A ‘Star Wars’ Actor Rewrites The Entire New Trilogy They Starred In

The post A ‘Star Wars’ Actor Rewrites The Entire New Trilogy They Starred In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It feels like we don’t hear all that much from actor John Boyega that much, outside of when he’s talking about Star Wars as of late. And in a recent Popverse interview, he went so far as to rework the entire trilogy, in terms of what he’d do differently, as he’s been vocal about what he believed went wrong with the original. Here’s what he said: “It would be mad. First of all, we’re not getting rid of Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, all these people. We’re not doing that. The first thing we’re going to do is fulfill their story, fulfill their legacy. We’re going to make a good moment of handing on the baton.” “Luke Skywalker wouldn’t be disappearing on a rock … Hell no. Standing there and he’s, like, a projector? I would want to give those characters way more way more” By the end of the trilogy, all three major Star Wars leads are dead. Han Solo killed by his son, Kylo Ren. Luke Skywalker fading into the ether after force projecting himself to face Kylo Ren. Leia had to be written off due to the tragic death of Carrie Fisher during the production of the trilogy. So Boyega would halt at least the first two deaths, as it did come off as strange that “passing the baton” was mainly killing all the big characters. He continues: “Our new characters will not be overpowered in these movies. They won’t just grab stuff and know what to do with it… No. You’ve got to struggle like every other character in this franchise.” This is likely a reference to both Rey and himself. Rey was frequently criticized as a “Mary Sue,” possessing immense power and skill in everything from flying to fighting to the force despite growing up as…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 02:37
BigBear.ai (BBAI) moves 12.9% higher: Will this strength last?

The post BigBear.ai (BBAI) moves 12.9% higher: Will this strength last? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI – Free Report) shares soared 12.9% in the last trading session to close at $7.99. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock’s 33.6% gain over the past four weeks. BigBear.ai shares likely jumped on key catalysts, including the VeriScan biometric launch at Nashville Airport, a U.S. Navy contract win and renewed AI stock enthusiasm fueled by rate-cut optimism. This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.06 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -20%. Revenues are expected to be $35.55 million, down 14.4% from the year-ago quarter. Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements. For BigBear.ai, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock’s price usually doesn’t keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BBAI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road. BigBear.ai is a member of the Zacks Computers – IT Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Fair Isaac (FICO – Free Report) , finished the last trading session 0.3% lower at $1534.77. FICO has returned 8.1% over the past month. For Fair Isaac, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $7.46. This represents a change of +14.1% from what the company reported a year ago. Fair Isaac currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Want the latest…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 02:34
Research Flags Bitcoin Nation-State FOMO—27 In, 13 About To Join

The post Research Flags Bitcoin Nation-State FOMO—27 In, 13 About To Join appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Research Flags Bitcoin Nation-State FOMO—27 In, 13 About To Join Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/research-bitcoin-nation-state-fomo-27-in-13-join/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 02:32
Dogecoin Continues Its Slide To $0.209

The post Dogecoin Continues Its Slide To $0.209 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 24, 2025 at 16:51 // Price The latest price analysis of Dogecoin (DOGE) by Coinidol.com. Dogecoin price long-term prediction: bearish Dogecoin’s price fell below the moving average lines on September 22. The 50-day SMA support has halted the decline. In other words, DOGE is currently trading above the 50-day SMA support but below the 21-day SMA barrier. According to the price indications, the selling pressure above the moving average lines will continue to decrease. If the bears break the 50-day SMA support, DOGE will drop to the 2.0 Fibonacci extension or the low of $0.209. If the 50-day SMA support holds, DOGE will continue to move in a rangebound pattern for a few more days. DOGE is now worth $0.237. Technical indicators DOGE price indicators reading On the daily chart, the price bars are located between the moving average lines. This means that DOGE is forced to move within the range of the moving average lines. On the 4-hour chart, the moving average lines are descending. The 21-day SMA is lower than the 50-day SMA, indicating a downtrend. DOGE/USD daily chart – September 23, 2025 What is the next direction for Dogecoin? The price of DOGE has been falling and has settled above the $0.23 barrier. Since September 22, the altcoin has been trading in a narrow range. DOGE is now trading above the $0.23 support but below the resistance at $0.245. Today, the cryptocurrency is slipping near the current support level of $0.23.The cryptocurrency signal is currently negative and has entered the bearish trend zone. DOGE/USD 4-hour chart – September 23, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 02:20
Tuttle Capital launches zero day options strategy on BlackRock Bitcoin ETF

