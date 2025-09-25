2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Lummis Pushes for Bitcoin ATM Safeguards Amid Mounting Scam Concerns

Lummis Pushes for Bitcoin ATM Safeguards Amid Mounting Scam Concerns

The post Lummis Pushes for Bitcoin ATM Safeguards Amid Mounting Scam Concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) has called for stronger safeguards around cryptocurrency ATMs, amid growing concerns that the machines have become a favoured tool for scammers preying on seniors. Lummis said she intends to address the problem in upcoming market structure legislation she is co-sponsoring with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.). “This is something that has concerned me for a long time, and Senator Gillibrand and I first introduced legislation stopping bad actors in the crypto kiosk space in 2023,” Lummis tweeted on Monday. “This is just one of the issues we hope to address in market structure.” This is something that has concerned me for a long time, and @SenGillibrand and I first introduced legislation stopping bad actors in the crypto kiosk space in 2023. This is just one of the issues we hope to address in market structure. https://t.co/WYYcKHuDZR — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) September 22, 2025 The push comes as law enforcement and regulators see a surge in fraud tied to the machines, which allow users to deposit cryptocurrency using cash. In August, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issued a warning citing a 31% spike in victim losses in 2024, reaching nearly $247 million. Complaints involving crypto kiosks nearly doubled to more than 10,956 incidents reported to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. The agency noted that adults over 60 accounted for more than two-thirds of losses despite being among the least likely to use crypto services. State-level action has followed. Earlier this month, District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb sued Athena Bitcoin, one of the country’s largest Bitcoin ATM operators, for allegedly charging undisclosed fees on scam-driven deposits while failing to implement adequate fraud protections. The lawsuit claims Athena knowingly profited from scams, with 93% of deposits through its machines tied to fraudulent activity. Calls…
DAR Open Network
D$0.02979-1.65%
Threshold
T$0.01526-1.03%
Union
U$0.011002+10.48%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 03:39
Delen
Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Climb Steadily

Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Climb Steadily

The post Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Climb Steadily appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the midst of a hectic financial period, market participants are focusing on the latest PCE data following developments that have impacted cryptocurrency markets. The Federal Reserve has indicated a cautious approach to altering interest rates, highlighting the necessity of data that reflects limited inflation growth. Continue Reading:Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Climb Steadily Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-and-ethereum-prices-climb-steadily
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016586+0.49%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007455-12.53%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 02:56
Delen
There Are Now More Crypto Millionaires and Billionaires Than Ever Before Amid Bitcoin Boom

There Are Now More Crypto Millionaires and Billionaires Than Ever Before Amid Bitcoin Boom

The post There Are Now More Crypto Millionaires and Billionaires Than Ever Before Amid Bitcoin Boom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The number of crypto millionaires, centi-millionaires, and billionaires are all up in the last year as asset prices have risen. Bitcoin’s rise played a big role, with Bitcoin millionaires jumping 70% as the asset made a new all-time high above $124,000. The count of Bitcoin centi-millionaires and billionaires also rose at least 55% in the last year. The total number of crypto millionaires and billionaires has grown by 40% and 29% respectively over the course of the last year, according to the Crypto Wealth Report published by investment consultants Henley & Partners.  Based on data ending on June 30, the report indicates there are approximately 241,700 crypto millionaires and 36 crypto billionaires globally, setting new records for crypto wealth. “This significant growth coincides with a watershed year for institutional adoption, highlighted by the first-ever cryptocurrencies launched by a sitting U.S. president and first lady,” the report reads. ﻿ Bitcoin’s sharp rise played the biggest role in creating new wealth, with Bitcoin millionaires alone jumping 70% in the last 12 months to 145,100. The count of new Bitcoin centi-millonaires, or those with at least $100 million, and Bitcoin billionaires have also jumped 63% and 55%, respectively.  The largest cryptocurrency by market cap has seen its price rise 78% in the last year, now changing hands at $112,881—or more than 5% higher than it was on June 30, the final day of data collection for the newly published report. Bitcoin has continued to rise to new peaks over the course of 2025 so far after hitting the $100,000 price mark for the first time ever in December. The current BTC record price stands at $124,128 as set in August, according to CoinGecko. Some of that rise should be attributed to the increasing acceptance of cryptocurrency’s role in the future of…
Union
U$0.011002+10.48%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,504.62-2.12%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009979-2.19%
Delen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 02:54
Delen
Chinese hackers have infiltrated US software companies and law firms to gather intelligence for Beijing's trade war with Washington

Chinese hackers have infiltrated US software companies and law firms to gather intelligence for Beijing's trade war with Washington

