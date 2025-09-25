MEXC-beurs
Cryptonieuws
2025-09-26
Cryptonieuws
Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Senator Warren Calls For Probe Into Trump Family's Overseas Crypto Deals
The post Senator Warren Calls For Probe Into Trump Family's Overseas Crypto Deals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
TRUMP
$7.531
-0.68%
COM
$0.016586
+0.49%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 02:36
GSR files 5 crypto ETFs tracking treasury companies, Ethereum staking
The post GSR files 5 crypto ETFs tracking treasury companies, Ethereum staking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GSR submitted filings for five crypto-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Sept. 24, tracking the performance of digital asset treasury (DAT) companies and Ethereum (ETH) staking. The Digital Asset Treasury Companies ETF aims to achieve total return by investing in equity securities of companies that hold digital assets in their corporate treasuries. The fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in these Digital Asset Treasury Companies, with the adviser defining eligible companies as those that maintain a significant portion of their holdings in crypto. The fund expects to hold approximately 10 to 15 positions, comprising 5 to 10 issuers, under current market conditions, with a primary focus on US-listed securities. The strategy avoids direct cryptocurrency exposure, instead capturing performance through equity investments in companies that have adopted crypto treasury strategies. Examples include Strategy, Upexi, DeFi Development Corp, and CEA Industries. Staking revenue strategy GSR's four Ethereum-centered funds target different aspects of staking rewards and yield generation. The GSR Ethereum Staking Opportunity ETF aims to replicate ETH's performance, including staking rewards. At the same time, the GSR Crypto StakingMax ETF aims to achieve capital appreciation through investments in crypto based on proof-of-stake consensus. The GSR Crypto Core3 ETF offers balanced exposure to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, with approximately 33% of the allocation to each asset. The GSR Ethereum YieldEdge ETF combines Ethereum staking exposure with derivatives to enhance yield. Each fund structures its approach to maintain daily liquidity while maximizing staking participation, with portfolio management ensuring no more than 15% of assets remain illiquid under Rule 22e-4 requirements. Generic listing standards The filings arrive one week after the SEC approved generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares across Nasdaq, Cboe, and the New York Stock Exchange. These standards streamline the approval process for exchange-traded…
TRUST
$0.0004105
-5.93%
MORE
$0.07363
-11.50%
DEFI
$0.001485
-6.54%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 02:12
Bitcoin Whales Cash Out $120M – Is the Next Rally About to Begin?
Data from CryptoQuant shows that long-term Bitcoin whales have recently locked in around $120 million in realized profits. This wave […] The post Bitcoin Whales Cash Out $120M – Is the Next Rally About to Begin? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/25 02:00
As Ethereum ETF Inflows Bleed Red — Could This Rising Altcoin Be the 75x Play Institutions Don't Want You to Miss?
Ethereum ETF outflows in 2025 have become one of the most talked-about market stories. Large redemptions are raising questions about institutional crypto strategy and the future of ETH as the safe bet. At the same time, retail investors are asking whether altcoin rotation is the real opportunity. Among the projectsgaining attention, MAGACOIN FINANCE is quietly […]
T
$0.01526
-1.03%
REAL
$0.06192
-0.73%
PLAY
$0.03698
-0.91%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/25 02:00
Hyperliquid bets on itself with USDH stablecoin debut
Hyperliquid's new dollar-pegged USDH went live on its exchange in a USDH/USDC pair, generating over $2 million in initial transactions.
USDC
$0.9991
-0.05%
LIVE
$0.01754
+16.85%
Crypto.news
2025/09/25 01:59
Oil slump and weak GDP growth deepen Russia's fiscal troubles
Russia is heading into its fifth straight year of running a budget deficit, as war spending and weak revenue continue to slam its finances. The latest 2026 budget, presented on Wednesday by the Finance Ministry, shows a gap of 4.6 trillion rubles ($54.8 billion), which amounts to 1.6% of GDP. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin called […]
1
$0.008708
-34.80%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/25 01:45
Integrating Crypto Payment Gateway Solutions for Seamless USDT Transactions
Choosing the right solution for facilitating digital transfers involving USDT can significantly enhance the experience for users and businesses alike. Opt for platforms that offer user-friendly interfaces and robust security measures for smoother interactions. The landscape of digital currency transfers has matured, providing various options tailored to different needs. Before settling on a provider, evaluate […] The post Integrating Crypto Payment Gateway Solutions for Seamless USDT Transactions appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats
2025/09/25 01:37
SFUND Token Crashes 99% as North Korean Hackers Drain $1.2M from Seedify Bridge
A DPRK-linked crew breached a Seedify developer key, minted SFUND, and drained $1.2M across four chains; bridges are paused, core contracts are unaffected, and SFUND has recovered to $0.28 after a sharp drop.
1
$0.008708
-34.80%
BRIDGE
$0.0651
-2.67%
TOKEN
$0.01155
-2.77%
Coinstats
2025/09/25 01:33
Korean Analyst Criticizes Ethereum Bull Tom Lee, Claims Two Altcoins Are Ahead of ETH
Tom Lee, who has attracted attention with his recent statements about Ethereum, has received objections from another experienced name in the cryptocurrency world. Continue Reading: Korean Analyst Criticizes Ethereum Bull Tom Lee, Claims Two Altcoins Are Ahead of ETH
TOM
$0.000285
+3.26%
LEE
$1.548
-0.12%
BULL
$0.001842
-7.71%
Coinstats
2025/09/25 01:19
Tether Exploring Major Fundraise, Eyes $500 Billion Valuation
Tether, the entity behind the world's largest stablecoin, is reportedly in talks to raise $20 billion at a $500 billion valuation, CEO Paolo Ardoino has confirmed. The deal could make Tether one of the world's most valuable companies, alongside OpenAI and Elon Musk's SpaceX.
ELON
$0.00000009013
-0.38%
MAJOR
$0.11751
-10.89%
Cryptodaily
2025/09/25 00:58
