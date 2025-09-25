2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA vs Layer Brett – Analysts See Only One Likely Winner in 2025

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA vs Layer Brett – Analysts See Only One Likely Winner in 2025

Cardano could hit $2 in 2025, but analysts say Layer Brett’s $0.0058 presale, 630% APY staking, and 100x upside make it the stronger bet for explosive gains.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02178-5.05%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4173-3.11%
Cardano
ADA$0.7763-1.93%
Delen
Blockchainreporter2025/09/25 02:40
Delen
Ethereum (ETH) Eyes $5,000 on Strong Spot ETF Inflows as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Emerges as the Top DeFi Crypto of 2025

Ethereum (ETH) Eyes $5,000 on Strong Spot ETF Inflows as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Emerges as the Top DeFi Crypto of 2025

Ethereum (ETH) continues to have strong institutional appetite, with spot ETF flows backing positive sentiment and a possible push over the $5,000 milestone. As Ethereum (ETH) serves as a cornerstone of the crypto market, emergent project Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is seeing increasingly broad interest for its development potential.  Now in phase 6 of its presale […]
DeFi
DEFI$0.001485-6.54%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02818-3.26%
Delen
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 02:30
Delen
B HODL Makes Strategic Move with 100 Bitcoin Acquisition for Treasury Expansion

B HODL Makes Strategic Move with 100 Bitcoin Acquisition for Treasury Expansion

TLDR B HODL Plc Acquires 100 Bitcoin for $11.3M, Launches Corporate Treasury Strategy. B HODL Joins Top 100 Bitcoin Holders with $11.3M Purchase & Lightning Focus. B HODL Acquires 100 Bitcoin, Plans to Use Lightning Network for Revenue. B HODL’s Treasury Strategy Targets Long-Term Bitcoin Reserve, Joins Top 100. B HODL’s $11.3M Bitcoin Purchase Positions [...] The post B HODL Makes Strategic Move with 100 Bitcoin Acquisition for Treasury Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.
B
B$0.32269+0.88%
Movement
MOVE$0.1101-2.30%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Delen
Coincentral2025/09/25 02:29
Delen
$1.6 Trillion Franklin Templeton Picks BNB Chain for RWA Platform Expansion

$1.6 Trillion Franklin Templeton Picks BNB Chain for RWA Platform Expansion

Franklin Templeton's $1.6 trillion asset manager integrates its Benji Technology Platform with BNB Chain, enabling tokenized fund shares alongside existing partnerships with Ethereum, Avalanche, Stellar, and Polygon. The post $1.6 Trillion Franklin Templeton Picks BNB Chain for RWA Platform Expansion appeared first on Coinspeaker.
1
1$0.008708-34.80%
Binance Coin
BNB$948.9-4.48%
FUND
FUND$0.0188+9.62%
Delen
Coinspeaker2025/09/25 02:26
Delen
Canton Network integrates Chainlink to bolster institutional adoption

Canton Network integrates Chainlink to bolster institutional adoption

Canton Network has integrated with Chainlink, tapping into the oracle platform’s solutions to accelerate institutional adoption.
Delen
Crypto.news2025/09/25 02:09
Delen
Ethereum’s Worst Case Price Scenario for a Bear Market: ETH Analysis Reveals Key Targets

Ethereum’s Worst Case Price Scenario for a Bear Market: ETH Analysis Reveals Key Targets

Massive ETH buying has lifted the realized price from $1.7K to $2.9K.
1
1$0.008708-34.80%
Ethereum
ETH$3,932.23-2.25%
Delen
CryptoPotato2025/09/25 02:05
Delen
Scammer Steals R$169,000 From Cancer Patient; Community Unmasks Culprit

Scammer Steals R$169,000 From Cancer Patient; Community Unmasks Culprit

Scammer kills the hope of a cancer victim by robbing him of R$169,000. The community identifies the fraud and reveals an Argentina-based offender. Raivo Plavnieks, a cancer patient who was fighting stage 4 sarcoma, lost over US$32,000 (about R$169,000) when he downloaded a malicious game via Steam.  Plavanieks, the creator of a cryptocurrency known as […] The post Scammer Steals R$169,000 From Cancer Patient; Community Unmasks Culprit appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SQUID MEME
GAME$34.1271-5.24%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01754+16.85%
Octavia
VIA$0.015+1.35%
Delen
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/25 02:00
Delen
Dogecoin to $1? Maybe. But Avalon X’s $1,000,000 Giveaway Is Happening RIGHT NOW

Dogecoin to $1? Maybe. But Avalon X’s $1,000,000 Giveaway Is Happening RIGHT NOW

Will Dogecoin hit $1 in 2025? This has long been a headline in the crypto world. However, for this to happen, Dogecoin prices will have to increase by at least 400%. That’s a massive number.  At the same time, a new player, Avalon X (AVLX), promises to deliver much bigger returns with its real estate-backed […] The post Dogecoin to $1? Maybe. But Avalon X’s $1,000,000 Giveaway Is Happening RIGHT NOW appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
1
1$0.008708-34.80%
RealLink
REAL$0.06192-0.73%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01754+16.85%
Delen
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/25 01:55
Delen
Shiba Inu vs Pepe Coin vs Layer Brett: Which Meme Coin Hits $100B Market Cap First?

Shiba Inu vs Pepe Coin vs Layer Brett: Which Meme Coin Hits $100B Market Cap First?

Shiba Inu and PEPE keep pushing, but Layer Brett’s presale is stealing the show. With speed, accessibility, staking, and bold plans, LBRETT could be first to $100B.
Capverse
CAP$0.10941-3.62%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000051-9.09%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4173-3.11%
Delen
Blockchainreporter2025/09/25 01:50
Delen
Bitcoin Price Prediction Signals $150K While BlockchainFX Presale Aims for Explosive 1000x Returns

Bitcoin Price Prediction Signals $150K While BlockchainFX Presale Aims for Explosive 1000x Returns

Have you ever regretted missing out on Bitcoin under $100? With Bitcoin now above $112,000, that regret is real for millions. But 2025 is offering a second chance through BlockchainFX (BFX), a presale project already being called the top 100x crypto presale in 2025. The search for the best crypto presales to invest in September
RealLink
REAL$0.06192-0.73%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Everscale
EVER$0.01661+0.18%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/25 01:30
Delen

Trending nieuws

Meer

Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week

American Express Platinum Card Refresh 2025: $895 fee, $3,500 perks

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit

South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1

PYUSD Token Burn: Unpacking the Astonishing 600 Million Vanish