A group of suspected Chinese cyber attackers has broken into American software companies and law offices as part of a complex operation to gather information that could benefit Beijing in its current trade dispute with Washington, according to cybersecurity company Mandiant, which is owned by Google. The cyber criminals have been particularly active in recent […]
Particl
PART$0.1974-1.00%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09328-5.59%
CyberConnect
CYBER$1.5036-1.98%
Delen
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 02:30
Delen
Bitcoin Whales Sell 147,000 BTC Since August, Fastest Selloff Of Cycle

Bitcoin Whales Sell 147,000 BTC Since August, Fastest Selloff Of Cycle

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin whales are selling at their fastest monthly rate of the cycle, a potential reason behind the asset’s latest decline. Bitcoin Whale Holdings Have Significantly Dropped Over The Past Month In a new post on X, CryptoQuant Head of Research Julio Moreno has listed a contributing factor behind the recent plunge in the Bitcoin price. The factor in question is the trend in the holdings of the whales. Whales are defined as BTC investors carrying more than 1,000 tokens of the cryptocurrency in their wallet balance. At the current exchange rate, this cutoff converts to about $112.8 million. Thus, the only holders qualifying for the group would be those with a substantial amount of capital. Related Reading: Bitcoin Dip-Buy Calls Spike: Why This Could Actually Be Bearish Exchanges and mining pool wallets may technically fulfill this requirement, but they are excluded from the group because they aren’t considered “normal” network participants. Given that the whales include some of the most influential investors in the market, their behavior can be something to keep an eye on, as it may sometimes have a direct impact on the asset’s trajectory. Even when it doesn’t, it can still be revealing about the sentiment among these humongous holders. One way to gauge whale behavior is through their total supply. Below is the chart shared by Moreno that shows how this metric has changed over the past year. As displayed in the graph, the Bitcoin whale supply saw a huge drawdown last month, indicating that the large holders participated in some significant net distribution. The metric made some slight recovery as BTC’s spot price surged above $117,000, but the trend has quickly flipped during the last few days as the indicator has registered another sharp plunge. Related Reading: Here’s The Boundary Bitcoin Bulls Must Defend To Save Rally Since August 21st, whales have sold a net total of 147,000 BTC, worth a whopping $16.6 billion. This selloff has taken the 30-day change in the cohort’s supply to the largest negative value of the cycle so far. Considering the timing of the selling, it’s possible that this is one of the reasons why Bitcoin has faced bearish price action recently. The market selloff may not be over yet, either, if the trend in the Exchange Inflow is anything to go by. As the CryptoQuant head has pointed out in another X post, the Bitcoin Exchange Inflow witnessed a surge on Tuesday. Investors generally deposit their coins in centralized exchanges when they want to participate in one of the services that they provide, which can include selling. As such, the growth in the Exchange Inflow could be a sign that holders are still trading away their Bitcoin. BTC Price Bitcoin slipped under $112,000 on Tuesday, but the coin has seen a slight bounce since then as its price has climbed to $113,000. Featured image from Dall-E, CryptoQuant.com, chart from TradingView.com
1
1$0.008708-34.80%
Threshold
T$0.01526-1.03%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00160371-2.71%
Delen
NewsBTC2025/09/25 02:00
Delen
Trump’s tariffs dent U.S. auto reputation as Europeans turn to Chinese cars

Trump’s tariffs dent U.S. auto reputation as Europeans turn to Chinese cars

Donald Trump’s tariff crusade is smashing what’s left of the U.S. auto sector’s reputation in Europe. New numbers show buyers across the continent are turning away from American cars and leaning into Chinese brands. That’s data straight from Escalent’s Chinese Automotive Brands Impact report, which ran from May 21 to July 31 and surveyed 1,692 […]
1
1$0.008708-34.80%
Union
U$0.011002+10.48%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.533-0.65%
Delen
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 01:55
Delen
Solana Faces Short-Term Challenges After Rejection Near $252