The post Tuttle Capital launches zero day options strategy on BlackRock Bitcoin ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways IBIT 0DTE Covered Call ETF (BITK) launched today by Tuttle Capital. BITK is the first zero-days-to-expiration covered call strategy ETF on BlackRock’s Bitcoin Trust (IBIT). BITK, Tuttle Capital’s IBIT 0DTE Covered Call ETF, began trading today as the first zero-days-to-expiration covered call strategy on BlackRock’s Bitcoin Trust. The daily-reset options product is designed to capture premiums on IBIT while avoiding overnight volatility. The launch follows IBIT’s options trading debut in late 2024, where volumes reached $1.9 billion on the first day. The ETF enables traders to generate daily income from Bitcoin options premiums, reflecting growing integration of Bitcoin derivatives into traditional ETF strategies. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ibit-0dte-covered-call-etf-launch/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 02:09
Do The Milwaukee Bucks Have Enough Playmaking Around Giannis?

The post Do The Milwaukee Bucks Have Enough Playmaking Around Giannis? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 and Kevin Porter Jr. #3 of the Milwaukee Bucks high five during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on March 20, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Getty Images The Milwaukee Bucks will lean on Giannis Antetokounmpo for every dribble, shot, and possession possible this season. The question is whether there’s enough playmaking around him to keep the load manageable. Antetokounmpo’s usage percentage in 2024-25 was 34.6 percent, the highest in the NBA. In the playoffs, it climbed to 35.2 percent. That was with Damian Lillard playing 58 regular-season games. With Lillard gone, Giannis’s usage could hit uncharted levels. Still, he’ll turn 31 in December. As superhuman as he looks, he isn’t indestructible. Wear and tear adds up, even for the Greek Freak. That makes surrounding playmaking essential. Head coach Doc Rivers must balance giving Antetokounmpo help without letting the ball fall into the wrong hands too often. Milwaukee’s guard depth chart features Kevin Porter Jr., Ryan Rollins, and newcomer Cole Anthony. When Lillard sat out the final 14 regular-season games last year, Rollins stepped in as a starter and averaged 10.8 points, 3.9 assists, and just 1.4 turnovers in about 24 minutes. Solid numbers, but Rollins is more comfortable off the ball than directing an offense. His improved three-point shot is his best path to impact. That leaves Porter Jr. as the more natural ball-handler. He often closed games over Rollins, and the Bucks went 9-4 when both played without Lillard. In nearly 25 minutes per game, Porter averaged 14.3 points,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 02:07
Rising ETF Odds Boost Solana’s Chances of Overtaking XRP, While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains Traction With 47x Forecast

The post Rising ETF Odds Boost Solana’s Chances of Overtaking XRP, While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains Traction With 47x Forecast appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to a recent analysis, the probability of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approving a Solana ETF by 2025 has increased to 90% thanks to Bloomberg Intelligence’s intervention, up from an earlier estimate of 70%. This updated outlook has strengthened speculation that Solana could overtake XRP in market position, particularly as XRP’s approval odds stand at 85%, trailing behind SOL. Yet, growing attention is turning to Little Pepe (LILPEPE), with a forecast that may place it among the most exciting opportunities in 2025. Multiple Firms Seek Approval for Crypto ETFs The optimism surrounding altcoin ETFs is reflected in the surge of applications from prominent asset managers. As of late April, six firms have filed for Solana ETFs, including industry leaders Grayscale, VanEck, and Bitwise, alongside 21Shares, Canary, and Franklin Templeton. Solana’s speed reflects not just its technological expertise but also its narrative strength. Solana has a strong market foundation with an active ecosystem for DeFi, NFTs, and payments. The prospect of an ETF based on Solana arriving before or in tandem with one for XRP could accelerate its path to dethroning XRP’s long-standing position of adoption on the institutional front. Still, while both Solana and XRP stand to benefit from ETFs, neither is likely to deliver the kind of exponential growth that smaller projects can still achieve. That spotlight is now shifting to Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin With Real Momentum Unlike Solana and XRP, which are valued in the billions, Little Pepe is still in its earliest stages, trading at just $0.0022 in stage 13 of its presale. Despite its low entry price, the project has already raised over $25.89 million of its $28.7 million target, allocated for presale stage 13. Stage 1 participants have already seen 120% returns, while those entering now still…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 02:01
Kazakhstan Plans a National Stablecoin on Solana. Will Snorter Token Pump?

