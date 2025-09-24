$213M in Solana Traded in Minutes — Whale Shakeout or Perfect Buy Zone?

A massive $213 million in Solana was swiftly exchanged in a matter of minutes, raising questions among the crypto community. Was this an orchestrated sell-off by a major investor or a golden opportunity for new buyers? This article delves into the implications of such a large trade and identifies coins poised for growth. Solana's Price Movement: Can It Break the $263 Barrier? Source: tradingview Solana (SOL) is currently priced between around $227 and $250. The coin has had a slight dip of about 9% in the past week but shows growth of over 4% for the month. In the last six months, SOL has surged by about 55%. The nearest hurdle is $263, and if it breaks through, it could climb to the next milestone at $287. If SOL surpasses these levels, it could mean a potential increase of more than 15% from current prices. The coin holds strong, with tactical support levels nearby, making it a cryptocurrency to watch. Conclusion The recent large trade in Solana (SOL) raised questions about the intentions behind it. Whether it was a sign of a 'whale shakeout' or a strategic entry point, the activity has drawn attention. Investors must consider the motivations and implications of such significant moves in the market. How this affects SOL's future performance and investor sentiment remains to be seen. This could signal a pivotal moment for the coin, affecting both new and experienced participants. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.