help to […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/24 23:59
A Practical Guide to G-LSM: Improving High-Dimensional Option Pricing with Minimal Overhead
Solving high-dimensional option pricing: G-LSM leverages Hermite polynomials and gradients to achieve a 10x accuracy boost over LSM.
Hackernoon
2025/09/24 21:15
Why GPT-4 Struggles with Complex Game Scenarios
This study evaluates GPT-4’s ability to simulate game state transitions in the LLM-Sim task. Results show GPT-4 performs best on action-driven and static transitions but struggles with environment-driven dynamics, arithmetic, and common-sense reasoning. While GPT-4 can predict game progress with high accuracy when given rules, it still lags behind humans, who achieve ~80% accuracy compared to GPT-4’s ~50% in challenging cases. Findings highlight both the promise and current limitations of LLMs in complex simulation tasks.
Hackernoon
2025/09/24 19:00
