Bitcoin Whales Cash Out $120M

The post Bitcoin Whales Cash Out $120M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Analysis Bitcoin’s market has entered a turbulent phase, with long-term holders realizing significant gains while analysts signal the possibility of renewed upward momentum. Data from CryptoQuant shows that long-term Bitcoin whales have recently locked in around $120 million in realized profits. This wave of selling coincided with a pullback in BTC prices, which briefly dipped below $112,000 before bouncing back above $113,000. The move suggests that some large investors are taking advantage of earlier gains while preparing for the next market phase. Despite the sell-off, sentiment among market watchers is not entirely bearish. Michaël van de Poppe, a well-known analyst, noted that while corrections may still occur, the odds now favor a rebound for both Bitcoin and Ethereum. He pointed out that the ETH/BTC pair remains structurally strong, and if the 20-week moving average begins to climb, it could provide the foundation for the next leg higher. Technical indicators add further context. Bitcoin’s RSI currently sits in the mid-range near 55, reflecting neither extreme overbought nor oversold conditions. After months of consolidation and several liquidity sweeps that cleared overleveraged positions, traders are eyeing the $110,000–$115,000 range as a critical support zone. If Bitcoin manages to hold these levels, analysts believe it could build momentum heading into October, historically one of its strongest months. Conversely, a break below $110,000 would raise the risk of further downside, but for now, the market appears to be balancing between profit-taking by whales and renewed optimism for another rally. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person…
Swiss Franc lower ahead of SNB policy decision

The post Swiss Franc lower ahead of SNB policy decision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Swiss Franc (CHF) retreats on Wednesday against the US Dollar (USD) just hours before the Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) eagerly-awaited interest rate decision on Thursday at 07:30. Investors are closely watching for any signals of a possible reintroduction of negative interest rates or adjustments to the exchange rate strategy. For the time being, the dominant scenario is for the key interest rate to remain unchanged at 0%, as the SNB seeks to preserve the delicate balance between economic support and price stability. Monetary policy under pressure The SNB meets in a context marked by several headwinds. Swiss inflation has been back in positive territory for three consecutive months, at 0.2% year-over-year in August, putting it within the official target of less than 2%. “Inflation has slightly exceeded the SNB’s forecasts, suggesting that the deflationary threat has abated”, emphasize Nomura’s analysts. Against this backdrop, the central bank has some room to maneuver and keep interest rates at zero. However, the Swiss economy is facing a major external shock: the increase in US customs duties to 39% on a large proportion of exports. This blow is weighing on growth prospects for the second half of the year, even if certain key sectors such as pharmaceuticals and Gold remain unaffected for the time being. “Tariffs are creating a lot of uncertainty, and many companies are investing less,” admitted SNB President Martin Schlegel in an interview with Migros. Negative rates: A distant but not abandoned option The memory of negative interest rates, abandoned in September 2022, continues to haunt the markets. However, according to a Bloomberg survey, only one economist, out of 24, anticipates a return below zero this week. As SNB Vice-President Antoine Martin reminded, according to Nomura, “at this stage, we see no risk of deflationary developments”. The official line, therefore,…
Investors Favor Layer Brett as Cardano (ADA) and Stellar (XLM) Momentum Slows

The post Investors Favor Layer Brett as Cardano (ADA) and Stellar (XLM) Momentum Slows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 20:42 With the market eyeing fresh breakouts into Q4, traders are searching for the best crypto to buy now — and increasingly, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is topping that list. While Cardano (ADA) and Stellar (XLM) continue to grind higher at a slower pace, $LBRETT is capturing trader attention with its lightning-fast Ethereum Layer 2 technology, huge staking rewards, and viral community growth. Cardano and Stellar: Solid but slow Cardano remains one of the most respected Layer 1s, with a focus on peer reviewed development and governance upgrades. Analysts describe ADA’s current performance as steady but lacking strong breakout momentum. Many traders are growing impatient as other altcoins deliver faster returns, leading some to rotate capital into low cap projects with upside potential. Similarly, Stellar (XLM) continues to see adoption for cross-border payment solutions and has added new integrations with fintech partners, but its performance has remained largely range-bound. Traders say that without a major catalyst, XLM may struggle to outperform other mid-cap tokens in the next leg of the bull cycle. Both ADA and XLM are considered safer plays, but their upside may be limited compared to smaller-cap tokens that can move quickly when momentum shifts. This is why investors seeking explosive growth are looking further down the market cap list. Why Layer Brett is taking the spotlight Layer Brett has emerged as the best crypto to buy now for traders seeking higher returns. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it offers near-instant transactions and ultra-low fees — solving one of the biggest pain points for ETH users. This technical advantage, combined with meme-driven community growth, is why many analysts believe $LBRETT could deliver 50x–100x gains by 2026. Key reasons traders are piling into $LBRETT: Ethereum Layer 2 scalability – instant, low-cost transactions 630% staking…
The bigger picture for DATs as consolidation begins

