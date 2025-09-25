2025-09-26 Friday

Top 5 Sites to Open CSGO Cases in 2025

The post Top 5 Sites to Open CSGO Cases in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When it comes to CSGO skins, we all know that feeling of staring at your inventory and wishing you had something – else! Maybe it’s finally getting rid of that basic AK skin you’ve had forever, or chasing some of the cool new ones that you’ve seen other players using. Counter-Strike skins have turned into serious business – we’re talking millions of dollars changing hands, with some rare ones hitting four-figure price tags that would make your head spin. These days, hunting for better skins goes way beyond just buying them outright. CSGO skin gambling sites have exploded in popularity, offering everything from traditional case opening to casino-style games like crash, roulette, and blackjack. But let’s be honest – most of us still get that rush from cracking open cases, hoping this time will be different. That’s exactly what we focused on here. We spent weeks grinding through cases on different platforms, tracking what actually drops, comparing prices, and figuring out which sites give you the best shot at landing something worth bragging about. Our goal was simple: find the places where your money goes furthest and your chances of getting something decent are actually realistic. SkinsLuck emerged as our top choice, combining competitive case prices with premium contents and an intuitive interface that makes case opening both transparent and enjoyable. The platform’s commitment to fair odds and seamless user experience sets the standard for what case opening should be in 2025. Top 5 CSGO Case Opening Sites in 2025 We’ve all burned through cases on sketchy sites that promise amazing odds but never deliver anything worthwhile. So we cut through the noise to find which platforms actually give you a fair shot at landing something decent. We focused on what really matters: fair prices, cases with skins people want,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 03:33
How Central Bank Digital Currencies Reshape Finance | CBDCs

Digitalization has an essential influence on the global finance system, and it is completely reshaping the whole finance system. This reframing is significantly marked by the emergence of new digital assets such as cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, financial technologies, the enhanced usage of cloud computing and artificial intelligence in financial services, and the potential for Central ... Read more The post How Central Bank Digital Currencies Reshape Finance | CBDCs appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/09/25 03:30
Russia should utilize crypto for development, a government official urges

Russia should have a strategy that allows it to use cryptocurrencies to develop its economy, according to a top representative of the country’s finance ministry. The call for a comprehensive approach to regulating the digital assets market comes after, earlier this month, the Russian Treasury urged for wider investor access to crypto. Finance ministry official […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 03:25
Further ETH and XRP Price Dip? Experts Doubled Down on Digitap

The post Further ETH and XRP Price Dip? Experts Doubled Down on Digitap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 20:00 While the Ethereum price and XRP price could go lower, Digitap is a low-cap DeFi gem to watch. Its intersection with TradFi positions it as the best crypto to invest in today.  September 30 will see the FTX Recovery Trust release $1.6 billion in its third round of creditor distributions. However, this payout has been met with both sighs of relief and uncertainty, with volatility expected in the Ethereum price and XRP price. Meanwhile, Digitap ($TAP), an emerging DeFi-TradFi coin, has emerged as a hedge and is poised to skyrocket—the best crypto to invest in today. Can the Ethereum Price Dump Further? The Ethereum price continues to lose key footings; the latest is an 8% decline on the weekly chart. It currently hovers around the $4,200 mark, with analysts predicting a possible decline below the $4,000 support in the coming weeks. According to Zyro’s Ethereum price prediction, the altcoin could retest the $3,900 and $4,000 levels before riding to ATH in Q4, citing multiple rate cuts. Also, the uncertainty around FTX’s creditor payment on September 20 means many investors are cautious. Willing to bet $ETH will clear 3900-4000 area, even if it is a quick one day wick And from there on we ride to ATH in Q4 with multiple rate cuts pic.twitter.com/mxGUSB3kup — Zyro (@Zyro_Zone) September 20, 2025 On the other hand, regaining $4,500 could improve confidence, potentially pushing the Ethereum price past its August all-time high of $4,953. However, until then, investors are advised not to throw caution to the wind. XRP Price Loses Key Support: Is a Rebound Close? In the past 24 hours, over 400,000 traders were liquidated, with the total liquidations exceeding $1.70 billion, most of which were longs. The XRP price hovers below the $3.0 support following…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 03:25
Mike Novogratz says Trump’s choice of the next Fed Chair could trigger a “megacycle” for crypto

In a recent interview with Anthony Pompliano, Galaxy Digital Inc. CEO Mike Novogratz stated that the future of the cryptocurrency industry could be impacted by President Trump’s political decisions.  With President Trump being openly critical of current Fed Chair Jerome Powell and speculations persisting about whether or not the President will replace him before his […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 03:10
Thumzup approves $10 million share repurchase plan ahead of Dogecoin mining acquisition

The digital ad firm currently holds about 19 BTC and approximately 7.5 million DOGE, according to Wednesday's release.
Coinstats2025/09/25 02:59
ASTER Price Prediction: Trust Wallet Integration Sends ASTER Up 38% as Protocol Flips Circle in 24H Revenue – What’s the Next Target?

