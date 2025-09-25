2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Hyperliquid’s USDH Goes Live as Aster DEX Outpaces It in Revenue

Hyperliquid’s USDH Goes Live as Aster DEX Outpaces It in Revenue

The post Hyperliquid’s USDH Goes Live as Aster DEX Outpaces It in Revenue appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid’s native stablecoin, USDH, is now live on the DEX’s network, HyperCore, according to Native Markets. This comes amid increased DEX competition with Aster DEX flipping Hyperliquid in daily revenue. Hyperliquid’s USDH Launches Amid Aster DEX Competition Native Markets revealed in an X post that the USDH stablecoin is now live for all Hyperliquid users, with the USDH/USDC spot order book open in HyperCore. They further revealed that over $15 million USDH has been pre-minted in the last 24 hours. This comes less than two weeks after Native Markets won the bid to issue Hyperliquid’s native stablecoin. It also comes amid the increased DEX competition, with CZ-endorsed Aster DEX in the mix. Native Markets stated that they minted the USDH stablecoin directly on the HyperEVM and have aligned it with the Assistance Fund, leading to a “first-class” stablecoin for the Hyperliquid network. Meanwhile, the platform also revealed that, in line with the proposed aligned stablecoin framework put forward by Hyperliquid, their contribution to the Assistance Fund will begin accruing from today, as $0.50 of every dollar earned by USDH reserves will go toward the cause while they use the remainder to grow USDH. The stablecoin is fully backed by cash and short-term U.S. treasuries in line with the GENIUS Act. Furthermore, Native Markets plans to roll out USDH on the top DEX Hyperliquid over the coming months. It noted that the HyperEVM integrations are already underway, while the stablecoin will soon be a quote asset on the spot market. Native minint will also soon be available on HyperCore, while Native Markets plans to roll out USDH-margined perp order books via HIP-3. The DEX Competition Heightens DeFiLlama data shows that Aster DEX has surpassed Hyperliquid and other DEXs in 24-hour revenue. The CZ-endorsed exchange has generated $10 million in revenue during…
Union
U$0.011035+11.06%
CreatorBid
BID$0.07423-2.16%
USDCoin
USDC$0.999-0.07%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 01:35
Delen
Roki Sasaki Gives The Dodgers More Playoff Pitching Options

Roki Sasaki Gives The Dodgers More Playoff Pitching Options

The post Roki Sasaki Gives The Dodgers More Playoff Pitching Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani (17) talks with Dodgers’ Roki Sasaki in the dugout prior to a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Roki Sasaki didn’t get to contribute much to the Los Angeles Dodgers during his first regular season in MLB, but he’s back right on time for October. The club is activating him from the 60-day injured list ahead of tonight’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Sasaki has been one of the best pitchers on the planet over the past few years, dominating in Japan and in international competitions such as the World Baseball Classic. He signed with the Dodgers in January, putting the three best Japanese players on the same roster, along with Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The dream of them all pitching in the same rotation has yet to materialize. Ohtani didn’t pitch in the beginning of the year, and by the time he resumed work on the mound, Sasaki had picked up a shoulder injury. He hasn’t pitched in MLB since May 9, and his numbers aren’t pretty. He has a 4.72 ERA and 1.49 WHIP with 24 strikeouts and 22 walks in 34 1/3 innings. Even now that Sasaki is healthy, they still aren’t part of the same rotation. The plan is for him to work out of the bullpen. Besides, Ohtani has already made his final start of the regular season, so he isn’t technically in the rotation anymore. The Dodgers hope that Sasaki can stabilize a relief corps that has been the primary culprit for why they’re still trying to fight off the San Diego Padres in the National League West. Their bullpen has a 4.33 ERA, which ranks 21st in MLB,…
1
1$0.008718-34.68%
Threshold
T$0.01527-1.10%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1-3.75%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 01:34
Delen
Security best practices for Litecoin forex trading