The post Kazakhstan Plans a National Stablecoin on Solana. Will Snorter Token Pump? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 19:09 Kazakhstan is diving headfirst into Web3 with the launch of Evo ($KZTE), a new stablecoin pegged to the Kazakhstani tenge (KZT) and built on Solana. Backed by Mastercard, Intebix exchange, Eurasian Bank, and developers within the Solana ecosystem, the project signals strong institutional support for integrating digital assets into the country’s financial systems. Evo aims to expand crypto-fiat gateways, enable card payments, and support a broader Web3 ecosystem across Central Asia. This news comes just as Helius Medical recently announced its first $175M purchase of Solana ($SOL) as part of its $500M treasury plan. Between the two headlines, sovereign adoption and corporate investment drive renewed optimism for Solana’s long-term growth. And, against this backdrop, retail investors focus on speculative plays like Snorter Token ($SNORT) that are well-positioned to benefit from Solana’s increasing adoption. Kazakhstan’s Evo Stablecoin: A National Bet on Solana Kazakhstan’s new Evo ($KZTE) stablecoin launch aims to succeed where previous CBDC efforts did not. It seeks to provide a market-driven solution rather than a solely government-led project. Issued by Intebix exchange and supported by Superteam Kazakhstan builders on Solana, Evo has significant backing from major players both locally and globally. In particular, Mastercard integration will allow Evo to connect directly with card payments: a significant advance for real-world merchant adoption. Evo aims to enable daily payments, increase merchant adoption, and create a foundation for a broader Web3 economy in Kazakhstan by expanding crypto-fiat gateways. If it’s successful, the project could serve as a model for public-private partnerships, connecting traditional finance with digital innovation in Kazakhstan and throughout Central Asia. Helius Medical: Solana Institutional Demand Surges Medical tech company Helius Medical recently raised $500 million for its Solana-focused treasury through an oversubscribed private investment in public equity (PIPE) offering led by crypto-native…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 01:58
DeFi Dev Corp. expands share repurchase program to $100M

The post DeFi Dev Corp. expands share repurchase program to $100M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The leading Solana treasury company, DeFi Dev Corp., expanded its share repurchase program from $1M to $100M, in a bid to improve its balance sheet. The decision comes amid a setback for SOL prices and a rush to prove the viability of Solana treasuries.  DeFi Development Corp. announced an expansion of its share repurchase program, with up to $100M in repurchases authorized. The timing and mode of repurchases will depend on market conditions relevant to the treasury program.  The company has authorized a repurchase of up to $100M, with an initial cap of $10M and additional permission for the board for subsequent repurchases. The program will acquire DFDV shares on the open market. The program does not oblige the company to acquire a preset amount of common stock, and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.  As Cryptopolitan reported recently, DeFi Dev Corp. is among the most active buyers of SOL, aiming to repeat the model of Strategy (MSTR) by linking the treasury to its stock offerings.  Following the repurchase announcement, DFDV shares traded in their usual range at $15.71, down from its initial peak above $42. The stock price is still in the green for the year to date, though it is now past the initial hype phase.  DeFi Dev Corp. net asset value falls below a ratio of 1 Despite the first-mover advantage and a treasury of over 2M SOL, DeFi Dev Corp. is one of the companies with an mNAV ratio below 1. The metric has fallen to 0.9, suggesting the share price is outside the range of hype.  A higher mNAV is a sign of more enthusiasm for the stock of the digital asset treasury (DAT) company. A ratio below 1 is also not a sign of a good deal or an indicator of future…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 01:55
Urgent Bitcoin Price Analysis: Navigating A Critical Juncture

The post Urgent Bitcoin Price Analysis: Navigating A Critical Juncture appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Urgent Bitcoin Price Analysis: Navigating A Critical Juncture Skip to content Home Crypto News Urgent Bitcoin Price Analysis: Navigating a Critical Juncture Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-price-analysis-critical/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 01:48
