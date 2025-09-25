2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Juizi Holdings Stock Surges Over 25% After Announcing $1B Bitcoin Treasury Plan

Juizi Holdings Stock Surges Over 25% After Announcing $1B Bitcoin Treasury Plan

The post Juizi Holdings Stock Surges Over 25% After Announcing $1B Bitcoin Treasury Plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The electric vehicle technology company will establish a Crypto Asset Risk Committee under CFO leadership for oversight. Stock price surged nearly 80% this week following the cryptocurrency treasury announcement and strategic hiring decisions. This move aligns with growing corporate adoption trends, including recent mergers creating major Bitcoin holding entities. Chinese EV technology firm Juizi Holdings’ board has authorized the use of up to one billion dollars in company funds toward a cryptocurrency treasury. According to a Sept. 24 press release, Juizi’s treasury investments will be limited to Bitcoin BTC $113 852 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $2.27 T Vol. 24h: $49.96 B , Ethereum ETH $4 180 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $504.52 B Vol. 24h: $30.77 B , and BNB BNB $1 018 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $141.63 B Vol. 24h: $2.65 B . Expansion to other coins is subject to board approval. The firm will also establish a “Crypto Asset Risk Committee” under CFO Huijie Gao and Juizi will not self-custody its acquired crypto assets. The company also brought new COO Doug Buerger onboard to lead the treasury initiative. Buerger said in a statement that Juizi viewed crypto assets as long-term stores of value to hedge against macroeconomic uncertainties. “We are not engaging in short-term trading or speculation.” Juizi Joins Growing List of Corporate Crypto Treasuries The news appears to have spurred a surge in Juizi stock (JZXN). As of the time of this article’s publication, JZXN is up nearly 80% for the week and about 5% for the day. Before settling there, it peaked at about 26% up over the past 24 hours as markets opened in the US. Juizi Holdings (JZXN) went up more than 25% for the 24-hour period beginning on Sept. 23. Source: Google. There appears to be a recent uptick…
1
1$0.008718-34.68%
B
B$0.3227+0.26%
Threshold
T$0.01526-1.16%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 01:42
Delen
Top 3 Alternatives To Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL) That Could Turn $250 Into $250K in 2025

Top 3 Alternatives To Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL) That Could Turn $250 Into $250K in 2025

The post Top 3 Alternatives To Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL) That Could Turn $250 Into $250K in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple news has dominated headlines in 2025. XRP and Solana remain two of the most talked-about altcoins, with ETF approvals, institutional demand, and whale moves keeping traders on edge. Still, investors are looking past the obvious picks. Many believe the next 1000x coin could come from newer, fast-rising projects. If you’re looking for where to put $250 this year, Layer Brett, Sonic, and Wormhole stand out. Keep reading to see why they may be the best bets of 2025. Investors search for fresh alternatives to XRP and Solana XRP trades above $3 after strong ETF optimism, while Solana hovers near $220 despite whale inflows of over $800M to exchanges. Both remain solid assets, but many traders want coins with cheaper entry points and higher growth potential. Smaller-cap tokens offer asymmetric upside. A coin priced under $1 can multiply far more quickly than XRP or SOL, which have multi-billion dollar valuations. This is why retail investors continue to shift their attention toward emerging networks. Wormhole and Sonic lead the charge for best gains Wormhole’s W token has rallied from $0.087 to over $0.105 after its treasury model upgrade. The protocol now links network revenue directly to the W token. Analysts highlight this as a rare setup where W’s value grows in tandem with actual usage. With $45M in W already staked and Grayscale adding Wormhole to its watchlist, many see W as a key cross-chain asset for 2025. Sonic has also been in the spotlight after confirming a $ 200 million airdrop for U.S. users. This is one of the first legally approved airdrops in the U.S., a milestone that could spark wider adoption. While S’s price recently dropped to $0.29, top wallets have added over 12M S tokens, signaling insider confidence. Analysts expect S to test $0.45 and possibly $0.68…
NEAR
NEAR$2.71-5.37%
1
1$0.008718-34.68%
Union
U$0.011035+11.06%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 01:40
Delen
Coinbase backs Bastion in $14.6M stablecoin raise

