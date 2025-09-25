MEXC-beurs
ZRO Jumps 22% After LayerZero Announces Token Buyback
The post ZRO Jumps 22% After LayerZero Announces Token Buyback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The LayerZero Foundation has repurchased 50 million ZRO, equal to 5% of the token’s total supply. The native token of cross-chain protocol LayerZero, ZRO, jumped over 22% after the project announced it had completed a token buyback. LayerZero said in an X thread on Monday, Sept. 22, that the LayerZero Foundation had executed a buyback of 50 million ZRO — or 5% of the token’s total supply — from early investors. ZRO rallied sharply from near $1.82 on Monday to over $2.21 by press time today, Sept. 24. ZRO 7-day price chart. Source: CoinGecko In the X thread, the LayerZero Foundation noted that a16z crypto had also acquired ZRO tokens in April. As the venture firm announced at the time, it purchased $55 million worth of ZRO with a three-year lock up period. LayerZero added that revenue from cross-chain bridge Stargate will fund future buybacks, but that Monday’s purchase was “discretionary and separate from the ongoing program from Stargate revenue.” LayerZero originally developed the Stargate protocol in 2022, but it transitioned into an independent project. However, last month, LayerZero reacquired the protocol after weeks of debate and controversy. As The Defiant reported last month, although the Stargate community ended up approving LayerZero Foundation’s takeover bid — returning the cross-chain bridge to its original developers — over half of the support actually came from just two addresses, which had little to no prior voting history in the Stargate DAO. Following Stargate’s acquisition earlier this year, LayerZero said that for the first six months, half of Stargate’s revenue would be distributed to stakers of veSTG, Stargate’s governance token, while the other half would be used to buyback and burn ZRO tokens. After that, most of the revenue is expected to go toward further ZRO buybacks. Earlier this month, pumpfun’s native token PUMP…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 02:39
Chainlink vs Quant : Comparative Analysis
Chainlink (LINK) and Quant (QNT) are among the most widely used cryptocurrency tokens with real-world applications. Both these cryptocurrencies are already millions in supply and are focused on entirely different sets of problems. Chainlink is focused on providing a secure and decentralized oracle network for data feeds, while Quant is focused on interoperability of multiple ... Read more The post Chainlink vs Quant : Comparative Analysis appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin
2025/09/25 02:30
Early forecasts point to massive rise in 2025
The post Early forecasts point to massive rise in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Little Pepe presale hits $25.9m with token at $0.0022, eyeing $28.8m goal and massive growth potential in 2025. Summary Little Pepe presale raises $25.9m with token at $0.0022 in Stage 13, aiming for $28.8m and 50x growth by 2025. It has climbed from $0.001 to $0.0022 across 13 stages, selling 15.95b tokens with just 1.3B left before Stage 14. Built on ETH L2, Little Pepe offers staking, DAO voting, and zero-tax trading, fueling hype as a utility-backed memecoin. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), an ETH-compatible L2 memecoin, is now priced at $0.0022 in its ongoing presale at the 13th Stage. Projections indicate that with this trend continuing, the token will record a 50x in 2025, supported by rising utility and more widespread use. Little Pepe has been hiking its token price to $0.0022 in its 13th Stage since its presale launch at $0.001 on June 10, which is a strong sign of the high demand in the early days. Little Pepe is also approaching the $28.775 million funding target by having raised $25.92 million so far and selling more than 15.95 billion tokens out of the available 17.25 billion tokens. The utility model of the token and on-chain functionality qualify it as one of the most promising utility-backed memecoins. Presale journey: From $0.001 to $0.0022 and still climbing Little Pepe saw the birth of the ongoing presale at $0.001 in stage 1, progressing through a structured price uptick at each new level. Phase 2 sold at $0.0011, followed by $0.0012 in level 3 and $0.0013 in stage 4. In level 5, tokens were priced at $0.0014, while Stage 6 depleted supply at $0.0015. Stage 7 tokens were offered at $0.0016, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 02:24
Coinbase to List First AUD and SGD Denominated Stablecoins on September 29
The post Coinbase to List First AUD and SGD Denominated Stablecoins on September 29 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) has announced plans to list local stablecoins in Australia and Singapore. The top-tier cryptocurrency exchange, which is regulated by the respective local authorities, plans to list Novatti Australian Digital Dollar (AUDD) and XSGD (XSGD) on September 29, 2025. “Supporting local currency stablecoins is synonymous with our commitment to invest in …
CoinPedia
2025/09/25 02:14
Digital Euro Could Launch by Mid-2029 with ECB’s Latest Progress
TLDR ECB targets mid-2029 for a digital euro launch to reduce reliance on Visa and PayPal. The European Parliament’s decision on the digital euro could come by May 2026. Over 130 countries are developing CBDCs, with China’s digital yuan leading the way. ECB faces final hurdles with the European Parliament before the digital euro rollout. [...] The post Digital Euro Could Launch by Mid-2029 with ECB’s Latest Progress appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/25 02:13
Coinbase to Launch AUDD and XSGD Stablecoins on Sept 29, Breaking Dollar Dominance
