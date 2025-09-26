MEXC-beurs
Ethereum (ETH) Price: 22% Pullback to Key Support Sparks Buy-the-Dip Calls
TLDR Ethereum dropped 13% from recent highs above $4,400, now testing support around $3,650-$3,850 Mid-sized holders (10,000-100,000 ETH) are increasing accumulation while large whales reduce positions Crypto market saw $1.1 billion in liquidations with Ethereum leading at $409 million in 24 hours Spot Ether ETFs recorded over $250 million in outflows despite launch of first [...] The post Ethereum (ETH) Price: 22% Pullback to Key Support Sparks Buy-the-Dip Calls appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/26 14:39
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Profit-Taking Frenzy Sends Markets Lower. Watch These Levels
TLDR Bitcoin dropped to a four-week low of $108,700 on Thursday, falling below key $112,000 support levels Long-term holders realized 3.4 million Bitcoin in profits while ETF inflows slowed, showing signs of market exhaustion The Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) indicates some Bitcoin holders are now selling at a loss at 1.01 Cumulative realized profits [...] The post Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Profit-Taking Frenzy Sends Markets Lower. Watch These Levels appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/26 14:17
Bitcoin Adoption Expands As Ohio Approves Vendor For State Cryptocurrency Payments
Bitcoin (BTC) continues to witness greater adoption as the Ohio Board of Deposit recently selected a vendor to facilitate the acceptance of cryptocurrency payments for state fees and services. Ohio To Accept Payments In Bitcoin According to a recent official announcement, the Ohio Board of Deposit has selected a vendor to enable the acceptance of […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/26 14:00
The Hyperliquid Stablecoin Is Now Live, After Fierce Governance Battle
Hyperliquid stablecoin USDH launched this week, with $2M in early trades. Here’s how this token reduces reliance on external stablecoins. Hyperliquid stablecoin USDH entered the market on Wednesday and quickly generated more than $2 million in trading activity. The launch gives Hyperliquid its first dollar-pegged asset and marks an important step in reducing reliance […] The post The Hyperliquid Stablecoin Is Now Live, After Fierce Governance Battle appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/26 14:00
Ethereum Whale’s Mysterious $240M Accumulation Faces Early Losses
The post Ethereum Whale’s Mysterious $240M Accumulation Faces Early Losses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Whale’s Mysterious $240M Accumulation Faces Early Losses Skip to content Home Crypto News Ethereum Whale’s Mysterious $240M Accumulation Faces Early Losses Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ethereum-whale-accumulation-loss/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 13:51
Bitcoin miner TeraWulf to raise $3B for Google-backed data center: Report
TeraWulf is reportedly planning $3 billion in funding through Morgan Stanley with Google’s backstop as the mining firm pivots to AI. Crypto mining company TeraWulf is reportedly raising approximately $3 billion through Morgan Stanley to build data centers, with tech giant Google providing support.The TeraWulf funding round will support the build-out of its data centers with a structure supported by Google, according to company finance chief Patrick Fleury, who spoke to Bloomberg on Thursday.Deal could launch as soon as October in high-yield bond or leveraged loan markets. Google’s backstop commitment to support the debt financing is an additional $1.4 billion, bringing its total to $3.2 billion.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/26 13:41
Analyst Who Made 8x With ASTER Shares His Next Big Crypto Trade
Brandon Hong (@brandank_cr), a well-known crypto trader, just revealed the next coin on his radar after scoring massive profits on $ASTER. In a new video, he walked viewers through how he turned an early Aster entry around $0.30 into an eight-figure win and explained why he thinks another altcoin could deliver a similar run. From
Coinstats
2025/09/26 13:37
Ethereum Leads $1.1 Billion Crypto Market Liquidation, Experts See Buy The Dip Opportunity
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/09/26 13:31
Luke Dashjr Reportedly Mulls Bitcoin Hardfork
A major dispute within the Bitcoin community might result in the launch of a new hard fork
Coinstats
2025/09/26 13:23
Why Cipher Mining Stock Spiked 5% Overnight?
Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) shares are trending on Friday. Check out the current price of CIFR stock here.read more
Coinstats
2025/09/26 13:22
Trending nieuws
CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025
Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy
Robert Kiyosaki Calls Central Banks “Criminal” for Inflation Growth
Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550
Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit