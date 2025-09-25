2025-09-26 Friday

Billionaire Ray Dalio picks ‘safest’ invetsment asset with ‘guaranteed real returns’

Billionaire Ray Dalio picks ‘safest’ invetsment asset with ‘guaranteed real returns’

The post Billionaire Ray Dalio picks ‘safest’ invetsment asset with ‘guaranteed real returns’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Billionaire investor Ray Dalio has identified Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) as one of the safest assets for investors seeking reliable returns in today’s uncertain markets. Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, emphasized that TIPS stand out because they are designed to guarantee a real return, automatically adjusting to protect against inflation. In a September 24 post on X, the investor noted that unlike more speculative assets, which often pit traders against each other in what he described as a zero-sum game, TIPS offer stability and predictability. I like inflation-indexed bonds — or TIPS (Treasury inflation protected securities) — because they guarantee a real return. The markets are a zero sum game, and if you’re speculating, you’ll probably be the loser. But these bonds are among the safest asset classes you can find. pic.twitter.com/wW5tkNe2lU — Ray Dalio (@RayDalio) September 24, 2025 By linking payouts to changes in consumer prices, the bonds safeguard purchasing power, making them particularly attractive during periods of inflation volatility. Dalio’s preference for TIPS also puts focus to his cautious stance on speculative trading, which he believes leaves most participants at a disadvantage. Dalio’s bearish stand on economy  His recommendation comes as he has turned increasingly bearish on the global economy. To this end, Dalio has warned that the United States and other major economies face mounting financial stress, pointing to record debt levels, ballooning deficits, and deep political divisions as signs of structural instability. Interestingly, he has even compared the rising cost of servicing debt to an “economic heart attack,” warning it could crowd out other spending and destabilize the system. At the same time, Dalio cautioned that interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve may not bring lasting stability, predicting that several assets could face steep declines in an environment of looser monetary policy. Disclaimer: The featured image…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 03:40
Trump’s trade war hurts U.S. auto image as China wins over Europe

Trump’s trade war hurts U.S. auto image as China wins over Europe

The post Trump’s trade war hurts U.S. auto image as China wins over Europe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Donald Trump’s tariff crusade is smashing what’s left of the U.S. auto sector’s reputation in Europe. New numbers show buyers across the continent are turning away from American cars and leaning into Chinese brands. That’s data straight from Escalent’s Chinese Automotive Brands Impact report, which ran from May 21 to July 31 and surveyed 1,692 adults across Europe. Escalent’s vice president of powertrain innovation, KC Boyce, said it’s not just the cars. “Geopolitics, tariffs, trade deals, the U.S. stance on Russia and Ukraine, is playing into European buyers’ sentiment about the U.S. and U.S. auto brands,” KC told Yahoo Finance. Whatever image American cars had, Trump’s global brawl over trade has dented it. Buyers ditch U.S. brands as trust drops hard In 2024, only 44% of Europeans said they would consider buying a car from the U.S. Last year? That number was 51%. At the same time, interest in Chinese vehicles rose from 31% to 47%. KC said interest in other countries’ brands also went up, except America’s. U.S. carmakers were the only ones to fall behind. This isn’t just about what people want to drive. It’s also about what they trust. KC said trust in Japanese goods went up to 54% from 50%, Korean goods rose to 34% from 30%, and Chinese goods climbed to 19% from 12%. The U.S., on the other hand, dropped from 31% to 24%. That’s a crash, not a dip. KC also pointed out that affordability is part of the story. “Buyers in Europe expect Chinese vehicles to be cheaper,” he said. And that’s helping Chinese brands, even when their cars have better features than American ones. Price is king right now, and that’s where Chinese automakers are winning. Electric vehicles are playing a role too. Europeans still care about EVs more than Americans.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 03:34
After 30 Years, X Games Gets New Look, Leagues, Betting, Fantasy, More

