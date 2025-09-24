Bitcoin Hyper as Best Crypto to Buy

Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 18:46 Bitcoin appears to be repeating the 2017 cycle, potentially driving its price up to $220K soon. This is what Merlijn The Trader believes based on the four-stage bull fractal, which caused $BTC to soar by 528% in 2017, from around $3,500 to over $21,000. The same pattern is happening in 2025, this time pointing toward a $220K target. Based on recent developments, including the last FOMC meeting where the Fed cut interest rates by 25 basis points and the GENIUS Act finalizing its first implementation phase in October, Bitcoin promises an explosive end to 2025. The same appears true for Bitcoin's upcoming Layer 2 upgrade, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), currently in an $18M presale. With strong potential for faster and cheaper transactions on the Bitcoin network, Hyper's rampant presale demonstrates impressive investor support likely to continue into 2026. Michael Saylor Doubles Down on His Support for Bitcoin Michael Saylor referred to Bitcoin as money in an X post, stating that everything else is credit. The comment is very appropriate given that Strategy bought $11,044 $BTC over $8B between August and September alone. This buying strategy enabled the company to establish a $74 billion Bitcoin reserve with no clear end in sight. The last purchase of 850 Bitcoins on September 22nd occurred as Strategy exploited the dip that followed the most recent FOMC meeting, which caused Bitcoin to drop by 4.8% between the 19th and today, resulting in a $7K loss. Saylor's trust in Bitcoin as a game changer isn't founded on blind faith. Bitcoin is already reaching groundbreaking milestones worldwide, according to a recent report from Bitcoin Policy Institute, which highlighted a widespread global adoption trend. As the report shows, 27 countries had exposure to Bitcoin, while 13 more were actively pursuing it legally by…