2025-09-26 Friday

Cryptonieuws

Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Mexico 1st half-month Core Inflation registered at 0.22% above expectations (0.2%) in September

Mexico 1st half-month Core Inflation registered at 0.22% above expectations (0.2%) in September

The post Mexico 1st half-month Core Inflation registered at 0.22% above expectations (0.2%) in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016597+0.51%
Core DAO
CORE$0.3771-4.84%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000488-9.62%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 03:43
Coinbase Lists Two New Stablecoins For Local Markets

Coinbase Lists Two New Stablecoins For Local Markets

The post Coinbase Lists Two New Stablecoins For Local Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase is listing two new non-dollar stablecoins, based on the local currencies of Singapore and Australia. The exchange hopes to use these to encourage onboarding at a global scale. Coinbase contracted a consumer sentiment survey in these countries, which claims that 70% of local consumers want non-dollar stablecoins. If this experiment succeeds, it could reveal a massive new market. Coinbase's Stablecoin Experiment Coinbase has been expanding its business interests in recent months, making new AI advances and offering products with deeper TradFi integration. Sponsored Sponsored Part of that expansion has involved novel stablecoin features, and Coinbase is continuing the trend with two new asset listings. Coinbase is listing two new local stablecoins: 🇦🇺 AUDD🇸🇬 XSGD Local stablecoins will drive local crypto business growth and help to onboard many more new people to crypto. pic.twitter.com/ZFDX1y4A5O — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) September 24, 2025 Although dollar-based stablecoins have a huge international presence, assets based on other fiat currencies are growing in prominence too. AUDD is based on the Australian dollar, while XGSD is based on Singapore's currency. By listing these stablecoins based on two local currencies, Coinbase hopes to anticipate a broader trend. Specifically, the firm's press release details a coherent expansion strategy. It claims that these stablecoins are "integral to Coinbase's mission" of onboarding new users, and that catering to local markets can encourage new adoption. Local Currency Stablecoins: An Untapped Market? Apparently, Coinbase also contracted Ipsos, a respected polling firm, to assess consumer sentiment about these stablecoins. In Singapore and Australia, 70% of crypto-owning survey respondents claimed that they'd be interested in a local currency stablecoin. Both Singapore and Australia are important sectors for stablecoin expansion, and Coinbase has already established partnerships in the latter nation. Starting today, Coinbase users in these countries will be able to seamlessly exchange local currencies…
DAR Open Network
D$0.02983-1.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07366-11.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016597+0.51%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 03:36
Solana Eyes $500, Digitap Surges On Visa Card Adoption – CryptoNinjas

Solana Eyes $500, Digitap Surges On Visa Card Adoption – CryptoNinjas

The post Solana Eyes $500, Digitap Surges On Visa Card Adoption – CryptoNinjas appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto investors are scanning the market for the best crypto to buy now, and two names are catching the spotlight. Solana is trading in the $236 to $239 range, with analysts forecasting a potential climb to $500. The recent $700M SOL exchange purchase from Forward Industries has pushed the price upwards.  Digitap ($TAP), meanwhile, is surging on Visa card adoption and presale momentum, with its omni-bank app already live. For investors weighing established networks against fresh entrants, both Solana and Digitap make compelling cases. However, Digitap's growth potential is stealing the headlines. Solana 2x Push to $500 Requires Network Stability Solana, a candidate for the best crypto to buy right now, has solidified its place as one of the leading smart contract platforms. A SOL jump to $500, a 2x multiple, is definitely possible, with Solana ETF approval as the likely catalyst. Whales have already shown interest, and over $2.25B USDC has been minted on the Solana network throughout September 2025.  Source: Twitter Recent reports show that stablecoin volumes on Solana have surged, with USDC transactions increasingly shifting from Ethereum to Solana due to lower costs and faster settlement. Institutional adoption is another driver. Several fintech firms are experimenting with Solana for payments and settlement trials, citing its efficiency as a competitive edge. It's widely regarded as one of the fastest networks, with 55,000 transactions per second, while keeping fees ultra low.  Source: Forbes Meanwhile, venture capital continues to flow into Solana-native startups, adding to ecosystem value. The main risk for Solana remains its history of network outages. Although upgrades have improved reliability, past downtime still haunts investor sentiment. Analysts argue that for Solana price to push toward $500 convincingly, it must prove consistent uptime.  Network downtime could be a big issue in terms of staking and DeFi for institutional…
Solana
SOL$196.84-3.93%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.362-0.27%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9991-0.06%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 03:17
‘Gen V’ Season 2, Episode 4 Recap: ‘Bags’

