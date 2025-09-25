After 30 Years, X Games Gets New Look, Leagues, Betting, Fantasy, More

(Image courtesy of X Games) It's been three decades since X Games launched as a way to both draw attention to fast-growing extreme sports that weren't typically on television then, while also filling a hole in ESPN's mid-summer programming and attracting a new audience. These days, ESPN no longer owns the games, which have summer and winter components. And extreme sports are so big, they're in the Olympics, both winter and summer. But it's time for an overhaul of the competitions, says new-ish CEO Jeremy Bloom (no relation). X Games new logo in black (Logo courtesy of X Games) Accordingly, today, X Games has rolled out new logos and related branding material, and unveiled big plans to overhaul the nature of the games themselves. Bloom acknowledged that some of the logo and look overhaul are "vanity," but it also includes overhauling "the behind-the-scenes plumbing" for the game, allowing for major big initiatives. Perhaps the biggest shift, for a collection of sports featuring defiantly solo performers, will be the launch in the spring of X Games League, with four franchises featuring 40 summer athletes. "Do the athletes like the idea of being part of this?" Bloom said. "The path to getting to adoption was not obvious. There was some defiance. It seemed especially some athletes maybe weren't into this." Nonetheless, the organization reached out to dozens of athletes, hoping to interest at least 100 in participating, about the number who qualified for the last X Games competition in Salt Lake City. Ultimately, some 150 signaled they'd be open to participating, Bloom said, though some obviously won't get a chance to compete. The appeal to athletes was access to bigger prize purses, new ways to make money, and more opportunities for media coverage and spotlights that can help drive awareness of specific…