Security best practices for Litecoin forex trading

The post Security best practices for Litecoin forex trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Litecoin (LTC) is no longer a niche token; it is one of the most actively traded crypto assets on multi-asset Forex platforms. According to recent market snapshots, the average 24-hour exchange volume hovers around 5,000 LTC, or roughly US $558 million a day, and that is just on centralized venues. A larger on−chain turnover in the billions underscores show attractive LTC has become to hackers and scammers. Chain analysis adds another layer of urgency: over US2.17 billion in crypto has been stolen in 2025 through July, already eclipsing 2024’s full-year total. If you plan to trade LTC pairs against the dollar, euro, or yen on Forex platforms, you must treat security as seriously as any trading strategy. Choose a Regulated, Segregated Broker Not all Forex brokers that list LTC pairs are created equal some still operate under patchy regulatory oversight. If you’re searching for FX websites that allow Litecoin deposits and withdrawals, it’s important to prioritize security and transparency over convenience alone. What to Look For A broker should: Hold a Tier-1 regulatory license (e.g., FCA, ASIC, MAS). Offer segregated crypto custodial accounts so your LTC is never mingled with operating funds. Publish third-party security audits. If a platform cannot prove cold-storage coverage for at least 95% of client crypto, move on. While regulation is not a silver bullet, it forces better capital adequacy standards and incident-response procedures. Protect Both Sides of the Trade: Wallet and Brokerage You may custody LTC in a private wallet between trades or leave it on the broker’s platform for rapid order execution. Either way, control points exist on both fronts. Wallet-Level Hardening Keep your personal wallet (hardware or multisig software) under dual control. That means storing half of your recovery phrase offline, preferably in a tamper-evident envelope, with the other half in an encrypted…
1
1$0.008718-34.68%
Gravity
G$0.00979-2.10%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001171-2.98%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 01:27
Delen
Ripple’s Stablecoin Debuts on BlackRock-Backed Tokenization Platform

Ripple’s Stablecoin Debuts on BlackRock-Backed Tokenization Platform

The post Ripple’s Stablecoin Debuts on BlackRock-Backed Tokenization Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin was integrated in Securitize’s platform. Two tokenized money market funds can now be exchanged for the stablecoin. BlackRock’s BUIDL is worth $2 billion, per RWA.xyz. Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin has been integrated into Securitize’s platform, allowing users to exchange shares in tokenized money market funds for the dollar-pegged asset. The feature was enabled through a smart contract, which now serves as another off-ramp for products offered by asset managers BlackRock and VanEck, according to a press release. It functions 24/7, allowing users to access instant liquidity, Ripple added. Ripple’s stablecoin debuted in December. And although it’s much smaller than alternatives offered by Tether and Circle, RLUSD has grown to a market capitalization of $740 million within the past year, according to crypto data provider CoinGecko.  ﻿ In a statement, Jack McDonald, senior vice president of stablecoins at Ripple, described the move as a “natural next step as we continue to bridge traditional finance and crypto,” noting that RLUSD was designed specifically for institutional use. Securitize made a similar announcement nearly a year ago, saying that Circle’s USDC had been integrated into its platform as a way to reduce investment costs and streamline the subscription process for investing in BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL). BlackRock’s BUDIL is worth $2 billion, according to data from RWA.xyz. Around 90 qualified investors hold shares in the fund, which is tokenized on several blockchains, including Solana, Avalanche, Ethereum, Polygon, and layer-2 networks Arbitrum and Optimism. The VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL), which can also be exchanged for RLUSD on Securitize’s platform, is worth $74 million, while only having 14 different holders.  Shares in BUIDL and VBILL are represented by tokens that change hands at $1, but unlike most stablecoins, they offer investors a yield. Products issued through Securitize’s platform do…
1
1$0.008718-34.68%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00160351-2.35%
Vice
VICE$0.03056-6.48%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 01:24
Delen
Next 30 Days Could Seal Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Fate After Shibarium Exploit

Next 30 Days Could Seal Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Fate After Shibarium Exploit

The post Next 30 Days Could Seal Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Fate After Shibarium Exploit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The clock is ticking for popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). After months of going nowhere, the token is now trading at about $0.00001220, stuck between the resistance at $0.00001375 and support near $0.00001178. That range does not look wide, but the next 30 days will decide whether SHIB escapes or gets crushed. Shiba Inu’s price history by CryptoRank shows that October is not just another month for this coin. Back in 2021, it was October that made SHIB a global headline, sending it up by a whopping +833% in just a few weeks. One year on, and in the same month, holders suffered a -30% drop. Last October, things looked good, with an increase of 6%, but then we saw a big drop of 21% in December. If you break it down, you can see the difference: the average October return is +213%, while the median is only +8%. Translation: the average is great, but most Octobers do not really deliver. Source: CryptoRank And the volatility is not just in October either. On average, March is up by +31%, but the median is down by -4.6%. May’s results show an average increase of 61%, but the median actually saw a drop of 3%. June is almost always bad, with an average of -14% and a median of -11.5%.  Shytoshi out, Shibarium hacked SHIB’s price is all over the place; it is either going to be amazing or awful, with not much in between. This year, the setup looks even more fragile. Shytoshi Kusama, the project’s symbolic leader, has disappeared from the spotlight. Shibarium, the layer-2 that everyone has been hyping, has been hit by a few exploits recently. There is less liquidity, less confidence and the market knows it. If the Shiba Inu coin can push through $0.00001375, traders will be aiming…
NEAR
NEAR$2.711-5.34%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013583-2.08%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001173-1.75%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 01:11
Delen
State Channels Challenge Digital Titans

