Coinbase, Sony, a16z bet $14.6m on Bastion's stablecoin vision

Coinbase, Sony, a16z bet $14.6m on Bastion’s stablecoin vision

Coinbase Ventures, Sony and a16z back Bastion's push to become a leading provider of licensed stablecoin issuance.
Crypto.news 2025/09/25 03:37
Expert Reveals Why XRP Won't Mirror Bitcoin's Path And Why A Decoupling Is Imminent

Expert Reveals Why XRP Won’t Mirror Bitcoin’s Path And Why A Decoupling Is Imminent

The crypto market has long moved in the shadow of Bitcoin, because for years, its rallies and sharp drops have pulled nearly every other digital asset such as XRP with it. However, according to Versan Aljarrah, co-founder of Black Swan Capitalist, the XRP token could break away from this cycle. According to him, XRP is on a different mission, one that goes beyond speculation and closer to real-world use. That role is why he says it will not mirror Bitcoin’s path, and why a decoupling is now on the horizon. Versan Aljarrah Reveals XRP’s Institutional Role Sets It Apart From Bitcoin Aljarrah stresses that XRP does not follow Bitcoin’s “digital gold” story. While Bitcoin serves as a store of value, XRP serves a very different purpose. In the X post, the expert refers to the cryptocurrency as a bridge asset for banks and financial institutions.  Related Reading: CEO Dismisses September Crash, Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is Headed For $150,000 In today’s financial world, cross-border payments can often be slow, expensive, and risky because of foreign-exchange issues. XRP addresses these problems by cutting out multiple intermediaries. According to Aljarrah, this practical utility places XRP closer to the daily operations of global finance, rather than the speculative trading behavior that defines Bitcoin.  Rather than acting like a typical cryptocurrency, XRP is evolving into core financial infrastructure. That transformation, according to Aljarrah, could move XRP far beyond a purely speculative asset and position it as part of the underlying system that connects currencies and payment networks worldwide. Why Regulatory Clarity And Adoption Drive XRP Toward Decoupling For years, one of the biggest obstacles facing XRP was legal uncertainty. Ripple Labs, the company associated with XRP, was embroiled in a lawsuit with the SEC. But that cloud has now lifted. Court rulings have made it clear that XRP sales on public exchanges are not securities transactions, and with the appeals dropped, the case is now closed.  With the court issue resolved, attention is shifting to growth, as developers are now adding new tools for institutions to the XRP ecosystem, including automated market making, stablecoin support, and updated token standards. Related Reading: Grayscale Files For New Dogecoin ETF Amid Approval Expectations, Is The Next Price Surge Coming? Banks, fintech companies, and payment providers are starting to test and integrate with XRP. At the same time, the XRP Ledger is growing stronger. Ripple has also launched RLUSD, a stablecoin, and is working on obtaining banking licenses worldwide. All these steps point toward a token that evolves into financial infrastructure rather than remaining a speculative play. Aljarrah notes that these changes mean XRP will no longer move like Bitcoin. Its price will not only depend on market speculation but also on its usage, the strength of regulations, and the growing demand for instant settlement.  For these reasons, he believes decoupling is certain. Over time, XRP will carve its own path as adoption spreads and its role in finance becomes more central. Featured image from DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
NewsBTC 2025/09/25 03:30
Helius Shocks Market with Massive 760K SOL Buy

Helius Shocks Market with Massive 760K SOL Buy

The company, Helius Medical, is starting the Solana treasury strategy, buying 760,000 SOL tokens at a cost of $167M, which is a good sign of confidence in the future development of Solana. Helius Medical Technologies has begun its aggressive crypto-enterprise with a substantial acquisition of Solana, the native token of Solana.  The company has purchased […] The post Helius Shocks Market with Massive 760K SOL Buy appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews 2025/09/25 03:30
Trump's UK Visit Sparks US-UK Digital Asset Taskforce With Ripple Involved

