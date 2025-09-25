A ‘Star Wars’ Actor Rewrites The Entire New Trilogy They Starred In

It feels like we don't hear all that much from actor John Boyega that much, outside of when he's talking about Star Wars as of late. And in a recent Popverse interview, he went so far as to rework the entire trilogy, in terms of what he'd do differently, as he's been vocal about what he believed went wrong with the original. Here's what he said: "It would be mad. First of all, we're not getting rid of Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, all these people. We're not doing that. The first thing we're going to do is fulfill their story, fulfill their legacy. We're going to make a good moment of handing on the baton." "Luke Skywalker wouldn't be disappearing on a rock … Hell no. Standing there and he's, like, a projector? I would want to give those characters way more way more" By the end of the trilogy, all three major Star Wars leads are dead. Han Solo killed by his son, Kylo Ren. Luke Skywalker fading into the ether after force projecting himself to face Kylo Ren. Leia had to be written off due to the tragic death of Carrie Fisher during the production of the trilogy. So Boyega would halt at least the first two deaths, as it did come off as strange that "passing the baton" was mainly killing all the big characters. He continues: "Our new characters will not be overpowered in these movies. They won't just grab stuff and know what to do with it… No. You've got to struggle like every other character in this franchise." This is likely a reference to both Rey and himself. Rey was frequently criticized as a "Mary Sue," possessing immense power and skill in everything from flying to fighting to the force despite growing up as…