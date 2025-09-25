MEXC-beurs
Cryptonieuws
/
2025-09-26 Friday
Cryptonieuws
Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA vs Layer Brett – Analysts See Only One Likely Winner in 2025
Cardano could hit $2 in 2025, but analysts say Layer Brett’s $0.0058 presale, 630% APY staking, and 100x upside make it the stronger bet for explosive gains.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/25 02:40
Ethereum (ETH) Eyes $5,000 on Strong Spot ETF Inflows as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Emerges as the Top DeFi Crypto of 2025
Ethereum (ETH) continues to have strong institutional appetite, with spot ETF flows backing positive sentiment and a possible push over the $5,000 milestone. As Ethereum (ETH) serves as a cornerstone of the crypto market, emergent project Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is seeing increasingly broad interest for its development potential. Now in phase 6 of its presale […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/25 02:30
B HODL Makes Strategic Move with 100 Bitcoin Acquisition for Treasury Expansion
TLDR B HODL Plc Acquires 100 Bitcoin for $11.3M, Launches Corporate Treasury Strategy. B HODL Joins Top 100 Bitcoin Holders with $11.3M Purchase & Lightning Focus. B HODL Acquires 100 Bitcoin, Plans to Use Lightning Network for Revenue. B HODL’s Treasury Strategy Targets Long-Term Bitcoin Reserve, Joins Top 100. B HODL’s $11.3M Bitcoin Purchase Positions [...] The post B HODL Makes Strategic Move with 100 Bitcoin Acquisition for Treasury Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/25 02:29
$1.6 Trillion Franklin Templeton Picks BNB Chain for RWA Platform Expansion
Franklin Templeton's $1.6 trillion asset manager integrates its Benji Technology Platform with BNB Chain, enabling tokenized fund shares alongside existing partnerships with Ethereum, Avalanche, Stellar, and Polygon. The post $1.6 Trillion Franklin Templeton Picks BNB Chain for RWA Platform Expansion appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/09/25 02:26
Canton Network integrates Chainlink to bolster institutional adoption
Canton Network has integrated with Chainlink, tapping into the oracle platform’s solutions to accelerate institutional adoption.
Crypto.news
2025/09/25 02:09
Ethereum’s Worst Case Price Scenario for a Bear Market: ETH Analysis Reveals Key Targets
Massive ETH buying has lifted the realized price from $1.7K to $2.9K.
CryptoPotato
2025/09/25 02:05
Scammer Steals R$169,000 From Cancer Patient; Community Unmasks Culprit
Scammer kills the hope of a cancer victim by robbing him of R$169,000. The community identifies the fraud and reveals an Argentina-based offender. Raivo Plavnieks, a cancer patient who was fighting stage 4 sarcoma, lost over US$32,000 (about R$169,000) when he downloaded a malicious game via Steam. Plavanieks, the creator of a cryptocurrency known as […] The post Scammer Steals R$169,000 From Cancer Patient; Community Unmasks Culprit appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/25 02:00
Dogecoin to $1? Maybe. But Avalon X’s $1,000,000 Giveaway Is Happening RIGHT NOW
Will Dogecoin hit $1 in 2025? This has long been a headline in the crypto world. However, for this to happen, Dogecoin prices will have to increase by at least 400%. That’s a massive number. At the same time, a new player, Avalon X (AVLX), promises to deliver much bigger returns with its real estate-backed […] The post Dogecoin to $1? Maybe. But Avalon X’s $1,000,000 Giveaway Is Happening RIGHT NOW appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/25 01:55
Shiba Inu vs Pepe Coin vs Layer Brett: Which Meme Coin Hits $100B Market Cap First?
Shiba Inu and PEPE keep pushing, but Layer Brett’s presale is stealing the show. With speed, accessibility, staking, and bold plans, LBRETT could be first to $100B.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/25 01:50
Bitcoin Price Prediction Signals $150K While BlockchainFX Presale Aims for Explosive 1000x Returns
Have you ever regretted missing out on Bitcoin under $100? With Bitcoin now above $112,000, that regret is real for millions. But 2025 is offering a second chance through BlockchainFX (BFX), a presale project already being called the top 100x crypto presale in 2025. The search for the best crypto presales to invest in September
Coinstats
2025/09/25 01:30
