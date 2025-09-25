2025-09-26 Friday

Crypto ATM under scrutiny: 11,000 complaints

The post Crypto ATM under scrutiny: 11,000 complaints appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the past year, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has collected approximately 11,000 complaints regarding scams related to crypto kiosks – physical terminals that allow the purchase or sale of cryptocurrencies using cash or cards, with QR codes and mobile wallets – with cumulative losses estimated at over 246 million dollars (Stateline). A situation that has raised alarms in Washington, prompting the US Senate to consider more stringent measures for the digital asset sector, with a specific focus on crypto ATMs. These data are also reflected in public warnings issued by law enforcement authorities: the FBI and the Federal Trade Commission have repeatedly highlighted fraud schemes related to crypto kiosks, drawing attention to manipulated QR codes and social engineering techniques (FBI, FTC). According to public data and industry analyses, reports concentrated between 2023 and 2025 show recurring patterns of scams based on impersonation and emotional pressure; our editorial team has also found repeated reports from victims who report immediate losses at the time of purchase via ATM. The topic has entered the agenda of the Senate Banking Committee as Senator Cynthia Lummis (Wyoming) reiterated the urgency of introducing tools to combat fraud facilitated through Bitcoin ATMs. In this context, a report from the Cheyenne police department documents 50 fraud incidents, with losses exceeding $645,000 – figures that have prompted Lummis, along with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (New York), to place ATM fraud among the legislative priorities under discussion.  Crypto ATM Frauds: The Numbers and What “Crypto Kiosks” Are Crypto kiosks or ATMs are physical devices that, through digital interfaces like QR codes, enable cryptocurrency transactions. According to estimates reported by Cointelegraph, in 2024 approximately 11,000 complaints related to these devices were registered, with cumulative losses exceeding 246 million dollars. The reports, collected predominantly in the United States, cover various types of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 01:18
Warning Signs for Altcoins as Market Sentiment Flips Bearish

Data tracking news flow, social signals, and key metrics suggests that overall morale is beginning to tilt to the downside. […] The post Warning Signs for Altcoins as Market Sentiment Flips Bearish appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/25 01:05
Best Crypto to Invest In: BlockDAG’s Sponsorship Catalyst Compared Against Polkadot, Best Wallet Token, Little Pepe

In today’s crowded market, the best crypto to invest in isn’t the one shouting the loudest; it’s the one delivering […] The post Best Crypto to Invest In: BlockDAG’s Sponsorship Catalyst Compared Against Polkadot, Best Wallet Token, Little Pepe appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/25 01:00
Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Reopens Alibaba Positions With $16.3M Stake

Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management has reopened positions in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. after a four-year hiatus, as the Chinese tech giant’s artificial intelligence ambitions fuel a sharp rally in its shares. ARK Investment Expands Chinese Tech Holdings Ark Investment reported in its daily trading report that two of the exchange-traded funds of the firm acquired American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of Alibaba on Monday, creating a cumulative ownership of approximately $16.3 million.  The shift came as Alibaba ADRs surged to their most recent high since November 2021 on a Tuesday that extends a year-to-date run that has increased the value of the stock by almost twofold. Alibaba has seen an influx of investors hoping that its AI initiative can drive its business up, despite its traditional e-commerce business being increasingly pressured by rivals like PDD Holdings Inc. Alibaba History Shapes ARK Investment Strategy Ark Investment has a long history with Alibaba going back to 2014, soon after the company had a blockbuster initial public offering, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission search tool. Nonetheless, there were no investments registered after September 2021, when a series of punches by Chinese regulators shook the tech industry and caused a dramatic selloff.  Also read: ARK Invest Backs BitMine as Treasury Surpasses 2 Million Ethereum The withdrawal was indicative of a larger exit of Chinese internet stocks through the market mostly in 2021 and 2022. A possible strategy change is indicated in the most recent move of Ark Funds.  The company also started to accumulate shares of another Chinese technological firm Baidu Inc., which invests significantly in the field of AI, earlier this year. According to the records, Ark Funds purchased more shares in Baidu on Monday, raising the entire stake to approximately $47 million. ARK Investment Innovation ETF Shows Strength Beyond internet platforms, Cathie Wood’s Ark holds smaller stakes in electric vehicle producer BYD Co. Ltd., autonomous driving company Pony AI Inc., and logistics firm JD Logistics Inc. Also read: How Could ARK Invest Raise Bitcoin’s Price Target to $2.4 Million by 2030 Wood, who once called himself a high-conviction investor in disruptive technologies, was a globally celebrated investor in 2020 after the flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) delivered outsize returns. The fund is up 49 percent as of 2025, compared to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100.  Its long-term performance is however mixed, as its five-year returns are in the negative market and the investors pull out the cash to the tune of $438 million this year, according to Bloomberg data. Conclusion Based on the latest research, Ark Investment’s renewed focus on Alibaba and Baidu underscores a strategic pivot toward Chinese AI growth. Although the risks of regulation samples and previous volatility still persist, the relocation is an indicator of trust in innovation-based prospects, which aligns with the long-term perspective of Cathie Wood on disruptive technologies transforming the world markets. For more expert reviews and crypto insights, visit our dedicated platform for the latest news and predictions. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join our Telegram channel to be instantly informed about breaking news! Summary Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management has reopened positions in Alibaba after four years, purchasing $16.3 million in ADRs as the stock hit its highest level since 2021. The shift has also underscored a renewed trust in the AI-led expansion of Alibaba, amid its growth in e-commerce competition. Ark also increased its Baidu share to 47 million, and retains small stakes in BYD, Pony AI, and JD Logistics, which represents a continuation of Wood allocating to disruptive technologies. Glossary of Key Terms Ark Investment Management: Cathie Wood’s firm focused on disruptive technology investments. Cathie Wood: CEO of Ark Investment, known for bold tech bets. Alibaba Group: Chinese e-commerce and tech giant investing in AI. ADRs (American Depositary Receipts): U.S. securities representing foreign company shares. Baidu Inc.: Chinese search engine and AI-driven tech firm. PDD Holdings:  Parent of Pinduoduo, Alibaba’s e-commerce rival. BYD Co. Ltd.: Leading Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer. Pony AI: Autonomous driving technology startup. JD Logistics: Logistics and supply chain arm of JD.com. Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK): Ark’s flagship tech-focused exchange-traded fund. Regulatory Crackdown (China): 2021–2022 rules targeting Chinese tech firms. Frequently Asked Questions about ARK Investment Q1: Why did Ark Investment reopen positions in Alibaba? Ark Investment returned to Alibaba after four years, driven by optimism over the company’s artificial intelligence expansion. Q2: How much did Ark Investment invest in Alibaba? Two Ark ETFs purchased Alibaba ADRs worth about $16.3 million. Q3: What other Chinese tech firms does Ark hold? Ark also invests in Baidu, BYD, Pony AI, and JD Logistics, though in smaller amounts. Q4: How has Ark Innovation ETF performed recently? The fund is up 49% in 2025 but faces long-term underperformance and investor outflows. Read More: Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Reopens Alibaba Positions With $16.3M Stake">Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Reopens Alibaba Positions With $16.3M Stake
Coinstats2025/09/25 01:00
Shiba Inu’s $1 Dream: A Far-Off Goal Amidst Surging Market Challenges