After 30 Years, X Games Gets New Look, Leagues, Betting, Fantasy, More

The post After 30 Years, X Games Gets New Look, Leagues, Betting, Fantasy, More appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. (Image courtesy of X Games) It’s been three decades since X Games launched as a way to both draw attention to fast-growing extreme sports that weren’t typically on television then, while also filling a hole in ESPN’s mid-summer programming and attracting a new audience. These days, ESPN no longer owns the games, which have summer and winter components. And extreme sports are so big, they’re in the Olympics, both winter and summer. But it’s time for an overhaul of the competitions, says new-ish CEO Jeremy Bloom (no relation). X Games new logo in black (Logo courtesy of X Games) Accordingly, today, X Games has rolled out new logos and related branding material, and unveiled big plans to overhaul the nature of the games themselves. Bloom acknowledged that some of the logo and look overhaul are “vanity,” but it also includes overhauling “the behind-the-scenes plumbing” for the game, allowing for major big initiatives. Perhaps the biggest shift, for a collection of sports featuring defiantly solo performers, will be the launch in the spring of X Games League, with four franchises featuring 40 summer athletes. “Do the athletes like the idea of being part of this?” Bloom said. “The path to getting to adoption was not obvious. There was some defiance. It seemed especially some athletes maybe weren’t into this.” Nonetheless, the organization reached out to dozens of athletes, hoping to interest at least 100 in participating, about the number who qualified for the last X Games competition in Salt Lake City. Ultimately, some 150 signaled they’d be open to participating, Bloom said, though some obviously won’t get a chance to compete. The appeal to athletes was access to bigger prize purses, new ways to make money, and more opportunities for media coverage and spotlights that can help drive awareness of specific…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 03:31
Nexstar evaluating show status for ABC stations

Nexstar evaluating show status for ABC stations

The post Nexstar evaluating show status for ABC stations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. Randy Holmes | Disney General Entertainment Content | Getty Images Nexstar Media Group said Wednesday it is continuing to evaluate whether it will bring “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” back to its ABC-affiliate stations, a day after the late night show returned to the Disney-owned network. Nexstar’s broadcast TV stations affiliated with ABC did not air Kimmel’s return to late night on Tuesday. “Nexstar is continuing to evaluate the status of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ on our ABC-affiliated local television stations, and the show will be preempted while we do so,” Nexstar said in a statement. “We are engaged in productive discussions with executives at The Walt Disney Company, with a focus on ensuring the program reflects and respects the diverse interests of the communities we serve.” Nexstar, along with fellow station owner Sinclair, said it would preempt Kimmel when Disney returned the show to broadcast on Tuesday, leaving customers in many markets unable to watch the show on their local station. A Sinclair representative didn’t immediately comment Wednesday on the state of discussions between Sinclair and Disney, and whether it would similarly continue to preempt Kimmel. Two of the largest broadcast station owners, Nexstar and Sinclair together own about 70 ABC affiliate stations in the U.S. The comedian addressed the situation during his monologue Tuesday. “We are still on the air in most of the country, except, ironically, from Washington, D.C., where we have been preempted,” Kimmel said after a commercial break. “After almost 23 years on the air, we’re suddenly not being broadcast in 20% of the country, which is not a situation…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 03:16
BlockDAG’s Sponsorship Catalyst Compared Against Polkadot, Best Wallet Token, Little Pepe

BlockDAG’s Sponsorship Catalyst Compared Against Polkadot, Best Wallet Token, Little Pepe