'Gen V' Season 2, Episode 4 Recap: 'Bags'

The post 'Gen V' Season 2, Episode 4 Recap: 'Bags' appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau on season two, episode four of "Gen V." Jasper Savage/Prime Video Warning: Spoilers ahead for season two, episode four of Gen V. In the latest episode of Gen V, two Godolkin University students are pitted against each other as punishment, the supes get a lot closer to learning what Dean Cipher (Hamish Linklater) is hiding, and Emma (Lizze Broadway) inspires some underdogs to become heroes. Here's a full recap of what happened in the latest episode of Prime Video's superhero satire series. After Jordan's (London Thor and Derek Luh) big confession at the end of episode three of Gen V, the supe is being accused of lying to protect Starlighters and contributing to "a woke plague" at the university. Jordan and Marie (Jaz Sinclair) are pulled into Cipher's office, where The Boys character Seth Reed (Malcolm Barrett) from Vought's marketing team presents them with the concept for a live, pay-per-view fight between Jordan and Marie, aka "The Gender Bender Vs. The Blood Bender." Marie and Jordan are immediately opposed, but Cipher says they have no choice. The public hates Jordan, and Cipher wants Marie to beat them in the fight. If they don't cooperate, he'll send them, and Emma, back to Elmira. Jordan And Marie Team Up With Cate Jaz Sinclair as Marie on season two of "Gen V." Prime Video Desperate, Marie and Jordan seek out Cate's (Maddie Phillips) help. But Cate tells them that she's tried and failed many times to get into Cipher's head. She suggests an alternative idea: maybe they can sneak into his house, find some dirt on him and blackmail him into stopping the fight. Marie decides she's going to let Cipher train her for the match, keeping him occupied so Cate and Jordan can break in. At Cipher's…
Threshold
T$0.01526-1.03%
GET
GET$0.004823-8.56%
Catecoin
CATE$0.00000015+9.89%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 03:13
Pound Sterling declines on disappointing UK business growth

Pound Sterling declines on disappointing UK business growth

The post Pound Sterling declines on disappointing UK business growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pound Sterling trades lower against the US Dollar as Fed Chair Powell signals caution on further policy easing. Fed's Bowman argued in favor of reducing interest rates quickly to prevent further weakness in the job market. The UK's overall business activity growth cooled down in September. The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades lower against its peers on Wednesday as United Kingdom (UK) business activity growth has slowed down in September. Flash S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) came in lower-than-expected at 51.0, against estimates of 52.7 and from 53.5 in August, indicating that overall business activity expanded, but at a moderate pace. The overall growth in business activity dropped due to continued weakness in the manufacturing sector. The S&P Global Manufacturing PMI contracted to 46.2, while it was expected to remain steady at 47.0. A figure below 50.0 is considered a contraction in business activity. The S&P Global Services PMI dropped to 51.9 from estimates of 53.5 and the prior reading of 54.2. The PMI report also signaled continued job losses and declining new business from global markets in the wake of the trade war, following the imposition of tariffs by the US on its trading partners. Signs of cooling UK job market conditions and declining overseas business activity could force the Bank of England (BoE) to become dovish on interest rates. Last week, the BoE held interest rates steady at 4% and retained its "gradual and careful" monetary easing guidance. The BoE maintained the status quo as the UK inflation has remained well above the central bank's target of 2%. However, the BoE stated that price pressures are expected to peak at around 4% in September. On Tuesday, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill expressed confidence that inflation will ease in the near term. Pound Sterling Price Today The…
NEAR
NEAR$2.711-5.34%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.052-4.96%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016597+0.51%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 03:10
Archetype closes third fund with over $100M in commitments