Trump’s UK Visit Sparks US-UK Digital Asset Taskforce With Ripple Involved

Following President Trump’s state visit to the UK, a high-level roundtable was held at Downing Street, with UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and leading figures in finance and crypto. Ripple also participated in this summit to help shape transatlantic digital asset policy. Ripple’s UK MD, Cassie Craddock, said “deeper US-UK collaboration can unlock global blockchain standards”. This comes as the UK and US launched a Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future. The US-UK Taskforce and Its Mandate The newly announced Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future, approved during Trump’s visit, is chaired by finance ministry officials from both countries. The task force includes regulators from both sides of the Atlantic. It has 180 days to produce recommendations on harmonising capital markets, digital assets and regulatory interoperability. One of the notable objectives is to reduce barriers for firms raising capital across borders. The US-UK task force will change how exchanges, issuers and markets operate between the UK and US, especially in crypto and tokenised markets. US-UK Taskforce Another focus is regulatory alignment in digital assets. The two governments want to create consistent frameworks for stablecoins, custody, cross border supervision and market conduct. Stakeholders expect coordinated rules to reduce uncertainty for industry players operating in both jurisdictions. Also read: Ripple Partners With Franklin Templeton and DBS on Institutional Token Lending Ripple’s Role and Position Ripple’s presence at the summit is significant. As a US-headquartered company with notable operations in the UK, Ripple is the bridge between the two markets. Craddock said’ “there is a huge opportunity for closer co-operation between the US and UK on digital assets”. She added “Ripple is well placed to leverage its transatlantic footprint to accelerate blockchain adoption in both markets”. Ripple has long advocated for regulatory clarity, stablecoin frameworks and tokenisation standards. In the UK, it recently proposed a four point plan to speed up crypto regulation, urging the UK not to fall behind jurisdictions like Singapore or Dubai. What it Could Mean If This Works Fist is Regulatory harmonisation. Rules that apply the same across both markets for crypto firms, stablecoins and tokenised securities. No more duplicative compliance and friction for companies operating in both jurisdictions. Next is Joint regulatory sandboxes or testing frameworks for digital assets. Shared environments where new fintech or blockchain products can pilot across borders under coordinated oversight. Third, access to capital may improve. With aligned rules, companies can raise funds in either market without costly legal and regulatory hurdles. US-UK Taskforce Finally, for Ripple and other blockchain companies, the clarity and alignment may lower risk, attract institutional participation and accelerate adoption across payments, DeFi and tokenization. Also read: Ripple Identifies 3 Key Drivers Behind Institutional Digital Asset Adoption Surge Conclusion Based on the latest research, the U.K.-U.S. crypto policy roundtable seems to be big. The creation of the UK-US Taskforce for Markets of the Future means they are going to harmonize frameworks across two of the world’s biggest financial jurisdictions. Ripple being part of those conversations, the potential is huge: lower barriers, less regulatory friction and mainstream crypto adoption. For in-depth analysis and the latest trends in the crypto space, our platform offers expert content regularly. Summary During President Trump’s September 2025 U.K. visit, Ripple joined U.S. and U.K. officials for a roundtable to deepen crypto policy cooperation. The U.S. and U.K. launched the Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future to align regulation, ease access to capital and harmonize digital asset frameworks.  Glossary Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future – U.S.-U.K. joint initiative launched to coordinate digital assets, capital markets and crypto policy. Regulatory alignment – Making policies or rules in different jurisdictions compatible to reduce friction for companies operating cross-border. Stablecoin regulation – Laws and frameworks governing digital tokens pegged to fiat or other assets; a area of divergence among jurisdictions. Policy coordination – Governments working together to align rules, enforcement, and strategy in a sector. Tokenization – Representing real-world assets as digital tokens on a blockchain Frequently Asked Questions About the US-UK Taskforce What’s the purpose of the US-UK taskforce? To harmonise digital asset regulation, simplify cross border capital market access and create shared frameworks for crypto infrastructure across the two jurisdictions. Why is Ripple involved? Ripple has operations and interests on both sides of the Atlantic and wants to shape regulation that benefits cross-border payments What’s the timeline for the US-UK task force? The US-UK taskforce will deliver recommendations in 180 days (March 2026). Full implementation of regulations and laws will take longer. How will this affect crypto companies? For companies that operate in US and UK markets, harmonisation will reduce compliance burden, lower barriers to entry and encourage more institutional capital into digital asset projects.   Read More: Trump’s UK Visit Sparks US-UK Digital Asset Taskforce With Ripple Involved">Trump’s UK Visit Sparks US-UK Digital Asset Taskforce With Ripple Involved
Coinstats 2025/09/25 03:00
Sbaraini Loses Appeal to Court, Fraud Conviction Affirmed

Sbaraini Loses Appeal to Court, Fraud Conviction Affirmed

The Superior Court upholds the conviction of fraud and refutes Sbaraini in the appeal, and demonstrates the dangers of high-paying crypto programs. The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) has categorically turned down the appeal by Sbaraini Administradora de Capitais Ltda, its related companies, and Eduardo Sbaraini.  The ruling preserves the previous decision of the São […] The post Sbaraini Loses Appeal to Court, Fraud Conviction Affirmed appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews 2025/09/25 03:00
BREAKING NEWS: Critical Hearing on Taxation of Cryptocurrencies to Be Held in the US on This Date

BREAKING NEWS: Critical Hearing on Taxation of Cryptocurrencies to Be Held in the US on This Date