State Channels Challenge Digital Titans

The post State Channels Challenge Digital Titans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The internet has transformed into a playground dominated by titans like Google and Amazon, where user data fuels algorithmic powerhouses. This dominance paints a picture of digital users as mere tenants under the control of tech giants, contrasting sharply with the decentralized vision of Web3. Continue Reading:State Channels Challenge Digital Titans Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/state-channels-challenge-digital-titans
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016597+0.49%
Wink
LIKE$0.007623-3.51%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002883+0.87%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 01:08
Delen
BlockchainFX Presale Powers Past $8 Million – A Smarter Alternative To BNB And Avalanche

BlockchainFX Presale Powers Past $8 Million – A Smarter Alternative To BNB And Avalanche

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockchainfx-presale-powers-past-8-million-a-smarter-alternative-to-bnb-and-avalanche/
Binance Coin
BNB$948.78-4.56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016597+0.49%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/25 01:00
Delen
Bitcoin Steady at $112K – Yet 380M+ MAGAX Tokens Sold in Stage 2 Presale

Bitcoin Steady at $112K – Yet 380M+ MAGAX Tokens Sold in Stage 2 Presale

While Bitcoin price prediction reveals rising uncertainty, BTC still eyes $120k target. However, investors are drawn to MAGAX for its stronger ROI potential.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,439.1-2.21%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000499--%
Delen
Blockchainreporter2025/09/25 00:55
Delen
New token trading opportunities on the horizon

New token trading opportunities on the horizon

The post New token trading opportunities on the horizon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the 0xResearch newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. In a sea of red, only a few of our indices registered positive returns in yesterday’s session, namely Ethereum Eco and L2s. Notably, Ethereum Ecosystem and L2 tokens were among the hardest hit in the selloff on Monday, so perhaps we’re seeing some resistance forming. Meanwhile, gold continues to go from strength to strength, hitting yet another all-time high of $3,770.  On Monday, approximately $1.7 billion in leveraged positions were liquidated as crowded longs unwound en masse. BTC plunged nearly 3%, while ETH and SOL suffered sharper declines of 6-7%. Markets have attempted to stabilize over the past two days since, but that liquidation event seems to have become a defining catalyst in subsequent trading windows, reshaping positioning, sentiment and structural dynamics in its wake. In the aftermath, Tuesday unfolded as a reactive consolidation period. The majors (BTC, ETH and SOL) largely held near support zones, absorbing the shock without collapsing entirely. The intense deleveraging removed much of the “weak hands,” thereby lowering the risk of further cascade-style moves unless a new catalyst emerges. But momentum has clearly cooled as trades over those two days lacked directional conviction, reflecting the market’s digestion of the prior day’s stress.  Zooming out, the cumulative profit realized (in BTC terms) by long-term holders so far this “cycle” has mimicked previous instances but over a longer period of time. Long-term holders have realized 3.4 million BTC, a historically large figure, highlighting just how significant their distribution has been in this cycle compared to prior ones. Looking ahead, markets appear to be entering a transition phase defined less by euphoria and more by recalibration. With leverage meaningfully reduced and long-term holders continuing to distribute into strength, the next leg will likely depend on…
NEAR
NEAR$2.711-5.34%
1
1$0.008718-34.68%
Solana
SOL$196.36-4.19%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 00:54
Delen
Best Crypto Presales of 2025 To Buy: Which Crypto To Explode Tapzi vs. Mutuum Finance vs. BlockchainFX Could Deliver 100x Gains?

Best Crypto Presales of 2025 To Buy: Which Crypto To Explode Tapzi vs. Mutuum Finance vs. BlockchainFX Could Deliver 100x Gains?

Investors know that getting in early is often the difference between modest gains and life-changing profits. Among the many projects […] The post Best Crypto Presales of 2025 To Buy: Which Crypto To Explode Tapzi vs. Mutuum Finance vs. BlockchainFX Could Deliver 100x Gains? appeared first on Coindoo.
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003356-4.79%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02178-5.05%
Delen
Coindoo2025/09/25 00:52
Delen

Trending nieuws

Meer

Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week

American Express Platinum Card Refresh 2025: $895 fee, $3,500 perks

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit

South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1

PYUSD Token Burn: Unpacking the Astonishing 600 Million Vanish