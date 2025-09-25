2025-09-26 Friday

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Investors Favor Layer Brett as Cardano (ADA) and Stellar (XLM) Momentum Slows

While Cardano (ADA) and Stellar (XLM) continue to grind higher at a slower pace, $LBRETT is capturing trader attention with […] The post Best Crypto to Buy Now: Investors Favor Layer Brett as Cardano (ADA) and Stellar (XLM) Momentum Slows appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/25 01:42
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Analysts Suggest SHIB Downturn Could Be Linked to the Rise of Layer Brett

Shiba Inu has built one of the most loyal communities in the crypto space. However, even with strong support, the token has been in decline. At $0.00001213, SHIB has dropped over 6% in the last 24 hours and 16% in the past month. Traders are asking the same question: Can Shiba Inu recover in 2026? […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 01:33
Top Crypto to Invest in as Shiba Inu (SHIB) Weakens in 2025

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has maintained a strong community and brand recognition, but its price performance in 2025 has shown signs of volatility and slower momentum. For investors seeking projects with more consistent growth potential, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as an attractive alternative.  Currently in presale at $0.035, Mutuum Finance is building a DeFi lending-and-borrowing […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 01:30
Crypto Market Stays Cautious as Powell Warns Tariffs Could Fuel Inflation

The post Crypto Market Stays Cautious as Powell Warns Tariffs Could Fuel Inflation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is holding steady around $113,000, while Ethereum trades around $4,200. The crypto market remains cautious despite last week’s rate cut, with analysts noting growing impatience and bearish sentiment among retail investors. Data from The Defiant’s price page shows that Bitcoin (BTC) is still trading in the $112,000 to $113,000 range, nearly flat on the day. Ethereum (ETH) is down 0.3% at $4,182. BTC Chart Other top 10 altcoins by market capitalization are also showing mixed results. XRP is up 0.6% to $2.88, and BNB has gained 1.1%, trading at around $1,016. However, Solana (SOL) declined 3% to $212, losing over 9% on the week, the largest drop within that timeframe among the group. The biggest gainer in the Top 100 over the last 24 hours is Flare (FLR), up 19% to a market capitalization of $2 billion, while the biggest loser turned out to be Mantle (MNT), which is down 7% over the same timeframe, per CoinGecko data. Analysts at QCP Capital suggested in a Wednesday research note that with the first cut now priced in and Europe and Japan no longer clear outperformers, the “risk of a bottoming move is real.” They added they still see the dollar “softer into year-end on divergence and further easing, but last week’s post-FOMC rebound is a reminder that the path is likely to stay choppy.” Bitcoin Sentiment Meanwhile, Santiment pointed out in a Tuesday note that there’s a high amount of “impatience and bearishness emerging from the retail crowd” on social media, describing it, however, as a “strong sign if you’ve been patiently awaiting a breakout as other small traders drop out.” Liquidations, ETFs, and Macro Leveraged positions came under pressure, with about $288 million in liquidations recorded over the past 24 hours, data from CoinGlass shows. ETH led with $68.5…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 01:09
FTX’s $1.6 Billion Might Spark Bull Run, Volatility With ETH and XRP, While Digitap ($TAP) Tipped to Explode

September 30 will see the FTX Recovery Trust release $1.6 billion in its third round of creditor distributions. However, this […] The post FTX’s $1.6 Billion Might Spark Bull Run, Volatility With ETH and XRP, While Digitap ($TAP) Tipped to Explode appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/25 01:00
Revolutionary Core DAO Bitcoin Staking ETP Debuts on London Stock Exchange