Archetype closes third fund with over $100M in commitments

The post Archetype closes third fund with over $100M in commitments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto venture capital company Archetype said it closed over $100 million in total capital commitments for its third fund, Archetype III. The new fund is backed by institutional investors, including pensions, academic endowments, funds of funds, sovereign wealth funds and family offices, the company said in a news release on Tuesday. Archetype's funds are behind crypto companies such as Monad, Privy, Farcaster, Relay and Ritual. The company targets early-stage startups building onchain infrastructure, decentralized finance (DeFi) and emerging blockchain applications. The capital will be deployed on projects working on stablecoins, payment solutions, onchain social networks, decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN), mobile apps built on crypto rails and crypto AI. "Blockchains are becoming the commerce rails of the world, and crypto's ChatGPT moment is set to emerge atop uniquely performant onchain infrastructure and a powerful new class of creator tooling," Ash Egan, founder and general partner at Archetype said in the release. Related: Ripple stablecoin added as off-ramp for BlackRock and VanEck tokenized funds Investors turn to proven models Venture capital's move into crypto has produced mixed results. In May, crypto venture activity fell to its lowest deal count in more than four years, with only 62 rounds completed, even though those raises totaled more than $909 million. This selectivity has carried into the broader market, with companies shifting away from the pre-seed bets and memecoin frenzies of the 2021 bull run toward projects with proven business models and predictable revenue. As Cointelegraph reported in July, interest in Bitcoin-focused projects increased, with the emerging Bitcoin DeFi sector raising $175 million across 32 deals in the first half of 2025.  At the same time, venture funds channelled capital into tokenization and stablecoin infrastructure. Deals included $28 million for Stable, a Tether-focused blockchain to expand USDt payments, and $22 million for Spiko, a…
Moonveil
MORE$0.07366-11.50%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003007-0.43%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001188-4.57%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 03:05
Avalanche’s Biggest Growth Move Yet: The Binary Holdings Deploys Layer-1 to Onboard 169M+ Users

Avalanche's Biggest Growth Move Yet: The Binary Holdings Deploys Layer-1 to Onboard 169M+ Users

The post Avalanche's Biggest Growth Move Yet: The Binary Holdings Deploys Layer-1 to Onboard 169M+ Users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Quick Takes The Binary Holdings (TBH) has deployed its native blockchain, The Binary Network, on Avalanche, bringing 169M+ users into the AVAX ecosystem.  User adoption is projected to quadruple in the next two quarters as TBH expands across Southeast Asia and Africa. The Binary Holdings (TBH),  a Web3 infrastructure firm that powers loyalty programs for telcos in South East Asia, has officially deployed its native Layer-1 blockchain, The Binary Network, on Avalanche (AVAX). This milestone strengthens Avalanche's position as a leading platform for scalable Web3 infrastructure, while giving TBH the foundation to accelerate mass adoption through its unique telco-powered distribution network. So far, by onboarding 169M+ users and over 75 million active wallets directly onto Avalanche via The Binary Network, TBH is bridging one of the largest untapped user bases, telco users, to Web3. That figure is projected to quadruple in the next year, as TBH expands into new markets across Southeast Asia and Africa, connecting the AVAX ecosystem to millions of mobile subscribers through legacy telco partnerships.  For years, one of Web3's greatest challenges has been moving beyond crypto-native circles into real-world, mass-market adoption. TBH is solving this by embedding Web3 applications directly inside telco apps, where users already spend their time. It does this through OneWave, its embedded 'dApp playstore' that powers telco loyalty programs. This means that the Avalanche blockchain will now see a massive spike in user base instantly, without needing to educate or onboard users from scratch. "The deployment of The Binary Network on Avalanche represents a powerful step forward in proving that Web3 adoption is not limited to crypto communities but can be accelerated by connecting to industries that already touch billions of people daily," said Manit Parikh, CEO of TBH. In addition to expanding Avalanche's reach, TBH will launch a dedicated credit program…
1
1$0.008708-34.72%
RealLink
REAL$0.06193-0.76%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003007-0.43%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 03:03
What Time Does ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Premiere On ABC? Here’s How To Watch

