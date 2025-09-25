2025-09-26 Friday

Securitize reaches $60M in tokenized assets on Polygon

The post Securitize reaches $60M in tokenized assets on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Securitize has surpassed $60 million in tokenized assets on the Polygon blockchain network. Hamilton Lane’s exclusive tokenized feeder funds contribute to this milestone. Securitize, a tokenization platform, has reached $60 million in tokenized assets on Polygon, the blockchain network announced today. The milestone includes exclusive tokenized feeder funds from Hamilton Lane, a global investment firm. Securitize manages over $4 billion in assets across multiple chains, including BlackRock’s BUIDL fund. Polygon has captured 29% of the global tokenized US Treasury Bill total value locked as of September, matching Ethereum’s share and exceeding all other chains combined. According to Polygon Foundation CEO Sandeep Nailwal, over 62% of tokenized bonds globally are issued on Polygon, driven by institutional adoption. Hamilton Lane’s SCOPE fund is among the tokenized products available exclusively on the network. Tokenized Treasuries have grown around 819% since BlackRock’s BUIDL launch in 2024. Polygon’s ecosystem enables native transfers across chains through integrations with Securitize and Wormhole. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/securitize-60m-tokenized-assets-polygon/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 03:42
Oracle’s Strategic $15B Corporate Bond Sale Powers AI Infrastructure Expansion

The post Oracle’s Strategic $15B Corporate Bond Sale Powers AI Infrastructure Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oracle’s Strategic $15B Corporate Bond Sale Powers AI Infrastructure Expansion Skip to content Home AI News Oracle’s Strategic $15B Corporate Bond Sale Powers AI Infrastructure Expansion Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/oracle-bond-sale-ai-power/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 03:21
Cardano to $5 in 2025? Analysts Suggest This Ethereum Layer 2 Could Turn $100 Into $20K First

Cardano could reach $5 by 2025, but analysts see Layer Brett’s $0.0058 presale, 630% APY staking, and $1M giveaway turning $100 into $20K first.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/25 03:20
Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Suffer Massive $244M Outflow Amid Second Straight Day of Outflows

Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded a combined $244 million in outflows on September 23, marking the second consecutive day of investor withdrawals. This follows a sharp $439 million exit the previous day, as investors repositioned around the Federal Reserve’s recent rate cut and upcoming U.S. inflation data. ETF Flows Highlight Investor Caution With Bitcoin and Ethereum Facing Daily According to data from SoSoValue, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net outflows of $103.6 million on Monday.BTC ETFs Analytics September 23 Source: SoSoValue Fidelity’s FBTC led the withdrawals with $75.6 million, followed by ARK 21Shares’ ARKB, which shed $27.9 million. In contrast, BlackRock’s flagship IBIT managed to secure a modest $2.5 million inflow, while Invesco’s BTCO recorded the highest inflow of the day at $10 million. Grayscale’s GBTC, along with VanEck’s HODL and Valkyrie’s BRRR, reported no major net flows. Ethereum ETFs, on the other hand, experienced even sharper redemptions, with $140.7 million flowing out in a single day. Fidelity’s FETH accounted for the bulk of losses with $63.4 million in outflows, followed by Grayscale’s ETH fund, which lost $36.4 million.ETH ETFs Analytics September 23 Source: SoSoValue Bitwise’s ETHW also saw heavy withdrawals of $23.9 million, while Grayscale’s ETHE posted $17.1 million in redemptions. BlackRock’s ETHA and VanEck’s ETHV remained flat, while smaller funds from Franklin, 21Shares, and Invesco showed no notable changes. A day prior On September 22, Bitcoin products had lost $363 million in a single session, led by Fidelity’s FBTC with $276.7 million in redemptions. Ethereum funds saw $76 million withdrawn the same day, led again by Fidelity’s FETH, alongside redemptions from Bitwise and BlackRock’s ETHA. As of September 23, Bitcoin spot ETFs hold $147.2 billion in net assets, representing 6.6% of the cryptocurrency’s total market capitalization. Cumulative inflows stand at $57.25 billion. Ethereum spot ETFs now hold $27.5 billion in net assets, representing 5.45% of the total ETH market, with cumulative inflows reaching $13.7 billion. The outflows come just one week after digital asset products recorded nearly $1.9 billion in inflows, according to CoinShares data. That surge followed the Federal Reserve’s first interest rate cut of 2025, which drew renewed investor demand for crypto exposure despite cautious signals from policymakers. Bitcoin funds had attracted $977 million during the week, while Ethereum products recorded $772 million, setting a year-to-date record of $12.6 billion for Ether-backed products. Market data shows that investor positioning remains sensitive to macroeconomic signals. Analysts note that ETF flows and derivatives leverage remain key indicators to watch as markets absorb both the Fed’s policy outlook and upcoming inflation readings. BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETFs Lead $260M Revenue Surge, Ethereum Adds $42M Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have gained widespread success in the past few years. BlackRock’s Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds are now generating more than $260 million annually, showing that digital asset products have become a major profit engine for the world’s largest asset manager. According to Leon Waidmann, head of research at the Onchain Foundation, BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETFs account for $218 million of that figure, while Ethereum products contribute $42 million. “This isn’t experimentation anymore,” Waidmann said, noting that the firm has turned crypto ETFs into a revenue stream on par with established financial products. Analysts suggest that BlackRock’s success will set a benchmark for pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and insurance companies considering exposure to digital assets. Bloomberg’s senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas highlighted the structural advantages of crypto ETFs, which combine instant access, low costs, and yield potential with regulatory protection and anonymity, benefits not typically associated with direct token ownership. Market conditions remain mixed. Bitcoin traded at $113,717 on Monday, up 0.9% in the past 24 hours but moving within a tight range between $111,369 and $113,301. Ethereum slipped 0.4% to $4,173.88, marking a 7.1% decline over the past week. Despite short-term volatility, some industry leaders see rising institutional demand as a long-term price driver. Strategy’s Michael Saylor told CNBC that ETFs and corporations are collectively buying far more Bitcoin than miners produce daily, creating sustained upward pressure. Citigroup, however, is cautious on Ethereum, projecting a year-end target of $4,300, well below its $4,953 all-time high reached in August
CryptoNews2025/09/25 03:08
MSTR down $8B this quarter despite inflows from global institutions