The post Coinbase to Launch AUDD and XSGD Stablecoins on Sept 29, Breaking Dollar Dominance appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Coinbase is taking a major step to make crypto feel more familiar to everyday users. It announced that it will add two fiat-backed stablecoins, the Australian dollar-based (AUDD) and the Singapore dollar-backed (XSGD) to its trading platform starting September 29, 2025, at 19:00 UTC. For Coinbase, this isn’t just another token listing, it’s part of …
CoinPedia
2025/09/25 02:13
Coinbase, Sony and Samsung Back $14.6M Round for Stablecoin Startup Bastion
The post Coinbase, Sony and Samsung Back $14.6M Round for Stablecoin Startup Bastion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoin infrastructure startup Bastion has raised $14.6 million in a new funding round led by Coinbase Ventures, the company said in a press release shared with CoinDesk, bringing its total funding to over $40 million. Bastion builds white-label stablecoin systems that let companies issue digital dollars without writing code or applying for regulatory licenses. The round included participation from the venture arms of Sony and Samsung, as well as Andreessen Horowitz’s crypto division and Hashed. The startup is led by Nassim Eddequiouaq, a former Meta and a16z crypto executive who worked on Libra, Meta’s now-defunct stablecoin project. Eddequiouaq said Bastion’s product suite goes beyond simple issuance: it includes wallets for users and off-ramps that allow conversion to cash in over 70 countries. The valuation of this latest funding round wasn’t revealed, and the company raised $25 million back in 2023 in a round led by a16z crypto. The company said it’s seeing particular traction in Asia, where demand from enterprise customers is rising. The fresh funding will support product expansion and hiring. Bastion has also recently added new leadership across compliance, treasury, legal and revenue, the company said. That positions Bastion to compete with firms like Paxos and newer players like Agora. The firm declined to name which corporations are currently using its platform, but Eddequiouaq said announcements are coming within the next nine months. The funding comes amid a broader stablecoin boom. Stripe recently acquired stablecoin startup Bridge for $1.1 billion, USDC issuer Circle went public over the summer, while leading stablecoin issuer Tether is reportedly looking to raise up to $20 billion at a valuation that could be as high as $500 billion. UPDATE (Sept. 24, 13:58 UTC): Updated story to add that Bastion said it's seeing traction in Asia and details the use of funds. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/24/coinbase-sony-and-samsung-back-usd14-6m-round-for-stablecoin-startup-bastion
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 02:08
Pi Network price crashes, new Pi ETP attracts $3,400 in assets
The Pi Network price is hovering near its all-time low as sentiment deteriorates and inflows into the Valor Pi exchange-traded product wane.
Crypto.news
2025/09/25 02:04
Voting That Could Affect Cardano’s (ADA) Fate Has Begun! Is There a Risk of a Sell-Off? Here Are the Details
The post Voting That Could Affect Cardano’s (ADA) Fate Has Begun! Is There a Risk of a Sell-Off? Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Cardano ecosystem is taking a major step toward capturing a share of the stablecoin market’s growth. The Cardano DAO has put a new proposal to the vote, aiming to inject $41 million in on-chain liquidity. The proposal calls for the creation of a dedicated fund containing 50 million ADA coins (currently valued at $41 million) and fiat-backed stablecoins. 90% of this fund is intended to be allocated to decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and lending protocols, thereby increasing liquidity in Cardano’s DeFi market. “There is a need for stronger liquidity in the Cardano ecosystem, particularly stablecoin liquidity. The Cardano community benefits holistically from deep stablecoin liquidity,” the proposal reads. Stablecoin investments entered a significant upward trend in 2025. According to Coinbase’s estimates, the stablecoin market could surpass $1 trillion by 2028. Cardano’s DeFi volume currently stands at $353 million, well behind giants like Ethereum and Solana. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has also complained in the past that the ecosystem isn’t growing fast enough and stablecoin integrations are slow. It’s proposed that 15 percent of the revenue generated under the plan be converted back into ADA and collected in the treasury. However, the proposal also carries some risks. The fund will require the sale of $27 million worth of ADA to mint a stablecoin. However, bidders state that these sales will not be made on the open market, but rather through over-the-counter (OTC) agreements with institutional investors. It is also argued that the $27 million sale is lower than ADA’s daily trading volume, so it will not put serious pressure on the price. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/voting-that-could-affect-cardanos-ada-fate-has-begun-is-there-a-risk-of-a-sell-off-here-are-the-details/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 02:02
Japan, US, South Korea Unite to Tackle North Korea’s Cyber Threats and AI
TLDR Japan, the US, and South Korea held a trilateral meeting to strengthen cybersecurity and AI collaboration. The three countries focused on countering North Korea’s increasing cyberattacks and cryptocurrency thefts. They emphasized the need for joint efforts to tackle North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs. The ministers agreed to enhance supply chain resilience through AI [...] The post Japan, US, South Korea Unite to Tackle North Korea’s Cyber Threats and AI appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/25 01:46