Shiba Inu’s $1 dream faces massive market cap hurdles ahead. Token burns slow, limiting Shiba Inu’s price growth potential. Market volatility keeps Shiba Inu’s price stuck within narrow range. Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to spark bold predictions of a potential run to $1, but the figures suggest that reaching this target may be a distant dream. With a circulating supply of over 589 trillion tokens, a price of $1 would require an astronomical market cap of $589 trillion. This figure dwarfs the global GDP, which stands at around $114 trillion, and would be nearly five times larger than the entire cryptocurrency market cap, which is currently valued at $4 trillion. According to experts, the sheer size of SHIB’s supply remains its greatest obstacle. Also Read: Coinbase XRP Cold Wallet Finally Drops to Zero? Challenges in Reducing the Circulating Supply While Shiba Inu’s development team has implemented token burns in hopes of lowering the circulating supply, the current pace of burns has not made a significant dent. The burning process, although ongoing, is still too slow to facilitate major price increases. Experts point to this issue as a key barrier to SHIB achieving any substantial growth in its value. Without large-scale burns or a significant uptick in demand, the coin’s value is likely to remain stagnant. Current Market Trends: A Volatile Ride In recent market activity, SHIB showed a minor uptick of 0.13%, trading at $0.00001223. However, its 24-hour trading volume decreased by over 22% compared to the previous day, totaling $200.54 million. The price fluctuations tell a story of the volatility that has come to define meme assets like Shiba Inu. For instance, the price peaked at $0.00001226, only to fall below $0.0000120 by the evening, before making a slight recovery above $0.0000122 by morning. These shifts underscore the unpredictable nature of SHIB’s price movements, which continue to follow the highs and lows typical of meme coins. Source: CoinMarketCap A Narrow Range with Limited Potential Shiba Inu’s price action has remained largely within a narrow range in recent weeks. Despite some moments of brief gains, the market has shown little sustained momentum in either direction. The token’s market cap currently stands at $7.21 billion, a number that mirrors its fully diluted valuation, highlighting that price shifts have not significantly impacted SHIB’s overall value. Analysts suggest that unless there is a surge in demand or the burn process accelerates dramatically, Shiba Inu’s price is unlikely to experience any significant breakthroughs. Also Read: CFTC’s Strategic Initiative to Shape the Future of Digital Assets and Finance The post Shiba Inu’s $1 Dream: A Far-Off Goal Amidst Surging Market Challenges appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/25 01:00
Coinbase Rolls Out XSGD as Vitalik Buterin Names Base a Benchmark L2 Network

Coinbase has announced the launch of XSGD, a Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, on its Ethereum Layer 2 network, Base. This move marks a significant step in Coinbase's expansion into the Asia-Pacific region and highlights the growing importance of stablecoins in the crypto ecosystem.Analyst Insights on XSGD's Market ImpactThe introduction of XSGD is expected to enhance liquidity for users in the Asia-Pacific region, facilitating smoother transactions and broader market participation. Analysts anticipate that this move will attract institutional investors seeking compliant and stable investment avenues. The availability of a Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin on Base provides users with increased liquidity options, fostering innovation and growth within the ecosystem.What is XSGD?XSGD is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Singapore dollar, developed in collaboration with StraitsX. Its integration into Base allows users to transact with a stable and regulated digital asset, bridging the gap between traditional finance and the decentralized world. The launch is set to go live on September 29, 2025, offering users a reliable and efficient means of conducting transactions within the crypto space.Key points about XSGD:Stable Value: 1 XSGD ≈ 1 Singapore Dollar, minimizing volatility typical of other cryptocurrencies.Blockchain-Based: It operates on blockchain networks, including Ethereum’s Layer 2 network, Base, enabling fast, transparent, and secure transactions.Use Cases: Can be used for payments, trading, remittances, and as a bridge between traditional finance and crypto.XSGD is issued in line with Singapore regulatory standards, making it attractive for institutional and retail investors. In short, XSGD allows users to transact digitally with a stable, fiat-backed asset while leveraging the advantages of blockchain, such as decentralization and global accessibility.Vitalik Buterin's Endorsement of BaseEthereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has publicly praised Coinbase's Layer 2 solution, Base, for its approach to scalability and decentralization. He described Base as ”doing things the right way,” emphasizing its balance between centralized features for enhanced user experience and its foundation on Ethereum's decentralized security model. Buterin highlighted that Base cannot seize user funds or block withdrawals, reinforcing its commitment to user autonomy and security. The introduction of XSGD on Base is expected to have several implications for the market:The availability of a Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin on Base provides users with increased liquidity options, facilitating smoother transactions and broader market participation.XSGD's backing by the Singapore dollar and its integration into Base align with regulatory standards, potentially attracting institutional investors seeking compliant and stable investment avenues.The combination of a stable asset like XSGD and the scalability of Base could drive adoption among users and developers, fostering innovation and growth within the ecosystem.In a significant development, Coinbase has partnered with CleanSpark, a Bitcoin mining company, to expand its bitcoin-backed credit facility. The $100 million expansion will support CleanSpark's growth in energy and mining infrastructure. This collaboration underscores Coinbase's commitment to supporting the broader crypto ecosystem. Coinbase's launch of XSGD on Base, coupled with Vitalik Buterin's endorsement, underscores the growing significance of stablecoins and Layer 2 solutions in the crypto industry. As the ecosystem continues to evolve, developments like these are pivotal in shaping the future of decentralized finance and blockchain technology.
Coinstats2025/09/25 00:59
AVAX and ICP Predictions Struggle as BlockDAG Presale Hits $410M