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary Core DAO Bitcoin Staking ETP Debuts on London Stock Exchange A significant milestone has been reached in the world of digital assets as the first-ever Core DAO Bitcoin staking ETP has officially made its debut on the prestigious London Stock Exchange. This groundbreaking development, initially reported by Cointelegraph, marks a pivotal moment for institutional investors seeking regulated access to Bitcoin’s yield-generating potential. For many, this listing represents a bridge between traditional finance and the innovative realm of decentralized applications, promising new avenues for investment and growth. Understanding the Core DAO Bitcoin Staking ETP and Its Significance An Exchange Traded Product (ETP) functions much like an Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), allowing investors to gain exposure to an asset without directly owning it. In this case, the Core DAO Bitcoin staking ETP offers a regulated financial instrument that tracks Bitcoin while also incorporating a staking component. This means investors can potentially earn yield on their Bitcoin holdings through a familiar, regulated structure. The listing on the London Stock Exchange is not just a procedural step; it’s a powerful statement. It signifies increasing institutional acceptance of cryptocurrencies and their underlying technologies. Moreover, it provides a regulated pathway for traditional financial institutions to participate in the growing Bitcoin staking ecosystem, which was previously more accessible through direct, often complex, on-chain methods. This product leverages the Core DAO blockchain, a Bitcoin-powered layer-one blockchain, to facilitate the staking mechanism. It’s designed to offer a secure and efficient way to participate in network validation and earn rewards, all within a compliant framework. How Does This Core DAO Bitcoin Staking ETP Benefit Investors? For institutional investors, the benefits of this new ETP are clear and compelling. Firstly, it offers a highly regulated investment vehicle. This addresses a major concern for many traditional funds and asset managers who require robust regulatory oversight before committing capital to digital assets. Regulated Access: Investors can gain exposure to Bitcoin staking through a product listed on a major stock exchange, ensuring compliance with established financial regulations. Yield Generation: The staking component allows for potential returns beyond simple price appreciation, offering a new dimension to Bitcoin investment strategies. Simplified Investment: Unlike direct on-chain staking, which can involve technical complexities and custody risks, the ETP provides a streamlined, user-friendly approach. Enhanced Liquidity: Being listed on the London Stock Exchange means the ETP benefits from the liquidity and trading infrastructure of a world-leading financial market. This innovation could unlock significant capital from institutions that have been hesitant to enter the crypto space due to perceived risks or operational hurdles. It essentially de-risks and simplifies the process of earning yield from Bitcoin for a broader investor base. The Broader Implications for Crypto Adoption and Core DAO’s Role The introduction of the Core DAO Bitcoin staking ETP on such a prominent exchange sends a strong signal about the maturation of the cryptocurrency market. It suggests that digital assets are increasingly being viewed not just as speculative tools, but as legitimate components of a diversified investment portfolio, capable of generating sustainable yield. This move could catalyze further institutional adoption of crypto products globally. As more regulated products become available, the barrier to entry for traditional finance lowers considerably. We might see a ripple effect, encouraging other exchanges and asset managers to explore similar offerings. However, challenges remain. Regulatory clarity across different jurisdictions is still evolving, and market volatility is an inherent characteristic of the crypto space. Despite these factors, the ETP’s listing is a testament to the persistent innovation within the blockchain industry and Core DAO’s commitment to bridging Bitcoin’s power with decentralized applications. Core DAO, built on the Satoshi Plus consensus mechanism, aims to create a more decentralized, scalable, and secure ecosystem. This ETP listing reinforces its mission to integrate Bitcoin’s security with Web3 functionality, paving the way for more sophisticated financial products. A New Era for Bitcoin Investment The listing of the Core DAO Bitcoin staking ETP on the London Stock Exchange is undeniably a landmark event. It represents a significant leap forward in making Bitcoin staking accessible and appealing to institutional investors through a regulated, familiar channel. This development not only validates the growing importance of digital assets in global finance but also sets a precedent for future innovation at the intersection of traditional markets and blockchain technology. As the landscape continues to evolve, such products will play a crucial role in shaping the future of investment. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is an ETP? An ETP, or Exchange Traded Product, is a type of security that tracks an underlying asset, index, or financial instrument. It trades on exchanges similar to stocks and allows investors to gain exposure to an asset without directly owning it, often offering features like daily liquidity. Q2: How does Bitcoin staking work within this ETP? While the exact mechanics are managed by the ETP provider, typically, the ETP holds Bitcoin and participates in a staking mechanism, such as through Core DAO’s network, to earn rewards. These rewards are then reflected in the ETP’s value or distributed to investors, providing a yield on their investment. Q3: Is the Core DAO Bitcoin staking ETP regulated? Yes, being listed on the London Stock Exchange means the Core DAO Bitcoin staking ETP operates under the regulatory framework of a major financial market, providing a level of oversight and compliance that direct crypto investments often lack. Q4: Who is the target audience for this ETP? The primary target audience for this ETP is institutional investors, wealth managers, and sophisticated individual investors who seek regulated, transparent, and liquid access to Bitcoin’s yield-generating potential through a traditional financial instrument. Q5: What is Core DAO? Core DAO is a layer-one blockchain that leverages the Bitcoin network’s security and decentralization through its Satoshi Plus consensus mechanism. It aims to build a robust ecosystem for decentralized applications (dApps) by combining Bitcoin’s power with EVM compatibility. Share This Insight Did you find this article informative? The debut of the Core DAO Bitcoin staking ETP is a significant event for both traditional finance and the crypto world. Help us spread the word by sharing this article on your social media platforms and let your network know about this exciting development! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary Core DAO Bitcoin Staking ETP Debuts on London Stock Exchange first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/25 01:00
ProfitableMining opens a new chapter for cryptocurrency holdings, launching a $2,800 daily profit contract.

As the global cryptocurrency market continues to heat up and institutional and individual investors flock to it, ProfitableMining is capitalizing on this trend by launching a new $2,800 daily profit contract plan. Recent market analysis shows that digital asset holding and mining are becoming increasingly popular, and high-yield, stable investment tools are becoming a core […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 01:00
DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) Stock: Surges After $100 Million Buyback Announcement

TLDR DeFi Development’s stock jumps 5.1% after $100M buyback program announcement. DeFi Development boosts stock price with $100M stock repurchase plan. DeFi Development shares soar on news of $100M stock buyback program. DeFi Development’s $100M buyback plan sparks 5.1% stock surge. DeFi Development stock climbs after $100M buyback authorization news. DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) experienced [...] The post DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) Stock: Surges After $100 Million Buyback Announcement appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/25 00:58
Nasdaq: Best Digital Assets To Buy Now Are Remittix & Polkadot

This involves investors treating digital assets like traditional stocks, and Nasdaq analysts have joined the search for the next gems. […] The post Nasdaq: Best Digital Assets To Buy Now Are Remittix & Polkadot appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/25 00:50
BNB Chain Moves Toward Ultra-Low Fees with 50% Gas Reduction Proposal

TLDR BNB Chain validators propose reducing gas fees by 50% from 0.1 Gwei to 0.05 Gwei. The plan includes accelerating block times from 750 milliseconds to 450 milliseconds. If approved, the gas fee reduction would make each transaction cost about $0.005. BNB Chain aims to lower transaction costs further to $0.001 in the future. Previous [...] The post BNB Chain Moves Toward Ultra-Low Fees with 50% Gas Reduction Proposal appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/25 00:46