Coinbase backs Bastion in $14.6M stablecoin raise

The post Coinbase backs Bastion in $14.6M stablecoin raise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase Ventures has led a $14.6 million investment in Bastion, a startup specializing in white-label stablecoin issuance. Announced Wednesday, the round also included contributions from Sony’s and Samsung’s venture arms, Andreessen Horowitz’s crypto fund, and Hashed. Bastion enables companies to launch branded stablecoins without directly securing regulatory licenses or developing technical infrastructure. Bastion was founded in 2022 by former Andreessen Horowitz executives Nassim Eddequiouaq and Riyaz Faizullabhoy, who previously worked on Meta’s abandoned Libra stablecoin project. Eddequiouaq remains CEO, while Faizullabhoy has since left the company. Bastion raised $25 million in a 2023 seed round and now employs 27 staff. Its services include wallet infrastructure and fiat off-ramps in 70 countries, tools Eddequiouaq said were designed based on shortcomings identified during the Libra initiative. The raise comes amid heightened interest in stablecoins, which have expanded beyond crypto trading into mainstream payments and settlements. Stripe acquired stablecoin startup Bridge for $1.1 billion in February 2025, Circle went public in June, and President Donald Trump signed new legislation in July regulating stablecoin issuance. According to Blockworks Research, total crypto fundraising volumes have surged in recent months, hitting their highest levels since early 2022, with finance and infrastructure projects leading the pack. In the past 90 days alone, Coinbase Ventures has outpaced all other investors by deal count. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/coinbase-backs-bastion
1
1$0.008718-34.68%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002846-1.96%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.528-0.76%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 01:33
Delen
Franklin Templeton’s Benji Platform Plugs Into BNB Chain to Scale Tokenized Funds

Franklin Templeton’s Benji Platform Plugs Into BNB Chain to Scale Tokenized Funds

The post Franklin Templeton’s Benji Platform Plugs Into BNB Chain to Scale Tokenized Funds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Franklin Templeton is planting its Benji Technology Platform on the BNB Chain, widening its tokenization footprint to reach everyday investors and institutions. Benji Platform Migrates to BNB Chain Franklin Templeton, which manages $1.6 trillion, says the integration taps BNB Chain’s low-cost rails and finality to deliver tokenized financial products. Benji, its blockchain-integrated stack, handles trading, […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/franklin-templetons-benji-platform-plugs-into-bnb-chain-to-scale-tokenized-funds/
1
1$0.008718-34.68%
Binance Coin
BNB$948.78-4.56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016597+0.49%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 01:32
Delen
USD/JPY jumps to near 148.30 as Fed Powell’s caution on rate cuts boosts US Dollar

USD/JPY jumps to near 148.30 as Fed Powell’s caution on rate cuts boosts US Dollar

The post USD/JPY jumps to near 148.30 as Fed Powell’s caution on rate cuts boosts US Dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/JPY climbs to near 148.30 as Fed’s Powell didn’t endorse aggressive dovish stance. Fed’s Powell warns of slowing job demand and upside inflation risks. Japan’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI declines at a faster pace in September. The USD/JPY pair trades 0.45% higher to near 148.30 during the European trading session on Wednesday. The pair gains sharply as the US Dollar (USD) outperforms a majority of its peers, following comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell that the central bank needs to be cautious on further interest rate cuts. During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, rises almost 0.4% to near 97.60. The USD Index resumes its upside journey after a two-day corrective move. On Tuesday, Fed’s Powell stated at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce that the upside inflation risks and labor market concerns have posed a challenging situation for the central bank, which is prompting officials to exercise caution on further monetary policy easing. Powell also stated that the current interest rate range is “well positioned to respond to potential economic developments”. Fed Powell’s comments were similar to statements from Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack who stated on Monday that the central bank needs to cautious over unwinding monetary policy restrictiveness further, citing persistent inflation risks. Going forward, investors will focus on the US Durable Goods Orders and Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for August, which will be released on Thursday and Friday, respectively. In Japan, the manufacturing business activity has declined again in September. Preliminary Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI data came in lower at 48.4 against 49.7 in August. Economists had anticipated the Manufacturing PMI to…
NEAR
NEAR$2.71-5.37%
Threshold
T$0.01526-1.16%
SIX
SIX$0.02006-2.14%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 01:31
Delen
Infinity Castle’s Success Will Fast-Track More ‘Demon Slayer,’ Says Report