Solana Faces Short-Term Challenges After Rejection Near $252

Solana faces resistance near $252, signaling potential short-term pullback. Institutional backing remains strong despite Solana’s recent price correction. Technical indicators suggest Solana may retest support levels around $200. Solana has recently encountered significant resistance near the $252 mark, leading to a notable price decline. Over the past week, the cryptocurrency fell by more than 10%, reaching a low around $206 on Wednesday before stabilizing in the $210–$212 range. This pullback comes amidst a broader market correction following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s recent 25 basis point rate cut on September 17, which triggered a $1.7 billion in liquidations across the crypto space. With investor sentiment cooling, the Fear & Greed Index has remained in the cautious zone, fluctuating between the high 30s and low 40s. Also Read: Wildberries Tests Crypto Payments in Belarus: A Game-Changer for E-Commerce Solana’s Technical Outlook Shows Potential for Further Decline According to recent market analysis, Solana’s price chart reveals several signs of a bearish outlook in the near term. The price has been testing major resistance levels around $252 but has failed to break through. This rejection aligns with the formation of a risk-hinge wedge on the daily chart, hinting at a possible fakeout in the recent price surge. Additionally, the daily MACD has crossed below the signal line, signaling weakening momentum. Solana’s RSI, having recently retreated from overbought territory, may now trend toward oversold levels, further indicating bearish sentiment. Source: Tradingview While the daily chart paints a cautious picture, the weekly timeframe reveals a different narrative. Solana has been forming a macro ascending triangle, which suggests that, despite the recent correction, the coin could see a strong breakout before the year’s end. Historical data from Q4 2024 indicates that Solana’s price could face a similar correction before eventually reclaiming upward momentum. If this pattern plays out, the altcoin may revisit the $200 mark to test its support levels before attempting another rally. Institutional Interest in Solana Remains Strong Despite short-term technical challenges, institutional backing for Solana remains robust. Several publicly traded companies have continued to accumulate significant amounts of SOL coins. As of the latest data, 9 companies have collectively acquired over 13 million Solana coins, valued at around $2.83 billion. Among these, Forward Industries holds the largest stake, with over 6.8 million SOL coins. Additionally, Bera Holding, recently rebranded as Solmate, has announced plans to launch a Solana treasury company, with initial capital of $300 million. The initiative has attracted investments from major players like ARK Invest and Pulsar Group, further signaling institutional confidence in Solana’s long-term potential. While the price faces pressure in the short term, the continued support from institutional investors signals a belief in Solana’s future growth. Also Read: Shiba Inu’s $1 Dream: A Far-Off Goal Amidst Surging Market Challenges The post Solana Faces Short-Term Challenges After Rejection Near $252 appeared first on 36Crypto.
NEAR
NEAR$2.709-5.44%
1
1$0.008708-34.80%
Union
U$0.011002+10.48%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/25 01:42
Delen
Xiaomi launched two new smartphones in Munich to rival Samsung

Xiaomi launched two new smartphones in Munich to rival Samsung

Chinese technology company Xiaomi revealed a collection of new smartphones and household items on Wednesday, marking a bold move to compete directly with Samsung in global markets. The company, based in Beijing, showed off its latest phone lineup during a special event held in Munich. The new collection includes two models called the Xiaomi 15T […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1101-2.30%
Delen
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 01:40
Delen
New DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Gains Momentum With $16.2M Raised and Beta Platform Nearing Launch

New DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Gains Momentum With $16.2M Raised and Beta Platform Nearing Launch

Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a decentralized finance protocol currently in presale, has crossed another major milestone. The project has now raised over $16.2 million, attracted more than 16,500 holders, and sold upwards of 720 million tokens. With the token priced at $0.035 in Phase Six and an official launch price set at $0.06, investors are taking […] The post New DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Gains Momentum With $16.2M Raised and Beta Platform Nearing Launch appeared first on Cryptonews.
SIX
SIX$0.02006-2.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07366-11.46%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001485-6.54%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/25 01:37
Delen
Ethereum Price Prediction as ETH Bulls Hold $4,000 Level – Here’s What ETH Holders Need to Watch

Ethereum Price Prediction as ETH Bulls Hold $4,000 Level – Here’s What ETH Holders Need to Watch

Ethereum has already broken past its all-time high this cycle, and a $10,000 Ethereum price prediction is quickly moving from speculation to possibility as altcoin season heats up.The game-changing Pectra upgrade lit the fuse on Ethereum’s latest rally – and the momentum hasn’t slowed.Now, top analysts like Ted Pillows, followed by over 200,000 crypto traders […] The post Ethereum Price Prediction as ETH Bulls Hold $4,000 Level – Here’s What ETH Holders Need to Watch appeared first on Cryptonews.
Threshold
T$0.01526-1.03%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000373-10.87%
SQUID MEME
GAME$34.1271-5.24%
Delen
Coinstats2025/09/25 01:30
Delen

Trending nieuws

Meer

Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week

American Express Platinum Card Refresh 2025: $895 fee, $3,500 perks

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit

South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1

PYUSD Token Burn: Unpacking the Astonishing 600 Million Vanish