A US Senate panel will hold a hearing on October 1 to discuss the taxation of digital assets. *This is not investment advice. Continue Reading: BREAKING NEWS: Critical Hearing on Taxation of Cryptocurrencies to Be Held in the US on This Date
Coinstats 2025/09/25 02:54
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Face New ETH L2 Meme Coin Rival Promising Faster, Cheaper Transactions Than ADA

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Face New ETH L2 Meme Coin Rival Promising Faster, Cheaper Transactions Than ADA

When speaking of the biggest meme coins on the market, there’s no ignoring Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) because of their long reign as the biggest winners and meme coin pioneers over the years. However, while both DOGE and SHIB continue to show class, they are faced by strong competition from newer meme tokens with utility-driven projects.  One of these new contenders is Layer Brett (LBRETT), an Ethereum-based meme token with a Layer 2 scaling platform. Having raised over $4 million during presale, analysts are backing LBETT as the next big crypto. Could Brett become the meme coin that surpasses DOGE and SHIB by providing utility and solving problems ADA cannot? Let’s find out.  Layer Brett presale hits $4 million in record time Not many crypto presales can boast the same speed as Layer Brett in the crypto market. Within a few weeks, the project has attained a presale revenue of over $4 million, which is an unusual record. Here’s why Layer Brett is causing FOMO in the altcoin market: Early Entry Advantage: With a presale price of $0.0058, Layer Brett is giving early investors a chance at acquiring it at the floor level before it explodes. Those who buy in early can anticipate its room for 100x potential growth in 2025 after its full launch. Scalability & Low Fees: Layer Brett is powered by Ethereum’s Layer-2 technology. This gives it a serious edge with near-instant transactions and low gas costs. With these features, traders can enjoy better efficiency than what competitors like ADA offer, making Layer Brett more appealing to active crypto traders. Staking Rewards: Another standout feature of Layer Brett is its record-breaking staking program that offers passive income opportunities to investors. Early token holders can lock up LBRETT and earn impressive returns up to 630% while waiting for the project’s launch and potential rally. The combination of strong presale speed, low pricing, strong tokenomics, real utility, and the viral meme energy that drove meme tokens like PEPE, DOGE, and SHIB sets the foundation for Layer Brett to explode over the coming months. Analysts are projecting short-term gains up to 100% and long-term projections up to 15,000x or more.  Shiba Inu slows down despite ecosystem developments  SHIB brought massive returns in its early days thanks to viral internet moves and community drive. However, despite the various developments in the Shiba Inu ecosystem (including the launch of a Layer 2 platform called Shibarium and ecosystem tokens like BONE and LEASH), SHIB faces constraints around having a huge token supply and slow network maturity that limit explosive gains. Also, the SHIB price has maintained a downward trajectory over the years, with its highest price of $0.00008845 proving difficult to replicate since 2021. Conversely, Layer Brett is a new meme coin with massive demand that isn’t ready to slow down. Some LBRETT projections consider the new meme coin for 20x to 100x gains over the coming months.  Dogecoin could be sidelined by newer meme coins  Unlike Layer Brett and SHIB, Dogecoin is a pure meme coin that lacks utility. Although DOGE remains a big name in the meme coin ecosystem, it lacks user-centric features like staking, and the DOGE ecosystem still suffers from limited scalability.  Analysts believe that if Layer Brett can maintain its presale momentum, deliver on its promise of near-zero fees, and secure strong exchange listings, it could be the next 100x meme coin and outpace what DOGE and SHIB can realistically offer despite their big-name status.  Website: https://layerbrett.com  Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett  X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) 
Coinstats 2025/09/25 02:50
Liczba milionerów kryptowalutowych wzrosła o 40%. Rynek przekracza 3,3 biliona dolarów

Liczba milionerów kryptowalutowych wzrosła o 40%. Rynek przekracza 3,3 biliona dolarów

Rozwój rynku kryptowalut widać również bo liczbie osób, których portfel kryptowalutowy przekroczył milion dolarów. Według najnowszego raportu Henley & Partners, liczba inwestorów posiadających majątek przekraczający milion dolarów w cyfrowych aktywach wzrosła o 40% w ciągu ostatniego roku. Aktualnie na świecie jest już 241 700 milionerów, jeśli chodzi o waluty cyfrowe. Wzrost ten zbiegł się z […]
Bitcoinist 2025/09/25 02:46
Telegram Launches NFT Stickers on TON Blockchain: A New Era for Digital Culture

Telegram Launches NFT Stickers on TON Blockchain: A New Era for Digital Culture

Telegram Embraces Web3 with NFT Stickers
The Cryptonomist 2025/09/24 23:13
Payments between AI agents on the web: x402 is born, here's how it works

Payments between AI agents on the web: x402 is born, here’s how it works

x402 aims to unlock billions of automatic microtransactions between AI agents and web services, all the details.
The Cryptonomist 2025/09/24 23:06
