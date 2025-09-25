Haust Network Reveals Plan to Return Sovereignty to Web3 Through Better UX and its AI Assistant

Many have forgotten why crypto has value in the first place. This speculative and volatile market has minted millionaires many times over, so it's no wonder users have been drawn to the neon casino over the last decade. The glow of red and green charts all that matters in the quest to escape the rat race. The purpose of it all left as an afterthought. One users need to remember. Haust is excited to reveal its plans to return sovereignty to Web3 through a suite of features that enables easier interaction with DeFi protocols, bridging the gap that has stopped mass adoption dead in its tracks for too long. It's about taking back control of money, privacy and agency. Creating citizens whose wealth is sovereign and privacy absolute. It's about breaking the chains of a traditional finance system that is under the purview of a central government and built to advance its aims. When people make a deposit to a bank, they are lending the bank money. Yet that same bank can choose to suspend payments, withhold assets, and oversee everything users' hard earned money is spent on. All it takes is one change in government for the worse and suddenly nobody is any longer the master of their own destiny. Nakamoto and the cypherpunks knew this. Bitcoin was born not just as an antidote to a fiat currency system which aided and abetted the malediction of the elites, but to empower the population with the libertarian values of autonomy in a government determined to devalue the wealth of its citizenry. Web3 is about unimpeachable ownership combined with decentralized bureaucracy and systems administration. It's about helping distrusting parties able to trade according to strict guidelines without a central overseer, the middleman who always wins – whoever loses. It's sad then…