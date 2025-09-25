The bigger picture for DATs as consolidation begins

This is a segment from the Forward Guidance newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. Not all digital asset treasury companies (aka DATs) will last forever. Some just won't be able to hack it. Others will, as we saw this week, get gobbled up by a competitor. But there's a bigger picture for this segment that we should be mindful of. Just before I was set to take the Korea Blockchain Week stage with executives from ReserveOne, Awaken Finance and TON Strategy, the moderator for the panel before us noted the fast-growing DAT landscape. He went on to say that all these companies accumulating large amounts of various crypto assets probably isn't going to end well. Minutes later, I posed that skepticism to my panelists — two of whom are running DATs. ReserveOne CEO Jaime Leverton's response: There's certainly an opportunity for consolidation. "I don't love to shop, but I do love shopping for companies," she quipped. Speaking of consolidation, Strive said Monday it had agreed to acquire Semler Scientific in an all-stock deal. SMLR was among the first companies to follow MicroStrategy's lead in adopting bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset in 2024. This latest deal could position Strive as the sector's consolidator of choice, Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer said in a research note. "By using equity as currency, Strive effectively arbitrages the discounts at which bitcoin treasuries have traded, capturing bitcoins per share at attractive levels while likely causing some peers to consider similar moves before they become targets themselves," Palmer added. Leverton said the Strive-Semler transaction "took a lot of us by surprise." Still, she noted: "There's room for many, many corporations to be successful as they offer different flavors to the investors, which is important in a healthy ecosystem." ReserveOne — looking to list on the…