The post BlockDAG’s Sponsorship Catalyst Compared Against Polkadot, Best Wallet Token, Little Pepe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 20:00 Explore the top 4 cryptos with real upside this month, including a Polkadot price prediction and BlockDAG’s $0.0016 presale deadline. See why this week matters for investors. In today’s crowded market, the best crypto to invest in isn’t the one shouting the loudest; it’s the one delivering measurable results on a timeline. BlockDAG has emerged as the standout, with a locked presale price of $0.0016 and a global sponsorship reveal scheduled in just 2 days. Unlike speculative plays, this event is a fixed catalyst, backed by $410M raised, 26.5B coins sold, and 3M daily miners. In comparison, Polkadot, Best Wallet Token, and Little Pepe all show potential, but none offer the same combination of adoption, structure, and deadline-driven upside. BlockDAG Sets Scheduled Upside, Sponsorship Ahead BlockDAG is redefining what scheduled upside looks like. With just 2 days until its global sponsorship reveal, this crypto is not relying on speculation; it’s executing against public deadlines. Priced currently at just $0.0016, BlockDAG‘s next move is already known: the moment the sponsorship announcement drops, the presale price will rise. That scheduled increase is backed by tangible infrastructure: 3 million daily X1 app miners, over 325,000 active community members, and more than 19,000 X-series miners shipped globally. The project’s performance metrics further reinforce its credibility. BlockDAG has raised over $410 million during its ongoing presale, reaching Batch 30, with over 26.5 billion BDAG coins sold. And yet, despite the current batch price being $0.03, new investors still have access to coins at the earlier locked rate of $0.0016  a 2,900% ROI window that is closing fast. Unlike hype-based coins, BlockDAG is moving with transparency and structure. It combines a hybrid Proof-of-Work and DAG framework, mining infrastructure, and an expanding community without relying on influencers or unscheduled hopes.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 03:07
Polkadot (DOT) Gains 2.1% as Index Moves Higher

Polkadot (DOT) Gains 2.1% as Index Moves Higher

The post Polkadot (DOT) Gains 2.1% as Index Moves Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4045.46, up 0.5% (+21.74) since 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Nineteen of the 20 assets is trading higher. Leaders: DOT (+2.1%) and HBAR (+2.0%). Laggards: SOL (-1.4%) and LTC (+0.2%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/09/24/coindesk-20-performance-update-polkadot-dot-gains-2-1-as-index-moves-higher
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 03:02
NZD/USD dives to fresh lows below 0.5840 as the US Dollar appreciates

NZD/USD dives to fresh lows below 0.5840 as the US Dollar appreciates

The post NZD/USD dives to fresh lows below 0.5840 as the US Dollar appreciates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The New Zealand Dollar resumes its bearish trend against the USD and hits fresh three-week lows at 0.5835. New Zealand’s authorities nominated Dr Anna Brenan as the next RBNZ governor on Wednesday. The US Dollar appreciates after Fed’s Powell warns that further rate cuts are not guaranteed. The New Zealand Dollar is accelerating its downtrend against a firmer US Dollar, weighed by moderate risk aversion. The pair extended its reversal from Tuesday’s highs, right below 0.5870, into fresh three-week lows at 0.5835 so far. Dr Anna Brennan, Deputy Governor of the Swedish Central Bank, was nominated as the next Governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand earlier on Wednesday, to replace former governor Andrew Orr, who resigned unexpectedly earlier this year. The RBNZ might cut rates further before Governor Brennan takes charge Brennan is expected to begin her tenure on December 1. Until then, the acting governor, Christian Hawkesby, will oversee the October 8 and November 26, which are likely to deliver further interest rate cuts considering New Zealand’s deteriorating economic outlook. In the US, flash PMI failed to support the US Dollar on Tuesday, as both the services and the manufacturing sectors’ activity showed softer growth in September. The US Dollar, however, drew some support from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who warned about the upside risks to inflation and hinted at a gradual easing cycle, rather than the steep one anticipated by the markets A somewhat sourer sentiment is driving markets on Wednesday, pushing the US Dollar moderately higher in the absence of key fundamental releases, as investors await US GDP data on Thursday and the PCE Price Index, the Fed’s inflation gauge of choice. RBNZ FAQs The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is the country’s central bank. Its economic objectives are achieving and maintaining price stability…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 02:58
Bitcoin drops below 0.95 cost basis quantile, signaling potential risk: Glassnode

Bitcoin drops below 0.95 cost basis quantile, signaling potential risk: Glassnode