The post MSTR down $8B this quarter despite inflows from global institutions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Strategy purchases by institutional wealth managers overseeing trillions of dollars, its MSTR common stock is languishing 38% below its 52-week high. Since the end of the second quarter of 2025 when many funds disclosed their purchases, MSTR has lost $8 billion in market cap despite these impressive inflows. This month, a division of the $1.3 trillion asset manager Northern Trust disclosed $31.6 million in MSTR purchases. Meanwhile, the $700 million BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased 1,831 MSTR, according to its most recent quarterly report. California’s State Teachers Retirement System as well as its Public Employees Retirement System disclosed more than $40 million worth of MSTR purchases in their financial disclosure last month. Vident Advisory LLC bought over $30 million per its August disclosure — as did BLKBRD Asset Management. Even Canadian retirement investors through Bank of Montreal have purchased MSTR this year. A division of French asset manager Amundi with $2.4 trillion in assets under management purchased over $300 million worth of MSTR this year. Institutions are buying as MSTR goes sideways Other wealth managers purchased MSTR as well, including Rothschild Investment LLC, Summit Financial LLC, SJS Investment Consulting Inc., Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC, Canal Capital Management LLC, Advisory Services Network LLC, and SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC. Although real-time reporting isn’t required, all of these funds added MSTR shares in their most recent fiscal reporting quarter. Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, Norges Bank Investment Management, also owns over $1.1 billion worth of MSTR, including an extra 1.81 million shares that it added this year. Read more: Michael Saylor says short seller deployed bots to bash MSTR Meanwhile, Tier 1 institutions like Vanguard, Blackrock, Morgan Stanley, UBS, State Street, Susquehanna, Jane Street, Citadel, and JP Morgan also own millions of shares apiece of MSTR…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 03:06
Intel (INTC) Stock : Rises on Partnership with Trust Stamp to Revolutionize Identity Authentication

TLDR Intel partners with Trust Stamp to revolutionize AI-driven biometric identity verification. Intel’s collaboration with Trust Stamp enhances secure, AI-powered identity solutions. Intel and Trust Stamp team up for advanced, privacy-first biometric authentication. Trust Stamp’s AI-powered identity verification, powered by Intel, redefines security. Intel’s Xeon processors boost Trust Stamp’s low-latency biometric identity solutions. Intel Corporation(INTC) [...] The post Intel (INTC) Stock : Rises on Partnership with Trust Stamp to Revolutionize Identity Authentication appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/25 03:01
Ankr’s RPC Network Surpasses 1 Trillion Monthly Requests Across 80+ Chains

Ankr says its RPC platform now processes over 1 trillion requests per month across 80+ chains, powering wallets, dApps, MEV systems and other Web3 services.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/25 03:00
How to Find the Next Big Pump.Fun Meme Coins For 10x Gains

The post How to Find the Next Big Pump.Fun Meme Coins For 10x Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The appeal of Pump.fun is simple: you are not there for a 2x or 3x gain. The risk runs too high for such small wins. What you really want is the next big meme coin with 100x or even 1,000x upside.   The challenge, of course, is figuring out which of the thousands of coins launched every day has even a slim chance of making it. That’s where AI can potentially help. While it is not an oracle that can tell you exactly which coins are going to break out, its advanced “analytical” abilities help you sort through key signals and give you a head start. Sponsored Sponsored Spotting Early Signals Most Pump.fun coins live and die within hours, so the earliest signs matter most. Look out for sudden traction on social media, especially when posts start spiking in likes and shares before the token shows real volume. The Profit Window For Pump.Fun Tokens According To ChatGPT If speculations build quickly and look organic rather than bot-driven, you may be staring at the start of a run. For example, Moo Deng (MOODENG) took off quickly. The hype pulled in real money, and before long, it had a nine-figure market cap and heavy trading volume.  That kind of run shows what early momentum can do when liquidity shows up. Volume vs. Hype Sponsored Sponsored Next, the bot highlighted the importance of comparing the hype in the feed to real on-chain numbers.  Volume confirms hype — but they don’t always move together. On Pump.fun, some coins trend on social feeds but barely trade, while others spike in volume but have no meme to carry them. What you want to see is hype translating into actual liquidity.  The Average Hype Duration of Pump.Fun Meme Coins According to ChatGPT-5 For instance, suppose a new meme…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 02:51
Nasdaq-Listed Helius Medical Technologies Bags Over 760,190 SOL For Its New $500 Million Solana Treasury

Pantera-backed Helius Medical Technologies has purchased its first Solana tokens, marking the start of a corporate treasury reserve built around the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. The company now holds approximately 760,190 tokens, valued at around $167 million, at an average cost of $231 per SOL. Shares of Helius Medical soared over 200% on Sept. […]
Coinstats2025/09/25 02:48
CFTC To Allow Stablecoins As Collateral In Derivatives Markets

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) plans to allow tokenized assets, including stablecoins, to be used as collateral in derivatives markets.
Cryptodaily2025/09/25 01:03