Compare BlockDAG’s explosive $410M+ presale growth to Avalanche’s price prediction near $38 and Internet Computer’s slow traction. Discover which network offers the best long term crypto investments before BlockDAG’s price surges.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/25 00:55
Trump’s pick for CFTC chair faces uncertain future as other candidates vetted: Report

At least three other candidates may be in the running to chair the CTFC after the Winklevoss twins reportedly soured on Trump’s first pick, Brian Quintenz. Former US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) member and US President Donald Trump’s pick to chair the agency, Brian Quintenz, may not face a vote in the Senate after reports suggested Trump was considering other candidates for the job.According to a Wednesday Semafor report, the Trump administration was vetting Josh Sterling, a former director at the CFTC’s market participants division, to chair the agency as Quintenz’s nomination reportedly stalled.Sterling, who worked at the CFTC from 2019 to 2021, was appointed to his position during the first Trump administration and did not face a Senate vote. He is a partner at Milbank, an international law firm.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/25 00:54
Permissionless Agent Listing on Agents.Land: Enriching The AI-driven Creator Economy

BitcoinWorld Permissionless Agent Listing on Agents.Land: Enriching The AI-driven Creator Economy NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Agents.Land, developed by Oraichain Labs, launched its platform for permissionless tokenization and listing of Thesis.io’s Agent Spaces. This integration enables creators to transform their content workspaces into token-powered hubs, seamlessly combining research, community building, and on-chain incentives into a single experience. From Agent Spaces To Tokenization Agent Spaces on Thesis.io are customizable hubs where creators publish research, share analysis results, and gather communities to discuss Web3 insights. With the new integration, these Spaces can now be tokenized and listed directly on Agents.Land. Tokenization extends Agent Spaces beyond content hubs. Creators can design custom token models to productize their expertise and build value for their brand and community through sustainable on-chain business models. Enriching the Creator Economy Creators can design their own token models to support activities like: Gated access Community rewards Contributor revenue sharing Fundraising DAO-style governance The first community tokenized Space, $GALAC, reached a peak market cap of more than $470K in just nine days. Its journey from a trading hub to a large community, and eventually into a live token, highlights the potential of this model. How It Works Tokenization is fully permissionless and open to Thesis.io Premium users or 10,000 $ORAI stakers. The process is simple: Create and customize an Agent Space on Thesis.io. Connect to Agents.Land with a wallet or API key. Configure and launch: choose name, symbol, description, creator allocation (up to 80%), vesting schedule, and media links. Launches follow a staged process: subscription allocation for $ORAI and $MAX stakers, a community round, a public round, and eventual migration to decentralized exchanges. Why It Matters By connecting Thesis.io’s Agent Spaces with permissionless tokenization, creators gain more than visibility. They gain tools to build community-driven economies around their research and discussions. Users earn clear incentives by joining, and promoters benefit by amplifying Spaces. To fuel this momentum, Agents.Land is rolling out Weekly Creator Rewards, giving $5,000+ weekly to the top-performing token launches. Funded from the Treasury Pool and scaled with each graduating project, these rewards deliver recognition and tangible returns for committed creators. Explore Agent Spaces and tokenization at Thesis.io. About Agents.Land Agents.Land is a pioneering launchpad for tokenized AI agents on Solana and Oraichain, empowering creators with one-click deployment, fair launch-driven market creation, and robust customization tools to launch, monetize, and scale next-gen AI brands and assets. This post Permissionless Agent Listing on Agents.Land: Enriching The AI-driven Creator Economy first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/25 00:48
Elliptic secures strategic investment from HSBC

Elliptic, the blockchain analytics firm, has secured a strategic investment from HSBC, bringing its globally systemically important banks (G-SIBs) backing to four. The deal extends a trend of large banks gaining exposure to digital asset compliance tools as regulatory oversight increases. The fresh capital comes with a new addition to Elliptic’s board of directors in […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 00:46
