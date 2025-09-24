2025-09-26 Friday

Crypto Millionaires Rise 40%, Bitcoin Drives Surge as Market Hits $3.3 Trillion

TLDR The number of global crypto millionaires increased by 40%, reaching 241,700 individuals. Bitcoin continues to drive the surge, with Bitcoin millionaires rising by 70% year-on-year. Bitcoin centimillionaires grew by 63%, while the number of Bitcoin billionaires rose by 55%. Institutional involvement in the crypto market has contributed to significant growth in crypto wealth. Inflows [...] The post Crypto Millionaires Rise 40%, Bitcoin Drives Surge as Market Hits $3.3 Trillion appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/25 01:32
Oracle raises $15B as it ramps up AI and data center spending

Oracle is borrowing $15 billion from the U.S. investment-grade bond market this week, according to Bloomberg. The company is slicing up the deal into seven tranches, including a 40-year bond, which almost no one does anymore. That long-term slice is being priced at about 1.65 percentage points above similar U.S. Treasuries. The deal is being […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 01:06
The $10.4b cybersecurity war you’re not seeing

The post The $10.4b cybersecurity war you’re not seeing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eighty percent of ransomware attacks now use artificial intelligence, but AI cybersecurity is catching up, according to a new report. Summary A new report from OutreachX shows that artificial intelligence now fuels 80% of ransomware attacks, supercharging cybercrime with tools like large language models and deepfakes. Yet the same report highlights how defenders are fighting back with AI of their own, cutting costs, compressing response times, and turning the battle into a high-stakes arms race between malicious code and machine-powered defense. Cybersecurity in 2025 is no longer just human versus human: it’s AI versus AI. According to a report by OutreachX, cyber criminals are increasingly using artificial intelligence tools to streamline and scale their activities. On the other hand, cybersecurity experts are increasingly utilizing AI to address this emerging threat. The report noted that AI is contributing to an increase in ransomware attacks. Notably, in 2021, there were an estimated 7,850 attacks daily. However, by 2031, this figure is projected to grow to 43,200 daily incidents. AI is a significant contributing factor to this explosion, helping to scale and automate the once manual and skill-intensive attacks. What is more, AI now plays a role in 80% of ransomware attacks, through technologies such as LLMs and deepfakes. Fake videos are alarming, as potential victims could identify AI-generated voices only 60% of the time. AI increasingly plays a role in cybersecurity Still, to tackle this issue, companies increasingly leverage AI tools. This includes machine learning to detect suspicious activity, automating phishing triage, and accelerating threat responses. According to IBM data, AI tools in cybersecurity save $1.9 million per breach. By 2027, this technology is projected to save enterprises $10.4 billion. “The biggest unlock isn’t a flashier dashboard, it’s compressing dwell time. When AI closes the loop from detection to containment in minutes,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 00:57
Bitcoin’s Next Move: Support at $114K or Deeper Correction?

After briefly approaching $117,000 earlier this week, the leading cryptocurrency faced rejection at that zone and is now trading near […] The post Bitcoin’s Next Move: Support at $114K or Deeper Correction? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/25 00:55
Bitcoin is up, surpassing $113,800; S&P 500, Nasdaq are down: Midday Update

Bitcoin swung near the $113,800 price level, according to CoinGecko. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both dipped around midday Wednesday.
Crypto.news2025/09/25 00:46
Ethereum Suffers Largest Liquidation Event Since 2021 – Here’s What Happened Last Time

The crypto market was shaken on Monday as over $1.53 billion in positions were liquidated within hours. Data from Coinalyze showed that Ethereum led the losses with nearly $900 million liquidated on long positions alone. The sell-off pushed Ethereum below $4,200, reminding traders that even the largest altcoins can be fragile during periods of high
Coinstats2025/09/25 00:45
FTX Recovery Trust eist $1,15 miljard terug van Genesis Digital

De FTX Recovery Trust heeft een nieuwe rechtszaak aangespannen tegen het Bitcoin mining bedrijf Genesis Digital Assets en zijn medeoprichters Rashit Makhat en Marco Krohn. Volgens de aanklacht zou Sam Bankman Fried, oprichter van het inmiddels failliete FTX, ruim $1,15 miljard aan klantengelden hebben doorgesluisd naar Genesis via onrechtmatige en... Het bericht FTX Recovery Trust eist $1,15 miljard terug van Genesis Digital verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/25 00:42
Husky Inu (HINU) Gears Up For Next Move As Markets Struggle To Regain Momentum

Husky Inu (HINU) is poised for the next price jump in its pre-launch phase, which will see the value of the HINU token rise from $0.00020869 to $0.00020390. The project’s pre-launch phase began on April 1, following the conclusion of its highly successful presale.
Cryptodaily2025/09/25 00:40
RLUSD over $700M: on-chain off-ramp for BUIDL and VBILL funds

According to Ripple, the institutional stablecoin RLUSD is now extended to BlackRock's tokenized money-market funds (BUIDL) and VanEck's (VBILL).
The Cryptonomist2025/09/24 22:45
Archetype III, new $100 million fund boosts crypto startups

Archetype has closed its third vehicle, Archetype III: a $100 million fund aimed at early-stage startups.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/24 22:36