ASTER price prediction has examined catalysts after Trust Wallet integrated perps: ASTER has surged 38% to $2.26 as 24-hour revenue has hit $8.56M, topping Circle and ranking second to Tether. Fibonacci levels have outlined $2.95–$4.21, and markets have assigned a 41% chance of $4 by October.
Coinstats2025/09/25 02:57
Dogecoin Price Prediction; Shiba Inu News & The Best Investments To Make Today

The asset is currently trading at around $0.23942, exhibiting early signs of stabilization following recent declines. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu struggles, […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction; Shiba Inu News & The Best Investments To Make Today appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/25 02:50
Tom Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat and Chairman of BitMine, calls Ethereum Wall Street's preferred blockchain

Ethereum is being touted as Wall Street’s chain of choice for tokenized assets and DeFi infrastructure, with analysts citing factors like its maturity, decentralization, and resistance to centralization risks.  This may translate into a rally for Ethereum in the long term, with top figures like Ethereum’s co-founder Joseph Lubin predicting a 100x ETH rally as it becomes Wall Street’s preferred settlement layer.  Ethereum positions as Wall Street’s ‘neutral chain’ Bitcoin has established itself as a digital store of value, but Ethereum is focused on powering the infrastructure that industries moving into crypto will use for the foreseeable future.  Fundstrat co-founder and BitMine Chairman Tom Lee is one of those who has endorsed Ethereum as a “truly neutral chain” to be favored by not only Wall Street but also the White House. “If you think about how Wall Street operates, they will only wanna do and operate on a neutral chain,” Lee said, during Korea Blockchain Week 2025’s Impact conference on Wednesday. Lee cited how the U.S. government under the Trump administration has shown explicit pro-ETH leanings, and through bills like the CLARITY and GENIUS Act, has been creating federal frameworks that favor Ethereum’s ecosystem for proof-of-human tech and decentralized payments.  “When I look at that, combined with agentic AI and robots that are really gonna create the need for a token economy for robots, a lot of that will happen on Ethereum,” Lee said. “In fact, President Trump today just talked about how he needs proof-of-human to protect us, and a lot of that work is going to be done on Ethereum.” Lee, who engineered BitMine’s transformation into an ETH treasury vehicle, has said he sees the possibility of Ethereum entering a “super cycle” that would last 10 to 15 years. He expects the token to surpass previous highs and end the year between $10,000 and $12,000, but he believes it will go much higher.  ETH DATs are on the rise  Digital asset treasuries (DATs) were once mostly Bitcoin-centric. However, they are now allocating to Ether at scale, creating structural demand that reportedly exceeds net new supply.  Top 10 Ethereum digital asset treasury companies. Source: Strategic ETH Reserve According to analyst Max Shannon, “ETH treasuries are no longer a side story” and are becoming a structural pillar in crypto’s capital markets.” According to a report from Bitwise Asset Management, that demand is reinforced by real yield from transaction fees and maximal extractable value (MEV), which deepens ether’s scarcity narrative.  The firm also highlighted the diversity of the strategies these treasuries use, ranging from corporate accumulation and staking to foundations divesting Ether to fund ecosystem development. That diversity has confirmed cryptocurrency’s dual nature as both a reserve asset and a productive, yield-bearing instrument, the report also said. In the near future, Bitwise is anticipating a consolidation, with “mega whale” and “whale” DATs dominating flows.  Like Tom Lee, the firm also believes Ether is being positioned not just as a hedge or speculative play, but as a programmable treasury asset with the ability to link corporate finance with on-chain economics.  Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.
Coinstats2025/09/25 02:50
XRP’nin Geleceği İçin Önemli Bir DeFi Gelişmesi Açıklandı!

Katman 1 blokzincir ağı Flare (FLR) Network, XRP’nin merkeziyetsiz finans (DeFi) uygulamalarında kullanılmasını sağlayacak FXRP adlı yeni ürünü resmen duyurdu. Yapılan açıklamaya göre, FXRP, Flare’in “FAssets” sistemiyle hayata geçirilen ilk varlık olurken, XRP’yi akıllı sözleşme destekli, aşırı teminatlandırılmış bir DeFi varlığına dönüştürüyor. XRP sahipleri, Flare aracıları üzerinden teminat yatırarak bire bir oranla FXRP mint edebiliyor. […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/09/25 02:40
