China overtakes U.S. as top power in Southeast Asia
Tariffs, aid cuts, and visa limits tied to Donald Trump's foreign policy are weakening U.S. standing in Southeast Asia, while China's pull keeps growing, the Sydney-based Lowy Institute said in a report released Wednesday. The think tank ranks Washington behind Beijing as the region's most influential outside partner, pointing to "patchy" U.S. diplomacy. China, it says, has built a steady presence through trade, investment, and regular high-level outreach across capitals in the 10-member bloc and its neighbors. "China is everywhere in Southeast Asia," the report says in an assessment that weighs partners on trade, investment, and defense. "The United States, by contrast, shows two differing faces in Southeast Asia." "The global policies of the Trump administration on tariffs, aid cuts, and international education are only likely to accentuate the disconnect between the United States and these countries," it adds. China leads regional commerce, taking 20% of Southeast Asia's exports and supplying 26% of its imports, compared with 16% for the United States, according to the study. Bloomberg reports the widest gap shows up in Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar, where China's influence is between 60% and 150% higher than that of the United States. U.S. remains strong only in select defense ties U.S. sway is firmest in long-time security partners like the Philippines and Singapore, where defense cooperation anchors the relationship. But across mainland Southeast Asia, the study finds Washington is increasingly viewed as peripheral to day-to-day economic priorities. It attributes the drop to Trump-era tariffs, stricter visa policies, and an 83% reduction in foreign aid. The levies that began in April hurt economies across the region; even after July adjustments, Laos and Myanmar continued to face 40% duties, as earlier reported by Cryptopolitan. Trump's second term has also seen the dismantling of USAID alongside deep funding cuts and layoffs at…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 00:49