The post The bigger picture for DATs as consolidation begins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the Forward Guidance newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. Not all digital asset treasury companies (aka DATs) will last forever. Some just won’t be able to hack it. Others will, as we saw this week, get gobbled up by a competitor.  But there’s a bigger picture for this segment that we should be mindful of.  Just before I was set to take the Korea Blockchain Week stage with executives from ReserveOne, Awaken Finance and TON Strategy, the moderator for the panel before us noted the fast-growing DAT landscape. He went on to say that all these companies accumulating large amounts of various crypto assets probably isn’t going to end well.   Minutes later, I posed that skepticism to my panelists — two of whom are running DATs. ReserveOne CEO Jaime Leverton’s response: There’s certainly an opportunity for consolidation. “I don’t love to shop, but I do love shopping for companies,” she quipped. Speaking of consolidation, Strive said Monday it had agreed to acquire Semler Scientific in an all-stock deal. SMLR was among the first companies to follow MicroStrategy’s lead in adopting bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset in 2024. This latest deal could position Strive as the sector’s consolidator of choice, Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer said in a research note.   “By using equity as currency, Strive effectively arbitrages the discounts at which bitcoin treasuries have traded, capturing bitcoins per share at attractive levels while likely causing some peers to consider similar moves before they become targets themselves,” Palmer added. Leverton said the Strive-Semler transaction “took a lot of us by surprise.” Still, she noted: “There’s room for many, many corporations to be successful as they offer different flavors to the investors, which is important in a healthy ecosystem.”  ReserveOne — looking to list on the…
Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

If you’re exploring how to streamline value flows on TRON, platforms like https://tronex.energy/ can help you get oriented while you design automation that’s safe, scalable, and cost-effective. Automation is the quiet engine behind modern crypto operations. On TRON—known for high throughput, low latency, and a thriving stablecoin footprint—it reduces manual work, speeds up settlement, and […]
AAVE Gains Momentum With Strategic Upgrades and Targets $1000 Growth Soon

Aave is experiencing revived attention from crypto enthusiasts as a result of strategic changes and high-stakes acquisitions. AAVE’s current developments are imparting a shot of positivity towards its long-term growth and use. Analysts are paying close attention to the token with expected high price variations during the next few days. At press time,  AAVE is […]
In 12 months, Bitcoin made 145,000 new millionaires: an unprecedented dynamic

Bitcoin, once called a bubble, is now creating millionaires in series: 145,000 in one year. Bankers are grinding their teeth, speculators are popping champagne. L’article In 12 months, Bitcoin made 145,000 new millionaires: an unprecedented dynamic est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Hyperliquid’s USDH Debut: Concentrated Supply, Modest Market Share, Big Buzz

Hyperliquid just rolled out its new stablecoin USDH, and Native Markets snagged the golden ticket to run the pipes. As of today, USDH is strutting onto the scene as the 83rd biggest stablecoin by market cap, rocking a cool $24.23 million valuation. Native Markets Wins Bid to Power USDH as Stablecoin Debuts With a $24.23M […]
Stellar’s $1 Target Emerges After PayPal PYUSD Integration as XLM Tests Critical Resistance

Stellar’s high-performance blockchain, with 5-second finality and minimal fees, makes it ideal for real-world stablecoins.
Solana Price Prediction: SOL to Reach $500 in 2025, But Analysts Say This Coin Could 50x First

As Q4 2025 prepares for a crucial market rally, Solana (SOL) stands tall with projections of reaching $500 by year-end. This is premised on its lightning-fast blockchain and vibrant ecosystem. Yet, analysts are turning their gaze to  Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a Layer 2 meme coin poised to deliver a staggering 50x return before SOL hits […]
