Bitcoin Analyst Warns BTC Short Squeeze in Mid-Week Reversal; $120K Next?
The post Bitcoin Analyst Warns BTC Short Squeeze in Mid-Week Reversal; $120K Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The cryptocurrency experienced its biggest long-squeeze of 2025 but analysts view the crash as a reversal opportunity. Trading expert CrypNuevo identifies significant liquidity clustering around $116,500 as the first target for recovery. Current price action shows Bitcoin struggling at the 50-day moving average, which could trigger the predicted upward movement. Bitcoin BTC $113 591 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.27 T Vol. 24h: $48.11 B and most cryptocurrencies went through the largest long-squeeze event of 2025 on September 22, with over $1.5 billion liquidated in a cascade within a few hours amid a market crash. The prominent trader and analyst CrypNuevo, however, saw it as an opportunity, setting BTC’s next stop in what could be a “mid-week reversal” to the upside. CrypNuevo is a high-accuracy trader and analyst with a solid track record, mostly basing his analysis on liquidity hunts and market makers’ psychology. According to a new series of posts on September 24, Bitcoin is getting ready for a short squeeze at around the $116,500 level—which could happen this week. “It’s time to hit short liquidations soon, and this will be the first target,” he said, sharing significant liquidity clustering around that price. $BTC liquidation heatmap: Interesting to see how $116.5k is gathering some short liquidations after the long liquidation cascade earlier in the week. I guess it’s time to hit short liquidations soon, and this will be the first target. pic.twitter.com/OpKb0jigSc — CrypNuevo 🔨 (@CrypNuevo) September 24, 2025 A few hours before sharing the liquidation heatmap, the trader had already outlined his short- and mid-term plans for Bitcoin, matching the short-squeeze warning above, in what he called an upcoming “mid-week reversal,” recovering from the crash. Next, CrypNuevo sees the $120,000 level as the mid-term price target for BTC, testing “range highs” of a trading range drawn…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 02:30
Chinese Tesla Competitor Buying $1 Billion Worth of BTC, ETH, and BNB
The post Chinese Tesla Competitor Buying $1 Billion Worth of BTC, ETH, and BNB appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Diversified crypto portfolio Jumping on crypto train The board of directors of Chinese company Jiuzi Holdings, which specializes in selling battery-operated electronic vehicles, has approved a new cryptocurrency asset investment policy that allows deploying up to $1 billion for conducting cryptocurrency purchases. This comes after the company appointed blockchain and artificial intelligence expert Doug Buerger as its chief operating officer (COO). Buerger will be responsible for overseeing the company’s digital asset strategy. Diversified crypto portfolio Apart from Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, the company will also hold Ethereum (ETH) and BNB. The board would have to approve the purchase of any additional tokens beyond these two. You Might Also Like Jiuzi says that it will adhere to high custody standards, stressing that it will not engage in self-custody. Jumping on crypto train After Tesla, the leading e-car maker in the world, adopted Bitcoin as its treasury reserve asset, some of its minor competitors followed suit. Daymak, for instance, introduced the first-ever automobile capable of mining cryptocurrencies back in 2021. As reported by U.Today, Faraday Future, a zombie e-car manufacturer whose stock has plunged by nearly 100% from its peak, also recently debuted a crypto strategy, which some viewed as a sign of desperation. Bitcoin comprises nearly half of the company’s crypto index. The company wowed observers with its highly futuristic concept car in 2016, but it has since been plagued by persistent production delays. Source: https://u.today/chinese-tesla-competitor-buying-1-billion-worth-of-btc-eth-and-bnb
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 02:05
$15B–$20B Raise Could Vault Tether to Half-Trillion Valuation
TLDR: Tether aims to raise $15B–$20B, giving up roughly 3% equity for a $500B valuation. Cantor Fitzgerald is advising on what could be one of crypto’s largest private rounds. USDT remains the largest stablecoin and key liquidity tool for global crypto trading. A successful raise could influence Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoin market dynamics. Tether is [...] The post $15B–$20B Raise Could Vault Tether to Half-Trillion Valuation appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/25 01:36
Vitalik Buterin Warns Against Closed Tech Systems and Monopolies
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has warned about the perils of closed technology. In a Sept. 24 blog post, Buterin said that private infrastructure in areas like health, digital identity and civic technology may result in monopolization, exploitation and the concentration of power toward a small number of actors. He cautioned that progress in this direction […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/25 01:32
BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos
As of this week, BlockDAG is priced at just $0.0016, yet has already achieved presale fundraising of over $410 million, with 26.5 billion BDAG coins sold, 312,000+ holders, and an active user base of 3 million daily miners. All eyes are now on a global sponsorship announcement expected within 2 days, an event that the […] The post BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/25 01:00
$213M in Solana Traded in Minutes — Whale Shakeout or Perfect Buy Zone?
A massive $213 million in Solana was swiftly exchanged in a matter of minutes, raising questions among the crypto community. Was this an orchestrated sell-off by a major investor or a golden opportunity for new buyers? This article delves into the implications of such a large trade and identifies coins poised for growth. Solana's Price Movement: Can It Break the $263 Barrier? Source: tradingview Solana (SOL) is currently priced between around $227 and $250. The coin has had a slight dip of about 9% in the past week but shows growth of over 4% for the month. In the last six months, SOL has surged by about 55%. The nearest hurdle is $263, and if it breaks through, it could climb to the next milestone at $287. If SOL surpasses these levels, it could mean a potential increase of more than 15% from current prices. The coin holds strong, with tactical support levels nearby, making it a cryptocurrency to watch. Conclusion The recent large trade in Solana (SOL) raised questions about the intentions behind it. Whether it was a sign of a 'whale shakeout' or a strategic entry point, the activity has drawn attention. Investors must consider the motivations and implications of such significant moves in the market. How this affects SOL's future performance and investor sentiment remains to be seen. This could signal a pivotal moment for the coin, affecting both new and experienced participants. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Coinstats
2025/09/25 00:57
Franklin Templeton expands tokenized fund platform Benji to BNB Chain
Global investment giant Franklin Templeton, which boasts $1.6 trillion in assets under management, has expanded its Benji Technology Platform to the BNB Chain ecosystem. Now the company looks forward to broader access to its tokenized products for institutional and retail investors. Roger Bayston, head of digital assets at Franklin Templeton, said, “Our goal is to […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/25 00:56
UK-based BTC Miner Cloud Mining Offers Multi-Dimensional Advantages, Helping Global Investors Create a New Landscape
In the ever-changing world of cryptocurrencies, only truly powerful platforms can remain invincible. BTC Miner, a UK-based compliant cloud mining platform, leverages unprecedented multi-dimensional advantages to reshape the industry landscape and lead global investors into a new era of wealth. BTC Miner prioritizes security and stability. BTC Miner addresses two key concerns for investors: principal […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/25 00:49
Investors Rush Into Snorter Token Presale Ahead of Sell-Out: Best Crypto Under $1
In a surge of early interest, investors are flocking to Snorter Token’s presale, signaling strong demand for one of the most promising cryptocurrencies under $1. With $4 million already committed and only 25 days remaining before the token launches, participants have a limited window to secure early access. It combines entertainment with a fully functional […]
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/24 23:48
Trezor Suite introduces MEV protection: more secure and reliable crypto transactions
A breakthrough for transaction security on Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, and Base
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/24 22:53