Infinity Castle’s Success Will Fast-Track More ‘Demon Slayer,’ Says Report

The post Infinity Castle’s Success Will Fast-Track More ‘Demon Slayer,’ Says Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Ufotable Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has set about a half dozen global and domestic records with its $106 million US earnings and its $556 million global haul, now well above the previous film, Mugen Train’s $486 million. Now, it may have kicked another Demon Slayer project into gear. According to a report from insider Daniel Richtman, the huge success of Demon Slayer: Infinity Slayer at the box office has now fast-tracked the live-action Demon Slayer project that has allegedly been in the works at Netflix. Wait, there’s a live-action Demon Slayer show coming to Netflix? That was never officially confirmed by Netflix, but back in October of 2024, almost a year ago, Giant Freaking Robot reported that after the success of live-action One Piece, Netflix had set its eyes on a live-action Demon Slayer adaptation, which has now become one of the most well-regarded and certainly most profitable animes of all time. Now, the existence of that project is seemingly being confirmed again by the more high-profile insider, Richtman. If this is happening, there would be obvious skepticism, but Netflix has done at least decently well with adaptations of beloved animated source material as of late, from Avatar: The Last Airbender to One Piece. Obviously the originals are better, but those have gone decently well. With the high-flying, ultra-intense demon slaying, however, it’s clear Demon Slayer would be an enormously expensive production. Reportedly, the Avatar adaptation cost $120 million, and it’s hard to imagine that this would not be significantly higher. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Ufotable If true, it would be no great surprise that Netflix wants a piece of a series that is about to make upwards of $1.5 billion at the box office over the next few years across the trilogy of movies that…
1
1$0.008718-34.68%
Gearbox
GEAR$0.002883-3.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07364-11.61%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 01:22
Delen
Thrilling New Tokens CFG And TROLL Set To Go Live

Thrilling New Tokens CFG And TROLL Set To Go Live

The post Thrilling New Tokens CFG And TROLL Set To Go Live appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase Listings: Thrilling New Tokens CFG And TROLL Set To Go Live Skip to content Home Crypto News Coinbase Listings: Thrilling New Tokens CFG and TROLL Set to Go Live Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/coinbase-listings-cfg-troll/
Centrifuge
CFG$0.2575-6.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016597+0.49%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01754+16.85%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 01:06
Delen
Haust Network Reveals Plan to Return Sovereignty to Web3 Through Better UX and its AI Assistant

Haust Network Reveals Plan to Return Sovereignty to Web3 Through Better UX and its AI Assistant