The post Bitcoin drops below 0.95 cost basis quantile, signaling potential risk: Glassnode appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitcoin fell below the 0.95 Cost Basis Quantile, a level linked to profit-taking activity. Remaining below this threshold may increase downside risk for Bitcoin, with key support between $105,000 and $90,000. Bitcoin fell below the 0.95 Cost Basis Quantile today, entering a zone typically associated with profit-taking activity, according to data from blockchain analytics firm Glassnode. A failure to reclaim this threshold could see Bitcoin test lower support levels between $105,000 and $90,000. However, successfully moving back above the 0.95 Cost Basis Quantile would indicate renewed market strength. The Cost Basis Quantile serves as a key metric for gauging market risk levels and potential price action zones for the leading digital asset. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-cost-basis-risk-level/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 02:57
Xiaomi rivals Samsung with new line of smartphones

Xiaomi rivals Samsung with new line of smartphones

The post Xiaomi rivals Samsung with new line of smartphones appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chinese technology company Xiaomi revealed a collection of new smartphones and household items on Wednesday, marking a bold move to compete directly with Samsung in global markets. The company, based in Beijing, showed off its latest phone lineup during a special event held in Munich. The new collection includes two models called the Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 15T Pro, which will sell for 649 euros ($766) and 799 euros. These prices fit with the company’s approach of offering phones packed with advanced features while keeping costs lower than competitors. The new devices come with three-camera setups, large 6.83-inch screens, and powerful batteries. The company hopes these features will help the phones compete against Samsung’s popular A series phones and premium S Series models. When looking at Samsung’s pricing, their S25 phone starts at 799 euros in Germany, while their most expensive model, the S25 Ultra, costs 1,249 euros to start. “The 15T is basically an affordable flagship with high-end features but priced half a notch down from the top-tier premium devices,” said Bryan Ma from International Data Corporation, who studies the device market. In recent years, the Chinese company has grown beyond just phones. They now make everything from washing machines to electric cars and sell products in many different countries. Within Europe, the company has become the third-biggest phone seller, trailing only Samsung and Apple. They achieved this position by offering both expensive and mid-priced phones that challenge the two leading brands. Xiaomi 15 phones are already available internationally Earlier this year, the company brought its pricier Xiaomi 15 phones to international buyers. Back in China, they are getting ready to show off their 17 series phones, which will be their top-of-the-line products. “Xiaomi 15T is another important step for Xiaomi in its premiumization strategy, particularly trying to capture…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 02:52
Lithium Americas Shares Surged 90% After Trump Asked For Equity

Lithium Americas Shares Surged 90% After Trump Asked For Equity

The post Lithium Americas Shares Surged 90% After Trump Asked For Equity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Shares of Lithium America rallied more than 97% on Wednesday, after the Trump administration said it would seek a stake in the Canadian mining firm as it negotiates a multibillion-dollar loan with the Energy Department, in a deal involving the largest lithium source in the U.S. A proposed stake comes as the Canadian mining company negotiates terms for a multibillion-dollar loan with the Trump administration. Getty Images Key Facts Lithium Americas’ stock soared about 97% to around $6 as of 11:25 a.m. EDT, nearly doubling the firm’s market capitalization from $674 million to about $1.32 billion. The Trump administration has requested an equity stake in Lithium Americas as it renegotiates a $2.2 billion loan with the Energy Department for its Thacker Pass mine in Nevada, a White House official told Forbes (Reuters first reported the request). The stake could be as much as 10%, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the discussions. Lithium Americas and General Motors, who partnered with the mining firm for the Thacker Pass project, requested to renegotiate terms reached under the Biden administration, the official said, and the Energy Department agreed to accommodate the firms’ requests with “minor modifications to the loan to protect taxpayers.” Lithium Americas said in a statement Wednesday the company “continues to work with the [Energy Department] and GM regarding proposals for a mutually agreeable resolution.” Big Number 40,000. That’s how many metric tons of battery-quality lithium are expected to be produced annually at Lithium Americas’ Thacker Pass facility, enough to power roughly 800,000 electric vehicles, according to the company and the Energy Department. Key Background Lithium Americas’ joint venture with GM to produce lithium carbonate at the Thacker Pass facility has been lauded by both the Biden and Trump administrations for cutting reliance on China-based products. The project was…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 02:49