What Time Does 'The Golden Bachelor' Premiere On ABC? Here's How To Watch

The post What Time Does 'The Golden Bachelor' Premiere On ABC? Here's How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. THE GOLDEN BACHELOR – "201/202" – Mel Owens begins his journey for love with 23 women embodying elegance and strength. After a dazzling Queen Mary date and a cheerleading showdown judged by Paula Abdul, the week ends with a sun-soaked pool party and a high-stakes rose ceremony. WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/John Fleenor) MEL OWENS Disney Tonight, Mel Owens steps into the spotlight as the second-ever Golden Bachelor. The 66-year-old Michigan native begins his journey for a second chance at love, with 23 golden bachelorettes competing for his heart. Learn what time The Golden Bachelor premieres on ABC, how to watch on cable and streaming and more. The Golden Bachelor is a spinoff of the popular Bachelor franchise that follows a single senior man seeking love among a group of senior women. Owens was selected as the lead for Season 2 after a friend encouraged him to
MemeCore
M$2.23531+0.13%
The Orange Era
ORANGE$0.0002558--%
SUN
SUN$0.024922-7.34%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 03:01
Support at $114K or Deeper Correction?

Support at $114K or Deeper Correction?

The post Support at $114K or Deeper Correction? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Analysis Bitcoin is showing renewed volatility as traders monitor whether the asset can reclaim crucial support levels. After briefly approaching $117,000 earlier this week, the leading cryptocurrency faced rejection at that zone and is now trading near $113,200. Market analyst Rekt Capital noted that the $117,200 level is proving to be a major resistance point. He added that the next test for Bitcoin will be whether it can hold $114,000 as support. If confirmed, the recent rejection may be seen as relatively shallow, potentially allowing for another push higher. The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains neutral around 55, suggesting neither overbought nor oversold conditions. This reflects market indecision as Bitcoin consolidates after a volatile September marked by rapid swings between $112,000 and $120,000. Meanwhile, fresh data highlights a divergence between Bitcoin and traditional markets. According to Crypto Rover, correlations with gold and Nasdaq stocks have recently weakened. Historically, such breaks in correlation often precede sharp price moves as Bitcoin reasserts itself as a distinct asset class. Despite the pullback from $117K, Bitcoin remains well above its May lows near $110,000, which has served as strong support throughout the summer. Traders now look for confirmation at $114K to gauge whether this rejection is temporary or the beginning of deeper retracement. With October historically one of Bitcoin’s stronger months, analysts caution that the coming weeks may prove decisive in shaping the next leg of the trend. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Kosta joined the team in 2021 and quickly established himself with his thirst for…
NEAR
NEAR$2.711-5.34%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.052-4.96%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016597+0.51%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 02:55
A Significant DeFi Development for the Future of XRP Has Been Announced

A Significant DeFi Development for the Future of XRP Has Been Announced

Flare Network has announced a new initiative to make XRP available for use in DeFi ecosystems. Details are here. Continue Reading: A Significant DeFi Development for the Future of XRP Has Been Announced
XRP
XRP$2.7642-2.77%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001485-6.60%
SphereX
HERE$0.00018-30.50%
Coinstats2025/09/25 02:41