The post Haust Network Reveals Plan to Return Sovereignty to Web3 Through Better UX and its AI Assistant appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Many have forgotten why crypto has value in the first place. This speculative and volatile market has minted millionaires many times over, so it’s no wonder users have been drawn to the neon casino over the last decade. The glow of red and green charts all that matters in the quest to escape the rat race. The purpose of it all left as an afterthought. One users need to remember. Haust is excited to reveal its plans to return sovereignty to Web3 through a suite of features that enables easier interaction with DeFi protocols, bridging the gap that has stopped mass adoption dead in its tracks for too long. It’s about taking back control of money, privacy and agency. Creating citizens whose wealth is sovereign and privacy absolute. It’s about breaking the chains of a traditional finance system that is under the purview of a central government and built to advance its aims. When people make a deposit to a bank, they are lending the bank money. Yet that same bank can choose to suspend payments, withhold assets, and oversee everything users’ hard earned money is spent on. All it takes is one change in government for the worse and suddenly nobody is any longer the master of their own destiny. Nakamoto and the cypherpunks knew this. Bitcoin was born not just as an antidote to a fiat currency system which aided and abetted the malediction of the elites, but to empower the population with the libertarian values of autonomy in a government determined to devalue the wealth of its citizenry. Web3 is about unimpeachable ownership combined with decentralized bureaucracy and systems administration. It’s about helping distrusting parties able to trade according to strict guidelines without a central overseer, the middleman who always wins – whoever loses. It’s sad then…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00160351-2.35%
Neon EVM
NEON$0.12528-8.92%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001493-6.04%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 01:04
Delen
China overtakes U.S. as top power in Southeast Asia

China overtakes U.S. as top power in Southeast Asia

The post China overtakes U.S. as top power in Southeast Asia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tariffs, aid cuts, and visa limits tied to Donald Trump’s foreign policy are weakening U.S. standing in Southeast Asia, while China’s pull keeps growing, the Sydney-based Lowy Institute said in a report released Wednesday. The think tank ranks Washington behind Beijing as the region’s most influential outside partner, pointing to “patchy” U.S. diplomacy. China, it says, has built a steady presence through trade, investment, and regular high-level outreach across capitals in the 10-member bloc and its neighbors. “China is everywhere in Southeast Asia,” the report says in an assessment that weighs partners on trade, investment, and defense. “The United States, by contrast, shows two differing faces in Southeast Asia.” “The global policies of the Trump administration on tariffs, aid cuts, and international education are only likely to accentuate the disconnect between the United States and these countries,” it adds. China leads regional commerce, taking 20% of Southeast Asia’s exports and supplying 26% of its imports, compared with 16% for the United States, according to the study. Bloomberg reports the widest gap shows up in Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar, where China’s influence is between 60% and 150% higher than that of the United States. U.S. remains strong only in select defense ties U.S. sway is firmest in long-time security partners like the Philippines and Singapore, where defense cooperation anchors the relationship. But across mainland Southeast Asia, the study finds Washington is increasingly viewed as peripheral to day-to-day economic priorities. It attributes the drop to Trump-era tariffs, stricter visa policies, and an 83% reduction in foreign aid. The levies that began in April hurt economies across the region; even after July adjustments, Laos and Myanmar continued to face 40% duties, as earlier reported by Cryptopolitan. Trump’s second term has also seen the dismantling of USAID alongside deep funding cuts and layoffs at…
Union
U$0.011035+11.06%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.528-0.76%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.108871+0.29%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 00:49
Delen
0G Labs appoints former Avalanche CEO as Chief Growth Officer

0G Labs appoints former Avalanche CEO as Chief Growth Officer

The post 0G Labs appoints former Avalanche CEO as Chief Growth Officer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Aytunc Yildizli, former CEO of Avalanche Foundation, has joined 0G Labs as Chief Growth Officer. 0G Labs is positioning itself as an execution layer for decentralized AI. Aytunc Yildizli, former CEO of Avalanche Foundation, has joined 0G Labs as Chief Growth Officer today, marking a strategic move for the blockchain project positioning itself as an execution layer for decentralized AI. Yildizli transitions from leading the non-profit organization that supports the Avalanche blockchain to spearheading growth initiatives in the web3 AI sector at 0G. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/0g-labs-appoints-former-avalanche-ceo-chief-growth-officer/
Movement
MOVE$0.1097-2.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016597+0.49%
0G
0G$4.042-1.34%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 00:48
Delen

Trending nieuws

Meer

Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week

American Express Platinum Card Refresh 2025: $895 fee, $3,500 perks

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit

South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1

PYUSD Token Burn: Unpacking the Astonishing 600 Million Vanish